Food

Indulge in summer street food

Published

6 hours ago

on

Many food trucks and family-run restaurants offer a variety of dishes and drinks that can be enjoyed on the go. Here are a few tips for enjoying local street food this summer.

Broaden your horizons
Step outside your comfort zone and sample a variety of trendy street foods like sandwiches, salads, hot dogs, kebabs, crepes, tacos, fish and chips, and hamburgers. No matter where you go, street food allows you to enjoy a wide variety of sweet, salty, and spicy delights.

Explore new places
Use apps and websites to find food trucks and small restaurants offering unique street food near you. You can also research outdoor events that gather several popular food trucks in one place. Additionally, find out if your favorite brick-and-mortar restaurant has a food truck. This way, you can enjoy their dishes in new and exciting places.

Organize an event
Instead of trying to track down food trucks and small restaurants offering street food in your neighborhood, hire a food truck for a private function, such as a birthday or wedding. Your guests will be thrilled to try something new.


Enjoy the simplicity and authenticity of street food this summer!

No time, no problem: Stir-together five bean salad

Published

3 days ago

on

July 11, 2022

By

Crisp, cold, sweet, and sour, this easy five-bean salad is a quick side dish that feeds a huge crowd and can mostly be assembled with pantry ingredients.

It’s vegetarian, gluten-free, dairy-free, and nut-free, which makes it a good choice for diners with varying or unknown dietary needs. The dressing is easy to alter to your preferences — go heavy on the vinegar for a sharper bite or use olive oil for a different flavor. Make it at least one day in advance and let chill overnight so the flavors can mingle and develop.

Ingredients
1 can each green beans, wax beans, kidney beans, garbanzo beans, and cannellini beans
1 medium sweet onion, minced
1 cup celery, chopped small
1 green pepper, diced

For dressing:
About 2 cups apple cider vinegar
About 2 cups of neutral oil
1 tablespoon celery seed
2 teaspoons ground mustard seed
1 to 2 tablespoons white sugar, if desired
Salt and pepper to taste


Directions
Drain all canned beans. Discard liquid and pour beans into a large bowl. Add chopped vegetables and set aside. In another large bowl, stir together all remaining ingredients and adjust to your preferences.

Once the dressing is ready, stir again and mix with beans. Cover and place in refrigerator overnight to chill. Taste before serving and adjust again as desired.

Use a slotted spoon to serve — the salad will have a lot of dressing. Keeps in the refrigerator for about five days.

Nutrition
Beans can be fairly high in calories but are also very high in fiber and protein.

One cup of kidney beans has 613 calories; 46 grams of fiber; 110 grams of carbs; 43 grams of protein.

One cup of garbanzo (chickpeas) beans has 269 calories; 44.9 grams of carbs; 12.5 grams of dietary fiber; 14.5 grams of protein.

Food

Why do your tastebuds love local fruits and vegetables?

Published

5 days ago

on

July 9, 2022

By

Buying local is an intelligent and eco-responsible gesture that supports the local economy in your region. When the time comes to select your carrots or apples, your tastebuds also have a say. The good news is, they love the delicious produce lovingly cultivated by your local producers.

Unmatched freshness
The secret to tasty fruits and vegetables comes down to when they’re picked. When harvested at the peak of maturity, produce is chockfull of natural sugars and essential nutrients. Local produce is extremely high-quality because it travels quickly from the farm to the market.

Conversely, when imported produce travels long distances, it must be picked early, ripening in the darkness of a warehouse or transport truck to land on your plate in edible condition.

Pure goodness
Local produce doesn’t need to be treated with protective coatings. That means when you sniff a tomato grown in your region, no paraffin or mineral oil comes between you and the sweet scent of the earth. You indulge all your senses when you enjoy the fresh farm-to-table taste.


Moreover, since local products tend to sell quickly, farmers don’t have to worry about transportability when selecting their growing varieties. Instead, they have the freedom to cultivate the fruits and veggies their customers love that have the best taste and texture.

When it comes to fruits and vegetables, supporting local producers is more than a good idea. It’s perfectly delicious!

Food

Caesar pasta salad

Published

1 week ago

on

July 6, 2022

By

If you love salads, you’ll definitely fall in love with this divine twist on a classic.

Ingredients
Servings: 4

Salad
• 1 box (16 ounces) Campanella (or other short pasta of your choice), cooked and drained
• 2 cups romaine lettuce, torn
• 16 cherry tomatoes, halved
• 1 cup store-bought croutons
• 2 chicken breasts, cooked and diced
• 4 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese, for garnish

Dressing
• 1/4 cup store-bought mayonnaise
• 1/4 cup plain Greek yogurt
• 1 clove of garlic, minced
• 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
• 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
• 2 tablespoons olive oil
• 2 tablespoons lemon juice
• Salt and pepper, to taste


Directions
1. Combine the pasta, lettuce, cherry tomatoes, croutons, and chicken in a large bowl.
2. In a separate bowl, whisk together the dressing ingredients.
3. Pour the dressing over the pasta and toss well. Add salt and pepper to taste.
4. Arrange pasta salad in serving bowls and top with grated Parmesan cheese.

Food

The surprisingly messy history of flag cake

Published

2 weeks ago

on

July 1, 2022

By

When you picture a Fourth of July cake, there’s only one that comes to mind for most people — a rectangular cake with white whipped cream icing, red stripes made of strawberries, and a field of blueberries in the upper left corner.

Both Ina Garten and Martha Stewart claim to have invented it, but the truth is that nobody knows for sure where the iconic American flag cake, beloved of so many backyard barbecues, really came from.

Patriotic cakes are nothing new in America. Even before the Revolutionary War, innkeepers and industrious housewives baked spicy, yeasty “election cakes” to feed farmers who came to town to train as soldiers or, later, to vote in America’s first elections. In the early 19th century, Americans snacked on cakes that paid tribute to George Washington and other beloved heroes, though cake-baking, on the whole, hadn’t evolved enough for the cakes to actually resemble the father of America.

By the early 20th century, Americans were in love with patriotically decorated petit fours, tinted with blue and red dye from indigo and dried beetles. Other cakes paid tribute to Washington and Lincoln on their birthdays. One 1940 recipe suggested a Fourth of July cake with pink frosting and patriotic “ornaments.”


The iconic flag cake seems like it’s been around forever, but really, it was likely invented in the 1950s as a marketing push for cake mixes. Other manufacturers and fruit companies jumped on board to add their own spins and advertise their particular products. The rest is history, and perhaps you were alive to experience it all.

By 2016, Betty Crocker alone had at least 14 different flag cake recipes available online. So this year, if you’re in charge of making your grandma’s classic flag cake, take a few extra minutes to appreciate how long and how far the patriotic cake traveled to get to where it is today.

Food

A salad fit for an emperor

Published

2 weeks ago

on

June 27, 2022

By

When did humans first look at a bowl of leaves and decide that it would taste better with some vinaigrette?

It’s impossible to pinpoint where and when someone first came up with salad, but according to the Oxford Dictionary of Food and Drink in America, a dish we might recognize as a garden salad became popular during the Roman Empire when people ate piles of leafy raw vegetables with a salty, oily dressing. In fact, the word salad comes from the Latin word “sal,” meaning salt.

The modern Caesar salad might take its name from rulers of the Empire, but according to popular legend, the Caesar salad was invented in 1924 in Tijuana — nowhere close to Rome. Cesare Cardini, an Italian immigrant who left California and crossed the border to escape Prohibition, created the dish on American Independence Day when his restaurant was doing such brisk business that he found himself short on ingredients. So he improvised with some romaine lettuce, raw egg yolk, Parmesan cheese, and other odds and ends. The Caesar was an instant hit, and Cardini’s restaurant, Caesar’s Restaurante-Bar, is still in business today. But you don’t need to travel to Tijuana for a decent Caesar salad — with minimal effort and a few ingredients, you can make a Caesar salad that would make Cardini proud.

Classic Caesar salad
This version uses mayonnaise instead of raw egg yolk, which makes it safer to serve kids. If you’re feeling ambitious, try making an authentic Caesar dressing with olive oil and raw egg base. Don’t skip the anchovy paste in this recipe — it might be unappetizing out of the tube, but Caesar dressing isn’t the same without it.


Ingredients:
About 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
1 cup crusty bread, cut into 1-inch cubes
Salt
Freshly ground black pepper
1 large head of romaine lettuce, washed, dried, and chopped into pieces
1/2 cup freshly grated parmesan
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 teaspoon anchovy paste
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
1 cup high-quality real mayonnaise
1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan
1/4 teaspoon salt, plus more to taste
1/4 teaspoon pepper, plus more to taste

Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. When oil shimmers, add bread cubes in a single layer and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Brown lightly on all sides, adding more oil if necessary. Remove and set aside. Whisk the garlic, anchovy paste, lemon juice, Dijon mustard, and Worcestershire sauce together in a bowl. Add the mayonnaise, Parmesan cheese, salt, and pepper and whisk until incorporated. Taste and adjust salt and pepper or other seasonings to your preferences.

To serve, add the desired amount of dressing to a large bowl with all lettuce and croutons and toss until thoroughly coated. Serve immediately and refrigerate any extra dressing.

Food

Creamy broccoli salad

Published

3 weeks ago

on

June 26, 2022

By

This delicious summer broccoli salad makes eating your greens a breeze.

Ingredients
Servings: 6

• 1 cup mayonnaise
• 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
• 3 tablespoons sugar
• 1/2 teaspoon celery salt
• Salt and pepper, to taste
• 2 heads of broccoli, cut in florets and gently blanched
• 1/2 red onion, finely chopped
• 6 slices of cooked bacon, chopped
• 1/2 cup sliced almonds
• 1/2 cup red seedless grapes, cut in half
• 1/4 cup dried cranberries

Directions
1. In a small bowl, combine the mayonnaise, vinegar, sugar, and celery salt. Add the salt and pepper and set aside.
2. In a large bowl, combine the broccoli, onion, bacon, almonds, grapes, and cranberries. Add the dressing and mix well.


