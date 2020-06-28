Business
Industrial waste gets second life as fertilizer
Spent microbial mass (SMB), a plentiful and nutrient-rich waste material composed of bacteria, fungi, and plant cells, is being reviewed as a fertilizer. Recently, researchers examined how its application affected cornfields by comparing one treated with SMB to one that received normal fertilizer.
A plentiful alternative to fertilizers
The main question when evaluating a potential fertilizer is how effective it is. In the case of SMB, researchers found that fields treated with it and those treated with normal fertilizer had similar crop yields. One difference that stood out, however, was that SMB needed to be applied more often. Nevertheless, this isn’t a major concern. Industrial biotechnology produces a lot of SMB, so supply is unlikely to be a problem.
Lower environmental impact
While more research is required, it seems that SMB could have a positive impact on food production and the planet.
Business
Wounding plants could make produce healthier
Proponents of organic farming contend that organic fruits and vegetables, which are exposed to more stress than produce farmed with the help of pesticides and chemical fertilizers, are healthier. Specifically, there’s been substantial debate around the idea that exposure to insect bites induces a stress response that causes plants to produce more antioxidants and makes them healthier and more nutritious. A recent study suggests this may be true.
An international team of scientists observed strawberry plants that were exposed to different types and levels of wounding to the leaves a few days before harvest. They found that plants that had been wounded in ways that mimicked insect bites produced more antioxidants than those that hadn’t been wounded.
This discovery could spur the development of new techniques for the produce industry, which is constantly trying to grow more nutritious food. Manipulating plant metabolism without the use of environmentally harmful pesticides and fertilizers is a step in the right direction.
Business
3 advantages of crop diversification
Crop diversification is the agricultural practice of cultivating a variety of crop types. This offers many benefits and could provide solutions to some of the key problems modern farmers face. Here are three advantages offered by crop diversification.
1. It helps farmers make ends meet
As crop prices become less stable and growing conditions become more difficult, many farmers struggle to ensure their financial security. However, farmers can reduce economic uncertainty by cultivating more than one type of crop. Furthermore, diversification lets farmers take advantage of niche markets in their region (such as by cultivating heirloom varieties to sell at local farmers’ markets).
2. It makes crops more resistant
3. It lessens the environmental impact
Crop diversification makes farms more environmentally friendly. This is because planting a variety of crops makes the soil healthier, which in turn reduces the need to use excessive amounts of fertilizer. In addition, diversification ensures that crops are more resistant to disease and therefore require fewer pesticides.
Lastly, farmers who plant different kinds of crops are able to tap into their regional markets and contribute to strengthening their local economies. This helps farms thrive and provides them with greater financial security.
Business
How antibiotic use in cattle impacts soil and the environment
The use of antibiotics in cattle is a subject of ongoing concern and debate. Furthermore, research suggests that antibiotic use could increase greenhouse gas emissions.
Antibiotics and soil carbon
Researchers looked at soil that was exposed to manure from cows treated with antibiotics. They analyzed it and compared it to soil exposed to no manure and soil exposed to manure from antibiotic-free cows. While the exact cause isn’t clear, they found that the soil exposed to antibiotics stored less carbon than the others.
Why soil carbon matters
The bottom line is that while manure is typically considered healthy for the soil, the presence of antibiotics in it could mitigate the benefits. To ensure soil health, antibiotic use in cattle should be closely reviewed.
Business
Small microbes could mean big progress
A common issue encountered by farmers is that, over time, fertilizer use results in diminishing returns. This is because fertilizers deplete nutrients from the soil and producers consequently need to use more of it each year to make their crops flourish. Unfortunately, this only worsens the problem in the long term.
Microbial solutions
A possible solution to this problem is to introduce beneficial microorganisms into the soil. Some of these help soil retain carbon, which bolsters plant growth and promotes organic diversity. Other microbes aid in crop production by preying on harmful organisms and thereby helping plants stay healthy.
The importance of sustainable agriculture
The development of microbial farming is a step toward producing large crop yields that don’t require chemical fertilizers.
Business
Management-intensive grazing: the advantages and how to start
Management-intensive grazing involves various rotational grazing practices. The main method used allows animals to graze on a small part of the pasture known as a paddock while other paddocks recover.
The advantages
This approach to grazing has shown clear benefits, including:
• More efficient use of resources
• Increase in overall pasture yields
• Lower operating costs thanks to a decreased reliance on fertilizer
Nevertheless, many producers are reluctant to adopt management-intensive grazing practices due to a number of limiting factors. These include the up-front cost for cross-fencing, which is required to split a pasture in to multiple paddocks, and the complex management needed to rotate cattle from one paddock to another. However, reaping the benefits of management-intensive grazing doesn’t require a massive investment.
Starting small pays off big
Management-intensive grazing can be implemented gradually and is easy to scale up. Even splitting one field in half is a step in the right direction. From there, adding more paddocks becomes easier as producers get familiar with the way their herd and their fields behave. Incremental, easy-to-manage changes can, over time, result in huge savings.
Sustainable grazing practices are crucial to the future of the agriculture industry. With land becoming more expensive and less available, maximizing the output of every acre while ensuring it remains fertile for years to come is paramount.
Business
Farm safety: how to protect outdoor workers from heat stress
Heat-related ailments are common among agricultural workers. Here’s how they can stay safe outdoors this summer.
1. Drink plenty of water. Heat exhaustion occurs when the body loses too much salt and water due to excess sweating. For this reason, it’s important for outdoor workers to remain hydrated.
2. Take breaks in the shade. Heatstroke, which is a serious condition, occurs after prolonged exposure to extreme heat. Therefore, outdoor workers need cool, shady places where they can rest and should take five- to 15-minute breaks every hour. This is especially important during periods of intense heat and for those who wear protective gear.
3. Don’t rush through tasks. Outdoor agricultural workers should build up their heat tolerance gradually. Initially, they’ll need to move slowly and take frequent breaks, but this is more efficient than dealing with a heat-related illness.
4. Know the signs. All outdoor farmworkers should know the signs and symptoms of heat-related ailments and feel comfortable reporting them. Supervisors should also be able to spot them.
Heat-related ailments can be dangerous and lead to serious complications, especially when treatment is delayed. Make sure you have a plan to handle heat-related health emergencies and that workers and supervisors know about it.
Know the signs
These symptoms of heat stress should never be ignored:
• Dizziness
• Fainting
• Nausea
• Vomiting
• Headache
• Muscle cramps
• Confusion
• Shallow breathing
• Rapid pulse or heartbeat
• Red, hot skin
• Lack of sweating
King Cartoons
Wind: 4mph SW
Humidity: 76%
Pressure: 29.83"Hg
UV index: 3
90/65°F
89/66°F