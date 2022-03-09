Injured wildlife keep Blue Ridge Wildlife Center hopping, sets records, boosts staff



The Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® What’s New at the 2022 Bloom-Part Three release below highlights tickets and information for events that are now on sale. Festival-goers are encouraged to order tickets early before popular events sell out.

Stonebrook Club Tennis Tournament

The Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® is excited to announce the return of its annual USTA-sanctioned Stonebrook Club Tennis Tournament, presented by Partlow Insurance. Now in its sixth year, the event promises to be competitive and exciting for tennis players of all levels. The success of the tournament grows each year, attracting local and out-of-town tennis players and spectators. To register, visit www.thebloom.com. $50.00 entry fee for a single event. $25.00 entry fee for double events.

Registered participants receive tennis-themed items or locally sourced goodies. Trophies are awarded to champions in each division.

The tournament will take place at Stonebrook Club of Winchester on Friday, April 22 through Sunday, April 24, 2022. Stonebrook Club offers nine courts: four indoor and five outdoor. Two of the outdoor courts are clay-surfaced and lit for evening play. The facility is in a lovely area of rolling hills and blooming orchards in beautiful Winchester.

As the event date approaches, participants and spectators are encouraged to check for updates on www.thebloom.com or social media. You may also contact the Tennis Tournament Committee at sabftennis@gmail.com.

McDonald’s Esports Tournament (New Event)

The McDonald’s Esports Competitive Event presented by Shenandoah University Esports is a tournament-style event offering Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Fortnite competitions hosted at the Shenandoah University Esports Arena. The event will be held on Sunday, April 24th and will run from 10am to 5pm EST. This event requires a registration fee to enter and must be submitted by 11pm EST on Saturday, April 23rd. A cash prize and other gaming related prizes such as Respawn Gaming Chairs will be available for tournament entrants to win. Competitors must be at least 13 years old to enter. Fortnite will be run on a PC, and it is recommended that you bring your own controller. Be on the lookout for specific details and additional information on www.thebloom.com as the event date comes around! Registration is $25.00 per player.

Spectators are encouraged to view the competition either inside the Esports Arena (25 spectators max) or at the Shenandoah University Business School located adjacent to the Esports Arena (250 spectators max.) Viewing tickets are only $5. Visit www.thebloom.com to register to participate or purchase viewing tickets.

Navy Federal Credit Union Veterans Dinner Show (New Event)

Come join us at “The Bloom” for a unique experience as we celebrate our veterans at the Navy Federal Credit Union Veterans Dinner Show, presented by Omps Funeral Home & Cremation Center at 5:00 pm on Tuesday evening, April 26 at Millwood Station Events Center. Cocktail hour will feature our local Veteran Service Organizations where you can meet Veterans, learn about who they are and what they do! Dinner will open with a missing man ceremony, remembering those who are no longer with us and posting of the colors. Enjoy a dinner show with the Pin-Ups on Tour bringing back the nostalgia of the 40’s and 50’s Salute to the Troops inspired show! You may even get a chance to snap a picture with one of our period dress folks and Uncle Sam! You will also see military memorabilia of past and present. So, don your best vintage dinner dress and come show support for our brave soldiers, sailors, airmen, marines, and guardians!

PIN-UPS ON TOUR is a good time for a great cause. From the moment guests enter the event, they will be treated to something special. The PIN-UPS ON TOUR takes great pride in recreating the magic of the Hollywood Canteen that operated during the 1940’s as a club offering dancing, drinks and entertainment for service members, usually on their way overseas. The evening will feature dancing showgirls, comedy, variety acts, soulful lounge singers, vintage candy girls and more than a few surprises! With entertainment & atmosphere around every turn, guests will feel like they stepped into another era.

Tickets are $50.00.

The Willows at Meadow Branch Young at Heart Dance

The Willows at Meadow Branch Young at Heart Luncheon and Dance will spring to life at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 28th at Millwood Station Event Center. Music provided by The Nitehawks Swing Band, to delight dancers and listeners alike as we spend an afternoon with old and new friends and dance away the day.

A highlight of event festivities includes a visit by the Queen XCV-designate and her court as she begins her whirlwind weekend.

The Willows at Meadow Branch Young at Heart Luncheon is truly a wonderful way to kick off your Apple Blossom weekend. We hope to see you there. Tickets are $35.00.

The Village at Orchard Ridge Queen’s Dinner

The Village at Orchard Ridge Queen’s Dinner, presented by F&M Bank has been held for more than four decades and ushers in the celebration of the 95th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® as Queen Shenandoah XCV-designate is presented. The Queen-designate and her court will enter through an arch of sabers held by cadets from Randolph-Macon Academy and a trumpeter’s fanfare. The evening is filled with tradition and festivities, including a delicious catered meal, and gifts and greetings from special dignitaries throughout the community.

The Queen’s Dinner will take place at Millwood Station Event Center on Thursday evening, April 28, 2022. Cocktail hour starts at 5:00 pm and dinner is at 6:00 pm. Tickets are $60.00.

The dinner is hosted by the civic clubs of the Winchester area.

Old Town Midway

The Old Town Midway continues to evolve into a festive and entertaining destination. The Midway features family friendly games including water balloon races, duck ponds, fishing games, mini basketball, and others many of which are prize every-time entertainment. A family-oriented Kids Zone featuring moon bounces, rock wall, face painting, and bungee jumping.

Food vendors from all over the East Coast serve traditional fair food as well as novelty and international cuisine. The live entertainment makes the atmosphere electric with local bands that have great followings.

Grab a Funnel Cake, Cotton Candy, or a corn dog and enjoy the fun atmosphere!

The Old Town Midway is open on Friday, April 29 and Saturday, April 30 from 10:00 am to 11:00 pm each day.

Ladies’ Horticultural Luncheon

The Ladies’ Horticultural Luncheon, presented by Spring Arbor Senior Living began as an unofficial Festival event and informal luncheon in a private home. Now it is sponsored by the Women’s Auxiliary of the Virginia State Horticultural Society and recognized as an official event of the Festival. The luncheon has grown from a small gathering to a springtime celebration enjoyed by hundreds of people. It has always been one of the most elegant activities of the Festival.

A delicious lunch, an outstanding keynote speaker, wonderful door prizes, and table favors contribute to a time of food, fun, and fellowship. In the past, we have been entertained and inspired by authors, a finalist from Project Runway, and Winchester’s very own Lauryn Ricketts, a DC network meteorologist. Proceeds from this event provide scholarships for Virginia Tech horticultural students.

Margo Oxidine will be the featured speaker at the Ladies’ Horticultural Luncheon. Margo writes columns for two newspapers and is a featured writer in the Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative Living magazine, seen throughout Virginia.

The Ladies’ Horticultural Luncheon will take place at 10:30 am on Friday, April 29, 2022 at Millwood Station Event Center. Tickets are $35.00. Please call the Festival office at (540) 662-3863 for ticket information.

Coronation of Queen Shenandoah

The Coronation of Queen Shenandoah, presented by Morgan Orthodontics, is one of the oldest and most notable traditions of the Apple Blossom Festival. Many Winchester residents recall the magnificent pageants produced for so many years by the late Dr. Garland R. Quarles. Pageants were held on the steps of John Handley High School where children from all of the schools in Winchester performed for the Queen and her Court.

Audiences will now enjoy a new Coronation Ceremony written and directed by Elaine Aikens. This year for the very first time, the children will participate in speaking parts for the Coronation of the Queen. The Narrator is Dr. Paul Ulich and the prelate is Reverend Mathew Borbor.

The traditional Royal Command Performance is presented by The Handley Singers to honor the Queen.

The Coronation takes place at John Handley High School on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 1:30 pm. Tickets are $20.00.

American Woodmark Fireworks Show & TREX Music Fest

Fireworks and music will resonate through the streets of Winchester on Friday evening, April 29 at dusk immediately following the Firefighters’ Parade. Family and friends by the thousands will fill the streets and gather on the campus of John Handley High School for the TREX Music Fest and American Woodmark Fireworks show. Noted as the areas grandest fireworks show, the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival is pleased to partner with TREX and American Woodmark to bring back a free fireworks and music show to our springtime celebration.

Anthony’s Pizza Senseny Road Bloomin’ Sunday

How can you cap off the most amazing springtime festival around? End your Apple Blossom by visiting the Anthony’s Pizza – Senseny Road Bloomin’ Sunday on May 1, 2022, from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm at the Frederick County Fairgrounds and Stonewall District Ruritans Club Grounds.

This event has evolved and changed over the years to become what it is today. Maintaining some of the history and adding new activities, it is sure to entertain the entire family. There will be plenty of room for everyone to enjoy all that we have to offer including:

• The Artisan and Craft Show is part of Bloomin’ Sunday and attracts participants from all over with many different products being offered. This is an anticipated event by many and the attendance is always high.

• New Horizon’s Kids’ Zone Renaissance themed are is for the whole family with fun activities for everyone. The events include pony rides, petting zoo, puppet shows, apple pie eating contests, wildlife shows, magical acts, children’s talent show, and much more! Princes and princesses will meet the royalty of Ravenwood Faire!

• Live music by the Robbie Limon Band

• Midway area with food and games

• Open Auto Show and Motorcycle show featuring all makes, models and years of vehicles are welcome. Members of the Hoppers Car Club and Harley Owners Group will be on hand for registration from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. The show will last until 3 p.m. at which time awards will be given. There will be 25 Top awards and one Best-in-Show award. There are no separate classes, but judges will make sure that all entries will be represented. Come and enjoy the great variety of vehicles.

Tickets are $10.00 for adults and $5.00 for children 4-10. Children under 4 years old are FREE.

Firefighters’ Parade

For 88 years, members of the Winchester and Frederick County firefighters have coordinated the annual Firefighters’ Parade through the streets of downtown Winchester. In 2022, the Firefighters’ Parade will step off at 5:30 p.m. on Friday evening, April 29th.

Come downtown to the Midway for carnival food, games and entertainment and then head over to the parade route to see the Antique Firetruck’s start with the pre-parade, some trucks date back to the early 1920’s! Our local Fire Companies are in the First Division to show off their equipment. There are celebrities, Miss Honorary Fire Company winners, bands and special units. There are 4 Divisions with Fire and Rescue Equipment from all over the Mid-Atlantic Region. The final division is the Siren Division where the Fire Companies sound their horns. This is a wonderful community event, where friends and families gather to Thank our first responders.

The first Torchlight and Mummers’ Parade in 1929 stepped off at 8 p.m. with each of the Winchester fire departments participating. Each firefighter carried a flaming torch. No parade was held from 1942 to 1945 during the war and 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID 19 pandemic. From this humble beginning, it is now the largest and one of the oldest annual firefighters’ parades in the world.

glofiber Grand Feature Parade

Since 1941 the Winchester Host Lions Club has coordinated the glofiber Grand Feature Parade through the historic streets in downtown Winchester. In 2022, the Grand Feature Parade will step off at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, April 30th and will include five parade divisions. From start to finish the parade is nearly 4 hours long!

The 195+ unit parade has special and equestrian units, floats, and marching bands. The glofiber Grand Feature Parade features bands like the Quantico Marine Band, Steelers Drumline, Community and High School bands from the Mid-Atlantic Region. The route winds for 1.5 miles around the historic downtown area and passes by the iconic John Handley High School campus.

After two years of no parades due to the COVID pandemic, we are pleased to announce that a special 5th “Hero’s” Division has been added to the glofiber Grand Feature Parade lineup in 2022. Join us as we celebrate and honor the hero’s in our community who helped us get through the pandemic.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.thebloom.com, at Festival Headquarters located at 135 North Cameron St., Winchester, VA, or by calling (540) 662-3863.

(Press Release)