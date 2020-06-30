Connect with us

Business

Innovative plant disease detection

Published

4 hours ago

on

A tool that may enable farmers to instantaneously detect plant diseases in the field is being developed by a team of researchers from North Carolina State University. Here’s how it works.

Disease signatures
When plants “breathe,” they release volatile organic compounds, better known as VOCs. However, when a plant is sick, the composition of those VOCs changes. Each disease causes different changes in the VOCs emitted during plant respiration. This means that it’s possible to associate VOC changes to specific diseases, an idea that led researchers to develop a device that can analyze plant VOCs and identify disease.

Portable disease detector

Currently, plant disease detection relies on molecular tests that take hours to perform. These tests have to be run in a laboratory setting, adding transport time to an already slow process. In contrast, the VOC device developed by researchers plugs into a smartphone and can analyze the VOCs released by a plant suspected of being sick on the spot. The whole process takes a mere 15 minutes.

For now, the detector can differentiate between 10 plants VOCs and effectively diagnose four diseases. This is a promising development that could provide farmers with an affordable and fast way to detect plant diseases before they harm crop yields.

Industrial waste gets second life as fertilizer

Published

2 days ago

on

June 28, 2020

By

Spent microbial mass (SMB), a plentiful and nutrient-rich waste material composed of bacteria, fungi, and plant cells, is being reviewed as a fertilizer. Recently, researchers examined how its application affected cornfields by comparing one treated with SMB to one that received normal fertilizer.

A plentiful alternative to fertilizers
The main question when evaluating a potential fertilizer is how effective it is. In the case of SMB, researchers found that fields treated with it and those treated with normal fertilizer had similar crop yields. One difference that stood out, however, was that SMB needed to be applied more often. Nevertheless, this isn’t a major concern. Industrial biotechnology produces a lot of SMB, so supply is unlikely to be a problem.

Lower environmental impact

One advantage of SMB over traditional fertilizers is that soil treated with the waste material shows much higher concentrations of carbon and organic matter. This isn’t the case for soil that’s been treated with regular fertilizer year after year. In fact, the overuse of fertilizers has been shown to deplete soil resources, making it increasingly difficult to meet production goals.

While more research is required, it seems that SMB could have a positive impact on food production and the planet.

Business

Wounding plants could make produce healthier

Published

4 days ago

on

June 26, 2020

By

Proponents of organic farming contend that organic fruits and vegetables, which are exposed to more stress than produce farmed with the help of pesticides and chemical fertilizers, are healthier. Specifically, there’s been substantial debate around the idea that exposure to insect bites induces a stress response that causes plants to produce more antioxidants and makes them healthier and more nutritious. A recent study suggests this may be true.

An international team of scientists observed strawberry plants that were exposed to different types and levels of wounding to the leaves a few days before harvest. They found that plants that had been wounded in ways that mimicked insect bites produced more antioxidants than those that hadn’t been wounded.

This discovery could spur the development of new techniques for the produce industry, which is constantly trying to grow more nutritious food. Manipulating plant metabolism without the use of environmentally harmful pesticides and fertilizers is a step in the right direction.

Business

3 advantages of crop diversification

Published

5 days ago

on

June 25, 2020

By

Crop diversification is the agricultural practice of cultivating a variety of crop types. This offers many benefits and could provide solutions to some of the key problems modern farmers face. Here are three advantages offered by crop diversification.

1. It helps farmers make ends meet
As crop prices become less stable and growing conditions become more difficult, many farmers struggle to ensure their financial security. However, farmers can reduce economic uncertainty by cultivating more than one type of crop. Furthermore, diversification lets farmers take advantage of niche markets in their region (such as by cultivating heirloom varieties to sell at local farmers’ markets).

2. It makes crops more resistant

The traditional way to grow crops is to plant a single cultivar in a given area. However, this results in entire fields that are susceptible to the same hazard, be it a pest or disease. Diversifying crops means that no one pest or disease can destroy a farm’s entire harvest.

3. It lessens the environmental impact
Crop diversification makes farms more environmentally friendly. This is because planting a variety of crops makes the soil healthier, which in turn reduces the need to use excessive amounts of fertilizer. In addition, diversification ensures that crops are more resistant to disease and therefore require fewer pesticides.

Lastly, farmers who plant different kinds of crops are able to tap into their regional markets and contribute to strengthening their local economies. This helps farms thrive and provides them with greater financial security.

Business

How antibiotic use in cattle impacts soil and the environment

Published

6 days ago

on

June 24, 2020

By

The use of antibiotics in cattle is a subject of ongoing concern and debate. Furthermore, research suggests that antibiotic use could increase greenhouse gas emissions.

Antibiotics and soil carbon
Researchers looked at soil that was exposed to manure from cows treated with antibiotics. They analyzed it and compared it to soil exposed to no manure and soil exposed to manure from antibiotic-free cows. While the exact cause isn’t clear, they found that the soil exposed to antibiotics stored less carbon than the others.

Why soil carbon matters

High carbon levels are crucial to soil health. This is because soil that’s rich in carbon is much better at supporting the microscopic ecosystems on which plants rely on nutrients. In addition, when carbon can’t be stored in the soil, it’s released into the atmosphere as carbon dioxide, which is a greenhouse gas that plays a critical role in climate change.

The bottom line is that while manure is typically considered healthy for the soil, the presence of antibiotics in it could mitigate the benefits. To ensure soil health, antibiotic use in cattle should be closely reviewed.

Business

Small microbes could mean big progress

Published

1 week ago

on

June 21, 2020

By

A common issue encountered by farmers is that, over time, fertilizer use results in diminishing returns. This is because fertilizers deplete nutrients from the soil and producers consequently need to use more of it each year to make their crops flourish. Unfortunately, this only worsens the problem in the long term.

Microbial solutions
A possible solution to this problem is to introduce beneficial microorganisms into the soil. Some of these help soil retain carbon, which bolsters plant growth and promotes organic diversity. Other microbes aid in crop production by preying on harmful organisms and thereby helping plants stay healthy.

The importance of sustainable agriculture

As the global population grows, food demands rise. Without sustainable ways to make crop production more efficient, meeting these demands will be almost impossible. Introducing beneficial microorganisms into the soil is an effective way to preserve its health and ensure it can support crops, even if climate change makes growing conditions harsher.

The development of microbial farming is a step toward producing large crop yields that don’t require chemical fertilizers.

Business

Management-intensive grazing: the advantages and how to start

Published

2 weeks ago

on

June 19, 2020

By

Management-intensive grazing involves various rotational grazing practices. The main method used allows animals to graze on a small part of the pasture known as a paddock while other paddocks recover.

The advantages
This approach to grazing has shown clear benefits, including:

• More efficient use of resources

• Better soil health and plant growth because paddocks have time to recover
• Increase in overall pasture yields
• Lower operating costs thanks to a decreased reliance on fertilizer

Nevertheless, many producers are reluctant to adopt management-intensive grazing practices due to a number of limiting factors. These include the up-front cost for cross-fencing, which is required to split a pasture in to multiple paddocks, and the complex management needed to rotate cattle from one paddock to another. However, reaping the benefits of management-intensive grazing doesn’t require a massive investment.

Starting small pays off big
Management-intensive grazing can be implemented gradually and is easy to scale up. Even splitting one field in half is a step in the right direction. From there, adding more paddocks becomes easier as producers get familiar with the way their herd and their fields behave. Incremental, easy-to-manage changes can, over time, result in huge savings.

Sustainable grazing practices are crucial to the future of the agriculture industry. With land becoming more expensive and less available, maximizing the output of every acre while ensuring it remains fertile for years to come is paramount.

