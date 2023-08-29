Innovative Surgeon Joins Fauquier Health’s Elite Team

Robotically Trained Surgeon Dr. Olga Mazur Enhances Fauquier Health’s Surgical Precision.

Fauquier Health’s dedication to modern surgical innovation has been further amplified with its newest addition, Dr. Olga Mazur. As a robotically trained surgeon, Dr. Mazur brings a unique expertise to Northern Virginia’s surgical arena, offering patients cutting-edge medical treatments.

Situated in Warrenton, Virginia, Fauquier Health continues to expand its surgical department, most recently with the onboarding of Dr. Olga Mazur to the Northern Virginia Surgical Specialists group. Acquired by Fauquier Health in 2022, this team currently boasts accomplished surgeons like Dr. Nathaniel Saint-Preux, MD, Joseph Brown, MD, FACS, Cynthia Dougherty, MD, and Benjamin Wampler, MD, FACS.

Dr. Mazur’s educational journey began at the University of Virginia, where she attained a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry. She furthered her education with a Master’s Degree in Biomedical Science from Mississippi College and a Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Mississippi School of Medicine. Beyond her academic achievements, Dr. Mazur showcased leadership during her residency at Brookwood Baptist Health, Birmingham, Alabama, by serving as the education chief resident for the academic year 2022-2023.

Speaking on her medical philosophy, Dr. Mazur emphasizes evidence-based patient care. “My objective is to guide patients throughout their healthcare experience. Whether it’s diagnosis, surgery, or post-operative recovery, I ensure that my patients receive the utmost care and attention,” she states.

Dr. Mazur’s specialization lies in both open and minimally invasive surgeries, with a concentrated interest in robotic surgery. Her vast scope encompasses foregut surgery, endocrine surgery, breast surgery, endoscopy, vascular access, and more. With a proficiency in Russian and a keen interest in community and rural medicine, Dr. Mazur adds a diverse perspective to Fauquier Health’s team. She resonates with the community spirit, enjoying classical music, travel, and cultural explorations. As she joins the Fauquier community alongside her husband, there’s a shared enthusiasm for discovering the gems of their new home.

Patients can seek Dr. Mazur’s expertise across four locations in Warrenton, Gainesville, Culpeper, and Manassas. Details on the services she offers, as well as the means to contact her, are available on both FHDoctors.org and FauquierHealth.org.

With the addition of Dr. Olga Mazur, Fauquier Health reaffirms its commitment to delivering unparalleled surgical care. As healthcare advances, having professionals like Dr. Mazur ensures that patients receive the finest, most up-to-date treatments. The community can now look forward to benefiting from her extensive knowledge and compassionate approach.