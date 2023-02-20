Real Estate
Instead of going up, mansions go down
Down is the new up when it comes to luxury homes. Or at least that’s what architect Randy Correll said in a recent interview with the Wall Street Journal. Instead of expanding their homes’ footprints or building new floors — sometimes prohibited by local zoning codes or historical designations — wealthy homeowners are building huge basements with amenities that most homeowners can’t even fathom (pun intended).
These aren’t your youth’s musty unfinished basements or dated rumpus rooms. Luxury basements occupy thousands of square feet, sometimes across multiple levels.
Natural light warms the spaces through skylights and staircases, and high-tech engineering keeps Mother Nature out.
When former Dallas Mavericks owner David McDavid and his wife Stacie purchased a 9,000-square-foot Aspen estate, they dug into the mountainside to add a 4,000-square-foot basement at their daughter’s insistence. The new subterranean space has multiple guest suites, a gym, and a vast hot tub and steam room.
On the island of Nantucket, where house footprints are often strictly regulated, another homeowner is constructing a 16,000 square-foot home with an extra 5,600 square feet underneath for a bowling alley, 3-D golf simulator, and spa. Not to be outdone, another new Nantucket build will be a modest 5,000 square feet on the surface, but with 10,000 square feet below to house a basketball court, garage, additional bedrooms, and a bespoke “wellness space.”
And in Beverly Hills, a $500 million mega-mansion boasts about 105,000 total square feet — about half of it below ground.
But while homeowners might love their underground mansions, not everyone feels the same way. Massive basements require noisy, dirty, and prolonged construction, and the neighbors will certainly complain. After a local outcry, the city of Aspen recently limited basements to a paltry single level. And Beverly Hills may never see a 50,000-square-foot basement again — property owners in the Hillside area now need special permits to remove more than 3,000 cubic yards of earth.
Community Events
Community News & Real Estate (January 2023) with Jen Avery, REALTOR
COMMUNITY NEWS
- R-MA 5K Run/Walk
March 25 – The Parent Association at Randolph-Macon Academy is organizing their 2nd annual 5K Run/Walk for the Upper School and Middle School including families and friends. We are looking to begin more business and community connections! Sponsorship is available on multiple levels. Call me to discuss!
Shout-Out to our GOLD sponsors so far: Apple House, Beth Waller, Associate Broker at KW Realty Solutions, JunkLuggers (Winchester), C&C Frozen Treats, Marlow Motors, Hadeed Carpet, BattleGrounds Fitness, Front Royal Dental Care
- Ride with Rotary:
April 29 – Staggered starts beginning around 8am.
The Rotary Club of Warren County is hosting the 2nd annual RIDE WITH ROTARY fundraiser event benefiting the local Concern Hotline.
There are multiple routes to choose from, all routing through the beautiful and historic Shenandoah Valley.
10 Mile – Casual Ride
24 Mile – Quarter Century Ride
50 Mile – Half Century Ride
64 Mile – Metric Century Ride
This is a rain or shine event – Riders must be 18 years of age or older.
See routes and more details on our eventbrite site: REGISTER NOW!
All riders must sign the waiver and present it at event registration.
First 75 people to register will receive a free event T-Shirt.
(Food vendors will be on-site to purchase food during and after the event)
REAL ESTATE
Warren County Market Report for January 2023 with Jen Avery, REALTOR
Watch this video for a quick summary of Warren County real estate January 2023.
In general summary:
- New Listings are UP 54.5%%
- New Pending DOWN -12.7%
- Closed sales are DOWN -46.2%
- Average Median Sold $307,450
- Average Days on Market 47
*If you would like a copy of this report emailed to you, please send request to jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com.
Resource: January 2023 Market Stats by ShowingTime
Bright MLS: Statistics calculated February 2023
Jennifer Avery, REALTOR® “Your Happy Home Expert!”
BPOR, SRS, CNE, E-Pro Certified | Licensed in VA
jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com | 540-683-0790 | www.jenaveryrealtor.com
CRUM REALTY, INC| 318 S Loudoun St, Winchester VA 22601 | 540-662-0400
Ask the expert: Buying our first house
We are buying our first house and are concerned about interest rates. Someone mentioned a mortgage buydown to get lower rates. What is this?
A mortgage buydown could make sense for buyers if they have extra cash left over after closing and are buying a house they will live in for a long time.
A mortgage buydown is when someone (the buyer, seller, or builder) pays mortgage points at closing and gets a lower interest rate. If the real estate market favors the buyer, then sellers or builders will sometimes cover mortgage points as an incentive to buy.
A permanent mortgage buydown is when the buyer pays a lower rate for the life of the loan. In a temporary buydown, rates increase after a period of time.
Depending on the scenario, you should intend to stay in the home for at least seven to 10 years. That’s because a buyer typically wouldn’t break even on the extra cash it takes to buy the mortgage points divided by what they would save in a month on their mortgage. If the points cost $16,000 and you save $201 on your mortgage each month, breaking even would take at least 6.6 years. If you move in three years, you lose money. In that case, it would have been better not to buy points.
There are several common variations on the buydown. One is a 3-2-1 buydown. In this case, suppose the buyer gets a mortgage at 6 percent. With the 3-2-1 buydown, the buyer pays an interest rate of 3 percent in the first year, 4 percent in the second year, and 5 percent in the third year. From years 4-30, the buyer pays 6 percent.
The cost of points will vary depending on the lender and the prevailing interest rates. With a 30-year loan on a $400,000 house at a rate of 6 percent, a 3-2-1 buydown would cost about $17,421, which is what the buyer would save on payments over three years.
Real Estate Scam Alert: Fraudulent buyers and sellers
Across Virginia, and in neighboring states, real estate licensees are seeing a sharp increase in scams involving fraudulent buyers and sellers. In this latest scam, criminals are contacting real estate agents to list properties they do not own. Typically, the criminals are looking to sell properties that do not have a mortgage—commonly in the form of vacant lots—below market value, for cash, and quickly. By targeting properties that do not have a mortgage or other lien, scammers hope to complete the transaction before the true owner gets tipped off by the lender.
These criminals often claim some sort of emergency is keeping them stuck abroad or out of the area to explain why they are looking to sell so quickly. “We’re hearing of a lot of cases in which the phony sellers use a medical or family emergency to explain why they’re unable to conduct the transaction in person,” says Virginia REALTORS® General Counsel Laura M. Murray. “Often, they will insist on conducting the entire transaction virtually.” In many of these cases, the digital images of photo IDs provided by the criminals are intentionally made to be barely legible.
Certain steps can be taken to help agents protect themselves and their clients from scammers:
- Conduct independent research on property ownership through county land records
- Insist on meeting with sellers—either in person or by video call
- Insist on a known settlement company or attorney being involved in the transaction
Virginia REALTORS® 2023 President Katrina M. Smith reminds agents, “It is imperative to trust your intuition. If something seems off, make sure to speak with your broker about further steps you can take before taking any actions with the consumer.”
Three tips for selling your home if you have pets
Are you a proud pet owner that needs to sell your home? Although you may consider your furry friend part of the family, not everyone agrees. Here are a few tips to ensure your home appeals to all buyers.
1. Deep clean your home
Lingering pet odors can turn off potential buyers. Consequently, it’s a good idea to deep clean your entire home, including floors, baseboards, walls, and upholstery, to remove any stains and unpleasant smells. Moreover, wash all your bedding, curtains, throw pillows, and anything that could hide pet fur and odors.
2. Remove pet accessories
Potential buyers want to picture themselves living in your home. Therefore, it’s important to de-clutter and remove any evidence of your pet, including toys, food and water dishes, litterboxes, bedding, scratching posts, and leashes.
3. Spruce up your yard
Has your dog dug up parts of your yard, damaged your landscaping, or left behind numerous patches of dead grass from using your lawn as a personal potty? Spend a weekend sprucing it up to ensure it looks clean and inviting. Moreover, make sure you remove all pet waste before every showing.
Lastly, taking your pet off the premises while your house is being shown is best. If you can’t take your pets with you, ask a friend or neighbor to care for them or find a pet daycare or sitter.
Should you stay or should you go?
Here is a happy problem: Should you renovate or move? No matter what choice you make, you are going to have something better.
But when you get into the details, both options are stressful.
If this is your decision, start by asking yourself whether you like the location of your home.
You might find yourself saying you like the neighborhood, the commute, the access to amenities, and the school district. If so, ask yourself if your home has the space to accommodate your needs and, if not, what it would take to make it work.
Changes are an important issue. It’s fun to change the look of a home, but the most important renovations could be functional: roof, furnace, foundation, and siding. These cost a lot and aren’t nearly as satisfying, but they are crucial to maintaining your investment.
Cost is an issue. Adding a room can cost $40,000, according to CNBC. Remodeling a kitchen averages about $22,507. A new bathroom could cost $47,000. Of course, getting a contractor to estimate the costs and the time it will take to make the changes will be important. You’ll be living in a construction zone for a while — consider whether you are willing to do that.
Another thing to consider is the future resale value of the renovations. You don’t want a house that doesn’t fit the neighborhood, or your renovations will be worth less.
On the other hand, moving could get you into a house that already fits you. Of course, you’ll have to sell, pack up, and move. That is no treat. But when your lot is too small to add a room or if your kids need to be in another school district, it’s time to move on and build memories in a new space.
How to write a homebuyer’s letter
In a competitive market, writing a homebuyer letter can help persuade the seller that you’re the right candidate for their home. Here are a few tips for drafting the perfect letter to seal the deal.
1. Get personal. Above all, your letter should build an emotional connection with the seller. Paint a picture of why you’re excited about buying their home. Sellers like to know their property will be more than just an investment. For example, if you have children, mention how nice it’ll be to raise them in such a picturesque home. The goal is to help the seller identify with you and your family.
2. Don’t mention remodeling. People have deep emotional connections to their homes. Therefore, keep any remodeling plans to yourself. Instead, mention the things you love most about the house. This will reassure the seller that you’ll leave their favorite aspects intact.
3. Keep it short. If you want your letter to stand out, keep your letter concise and to a single page. Focus on two or three of the most important reasons why you’re the best buyer for the home.
Finally, revise and proofread your letter to ensure it’s as professional and eloquent as possible.
