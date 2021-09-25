Interesting Things to Know
Insulation worker: a great career for the right person
Are you looking for a hands-on job that requires basic math skills and a knack for deciphering drawings? If so, becoming an insulation worker, also known as an insulator, may be right for you.
What do insulators do?
These workers are responsible for installing, removing, and repairing thermal and acoustic insulation on buildings and various types of mechanical equipment such as air handlers, refrigeration systems, and piping equipment. This helps effectively prevent or reduce the passage of heat, cold, sound, and fire.
An insulation worker’s main duties include reading and interpreting engineering drawings, measuring, cutting, applying, and securing insulation material, and installing vapor barriers.
Where do insulators work?
In most cases, insulators work for large companies on commercial, institutional, and industrial construction sites. They may also be self-employed and bid on private contracts.
Insulators most often work seasonally. However, depending on the job, they may be required to work year-round.
What skills do insulators need?
Since they often work with other professionals in the construction field, insulation workers must be able to work as part of a team. They must also be physically fit, meticulous, have excellent dexterity and be comfortable in both tight and high spaces.
Before they can complete a project on a job site, insulators must have the appropriate training and documentation.
If you’re interested in this profession, register for an insulation training course in your area.
Network latency: What it is and why you should care
A fairly obscure tech term is becoming more commonplace as mobile networks upgrade to 5G technology. The word is latency, which is the time it takes for your data to travel across the mobile network to its destination and back again to your device.
Fifth-generation (5G) mobile networks offer significantly lower latency than older technology, according to CNET. Latency for 3G networks often crept into the hundreds of milliseconds, while 4G networks currently offer a range of 30 to 70 milliseconds. The new 5G networks range from five to 20 milliseconds, but experts and industry groups hope to push that all the way down to a single millisecond in the future.
The lower latency could provide a huge boost to services that require ultra-fast response time, like telemedicine, augmented reality, and self-driving cars. With almost instant latency, surgeons could perform procedures remotely using robotic surgical devices, while self-driving cars could communicate with instant response to prevent crashes. Mobile video games would also see a bump in response time between devices, leading to a faster-paced game for players.
5G networks offer significant benefits over older networks beyond just the improved latency. According to Forbes, 5G can transmit data as much as 10 times faster than older networks. And when a large number of mobile users cluster in one place, 5G networks are significantly less likely to experience those dreaded network slowdowns.
Of course, only 5G-compatible devices benefit from 5G network speed and latency, and according to PC Mag, only about 16 percent of Americans will have a 5G device by the end of 2021. If you’re still carrying a 4G phone, and it isn’t yet time to upgrade, don’t fret — those devices will still work in upgraded networks, and you’ll even see a bump in speed.
Smartwatches: an introduction
Smartwatches are becoming increasingly popular. If you’re interested in purchasing one, here’s an overview of what you should know.
They have a range of features
Similar to smartphones, smartwatches are essentially tiny computers. In addition to displaying the time, these devices allow you to receive notifications, make calls, surf the internet, listen to music, track your sleep patterns, and more.
You can track your fitness habits
If you regularly work out, many smartwatches feature heart rate monitors, step counters, and calorie trackers to help you reach your goals. Many models also come with functions that allow you to create training programs and keep track of your performance. It’s important to do your research, as some watches are specifically designed for certain sports such as diving, golfing, or hiking.
Visit your local electronics retailer to find a smartwatch that suits your needs and budget.
There are several types of smartwatches available on the market. Some need to be paired with your cell phone via Bluetooth to take advantage of their full potential. Others, however, are completely autonomous devices.
CVs: should you list your interests?
If you want to make your CV stand out, consider sharing your interests. Though you should highlight your work experience first, also mentioning your hobbies and passions can give potential employers a glimpse into your personality. Sharing this information can help set you apart from other applicants with similar skills.
Draw connections
It’s a good idea to focus on activities that show you have talents that are relevant to the job you’re applying for. For example, you might want to mention previous volunteer experience if you want to work for a non-profit organization. Similarly, stating that you’ve participated in team sports could be beneficial for a position that values collaboration.
Be specific
You should personalize your areas of interest beyond simple keywords to capture the recruiter’s attention. Have you traveled? If so, mention the destinations you visited. Or, if you practice traditional dance, note if you’ve ever won any competitions. Depending on the activity, the recruiter may learn more about your level of fitness, creativity, or sense of responsibility.
If you’re having trouble writing your CV, consider reaching out to an employment agency for help.
5 tips to help farmers stay safe this fall
The fall harvest can be one of the busiest and most dangerous times of the year for the agricultural industry. For this reason, the third full week in September is annually recognized as National Farm Safety and Health Week. This year, the event takes place from Sept. 19 to 25, and the theme is Farm Safety Yields Real Results. To mark the occasion, here are five tips for reducing stress during this busy time.
1. Get enough sleep. Sleep deprivation increases the risk of health conditions like diabetes, heart disease, and stroke.
2. Eat healthy and stay hydrated. A balanced diet can reduce the risks for myriad physical and mental health conditions.
3. Stay connected with family members and friends. Making time for the people who matter most to you can help relieve stress and keep you grounded.
4. Make time for yourself. In addition to spending time with loved ones, remember to take care of your own needs.
5. Ask for help when you need it. If you feel overwhelmed, reach out for assistance. Talking to a mental health professional can help you stay on track.
There are real risks associated with working in agriculture, but adopting healthy practices during the harvest and beyond will help keep you safe.
The lineup of this year’s topics
• Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, Tractor Safety & Rural Roadway Safety
• Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, Overall Farmer Health
• Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, Safety & Health for Youth in Agriculture
• Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, Agricultural Fertilizer & Chemical Safety
• Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, Safety & Health for Women in Agriculture
Visit necasag.org for more information.
Older Kindles to go offline
Kindle users beware — older Kindle e-readers with built-in 3G connectivity will start to lose their ability to connect to the internet in December, according to The Verge.
Amazon announced the change as mobile carriers upgrade their networks to newer 4G and 5G technology. Kindles with built-in WiFi capabilities will still be able to connect to the internet wirelessly, but older Kindles that only connect via 3G will not be able to connect at all.
Users with affected Kindles can still download and read new books until December, and after those devices lose connectivity, all downloaded materials will remain accessible on your device, but you will not be able to download new content. But don’t get annoyed just yet — visit Amazon’s online storefront to see if you qualify for a deal on a new device that will let you enjoy your e-books without interruption.
How SOS became the world’s distress call
It doesn’t mean ‘Save Our Ship’ — in fact, it doesn’t stand for anything. It is just a very recognizable signal in almost any form.
SOS was invented in Germany in 1905 for use as a distress signal in Morse code: Three dots, three dashes, three dots. If you keep doing the pattern, it doesn’t matter where you start.
… — … —…—…—
Plus, if you are stranded on a mountain, you can create an SOS, and it can be read backward or upside down, unlike HELP for example.
Today, digital communications have made Morse code, the signal system made up of dots and dashes, mostly obsolete, but SOS can still be written with nearly universal understanding.
