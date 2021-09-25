Insulation worker: a great career for the right person

Are you looking for a hands-on job that requires basic math skills and a knack for deciphering drawings? If so, becoming an insulation worker, also known as an insulator, may be right for you.

What do insulators do?

These workers are responsible for installing, removing, and repairing thermal and acoustic insulation on buildings and various types of mechanical equipment such as air handlers, refrigeration systems, and piping equipment. This helps effectively prevent or reduce the passage of heat, cold, sound, and fire.

An insulation worker’s main duties include reading and interpreting engineering drawings, measuring, cutting, applying, and securing insulation material, and installing vapor barriers.

Where do insulators work?

In most cases, insulators work for large companies on commercial, institutional, and industrial construction sites. They may also be self-employed and bid on private contracts.

Insulators most often work seasonally. However, depending on the job, they may be required to work year-round.

What skills do insulators need?

Since they often work with other professionals in the construction field, insulation workers must be able to work as part of a team. They must also be physically fit, meticulous, have excellent dexterity and be comfortable in both tight and high spaces.

Before they can complete a project on a job site, insulators must have the appropriate training and documentation.

If you’re interested in this profession, register for an insulation training course in your area.