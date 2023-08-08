Opinion
Interim Library Director Addresses Questions About Finances, MOA With County
As I start my new role as Interim Director at Samuels Library, I would like to thank everyone who has reached out with kind words of encouragement and support. I would be remiss if I did not acknowledge the many contributions made by Michelle Ross during the last three-plus years. Her professionalism, creativity, knowledge, and kindness will be greatly missed by staff and patrons alike at Samuels Library.
In the last week, there has been a lot of chatter about Samuels Library’s finances and a Memorandum Of Agreement (MOA). I feel the need to clarify the situation for the citizens of Warren County.
Let me begin by providing some historical perspective. The current Library building on Criser Road opened its doors to the public in June 2009. Prior to the start of construction, Warren County set aside funds over several years for the construction project. Construction began in 2008, and the project was completed in 2009 – under budget and with no debt service payments required.
During the next several years, Library traffic and programming continued to grow. In 2017, the Warren County Board of Supervisors formed an Ad Hoc Committee to determine whether or not there was a more cost-effective way to provide public library services to the residents of Warren County. The Ad Hoc Committee consisted of Warren County elected officials and staff members and members of the Samuels Library Board of Trustees and staff.
This process lasted several months, and all options were extensively reviewed, and the clear, cost-effective conclusion was that the library’s operations should remain unchanged. Within that framework, an MOA was established with a three-year duration which outlined increases for each year: Year 1, 0 percent, Year 2, 1 percent, and Year 3, 2 percent.
When the MOA terms expired, the County and Library went back to the normal budgeting operation. Each year the library submits an Outside Agency Funding Request with appropriate documentation, then the library meets with the County to answer any questions about the request, and the County determines the funding amount which the library will receive.
The library is a not-for-profit corporation that holds 501(c)3 status with the IRS. As such, we are able to raise money through mail campaigns, fundraising events, grants, and a variety of other avenues. Fortunately, we have been very successful in this regard, and the Warren County community has been very generous.
The library also possesses two bank accounts – one which we call the Operating Account and one which is called the Reserve Account. Additionally, we have an Investment Account which includes donations, endowments, and reserved funds such as those received from the public for the proposed Amphitheatre Project. All funds from Warren County are deposited only into the Operating Account, where they reside until spent.
Any expenditures which fall outside of the approved and funded Operating Account are paid for utilizing fundraised money – this includes any new furnishings, technology equipment, attorney fees, etc. Just this past year, the library improved the children’s department with a new and expanded Reference Desk and a newly remodeled Young Adult section. The changes made by the Library utilized fundraised money only. For fiscal year 2024, in order to balance the Library budget, we will need to transfer in excess of $75,000 from the Investment Account.
Each year the library is audited, as required by the Commonwealth, and for the 21 years I have been with the library, the audit has always given us an exemplary finding.
As we continue our current budget discussions with the County, the topic of an MOA has resurfaced. The Library staff and trustees welcome this discussion, and we are working in a spirit of collaboration with the County. We hope to have progress to report soon. As always, we want to work in a financially efficient and transparent manner so that Warren County taxpayers and the thousands of individuals who benefit from the services we provide at Samuels Library can be proud of what we are doing.
There is important work to be done in the weeks and months ahead. I am committed to Samuels Library and the Front Royal community, and I pledge to use my years of experience to give this position my full attention. I am extremely honored to serve in this role and will make every effort to carry out the library’s mission of bringing people, information, and ideas together to enrich lives and build our community.
Eileen Grady
Interim Director
Samuels Public Library
Analyzing Delores Oates’ Hypocrisy
Delores Oates wants you to believe she’s the best choice around for delegate of District 31, but she can’t even uphold her own campaign values. For proof, we need to look no further than the recent Samuels Public Library attack she’s involved in.
Taken from Delores Oates’ campaign site: “Education: We must ensure parents remain the primary educators and drivers of what their children learn. Parents have a fundamental right to choose what students are taught in the classroom. …The role of educators should be to prepare the leaders and the workforce of tomorrow and teach them how to think, not to indoctrinate them with a woke agenda.”
Mrs. Oates says she believes parents should have the right to parent. By holding the library’s funding hostage, she’s showing she only wants those rights for people who adhere to her religious standards. What about parents who want to follow the American Academy of Pediatrics, Mayo Clinic, and other medical and children’s groups that suggest sex conversations and education start at 5 to 8 years old? Or what about parents who teach their children “woke” concepts like universal human rights and inclusion? Those parents are supposed to go pound sand, unable to have resources so their children learn age-appropriate concepts that their parents support. Education comes from knowledge, and banning knowledge because some religious parents are too lazy to parent is in direct opposition to her statement that individual parents are the only ones who should determine the appropriate content for their own children. Which is it, Mrs. Oates – do all parents have the right and responsibility to parent their children or do only you and those who share your religious beliefs get to choose for the rest of us?
But don’t worry, this kind of double standard can be seen again: “Religious Freedom: Our country was founded on the basis of escaping tyrannical rule and the freedom to live and worship how we please.” Ironic, considering Delores is working to undermine the rights of anyone who does not conform to her religious beliefs or personal values. I guess if you believe an overweight child can be heroic in a story, you’re supporting obesity (and, apparently, obscenity in libraries). And if you think it’s fine for two dads to hold hands in a picture book, you’re encouraging pornographic filth.
Finally, my personal favorite. “Corruption: Being a public servant means sacrificing personal gains for the betterment of the community.” Delores paid one of the leaders of Clean Up Samuels $20,000 for a few months of work, well over the average for a political consultant in Virginia. Either Mrs. Oates has shown gross incompetence in her ability to hire, or she’s wittingly or unwittingly bankrolled a hate group. It’s hard to believe it’s mere incompetence or negligence after reading Oates’s online essay to local Catholics: “I support the removal of pornographic literature and severing ties with the ALA (American Library Association) … the current library board, with one exception, has proven they are not suited for the task and should be replaced by new members who care about the well-being of children.”
Delores Oates perpetuates the same lies and hate that the Clean Up Samuels Library group does, painting our wonderful library staff as groomers and pedophiles — not the respected experts they are. The 99% approval rating by patrons of Samuels Public Library confirms that. This kind of slanderous, unmerited attack should not be perpetrated or supported by any member of our Board of Supervisors. Yet Mrs. Oates and others continue to drag out this hate parade for a few extra votes, already causing the resignation of the library Director, Michelle Ross, after months of harassment
In my opinion, Mrs. Oates is also not above directly lying to the public to suit her needs. In the same essay, she writes, “Supporting our residents, me and three other supervisors voted to withhold funding for the library by 75% until September, giving them time to clean up their material and attitude toward parents.” Then in a June 13 Facebook post, she wrote, “We completely and fully approved the budget, including the library budget.” She also states the money can be appropriated “at any time” — but refuses to do so despite the library implementing a new card system that allows concerned parents greater control over the books their child can check out.
Delores Oates will only support education that indoctrinates children to her “doublespeak” way of thinking. Just read those campaign values again; you can practically hear the dog whistling. Mrs. Oates will only support her own religious freedom, and she has shown she will waste her own and taxpayer dollars with frivolous grandstanding, even hijacking budgets of valued community resources. Delores Oates has shown the LGBTQ+ community of Warren County she will NOT support you, she will NOT respect the protections and rights you have desperately fought for, but she will use her power to try and ERASE the strides forward you have made.
Delores Oates is not interested in protecting the well-being of children; she is interested in upholding her own religious doctrine. If Mrs. Oates did care about protecting the well-being of children, she would support the library’s efforts to provide a variety of literature covering far more viewpoints than her narrow-minded and bigoted view of the world. If Mrs. Oates were concerned about children’s safety, she wouldn’t be exposing the LGBTQ+ members of our community, some who are, in fact, children, to this hateful vitriol as people once again have to stand up to defend their right to exist in a public space.
M. Christopher
Warren County
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in the letters published on this page are solely those of the respective authors and do not necessarily reflect the views or opinions of the Royal Examiner’s editorial team, its affiliates, or advertisers. The Royal Examiner does not endorse or take responsibility for the accuracy, completeness, or validity of any statements made by the authors. The statements and claims presented in the letters have not been independently verified by the Royal Examiner. Readers are encouraged to exercise their own judgment and critical thinking skills when evaluating the content. Any reliance on the information provided in the letters is at the reader’s own risk.
While the Royal Examiner makes every effort to publish a diverse range of opinions, it does not guarantee the publication of all received letters. The Royal Examiner reserves the right to edit letters for clarity, length, and adherence to editorial guidelines. Moreover, the Royal Examiner does not assume any liability for any loss or damage incurred by readers due to the content of the letters or any subsequent actions taken based on these opinions.
In submitting a letter to the editor, authors grant the newspaper the right to publish, edit, reproduce, or distribute the content in print, online, or in any other form.
We value the engagement of our readers and encourage open and constructive discussions on various topics. However, the Royal Examiner retains the right to reject any letter that contains offensive language, personal attacks, or violates any legal regulations. Thank you for being a part of our vibrant community of readers and contributors, and we look forward to receiving your diverse perspectives on matters of interest and importance.
EDA Part Two?
The late writer and philosopher George Santayana once stated: “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” I would add my personal opine that those who are well aware of the past yet chose to ignore it for personal AND POLITICAL gain are a danger to our very existence. Enter our current Warren County Board of Supervisors (except Cheryl Cullers and some appropriate questions from Delores Oates), a town councilman, and our current Sheriff. As evidenced by the recent Board of Supervisors meeting, it is painfully apparent that the coddling of our current Sheriff, despite his complete incompetence, lack of integrity, and embarrassment of a budget presentation, has potentially set us up for yet another financial scandal in our beloved community.
“Not knowing” where over $20,000 is being spent, yet is listed as an item which is already covered by the overall county budget, in addition to a $10,000 line item for canine toys and accessories, and a half-egged response when questioned about it, are prime examples of said incompetence. Despite this, the apparent crush that our BOS Chairwoman, her colleagues (minus Cullers and Oates), a town councilman, and (some might argue) the editor of this publication (many of whom I truly, consider my friends) has/have with our current sheriff leaves me scratching my bald head, with the sad reality that I will not be growing hair back anytime soon.
Why? These are the same people that all but trample our School System Superintendent when he and School Board Chairwoman Dr. Kristin Pence go before the same board only to get grilled over every aspect of their budget. Can any of these individuals mentioned look “anyone” in the eyes and say that they would not flip out if our School Board Chairwoman or Superintendent went before them, were asked about a $20,000 line item, and their response was “Uhhhhh, I don’t know?” Give me a break!!
The hypocrisy and double standard here (from people I consider my friends) who claim to be men and women of God demand transparency yet openly campaign for a sheriff who has been deemed unable to testify in any case due to a documented lack of integrity at his previous law enforcement job, and have no questions (except Cullers and Oates) about these matters, is most troubling. Oh, how I miss Bebhin Egger!! One can only hope (and pray, as I make no apologies for doing daily) that, come November, the voters of my beloved town and county will see through this, demand appropriate change (with their voices and votes) at the Sheriff’s Office so that we do not have an “EDA Part 2” on our hands and once again return to HELLTOWN.
Michael S. Williams
Front Royal, VA
The Missing MOA: The Overlooked Agreement Behind Library Funding Controversy
The government center has been packed with citizens, and all the conversations have been focused on books. It came to my attention that something was not being talked about—the lack of an MOA in place between the library and the county.
A “memorandum of agreement” (MOA) is a written formal document between parties that details the agreement of how they will work together. I would expect that before handing out over a million dollars in taxpayer funds, such an agreement would be in place. It is hate that is seen when people are stating that the BOS is taking away funding. The board has said specifically that they are asking for the library’s process of how they handle books as well as an up-to-date MOA. It seems that some people that want to jump on their high horse and roll with incorrect info are doing so so that they can look to be the ones holding the checkered flag. Why does it have to be a fight and purposely out to make others look bad?
I reached out to the library director, Michelle Ross, and in an email dated July 5, she acknowledged that the MOA had, in fact, expired 2 years earlier. I was shocked this major piece of information had not been better explained in any news story to inform the public of the full reasoning behind why the BOS fully funded but only appropriated 25% of the library’s budget. I emailed Michelle Ross on July 6th to ask for more information. “This is the main source of revenue for the library, no? It seems that information put out about funding and the process of it is by you and another that sits on the board of directors that pushed this is quite different. It seems that you want the public to be mad at the county when this looks as if this falls on you, the Director. “
On July 10th, I received the following email response back from Michelle Ross: ”Myself and an SPL Trustee met with BOS members and came to a verbal agreement on changes to address public concerns. That includes creating a “New Adult” section which would remove books intended for older audiences (16-college age) from the Young Adult area and into the Adult section of the library. That process has already begun but may take a while as staff are looking at each individual item in the Young Adult collection to determine what needs to be moved. The discussed agreement also includes creating two new card types that would allow parents to restrict their children’s accounts to only Juvenile material or Juvenile and Young Adult material. The limited cards will be voted on at the July 10 SPL Board of Trustees Meeting. Once approved, the new card types will be available on July 11. The BOS decision to appropriate ¼ of the library’s budget was different than their normal procedures, but my understanding is that their intent is to make sure the discussed changes are completed.”
This was the final email to the Director of the Library, who did not want to take responsibility that her job requires exactly what the BOS is asking for. Instead, it seems that they are taking the hit for the library. No one is holding funding captive. Having a current MOA in place, none of this would exist. There hasn’t been an MOA in place since the Director came aboard in 2021.
“Thank you for getting back to me. In getting all of that tedious work together, wouldn’t that fall on the library as the responsibility of getting the proper amount of money for funding? I understand many others have a role to play. It is like starting a new job and having to go through all that annoying paperwork to prove who you really are in order to be on the payroll. You, the new employee, must complete that. Same with filing taxes. There are consequences if you do not. Do you understand my point? You came aboard as Director of the library during covid of 2021, right? Wouldn’t this task fall under the duties of being the director of the library? I would assume you would oversee a budget, establish (in this case) existing relationships with local government, report to your board as well as fundraising, employment issues or hiring, volunteer staff, being compliant with rules and governing laws. I just see that the municipal level of business would be initiated on your end, and you working with the BOS to get that funding moving or in order quickly and professionally. “ ( End of final email)
So, there it is, as Paul Harvey would say, “Now you know the Rest of the Story.” Our community has torn each other apart for over a month now when the solution was already worked out. The library could have avoided this entire situation if they had gotten their MOA in place on time. Maybe we should stop this hateful behavior between neighbors and start having a conversation about what really happened and how to avoid having this happen again.
Steph M.
Warren County
Samuels Library Has Money … a Lot of Money
There should be absolutely no concern that Samuels Library, Inc. (SLI) will continue its services and operations for its full fiscal year without interruption. That is unless SLI is unwilling to use the funds it already has on hand.
There seems to be a widespread misunderstanding that the library will close if the Warren County Board of Supervisors (BOS) does not appropriate more funds for it. This is being further propagated by reporting in this publication and in the Washington Post. Mr. Barr wrote, “ … the library could be closed by September”. The Washington Post reported, “… the library had only enough money to operate through September unless it could persuade the County to release (the money)”. Both of these statements are demonstrably false, as will be shown below with SLI’s own financial documents. Is this a purposeful narrative to scare library patrons into believing the library will be closed? Rather than allow this misconception to persist, SLI leadership should be actively reassuring the public that its operations are not at risk of interruption, no matter what the BOS does with regard to library appropriations this fiscal year.
The SLI annual and quarterly Board of Trustees meetings took place Monday, July 10. While it was stated that the BOS only appropriated 25% of the requested SLI budget, SLI’s leadership and trustees failed to make a statement to the standing-room-only attendees, much less engage in any discussion, about the reasons behind that partial appropriation. It is widely known that the BOS has withheld 75% of a full appropriation of just over $1 million from SLI due to the controversy about pornographic and sexualized materials in the juvenile section of the library. Why, if the very ability of SLI to continue offering services is at stake, would that meeting not be an appropriate venue to inform the public of the circumstances behind the BOS partial appropriation and to present the financial options SLI Trustees have to ensure its patrons of uninterrupted services?
The financial report presented at the July 10th meeting stated that SLI has $878,000 in investments. Therefore, it is a monetary fact that SLI has the financial means to support its operations with its “own” money. That is unless it refuses to use its own assets to continue its path of dogged adherence to what Cleanup Samuels Library (CSL) movement supporters and I consider the leftist-activist “woke” American Library Association (ALA). If SLI will put its money where its proverbial mouth is, it will stay open for the current fiscal year without additional taxpayer funding.
SLI financial documents (IRS Form 990-2021 and Financial Report-2022, still marked as “DRAFT”) are open to the public and retrievable from their website. As of August 1, 2023, the 2022 Form 990 and 2023 Financial Report are not on the Samuels website. Readers can and should avail themselves of this public information if they wish to be informed of the financial facts concerning SLI. I wish to highlight two items contained in these financial statements:
- Note 3 of the 2022 Financial Report says [emphasis added]:
“The Library had a surplus of $930,904 of financial assets available within one year of the statement of financial position date on June 30, 2022, to meet cash needs for general expenditures, liabilities, and other obligations as they come due.”
The Form 990 lists financial assets as “Publicly Traded Securities” under Part X Line 11, meaning that these are liquid assets – that is, they can be sold at any time.
- Examination of the IRS Form 990-2021 and the 2022 Financial Report reveals that SLI lost $93,649 on its investment assets in 2021 (9.5% loss) while the 3 major stock indexes gained 19-27% in 2021. Between then and the date of the verbal report given on July 10, 2023, the investment fund decreased by another $52,904.
The failure of SLI’s leadership and trustees to discuss openly and transparently what everybody knows is an unprecedented situation, both financially and operationally, speaks volumes about the ineptitude and unsuitability of its leadership to hold the public trust.
Many questions arise. Why does this non-profit have nearly $1 million dollars in surplus liquid assets on one hand while it requests $1 million in taxpayer support to be placed on the other hand? Should SLI be managing a $1 million investment fund (with poor results) rather than using its assets to provide library services? Has anyone representing SLI made any effort to counter the false narrative that “ … the library could be closed by September”, given that SLI is sitting on $1 million of liquid assets? Where did the million dollars come from? Has money from the Warren County annual appropriation been used to purchase investment assets? Readers with financial backgrounds will recognize that fungibility is at play; how long has the county been funding SLI at higher levels than necessary to enable the accumulation of a million-dollar surplus investment fund? I don’t doubt there are more fiscal questions that will arise.
Also of fiscal notability, the SLI trustees approved two additional budget items at the July 10 meeting for Warren County taxpayers to pay for: Legal fees ($15,000), and Communications consulting ($10,000). There was no discussion about these additional budget items. However, in light of the ongoing controversy and the timing of these new budget items, I think it is reasonable to infer that SLI is using taxpayer money to pay attorneys and communications consultants to examine options for lawfare against Warren County (taxpayers), should the BOS decline to appropriate the remaining funds SLI has asked for. I believe (that is, I have heard from reliable sources but cannot ascertain as a fact) that BOS legal counsel has been informing the BOS about potential financial costs it may encounter if SLI were to litigate against Warren County (on its own, or more likely in a partnership with a leftist organization such as the ACLU) for not appropriating the funds it requested. Would the BOS appropriate the balance of requested funds to SLI under the cloud of potential litigation against the county, funded in part by taxpayer money? I think that has the feel of extortion, though it is obviously not explicit.
I previously made the contention that SLI accountability to the taxpayer was inevitable. As evidenced by its trustee vote to leave sexualized titles in the juvenile section, meaningful compromise does not seem to be on SLI’s agenda. I think the financial questions raised here, along with allowing the narrative messaging about a library closure to persist when it is manifestly untrue, cast further doubt on SLI’s suitability to hold the public trust.
The BOS should be willing to continue down the road to that inevitable taxpayer accountability. Where does that road lead? I suspect it leads to insolvency, and the only way SLI will be able to ensure future operations is to transfer its remaining assets to the county, as is contemplated in Item 10 of its Articles of Incorporation. In essence, after SLI burns through its investment funds, the assets remaining are books and a handful of computers. The building and land belong to the county. Its trustees having failed to uphold the public trust, the library will become, as are the vast majority of “public” libraries, operated by management that is responsive to direct representatives of the taxpaying public.
None of the foregoing needs involve any interruption of library services as long as uninterrupted services remain the goal of all parties.
Richard Jamieson
Warren County
Commentary: $3.2 Million in Rural Rail Crossing Upgrades Increase Safety, Lay the Tracks for High Speed Rail
Surrounded by Biden appointees and officials from Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration, Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Prince William, made the latest announcement of federal funding to flow into the commonwealth from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The ceremony held last month at the Spotsylvania Virginia Railway Express station to celebrate $3.2 million in grants was the culmination of an eight-year-long planning process to improve rural rail crossings and lay the tracks for high-speed rail to North Carolina.
Train-ger danger
In 2022, there were 274 fatalities across America resulting from at-grade crossing collisions between trains and cars. Compared with the 42,795 people who died in motor vehicle traffic crashes in the U.S. last year, everything about trains — including crossing their tracks — is far safer. However, simple safety measures can make such crashes all but impossible.
Although malfunctioning gates and warning lights do cause some collisions at crossings, the vast majority result from impatient drivers who choose to drive around lowered gates thinking they can beat the train. That’s why the latest technology to prevent such crashes is the installation of “four-quad gates.”
With two sets of gates on both sides of the tracks, drivers can no longer swerve around the gates without damaging their cars, thus establishing a strong deterrent to risky behavior. The presence of the quad gates means passing trains will no longer be required to blast their horns when approaching the intersections.
The $3.2 million dollars secured by Spanberger after talks with Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg will improve four rural at-grade crossings along the Richmond to D.C. rail corridor. Four-quad gates will be constructed at Brent Point Road in Stafford County, Summit Crossing Road in Spotsylvania County, and at Doswell Road and Elmont Road in Hanover County.
The funding is one of the first disbursements from the Federal Railroad Administration’s newly established Railroad Crossing Elimination program.
“This is an example of one of those areas where there is a need on the ground in Virginia we haven’t been able to meet in the past, where now the state and the localities that I represent will have the ability to protect people’s lives, to make our transportation system safer and to do it with grant dollars that were put forward in the federal infrastructure law for this exact purpose,” said Spanberger in an interview.
Safer, faster service
With over 3,000 miles of train tracks and 9,000 highway-rail crossings across the commonwealth, upgrades to four rural crossings may sound like a drop in the bucket. Once you take away the crossings which are private, grade-separated, or closed, that figure drops down to 1,800 — still a relatively large number.
With just 12 deaths from train-car collisions since 2010, according to the Department of Motor Vehicles, Virginia actually has one of the lowest rates of such fatalities in the nation. For comparison, Texas, California, Illinois, Florida, Indiana, and Missouri each witnessed over a dozen deaths last year alone. The commonwealth’s rail crossings may already be safe, but the Department of Rail and Public Transportation’s director, Jennifer DeBruhl, wants to keep it that way.
“As we work to increase passenger rail and the movement of freight by rail, that then puts more opportunities for conflict at these grade crossings,” she said in an interview. “The FRA received an incredible number of applications for this program, so the fact that we brought home this grant to Virginia is not insignificant because the highway-rail crossing inventory is a dataset that most state departments of transportation are already working off of.”
Since 2015, all states and the District of Columbia have been required by Congress to prepare a grade crossing action plan to help cut down on the number of collisions. After the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law was passed in 2021, DRPT officials began working with VDOT to analyze crash history, geometrics, and proximity to priority corridors identified in the Transforming Rail in Virginia plans.
The result was an updated Virginia Grade Crossing State Action Plan that positioned the commonwealth to sweep the first round of RCE funding. Knowing the rural part of the program was a priority for the FRA, DeBruhl and her team submitted the package of four crossings along the planned DC2RVA high-speed rail corridor.
“We’re not limiting ourselves to rural crossings, but there is a sweet spot in the federal program for rural projects,” she said. “We anticipate another solicitation for projects later this year, so we may submit multiple applications to eliminate conflict points.”
For Spanberger, the choice to hold the press conference at a popular commuter rail station is a reminder of why she fought so hard for the funding in the first place.
“People love the train and love going to D.C., but sometimes it gets delayed, and sometimes those delays are caused by the fact the train has to slow down because there is a car in the way,” she said. “This [$3.2 million set of safety upgrades] is part and parcel of making the I-95 rail corridor more reliable and more straightforward, so the benefit is certainly to people who are passengers on those trains or who might be enticed to be passengers.”
by Wyatt Gordon, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
Open Letter to Timmy French – Requesting Clarification on Issues
Dear Timmy French,
I write to you as a member of the Virginia House of Delegates representing tens of thousands of voters living in the Senate District 1 you aspire to serve. Your campaign has already raised three red flags for many Republican voters.
First, in your campaign mailings, website, and campaign appearances, you revealed very little about some very important issues. Voters want to know what your core values are and, more importantly, how you would vote on legislation pertaining to some important issues. It is time for you to take a clear stand on issues you avoided while campaigning before the primary so that voters can make an informed choice. Let’s start with just three issues.
- Will you vote in support of reasonable legislation to protect all preborn human life?
- Will you vote to oppose all new gun restrictions and vote to repeal all the onerous and unconstitutional gun laws enacted when Democrats controlled state government during the 2020 and 2021 sessions of the General Assembly?
- Will you vote for 1) taxpayer funding of school choice options, 2) protecting girls and women by keeping males out of female facilities and school sports, and 3) protection of kids from sexually explicit library and course materials, gender and racial grooming, and indoctrination in our schools?
Second, prior to the June 20 primary, you openly invited “everyone” to participate in the Republican primary. How would you respond to me and others who consider that to be election interference? I think it is safe to say 100% of Republican primary voters agree election interference is wrong. Looking at the data from the Republican Primary, it becomes clear that the number of Democrat voters exceeded your winning margin. Since you alone, in contrast with all seven other candidates, courted non-Republican voters, it is reasonable to speculate that you would be in second place without non-Republican votes. Do you believe Democrats should vote in Republican primaries to pick Republican candidates?
Third, on Primary Day, I and other Republicans witnessed your campaign coordinating signs and campaign literature with Frederick First candidates running in opposition to Republican nominees. In Gary Oates’ June 23rd LTE, he wrote, “Frederick First was proud to team up with Timmy French and play a part in his victory. Timmy has been a great friend to our Frederick First campaign, and we look forward to working with him through the rest of the election season…” Republican Party rules treat opposition to Republican nominees very seriously. The Shenandoah GOP party plan specifically calls out allowing your name to be used in support of an opponent of a Republican candidate. You made no attempt to distance yourself from the alliance with “Frederick First” when questioned at the Frederick County Republican Committee June meeting. In my opinion, “Frederick First” is the team of Democrats and monied interests in Frederick County.
In conclusion, please come clean with the voters.
Who is Timmy French, and which side are you on?
Dave LaRock
Delegate, 33rd House District
