Interior door handles: how to make the best choice

Investing in a stylish handle can instantly elevate the look of your interior doors. Here’s a short guide to help you make the best choice.

Materials

Door handles are typically made of durable metals like steel, aluminum, brass, wrought iron, and chrome. You can also find handles made of wood, plastic, and porcelain. However, the internal mechanisms are always made of metal.

Types

Here’s an overview of the three main types of handles:

• Lever handles can either have a lock or no lock. They’re activated by raising or lowering the lever. In addition, you can find curved levers that are suitable for people with limited dexterity.

• Knob handles are usually round and have a locking mechanism. You can also purchase fixed knob handles that don’t that need to be rotated or turned to open or close the door.

• Pull handles are fixed and can only be locked by purchasing a separate accessory.

The door handle you choose largely depends on your style and preferred use. Visit your local hardware store to browse different models.