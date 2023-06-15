International bestselling author and ultra marathon runner Dion Leonard come to Samuels Library

Samuels Public Library will host Dion Leonard, an international extreme ultra runner, motivational speaker and bestselling author and his now famous dog Gobi for a very special story time on Saturday, July 1st at 11:00 a.m., and presentation for all ages at 12:00 p.m.

Leonard is a New York Times Bestselling author of Finding Gobi, his non-fiction memoir of a stray dog he encountered during a 155-mile race across the Gobi Desert. The small dog ran 77 miles with Dion, across the grueling desert providing motivation and inspiration. He also turned his bestseller in to a children’s picture book, Gobi: A Little Dog with A Big Heart.

“Dion Leonard has been interviewed and featured on media outlets around the world for his athletic achievements and his powerful story, and we are so excited to be hosting him and of course Gobi, right here in Front Royal, Virginia,’’ said Michal Ashby, Samuels Public Library Children’s Reference Supervisor.

Leonard will read from his children’s book, answer questions and introduce Gobi during the story time at 11:00 a.m. At the 12:00 p.m. event, Leonard will share his inspirational story to a wider audience including his ultra-marathon experiences and finding Gobi again after their powerful encounter in the desert.

Samuels Public Library carries both Leonard’s memoir and his children’s book, and Leonard will have additional books on hand for sale the day of the event.

“We know this is going to be a special treat for the children and their families in our community to hear this sweet and inspiring story from the author himself,” said Ashby. “Make sure you mark your calendars for July 1st so you don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity to hear Dion’s story and meet the amazing dog Gobi, right here, at Samuels Library.”

