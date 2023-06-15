Community Events
International bestselling author and ultra marathon runner Dion Leonard come to Samuels Library
Samuels Public Library will host Dion Leonard, an international extreme ultra runner, motivational speaker and bestselling author and his now famous dog Gobi for a very special story time on Saturday, July 1st at 11:00 a.m., and presentation for all ages at 12:00 p.m.
Leonard is a New York Times Bestselling author of Finding Gobi, his non-fiction memoir of a stray dog he encountered during a 155-mile race across the Gobi Desert. The small dog ran 77 miles with Dion, across the grueling desert providing motivation and inspiration. He also turned his bestseller in to a children’s picture book, Gobi: A Little Dog with A Big Heart.
“Dion Leonard has been interviewed and featured on media outlets around the world for his athletic achievements and his powerful story, and we are so excited to be hosting him and of course Gobi, right here in Front Royal, Virginia,’’ said Michal Ashby, Samuels Public Library Children’s Reference Supervisor.
Leonard will read from his children’s book, answer questions and introduce Gobi during the story time at 11:00 a.m. At the 12:00 p.m. event, Leonard will share his inspirational story to a wider audience including his ultra-marathon experiences and finding Gobi again after their powerful encounter in the desert.
Samuels Public Library carries both Leonard’s memoir and his children’s book, and Leonard will have additional books on hand for sale the day of the event.
“We know this is going to be a special treat for the children and their families in our community to hear this sweet and inspiring story from the author himself,” said Ashby. “Make sure you mark your calendars for July 1st so you don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity to hear Dion’s story and meet the amazing dog Gobi, right here, at Samuels Library.”
About Samuels Public Library
Samuels Public Library brings people, information and ideas together to enrich lives and build community. A 501(c)(3) organization, last year the library added nearly 10,000 new books, media and digital resources, patrons checked out more 350,000 books, electronic and digital services and attended 566 in-person and virtual programs, staff answered 17,000 questions, expanded outreach programs into the community, added a memory lab, board game section and more all while continuing to provide essential computer access, wireless service and public meeting spaces for the community. To learn more, visit www.samuelslibrary.net or by calling (540) 635-3153.
The 2023 Shenandoah County Fair unveils revised lineup for grandstand concerts
The Shenandoah County Fair is hosting their annual fair, August 28th-September 2nd. This year’s fair includes performances by music artists Chris Tomlin and Russell Dickerson. Concert tickets for Russell Dickerson officially go on sale Friday, June 16th. The general fair schedule has not changed as visitors can enjoy the Demolition Derby, County Tractor Pull, Modified Truck & Tractor Pull, great food, children’s activities, entertainment acts, and more. Make sure to check it all out at the Shenandoah County Fair!
Highlights of 2023 Fair Schedule are below:
- Grandstand Concerts:
- Chris Tomlin – Friday, September 1, 2023, 7:30 PM
- Russell Dickerson – Saturday, September 2, 2023, 7:30 PM
- Grandstand Shows:
- Figure 8 Race – Monday, August 28, 7:30 PM
- Demolition Derby – Standard Derby – Tuesday, August 29, 7:30 PM
- Gas and Diesel Truck Drags – Thursday, August 31, 7:00 PM
Tickets for the Russell Dickerson concert go on sale Friday, June 16, 2023. To buy tickets visit www.shencofair.com. General admission tickets from August 28th through September 2nd will be available for online purchase prior to the Fair and on-site during the Fair.
Hot Strings and Cool Breezes: A music festival extravaganza!
Set amidst the breathtaking beauty of Shenandoah Valley, the 60th summer edition of the Shenandoah Valley Music Festival (SVMF) is set to enchant audiences with a lineup of eclectic performances. Kicking off in July and continuing through early September, the festival promises a musical odyssey that blurs the lines of genre. And to spearhead this journey is the Grammy-nominated acoustic duo Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley.
Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley, hailed for their innovative amalgamation of bluegrass, country, blues, rock, and string band music, will headline the “Hot Strings and Cool Breezes” mini-festival, part of the SVMF line-up, scheduled for September 3rd. Their signature blended sound, electrifying the acoustic music scene globally, perfectly encapsulates the festival’s ethos of genre-defying music.
Adding to the excitement, another artist will join the lineup at a later date. SVMF attendees can also look forward to the headline act, The Steel Wheels, an Americana band that thrills audiences with their musical synergy.
Before the mini-festival, attendees can enjoy the legendary band Three Dog Night, set to perform on July 21st. Known for their evergreen hits like “Mama Told Me (Not To Come)” and “Joy to the World,” the band’s enduring appeal is a testament to their timeless music.
The very next day, Don McLean, the respected American songwriter, will take the stage. His classic hits such as “American Pie” and “Vincent (Starry, Starry Night)” have been deeply etched into the annals of American music.
As July rolls on, festival-goers can witness the musical evolution of Doo Wop with The Doo-Wop Project on July 28th. The journey doesn’t stop here, as 1964 -The Tribute and Forever Motown promise to transport audiences back to a golden age of music, with concerts scheduled for July 29th and August 18th, respectively.
On August 19th, Grammy-Award-winning band Steep Canyon Rangers will grace the stage, followed by the unforgettable country rock bands Pure Prairie League and Firefall on September 2nd, setting the perfect preamble for the “Hot Strings and Cool Breezes” mini-festival.
The SVMF lineup is a testament to the eclectic nature of music, defying genre boundaries and bringing together artists from across the musical spectrum. As the event draws nearer, anticipation builds for the festival-goers, ready to lose themselves in the music under the stars. This summer, the Shenandoah Valley Music Festival is the place to be!
Browntown Farmer’s Market: A must-attend event for local food and community enthusiasts
Browntown prepares for its highly anticipated Farmer’s Market, featuring a diverse lineup of vendors and exciting community events.
Save the date! The Browntown Farmer’s Market is just around the corner, taking place next Saturday, June 24th, from 10 am to 2 pm. This inaugural market promises to be a remarkable event that brings together local vendors, fresh produce, handmade goods, and a vibrant community spirit. .
The Browntown Farmer’s Market is set to showcase an array of amazing vendors, offering a diverse range of products that cater to various interests and preferences. Whether you’re looking for farm-fresh produce, artisanal crafts, homemade treats, or unique handcrafted goods, this market has it all. With a careful selection of vendors, organizers have ensured that attendees will have access to high-quality products that highlight the talents and expertise of local artisans and farmers.
The market serves as a platform for local businesses and individuals to showcase their products and connect with the community. It’s an opportunity for residents and visitors alike to support local entrepreneurship and discover the rich tapestry of talent within Browntown. By purchasing from these vendors, attendees can contribute directly to the local economy and foster a sense of community pride.
In addition to the vibrant marketplace, the Browntown Baptist Church will be hosting a yard and bake sale on June 23rd and 24th. This provides another avenue for the community to come together and find hidden treasures while indulging in delicious homemade treats. The yard and bake sale is sure to be a delightful experience for bargain hunters and food enthusiasts alike.
The Browntown Farmer’s Market and the Browntown Baptist Church’s yard and bake sale create a perfect weekend of community engagement and celebration. It offers an opportunity for residents and visitors to explore the local culture, support local businesses, and forge connections within the community. It’s not just a market; it’s a celebration of Browntown’s unique identity and the talents of its residents.
Make sure to mark your calendars for the Browntown Farmer’s Market on Saturday, June 24th. This exciting event will bring together an impressive lineup of vendors, showcasing the best of local produce, crafts, and handmade goods. The market, combined with the yard and bake sale at Browntown Baptist Church, promises a weekend filled with community spirit, good food, and great finds. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to support local businesses and immerse yourself in the vibrant atmosphere of Browntown.
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of June 15th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Thursday, June 15th:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
- 3D: add $3
COMING SOON:
- “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1”
- “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”
- “Barbie”
Second Annual ‘Gospel-fest’ features some world class Gospel music to raise our spirits and spirituality
On Saturday, June 10, the second annual “Gospel-fest” was co-hosted from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Front Royal Village Commons/Gazebo/Pavilion area, tho the latter remains closed for repairs. Co-sponsors were The Faith Relations Committee and Warren County Habitat for Humanity.
The event in the town’s Historic Downtown Business District also featured representatives from two other community service organizations: The Warren Coalition and Northwestern Community Services, introduced with calls for community and congregational support for their efforts on behalf of those in need in this community. Gospel-fest 2 also featured Gospel music singers and musicians from throughout the Northern Virginia and Shenandoah Valley areas.
Participating were: Voices of Zion (Town of Middleburg), Unity Choir (Rappahannock Co.), Reverend Gerald Patterson & the Voices of Triumph (Washington, D.C.), Mini Voices of Grace (Stephen City), Dr. Diane Newman & Edified (City of Manassas), A Heart of Worship Dance Ministry from Embassy Deliverance & Worship Center (Town of Front Royal), Servants Heart and Hands/Life Point Outreach Team (Front Royal), DJ3N1 Gospel Sound (Front Royal), Donnie Carter, and Meade Skelton (latter two no base of operations cited).
The resultant combinations of singers and musicians presented an escalating array of world-class Gospel music to, not only entertain, but spiritually inspire listeners to the root message of love and support of thy neighbor found in their religious faiths.
Well done, “Gospel-fest 2” organizers, participants, and spectators.
DAR/SAR honor Revolutionary War Patriot
On June 3, 2023, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution participated in a Revolutionary War Patriot Grave Marking Ceremony with the Fort Loudoun Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. The ceremony was conducted for Reverend Christian Streit at Mt Hebron Cemetery in Winchester.
Reverend Streit was Lutheran minister from New Jersey. He graduated from the College of Philadelphia and took a position at the Lutheran Church in Easton, Pennsylvania. When the Revolutionary War broke out, he became the Chaplain for the 3rd Virginia Regiment and eventually served the pastor in Charleston South Carolina. While serving in Charleston, he was captured by the British at the siege of that city because of his support for the colonists in the War for Independence. After his release from captivity, he returned to Pennsylvania and in 1785, accepted a position in Winchester. He assumed pastoral oversight of a large congregation of German and English speaking members. His church was the Reformed Lutheran Church that was located in what is now the Mt Hebron Cemetery. The church cornerstone was laid in 1764, but had remained unfinished until Reverend Streit organized the congregation to complete the building. His area of responsibility included a portion of the lower Shenandoah Valley. He laid the foundation of numerous congregations throughout the region for 27 years. He died March 10, 1812, and was buried beneath the brick pavement in the church he served. His remains were eventually moved to a location just outside the wall of the Lutheran Church. The wall remains inside the Mt Hebron complex.
The Fort Loudoun DAR Regent Susan Lauren emcee’d the event with Melissa Clevenger providing chaplain duties. During the dedication, Alexandra Collins, Lawrence Augustine Washington Society, Children of the American Revolution unveiled the marker. Wreaths were presented by Susan Lauren, Fort Loudoun DAR; Alexandra Collins, Lawrence Augustine Washington, C.A.R.; Peter Davenport, Mid Atlantic District, SAR; and Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Col James Wood II, SAR. A three round musket salute was fired by the SAR musket squad. The Virginia State SAR Color Guard was commanded by Marc Robinson and included Brian Bayliss, Sean Carrigan, Paul Christensen, Dale Corey, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Allan Phillips and Will Reynolds (CJWII); Peter Davenport (George Mason); and Warner Workman (Sgt Maj John Champe).
