Interstate 81 Exit 300 improvements begin July 17th
Construction is scheduled to start Sunday night, July 17, at Interstate 81 exit 300, the interchange with I-66 in Warren County. The $7.1 million project will extend the acceleration lane from westbound I-66 to southbound I-81 and replace the southbound I-81 bridge over Route 840 (Water Plant Road).
During the first several weeks of construction, southbound I-81 motorists should expect overnight lane closures as contractors strengthen the right shoulder and install concrete barriers to protect the work zone. The barriers will be located along the median and narrow the left shoulder of southbound I-81. Once barrier installation is complete, the work zone speed limit on southbound I-81 will be 55 miles an hour for the remainder of the project.
The junction of I-81 and I-66 is a congested area, and motorists should use extra caution when traveling through the work zone. Backups on southbound I-81 and westbound I-66 are possible due to high traffic volumes, daytime shoulder closures, and overnight lane closures.
Drivers using Route 840 can expect flagger traffic control during daytime or overnight hours and short-term roadway closures when crews install beams for the new I-81 overpass bridge.
Improvements to I-81 exit 300, funded by Virginia’s SMART SCALE program, are designed to reduce congestion and enhance safety. Additional information is found on the VDOT website at: https://www.virginiadot.org/projects/staunton/warren-county-8211-interstate-81-exit-300-southbound-acceleration-ramp-extension-and-bridge-widening-over-route-840-water-plant-road.asp.
On May 17, 2022, the Commonwealth Transportation Board awarded a $7,140,300 contract to Triton Construction Inc. of Virginia, located in St. Albans, W.Va. The project is scheduled for completion in November 2024.
All work is weather permitting.
Virginia traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.
Civil Case Jury orders return of $945,000 plus punitive damages to WC EDA by Donald Poe and Earthright Energy Solar
After nearly 6-1/2 hours of deliberation, at 7:30 p.m., a seven-person Warren County Circuit Court civil case jury ruled in favor of the “Warren Economic Development Authority” (EDA, WC EDA, FR-WC EDA) in its civil liability claim against Donald F. Poe and Earthright Energy Solar LLC (ERE). As noted in our related story on the fourth and final day’s closing arguments and jury deliberations, that was a five-pronged base claim for the return of $945,037 of EDA funds directed to Poe and the solar installation company he headed locally by former EDA Executive Director Jennifer McDonald. On each claim by the EDA against Poe and ERE: fraud, conversion, unjust enrichment, conspiracy, and ultra vires, the jury found in favor of the EDA.
However, according to information received at the courthouse following the verdict the total damages awarded surpassed that base claim as noted it could be in our related story. See:Jury gets EDA vs. Poe/Earthright Energy civil liability case at 1:10 p.m. Thursday afternoon
According to numbers received by Royal Examiner, the jury split the base claim between the two defendants, with Poe charged with $409,812 and ERE hit with $535,225 totaling the $945,037 base claim. Poe was also hit with $25,000 in conspiracy count damages and another $75,000 in punitive damages. In addition to its above compensatory amount, ERE was hit with $50,000 in conspiracy damages and $150,000 in punitive damages. The total award to the EDA is $1,245,037.
The EDA claimed the contracts and payments were illegally authorized by McDonald without the necessary EDA Board of Directors approval, despite some of those checks being co-signed by EDA board members. One of those members, Greg Drescher, testified that he signed one check after being told by McDonald that it was front money that would be returned to the EDA upon ERE achieving anticipated financing on a project the EDA board had been told by McDonald would be done for free in order for ERE to achieve desired tax credits.
Defense Counsel William Ashwell said he would provide additional information on any defense plans regarding possible appeal or other factors in coming days.
It was the EDA’s second civil case win this month. Last week April Petty was ordered to return $125,000 McDonald sent in EDA funds to pay off a mortgage debt on Petty’s home as part of Petty’s 2016 house sale process. McDonald was serving as Petty’s real estate agent in her second job with Campbell Realty, while still EDA executive director. See: Civil Case Jury finds April Petty liable for return of $125,000 to EDA
Jury gets EDA vs. Poe/Earthright Energy civil liability case at 1:10 p.m. Thursday afternoon
After over three hours of closing arguments summarizing the conflicting “roadmaps” or theories of the “Warren Economic Development Authority” (EDA, WC EDA, FR-WC EDA) versus Donald F. Poe and Earthright Energy Solar LLC civil liability case, a decision in that case was handed over to a seven-member Warren County Circuit Court jury. The jury was sent out to deliberations and lunch if they remembered the court’s suggestion they bring lunches with them at 1:10 p.m.
After a brief conference on their status with Judge Bruce D. Albertson at 6 p.m. they were sent back to the jury room with the promise of a dinner delivery to accompany their deliberations. The judge promised not to keep them too late, probably till 9 p.m. or so, if they needed more time to come to a unanimous verdict on the five plaintiff claims for the return of $945,000 from the defendants. Those claims are for Fraud, Unjust Enrichment, Conversion, Conspiracy, and Ultra Vires, the latter a legal term for someone exceeding their legal authority in a public or corporate position. The ultra vires claim relates to the allegation of former EDA Executive Director Jennifer McDonald’s unilateral creation of solar installation contracts with Poe and ERE in the hundreds of thousands and even millions of dollars.
One thing the jury won’t take under consideration is the $27.3-million Poe/ERE counterclaim against the EDA related to an aborted contract to install solar panels throughout the Warren County Public School system’s nine schools. Late Wednesday, Judge Albertson granted the plaintiff EDA’s motion to strike the counterclaim based on undisputed trial testimony that the 2018 contract presented to ERE Solar for that project by Jennifer McDonald on behalf of the EDA was not a legally valid contract.
Two former board members, Greg Drescher and Ron Llewellyn, as well as former County and EDA attorney Dan Whitten, whose job lead plaintiff counsel Cullen Seltzer pointed out to the jury included review of all pending contracts, all testified they had never seen the contract at the time, and certainly never voted as a board on approval of it. Such board approval is required by state law for all EDA transactions over certain amounts, $10,000 in the Warren EDA’s case, involving public funds, EDA counsel pointed out during the trial.
What is at stake in the jury’s deliberations is the EDA’s effort to force Poe to pay back $945,037 he received in EDA funds from McDonald, sometimes co-signed by a single EDA board member, based on contracts the plaintiff argued were all illegal. Drescher explained his co-signature on one check as due to McDonald’s explanation it was just front money that would be reimbursed to the EDA when ERE financing was achieved.
Poe/ERE actually received about $1.2 million in EDA payments but paid back $334,000 of that when informed the Baugh Drive warehouse solar installation project would not go through. Defense attorney William Ashwell pointed to that reimbursement as a sign Poe and ERE were acting in good faith on contracts and proposals they believed to be legally achieved as presented to them by McDonald.
But as EDA counsel explained to the jury on Thursday, if they find Poe/ERE guilty on two of the five claims – fraud and conspiracy – they could also recommend punitive damages at a cap of three times the compensatory claim of $945,037, or less.
Thursday’s closing arguments presented the stark contrast in the plaintiff and defense “roadmaps” or theories of the circumstance of Poe and Earthright Energy’s dealings with McDonald as then-executive director of the EDA.
Point – Plaintiff ‘roadmap’
On the plaintiff side, EDA attorneys painted a dark picture of collusion and fraudulent intent between McDonald, Poe and ERE, to defraud the EDA out of, not only hundreds of thousands of dollars in a series of transactions, but as Seltzer alluded to in his closing summary “shoot for the moon” at $27.3 million with the alleged contract between the EDA and ERE for the public schools solar installation proposal. It was a proposal that while discussed in a preliminary fashion with EDA Board Chairman and Schools Superintendent Greg Drescher, was never even presented for a vote to either the School Board or County Board of Supervisors, owners of the property with the authority to enact such a contract.
As to defense arguments that it was the EDA board itself and county officials who were negligent in preventing McDonald’s alleged financial misdeeds which in the end victimized Poe and his solar company in contracts they believed to be valid, Seltzer countered:
“They would have you believe Mr. Poe was ‘tricked too’. – But he knew things they EDA did not know,” Seltzer said directing the jury’s attention to Poe’s “funneling of money back to McDonald” and concealing the existence of the alleged EDA-ERE contract on the $27.3 million public schools project. It was a contract the EDA had no legal authority to make, Seltzer argued. Noting Drescher’s attempt to put brakes on the school proposal, Seltzer asserted that Poe had concealed the existence of the EDA-ERE contract for the $27.3 million job from Drescher during meetings between the two.
EDA counsel also pointed to Poe’s Earthright Energy Solar partner Justin Appleton, who signed the EDA-ERE school contract along with McDonald,’s communications as late as December of 2018 assuring that there would be “no cost to the EDA, the County, Public Schools, or county taxpayers in any way” related to the school installation proposal. EDA counsel asked “Where is he?” of Poe’s ERE Solar partner. “If he had anything good to say, he’d be here,” Seltzer theorized of Appleton’s absence as a defense witness. Originally named as a co-defendant in the EDA amended civil litigation, Appleton was eventually non-suited from the civil liability case according to EDA officials.
The escrow-financing claim led to a huge debate over a $5 million escrow deposit through a West Virginia law firm, by an ostensible financier of the project, New York City based Hutton Ventures. While Poe claimed to have visited the company in New York, securing a handshake agreement on financing the $27.3 million project, Seltzer countered that the escrow deposit had no direct indication it was made on behalf the Warren EDA or the county’s school system, and certainly never went to such use.
And of the defense placing of blame on the EDA for McDonald financial misdeeds, Seltzer said, “They say, ‘Boy, the EDA is dysfunctional.’ That is a ‘blame the victim’ tactic – But who lost money?”
Of a conviction and the potential of not only compensatory damages, but punitive damages assessed as well, Seltzer told the jury to look at that result as a deterrent to others who might hatch “similar scams” adding, “This is your community. It will be your decision.”
Counterpoint – defense roadmap
In contrast, defense attorney Ashwell pointed to payments made to Earthright, and work completed at the EDA’s Kendrick Lane office complex, and undertaken at various public school sites, for those payments. “They want you to ignore the facts,” Ashwell said of work accomplished at the EDA offices and preliminary work begun at public school sites in exchange for payments made to ERE. He presented invoices for and checks cut for $325,000, $482,000, and $334,851, the first two for work for LED light installation and solar panel installation at Kendrick Lane EDA offices – “Installed; job performed” Ashwell told the jury of the Kendrick Lane work. And the $334,851 appears to have been for the aborted Baugh Drive project, which ERE reimbursed to the EDA.
As to the plaintiff’s “funneling of money back to McDonald” theory in his purchase of a percentage of her MoveOn8 real estate company which had acquired a develop-able parcel off Happy Creek Road, defense counsel reminded the jury that as a real estate developer among his other construction-related businesses, “That is simply what he does – Mr. Poe invests in develop-able properties.”
Of the plaintiff’s introduction of myriad exhibits related to contracts, Ashwell told the jury, “This was straightforward. It was not Mr. Poe sneaking in dark back alleys – you’ve seen the contracts. This was the executive director of the Warren EDA who got statewide awards … Despite this they want you to believe Mr. Poe worked on these projects for some magical word – ‘tricked’. Why do that?” Ashwell asked the jury of the plaintiff’s theories, pointing toward a key defense point – “You heard it, all the dysfunction of the Warren EDA.”
Defense counsel also pointed out that the EDA board had become aggressively interested in solar development in the courting of a major and unnamed company to locate here. “The EDA was trying to entice a big company with solar … She is an arm of the EDA board – This is what an EDA is supposed to do,” Ashwell said of development of solar energy to attract investment in the community by a company with an interest in such community-wide development of alternative energy sources.
Defense counsel also noted that evidence indicated that Mr. Poe was connected to McDonald by an intermediary aware of the County’s sudden interest in solar, as well as LED lighting at an EDA facility, who knew Mr. Poe had a company doing such work.
Of the notion promises were made that ERE would do the Kendrick Lane work “absolutely free” Ashwell told the jury “that doesn’t make sense”.
And as of 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 14, the jury was still discussing these varying perspectives.
Local mental health worker shares her personal journey with Rotarians
At the “early” morning meeting of the Rotary Club of Warren County, the guest speaker was Mandy McCarthy from Northwestern Community Services Board. Mandy is the Peer Recovery Specialist at Northwestern. The Rotary Club of Warren County is very concerned with the mental health of the community. Mandy shared her personal journey with the Rotarians.
About Northwestern Community Services
Northwestern Community Services offers an array of outpatient, case management, day support, residential and emergency programs that are designed to enhance the quality of life for both children and adults affected by emotional/behavioral disorders, mental illness, substance use, and intellectual disabilities and developmental disabilities (ID/DD). Northwestern specializes in rehabilitative and family support services for individuals with such long-term challenges as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, major depression, addiction, and those with significant impairments from ID/DD. New referrals are screened for appropriateness and, depending upon capacity/need for service requested, may require placement on a waiting list.
NWCS also provides 24-hour emergency evaluation, short-term treatment, and hospital referral to individuals having mental health, emotional, substance use, or behavioral crises that pose a safety risk to themselves or others. After regular office hours when centers are closed, access to our professional emergency staff is available through Concern Hotline.
Northwestern is a public provider with a staff of over 150 caring professionals. While some public funds support these programs, fees make up the largest portion of the budget, and charges are based upon the individual or family’s available resources and ability to pay. Participating with the Virginia Veteran and Family Support.
When Civil Liability theories collide – Poe cross examination by EDA counsel provides intense clash of perspectives
The civil liability trial and counterclaim in the “Warren Economic Development Authority” (EDA, WC EDA, FR-WC EDA) versus Donald F. Poe and Earth Right Energy (ERE) took a turn for TV-worthy courtroom drama Wednesday morning when the defense called its first witness. That witness was defendant Donald, or as he introduced himself to the jury, Donnie Poe.
And while direct examination from defense attorney William Ashwell remained calmly factual based upon the defense “roadmap” of its perspective of the case, things got more interesting when that defense roadmap and the plaintiff’s counter-roadmap/theory of the case collided during cross-examination. When EDA lead counsel Cullen Seltzer reached the plaintiff’s main contention that over a million dollars exchanged between former EDA Executive Director Jennifer McDonald and Poe and the solar panel installation company he represents regarding what the EDA contends were illegally formulated contracts and financial transfers done by McDonald without her board’s necessary authorization, things got interesting.
In the wake of EDA staff and board witnesses testifying that they had never seen or been consulted on the contract agreements presented to him by McDonald, Seltzer asked Poe if he now realized those contracts had been brought to him without the legally necessary approvals by the EDA Board of Directors.
“I don’t know that – that’s what they say,” Poe replied of the testimony he had heard from plaintiff witnesses. Pressed by plaintiff counsel that in the wake of supporting witness testimony he should now know that the EDA money he had received was not legally transferred, Poe responded: “You’re a nice man, but I disagree. I’m an uneducated man but I get things done” as to the contractual agreements he said he had been led to believe were legally acquired in 2018.
Later, when Seltzer noted that only McDonald’s signature on the EDA side was on the contractual agreements moving hundreds of thousands of dollars, Poe responded, “That’s her job – she signed it.” As the cross-examination intensified Poe observed from the witness box, “I shouldn’t be up here; you shouldn’t be there, other people should be. – Do you work for free?” Poe asked Seltzer.
“So, is Mr. Whitten lying, are Mr. Llewellyn, Mr. Drescher lying?” Seltzer responded of testimony from the former EDA attorney and two board members during the 2018 development of those contract agreements.
“I don’t know he’s not,” Poe replied to the initial and subsequent queries, citing a lack of first-hand knowledge of the inner workings of the EDA during that time period.
Of the unreturned $945,000 of the approximate $1.3 million he received on three proposed projects, the EDA attorney observed, “You got a million dollars” to which Poe replied of work he had completed on two of those, “Good for me – I put an honest dollar in my pocket … I did the work.”
“I don’t think I can talk you out of it,” Seltzer replied to Poe’s insistence he had earned the money the EDA now says was stolen by McDonald on legally unauthorized transactions.
“I wish you could, it would be a lot easier on both of us,” Poe replied as the cross-examination begun at noon ended at 12:31 p.m., at which point the trial adjourned for lunch.
After three more defense witnesses called in the afternoon, including former EDA Clerk Missy Henry, ERE solar subcontractor Donald Carlson by remote hook up from Florida, and West Virginia attorney Floyd M. Sayre III, also by remote connection, the defense rested. Noting the case was running slightly ahead of schedule, Judge Bruce D. Albertson dismissed the jury with the same admonishment not to discuss or read about the case at 4:20 p.m. With counsel estimates on closing argument time-frames, an hour for plaintiff, an hour to hour-and-a-half for defense, Judge Albertson told the jury he hoped to turn the case over to them for deliberations by around the lunch hour or shortly after on Thursday.
With the jury dismissed, EDA counsel Seltzer made a motion to strike the defendant’s $27.3 million counterclaim. The amount was the contracted amount of the proposed solar installation on Warren County Public Schools nine school facilities. Seltzer argued that the fact that there was no legally required authorization from either the county School Board or Board of Supervisors for that contractual arrangement, that the contract was not valid was “uncontroverted” by any defense evidence.
The judge took the matter under advisement and told counsel he would try to have a ruling after jury instruction discussion that would commence after a 10 to 15-minute break taken at 4:22 p.m. Closing arguments are expected to commence shortly after the 9:00 a.m. reconvening of the trial, Thursday morning, July 14.
Valley Health System names new Senior Vice President and Winchester Medical Center President
Valley Health System President and CEO Mark Nantz announced this morning that Tonya Smith, Pharm D, MBA, MHA, will be the system’s next Senior Vice President of Acute Care and President of Winchester Medical Center, effective September 12, 2022. Smith’s selection follows a nationwide search and an extensive interview process involving more than two dozen administrative and medical staff leaders.
“I am pleased to welcome Tonya back to our team,” Nantz said. “She is an accomplished and visionary healthcare executive with extensive healthcare experience ranging from clinical pharmacist to hospital president. Throughout her career, Tonya has had success in developing enduring and trusting relationships with physicians, leading cultural transformation resulting in high quality, safety, patient experience and employee engagement, and increasing organizational effectiveness and system integration.”
Smith served in leadership roles at Valley Health and Winchester Medical Center earlier in her career, including Director of Pharmacy, Corporate Director of Pharmacy and Vice President of Operations and Ancillary Services. Among her accomplishments at Valley Health was her leadership in the system-wide implementation of Epic, the electronic medical record, in 2014.
Smith left Valley Health in 2015 to become President of Munson Healthcare’s Cadillac Hospital in Cadillac, Michigan, and soon thereafter became President of Munson’s five other community hospitals. In 2020, she assumed additional responsibility for leading Munson’s system integration efforts.
Smith is a graduate of the University of Maryland, where she attained her Doctorate in Pharmacy. She subsequently earned a Master’s in Health Administration and a Master’s in Business Administration from University of Maryland University College. An engaged community leader, she volunteers in non-profit and civic leadership capacities, including the United Way, Chamber of Commerce, and Rotary.
A native of Jefferson County, West Virginia, Smith looks forward to moving back to the area. “This move is more than professional, it is deeply personal,” she said. “Not only did I serve as the Vice President of Operations at Winchester Medical Center for six years, it is the hospital where all four of my children were born. We will be moving back to the community where my husband and I, as high school sweethearts, grew up, got married, and started our family. I am honored and excited to serve a health system and community that have meant so much to me and my family.”
Valley Health is a nonprofit health system serving a population of more than 500,000 in the Northern Shenandoah Valley of Virginia, the Eastern Panhandle and Potomac Highlands of West Virginia, and western Maryland. As a healthcare provider, employer, and community partner, Valley Health is committed to improving the health of the region. The system includes six hospitals, more than 70 medical practices and Urgent Care centers, outpatient rehabilitation and fitness, medical transport, long-term care, and home health. www.valleyhealthlink.com
Lori Glascock assumes first chair at Front Royal Rotary Club, plans a busy year ahead
Lori Williams Glascock, the Rotary Club of Front Royal’s new president, arrived behind the organization’s podium July 8 armed with a biography “as long as your arm” and a recitation of her 2022-2023 club objectives of similar length crammed with purpose and describing the achievements she has set out to accomplish.
With a brief nine years of Rotary experience under her belt, Lori nevertheless was elected into office with a load of qualifications, allowing her to challenge the membership to help meet a proliferation of goals during the next 12 months.
In a pre-meeting note to Rotarians, Lori concludes with an apt quotation from the late Walt Disney – “The way to get started is to quit talking and begin doing.” In essence, this is what the newest Rotary leader among Front Royal’s three Rotary clubs appears bent on achieving during her year in office.
In the note, and later, she said: “We have big dreams and big goals, but we are a big Rotary club with a historical reputation for doing great things in our community, so lets grow our network and continue that tradition.”
During her first 20-minute speech, she moved in on a couple of “housekeeping” measures, including building up the membership roles of the 77-member club.The second was for every one to “update your membership file (and) your profile photo.” A long list of possible programs followed, with promised updates as the year progresses.
As previously stated, Lori has been a Rotarian for just nine years. Introduced by club veteran Aneita Bryant in 2013, she regarded Aneita’s proposal for her to join Rotary as a “gift … in so many ways. I have always wanted to give back to my hometown and the people in it.”
Her biography lists numerous Rotary programs which she has led or otherwise taken part in, including graduating the Rotary Leadership Institute in 2018, thus equipping herself for her new job.
Lori was born and raised in Front Royal, is a graduate of Warren County High School, moving to Northern Virginia for college, then living for a decade in the area. She returned home to start a family with husband of 22 years, Kevin, in 2000. The couple are the parents of two daughters, Kate and Lacie .Professionally, Lori is a registered dental hygienist.
Looking to the future, Lori said: “I feel it is important to help Rotarians make connections with other Rotary clubs and create the opportunity to serve with more Rotarians. It helps them to see the bigger picture of Rotary and helps our communities to see and feel how Rotary serves others to change our corner of the world.”
(Malcolm Barr Sr., our contributing writer, is a 20-year member of the Rotary Club of Front Royal and a former international journalist with The Associated Press.)
