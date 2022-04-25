Job Market
Interview question: ‘Why did you leave your last job?’
If you quit your previous job, it’s normal for potential employers to be curious about why you left. Asking this question can help them determine if your decision was well thought out and if you’re on good terms with your previous employer. Your answer will say a lot about you as a potential candidate.
Don’t bad-mouth your former employer
Even if you left your previous job because of poor working conditions or tense professio¬nal relationships, never blame your former boss. Instead, be diplomatic and use the first-person plural. For example, you could say, “we didn’t see eye to eye.”
Showing that you respect your former employer will give your interviewer a good idea as to what kind of relationships you’ll cultivate with your future managers and colleagues.
Reassure your interviewer
Although most interviewers won’t directly ask you how you left your former job, this question is usually implied. Consequently, stating that your departure was amicable will reassure the interviewer that you aren’t impulsive or confrontational.
It’s a good idea to indicate that you carefully considered your decision and left your position in a responsible and professional manner. If things didn’t go well at your last job, admit that you mishandled the situation and emphasize that you’ve learned from your mistakes. This will let the interviewer know that you won’t repeat these actions in the future.
Job Market
Explore the hidden job market
If you applied for several jobs that were posted online and weren’t successful, you might want to consider exploring the hidden job market. Here’s what you should know.
What’s the hidden job market?
Not all employers immediately turn to online recruitment services to fill their needs. In fact, many jobs never get posted online, and there are companies that don’t have the time or resources to advertise jobs to the public. Additionally, many employers rely on recommendations from their staff to find the perfect candidate.
Why target this market?
If you apply for a job that hasn’t been advertised, you may be one of the few candidates in the running. This can improve your chances of landing the position.
How do you find jobs?
Leverage your connections by making calls, sending emails, and submitting your application package to various employers.
Keep in mind, you may have to step out of your comfort zone to find an unadvertised position.
Job Market
A brief guide to networking
Networking is a great way to let potential employers know you’re open to new opportunities. Here are a few tips for developing your professional network during the pandemic.
Involve the people you know
Let your friends, acquaintances, former colleagues, and classmates know that you’re looking for work. Specify the type of position you’re interested in, and ask them to let you know if they hear about any suitable job openings.
Be proactive on LinkedIn
Simply creating a LinkedIn profile won’t get you noticed by potential employers. You need to make contacts, join discussions and proactively promote yourself.
Participate in local events
Keep up to date with online job fairs, and actively participate in ones that are in your area. Additionally, you can attend conferences, seminars, and symposiums to meet new people.
Remember, networking can increase your chances of being successful in your job search.
Job Market
3 golden rules for future entrepreneurs
Do you want to start a business? If so, here are three principles to help increase your chances of success.
1. Have realistic expectations
It’s important to understand that you may not immediately make a profit. In fact, it can take years to build a reputation and establish a market share. Being patient is key.
2. Take care of yourself
It’s not uncommon to hear stories of entrepreneurs who work 60, 70, or even 80 hours a week. Although commendable, remember that your mental and physical well-being are crucial assets. If getting your business off the ground compromises your health or personal relationships, it’s probably not worth it.
3. Learn how to fail
No entrepreneur is perfect, and making mistakes is an essential part of the learning process. Slips and blunders develop character and allow you to improve your business. Learn from your mistakes rather than letting them hold you back.
For help launching your business, contact an entrepreneurial support service in your area.
Job Market
3 things to consider when negotiating your working conditions
In a job interview, discussing salary and benefits can be uncomfortable. However, if you’re looking for a position that fulfills your needs, you must be prepared to broach the topic. Here are three things to keep in mind when you do.
1. Industry standards
First and foremost, you must have realistic expectations. Do some research and talk to other professionals in your industry to determine the average salary and benefits for your level of experience and the position you hope to fill. This will help you avoid making unreasonable demands or accepting an offer that’s not in line with current standards.
2. Benefits and perks
If the employer can’t offer you the salary you want, you can negotiate for other benefits. After all, the amount you’re paid is just one factor in cultivating a good quality of life. For example, you could negotiate to have flexible hours, work from home or use a company cellphone.
3. Your worth
Rather than looking at what you can gain, put yourself in the employer’s shoes and think about what you can offer the organization. Knowing what you bring to the table can help show the emplo¬yer you care about the success of their business. This could make them more willing to meet your expectations.
Most importantly, be confident and don’t undersell yourself.
Job Market
How to make your online portfolio stand out
Online portfolios have become essential in many industries. Whether you’re a fashion designer, photographer, writer, or other creative, here are a few guidelines to ensure your portfolio attracts the right kind of attention.
Select your best work
Instead of trying to showcase all the work you’ve done, select a few samples that best exemplify your talents. This way you’re more likely to impress potential clients.
Tell a story
Don’t display your pieces as if they were a directory or index, especially if you work in the visual arts. Instead, depict the process behind your work and include a biography that describes your background.
Employ SEO strategies
If you want visitors to easily find your portfolio online, apply the principles of search engine optimization. Additionally, consider adding a blog so you can interact with users and rank even higher in search results.
Finally, decide whether your portfolio will be used as a reference tool in job searches or to showcase your work to clients, and adapt it accordingly.
Job Market
3 job ideas for sports fans
If you enjoy playing sports or are a die-hard fan, here are three ways you could turn your passion into a profession.
1. Coach
If you have strong leadership skills, you may want to put them to good use by leading a sports team. Coaches are much more than motivators. They know how to bring out the best in every player. Additionally, they’re excellent strategists who can analyze opponent strengths and weaknesses and develop winning tactics.
2. Equipment repairer
If you’re handy and enjoy fixing things, you might enjoy working at a sports venue or specialty shop. You could be responsible for adjusting and repairing a variety of equipment from tennis rackets to mountain bikes and more.
3. E-sport athlete
Did you know that e-sports were recently declared an official sporting activity by some countries? Additionally, the International Olympic Committee has shown interest in including e-sports as a medal event. If you’re an avid gamer, this modern sport could open a world of possibilities. You could even participate in tournaments around the world.
To identify further opportunities, keep an eye out for sports-related jobs in your area.
