Into the metaverse: the virtual future

36 mins ago

If you follow tech news, you may have heard the term metaverse tossed around in recent months. In October 2021, the company that owns Facebook and Instagram rebranded itself as Meta.

Meanwhile, other companies, big and small, have been pouring investments into the metaverse. Wondering what that means? Let’s dig in.

The metaverse was first coined by Neil Stevenson in his 1982 classic novel “Snowcrash.” Before the Internet even went mainstream, Stevenson envisioned a world where society was connected by large data networks and gadgets. In Stevenson’s novel, people could use virtual reality and avatars to step into the metaverse — essentially a massive online environment where you could create avatars to go on dates, hit up clubs, and generally live life.

Technology in the early 1980s was a long way from making the metaverse a reality. But now, high-speed internet connections, 5G, VR headsets, and various other technologies are helping turn the metaverse from fiction to fact.


In line with this, Meta is expanding from 2-D social networks, like Facebook and Instagram, into immersive experiences. As the company put it during the rebranding:

“The metaverse will feel like a hybrid of today’s online social experiences, sometimes expanded into three dimensions or projected into the physical world. It will let you share immersive experiences with other people even when you can’t be together — and do things together you couldn’t do in the physical world.”

Meta/Facebook isn’t alone in investing in the metaverse. Microsoft, Google, and other big companies are exploring meta concepts, and many startups are also emerging to offer related products and services.

Want to see what the metaverse might look like? Reading “Snowcrash” is a great start. You can also check out the book “Ready Player One” (or check out the film adaptation) to see a fleshed-out virtual reality-powered metaverse. What will the real-world metaverse become? Only time will tell, but some believe it could be as revolutionary as the internet itself.

What do resource teachers do?

1 week ago

August 19, 2022

Resource teachers specialize in the science of education. They assist students who need help learning or those who may be at risk of not completing their education.

Evaluation
Resource teachers are responsible for evaluating the needs and challenges of their students. They do this by talking with their teachers, observing the child, and assessing their performance in writing, reading, mathematics, and other relevant subjects. Resource teachers use various tools to determine what the child finds challenging and if they only require help in a single subject or have a broader difficulty.

Intervention
The resource teacher then outlines a short or long-term intervention plan, depending on the targeted challenges. They help motivate the student by providing strategies to facilitate or improve learning. Resource teachers also assist the teacher and advise them on adapting their teaching methods to meet the student’s needs. Finally, resource teachers communicate with the child’s parents so they can provide appropriate support at home.

Do you think your child may be having difficulties at school? Find out more about the support services and resources available at their school.


Scientists uncover thriving ecosystem in hidden subsurface antarctic waterways

1 week ago

August 18, 2022

The final frontier is space, but it turns out we’re still learning a lot about Earth.

New technologies allow us to explore the greatest depths of the oceans and hitherto impossible-to-reach places, like underneath the Antarctic ice. Scientists recently discovered a thriving hidden ecosystem beneath Antarctica.

Scientists have theorized that rivers and lakes have existed underneath the Antarctic ice for some time. And using cameras, they have begun exploring this sub-surface waterways network. Initially, scientists figured the waterways would be smooth but found rough surfaces. Scientists weren’t sure if the underground network could support life but have since found organisms thriving in complex ecosystems.

Scientists are using remote-operated vehicles (ROVs) to explore the hidden network of Antarctic waterways, some more than 1,500 feet below the ice. So far, they have discovered fish, soft corals, and algae; all adapted to thrive in harsh environments. Further exploration may yield more discoveries.


This wasn’t the first time scientists have encountered hidden and unexpected ecosystems using modern technologies. In 1977, scientists found organisms thriving around deep-sea vents. Previously, it had been assumed that these vents were buried under the pressure of too much water and that temperatures would be too hot to support life. Instead, flourishing ecosystems were uncovered.

As for the so-called final frontier of space, scientists haven’t discovered alien life yet. Scientists believe Mars may have been habitable in the distant past but have not uncovered proof of living organisms past or present.

Meanwhile, the James Webb Space Telescope came online in recent weeks and should allow us to peer deeper into the universe.

How a fence can increase the value of your property

1 week ago

August 17, 2022

Installing a new fence around your home has many benefits, including increasing the value of your property and making it more attractive to future buyers. Here’s why.

• It delineates your property. A fence visually outlines your property to give potential buyers an exact idea of the size of your yard. Remember to always double-check your property lines before installing a fence.

• It increases curb appeal. You can increase your home’s curb appeal by installing a decorative wooden or wrought-iron fence. A well-placed fence can also block unsightly views.

• It adds privacy. If you want to create a visual barrier around your home, a fence is a great way to shield your yard from the gaze of strangers.


• It improves security and safety. Installing a fence keeps would-be thieves and vandals out of your yard and home. Enclosing your yard with a fence can also help keep young children and pets from escaping into the street. Safety and security are significant features when selling a home.

Lastly, always opt for professional installation to avoid future problems and hassles. Additionally, invest in regular maintenance and repairs to ensure your fence looks and performs its best for years to come.

Fencing tips
Make sure you purchase fence materials that are of high quality and attractive. For example, wood, vinyl, and ornamental iron fences are more beautiful than chain-link fences. However, keep in mind that they’re more expensive and require more maintenance.

Enjoy (sort of) the Orb Weaver in August

1 week ago

August 17, 2022

Here you are enjoying your late summer walk through the woods when, eww, you walk right into a spider web.

The web is everywhere! Is the spider on you? Yuck!

It’s not your imagination that spider webs are everywhere in August into September and even October if the weather is warm. That’s the time when many spiders weave their webs, especially the large Orb Weaver, a spider of extraordinary art and grace.

Their complicated, many-layer webs are a work to behold. The spiders themselves are not dangerous, and they won’t bite you. The spiders can be pretty brave. It’s a game for country children to find Orb Weaver on the web and tap his yellow back, making him bounce on the web.


The webs can sometimes be enormous, more than three feet in diameter, yet weirdly invisible. To best admire the web, take a hike after a rain, and you’ll see the droplets glistening on the complicated web. The rain brings out vegetation and insects, and the Orb Weavers will be out in force, spinning to net their prey.

Orb Weavers are part of the Araneidae family, a large group of spiders with many colors and shapes. The daytime Orbs are brightly colored with orange or yellow patterns on black. The spiders you see weaving their webs in the fall are females.

The spokes of the web are roads for the spider to crawl on, but the loops of the web are covered in a sticky substance that is perfect for catching insects. It can also catch small birds. Gardeners have seen birds the size of sparrows caught haplessly in the Orb Weavers web.

Micro-volunteering: Be someone's eyes for two minutes

1 week ago

August 16, 2022

Here is a fantastic way to help people wherever you are, whenever you have the time — by micro-volunteering.

Be My Eyes is an app that connects sighted people to the blind. Using video calling technology, volunteers can answer simple questions that require a pair of eyes.

Hans Jorgen Wiberg, a Danish furniture craftsman who is visually impaired, realized that blind and low-vision people often needed help with everyday tasks. He also knew that video calling was already being used by the blind. They typically called friends and family by video for help with simple questions like What is in this can? What is the expiration date on this food? Is this a red or a black sweater? Being able to easily get answers to these simple questions offers a lot of independence.

The problem is that regular helpers are not always available, and there is the issue of wearing out one’s welcome. What Wiberg realized was that the world was full of people who could help at times. So in 2012, he launched his Be My Eyes startup to connect people with volunteers from across the globe.


Today, nearly 6 million volunteers help with questions from about a half million blind and low-vision people. The app is available in 150 countries and 180 languages.

Anonymous sighted volunteers can take a call whenever they have time. They can pass if they don’t have time, and another volunteer gets the call. Meanwhile, anonymous users can ask simple and fast questions.

Be My Eyes has also started ramping up specialized support. One of the top areas is tech support, which sometimes requires knowledge as much as sight. Microsoft, Google, and others are helping to solve issues like broken screen readers or setting up email accounts.

But there is also support for more personal, sensitive questions that the caller may not want to ask a family member: The results of a pregnancy test or fertility test, for example. The Clearblue Careline can step in to help privately in those cases.

Pasta maker Barilla uses the app to help with pasta questions. And Rite Aid pharmacy answers questions about prescriptions and helps people read medicine bottles.

4 clever tips for organizing your locker

2 weeks ago

August 15, 2022

Back to school means getting a new locker, especially in high school. If you’re a student, here are four suggestions to help you organize your locker.

1. Choose sturdy accessories. Use sturdy storage containers you don’t have to replace every year. This way, you’ll stay organized and won’t have to spend money on new ones next year.

2. Buy shelves. Some shelves are designed to hang from the permanent shelf in your locker. You can also get ones made of fabric, which have extra pockets on the sides to maximize storage. Additionally, metal or plastic ones can be placed in the bottom of the locker to keep your bags separate from your boots and shoes.

3. Maximize door usage. Magnetic accessories are extremely practical. For example, you can use baskets to organize pencils and other small objects. A dry-erase board or magnets can help you keep important notes like appointment times and exam schedules in sight.

Front Royal Virginia

4. Arrange supplies wisely. Keep binders for each subject in alphabetical order to find what you need at a glance. Keep the matching textbooks nearby to save time before class.

Visit your local shops to stock up on everything you need.

