Regional News
Introducing the Virginia Maple Syrup Trail
Highland County is excited to further “tap” into what it is most known for – maple syrup – by introducing the Virginia Maple Syrup Trail! This passport program offers the public the chance to visit eight sugar camps in Highland County throughout the year to experience each one. Visitors are invited to call ahead to the participating sugar camps, schedule a visit for a tour, taste their syrup and get a stamp on the official Virginia Maple Syrup Trail Passport. After all eight camps are visited and the passport is complete, there is a free gift, but the real incentive is to have a one-on-one interaction with the unique people and places that produce pure Virginia maple syrup. Maple syrup can only be produced in late winter and early spring, but visitors can discover what happens on these farms and in Highland County year-round. This is a fun family agritourism opportunity to educate individuals on where this delicious product comes from.
Participating sugar camps include Back Creek Farms, Bruce’s Syrup and Candies, Duff’s Sugar House, Laurel Fork Sapsuckers, Mill Gap Farms, Puffenbarger’s Sugar Orchard, Sugar Tree Country Store and Sugar House, and Tonoloway Farm. Each sugar camp has something that makes it stand out from the rest, whether its their traditional or modern equipment and techniques, the size of their operation, or their farm offerings. On the trail, customers will get not only get a chance to learn about pure maple syrup, but also barrel-aged and infused varieties, as well as hickory, black walnut, and birch syrups. Some of the camps offer additional activities like hiking, interaction with farm animals, and shopping for unique gifts.
More information about the Virginia Maple Syrup Trail can be found at the newly created website. Official passports can be picked up at the sugar camps themselves, at local businesses in Highland County and at select Virginia Welcome Centers. Participation in the Virginia Maple Syrup Trail will exclude the busy Highland County Maple Festival weeks and weekends in March. However, visitors can experience the trail at other Highland County events, such as during the upcoming Hands & Harvest Festival with in-person offerings during October 9 – 11, 2020. Visitors are asked to follow the current CDC (www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/) and Virginia Guidelines (www.virginia.gov/coronavirus/ and www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/) for preventing the spread of coronavirus. Please stay home if you have symptoms, are in a “hot spot” area or are feeling sick.
The Virginia Maple Syrup Trail is brought to you by the Highland County Tourism Council, the Highland County Chamber of Commerce and participating sugar camps, with special thanks to the Virginia Tourism Corporation and the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services for additional funding.
The Highland County Chamber of Commerce is a 501(c)(6) membership nonprofit organization with a mission to lift up local businesses and entrepreneurs, promote Highland County, and champion economic prosperity and quality of life. For more information, please visit www.highlandcounty.org.
Local News
Fauquier Health honors art wall artist
Kathleen Willingham, a local native, was born on May 30, 1946, in Warrenton, VA. She resided in Bealeton, VA. Not only was Kathleen well-known by the staff members at the hospital, she was well-known through her artwork.
In 2019, Kathleen was diagnosed with cancer. As a patient of Dr. Raj Pal Manchandani, Hematology/Oncology, the Fauquier Health infusion team had the opportunity to know Kathleen. She built a relationship with nearly every person she came into contact with. According to Sarah Cubbage, hospital spokeswoman, “I had the joy of working briefly with Kathleen. She was a repeat artist who displayed her work on our hospital’s art wall for all to see. Kathleen’s artwork brought joy to our hospital’s staff during the tough times of the COVID-19 pandemic. Often times I would take a pause in the hallway to view her artwork. It brought a moment of peace during a stressful period.”
On July 28, 2020, the staff of Fauquier Health was saddened to hear the news of Kathleen’s passing. The Fauquier Health infusion team provided a heart-felt testament regarding their time caring for Kathleen:
We, the Infusion center, had the humble privilege of being a part of her journey. Through that, we had the pleasure of learning of her life-long devotion to art. Her work reflects a versatility with mediums and a keen eye for interpretation from mind to canvas. She has been a teacher and active participant in the arts as a life-long learner. It is clear that the arts were her passion, and we are honored that we had the opportunity to care for her as a patient, and now care for a piece of her legacy with “Connections: JOY and happiness in having family bonds and connections with the many differences yet likenesses that are caused by biological links.”
After numerous conversations with Kathleen’s beloved daughter, Fauquier Health wished to commemorate Kathleen Willingham’s memory by purchasing a beautiful canvas titled, “Connections.” This canvas will have a permanent home at the Fauquier Health Center for Cancer Care.
Other pieces of artwork from Kathleen are still available for purchase and can be found on her website, or Facebook page.
About Fauquier Health
Fauquier Health is a community health system dedicated to high-quality, patient-centered care in a unique environment that considers the multiple facets of healing and respects the individuality of each and every patient. Located at 500 Hospital Drive in Warrenton, Virginia, Fauquier Health serves the residents of Fauquier and several surrounding counties. It comprises: Fauquier Hospital, a fully-accredited, 97-bed hospital; Fauquier Health Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, a 113-bed long-term care and rehabilitation facility; the Villa at Suffield Meadows, an assisted living facility; the Wound Health Center and a medically supervised Wellness Center offering health and wellness programs. Fauquier Health also operates nine physician’s offices, including primary care and specialties. More information on Fauquier Health is available online at FauquierHealth.org or by calling 540-316-5000.
Local News
Workforce scholarships available for Luray residents impacted by COVID-19
Luray residents who have suffered employment downturns due to the coronavirus pandemic may apply for scholarships worth up to $2,000 to cover 75 percent of a variety of LFCC Workforce Solutions Career Preparation or Enhancement classes.
The town of Luray is contributing $25,000 it has received through The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding to create the scholarships.
“We’re calling this time the big reset,” said Carlene Hurdle, Fauquier Campus workforce director. “The idea here is that there are sunnier days ahead. We know that the economic downturn and impact of COVID will at some point be behind us. In the middle of it, there are a lot of folks coming together and rallying around to help those who have been impacted by the pandemic.”
Eligible classes in Middletown and the price they would be after scholarship funding is applied include:
- Class A Commercial Driver’s License – $375
- Class B Commercial Driver’s License – $325
- Electrical Apprenticeships Level 1-4 – $137.50-$192
- Heavy Equipment Operator – $249.50
- HVAC Apprenticeships Levels 1-4 – $191.75-$211.75
- Medical Assisting – $266.25
- Pharmacy Technician – $161.25
Online classes available for the funding and their costs after receiving the scholarship include:
- Medical Billing and Coding – $648.75
- Cybersecurity Certificate – $123.75
- Customer Service for Healthcare – $248.75
- Customer Service Certificate – $61.25
If minimum enrollments are met, the following classes may be offered in the Luray area:
- CompTIA IT Fundamentals Prep and Certification – $83.25 after scholarship
- ServSafe Food Safety Certification – $19.75 after scholarship
- Learning to Lead: Buddy to Boss – $19.75 after scholarship
“The town of Luray hopes that our partnership with the LFCC Foundation and LFCC Workforce Solutions will allow any of our residents who were impacted by COVID-19 to pursue a career that will be rewarding and sustainable into the future,” said Luray Town Manager Steve Burke.
Impacted residents have until Nov. 30 to apply for the scholarships, with some classes starting as soon as early October. The classes must be taken before June 30, 2021.
To download the application or find out more, visit lfccworkforce.com/TOL. Contact Hurdle at (571) 781-2292 with any questions.
Regional News
LFCC is commemorating its 50th anniversary today
Fifty years ago today, LFCC held its first classes. While the college will certainly be marking the occasion this week, the milestone will be commemorated throughout the 2020-2021 academic year.
One way LFCC is celebrating its 50th anniversary is with a dedicated website, lfcc.edu/50. The site features a comprehensive, illustrated timeline of Lord Fairfax’s history and links to our new podcast, “LFCC Stories,” and an employee giving campaign. More features will be added to the site throughout the coming year.
The opening of LFCC came just two years after Gov. Mills Godwin established the Virginia Community College System, which has grown to encompass 23 colleges. Ground was broken for the college in Middletown on Oct. 11, 1969.
On LFCC’s first day of classes, there were 577 students. Since then, more than a quarter-million students have been educated at LFCC, with more than 22,000 degrees and certificates awarded. Today, we serve about 20,000 students each year through our academic and workforce training programs.
“Countless lives have been enriched, improved and empowered since our doors opened,” LFCC President Kim Blosser said. “Our students have gone on to even higher levels of education, or to better-paying, more fulfilling careers, or just to greater personal growth because of the education and support they received while at Lord Fairfax.
“But, we mustn’t become complacent. We at LFCC must continue to find new and even better ways to ensure that all in our community – especially those who need us the most – are able to access this path to career training and college degrees. To that end, we are engaging in strategic planning this year, and will review everything we are doing so we can be an even greater resource for our students and our community.”
Since LFCC’s early days, the college has expanded, making a college education accessible to even more individuals. In addition to the Middletown Campus – which itself has seen considerable growth with the construction of Alson H. Smith Hall, the Corron Community Development Center, the Science and Health Professions Building and the Student Union Building – LFCC now includes the Fauquier Campus, the Luray-Page County Center and the Vint Hill site.
Thanks to dual enrollment, thousands of young people in our service region – made up of Clarke, Fauquier, Frederick, Page, Rappahannock, Shenandoah and Warren counties, plus the city of Winchester – are able to obtain college credits while still in high school. Many have even earned their associate degree this way.
Learn more about LFCC at lfcc.edu.
Regional News
Fauquier Health employees thank community for support during pandemic by giving back
COVID-19 has caused a great deal of uncertainty across the region. In early March, the community was quick to rally together in support of Fauquier Health’s frontline healthcare workers and donated endless notes of kind words, treats for staff, meals, care packages and supplies. During trying times, the community’s support gave the Fauquier Health staff members a positive outlook. As the state of Virginia began to slowly reopen, it became a priority for Fauquier Health to give back to the community.
In the words of Ashley Wharton, Registered Nurse in the Emergency Department at Fauquier Health, “As the months unraveled, I witnessed all of the community support coming into our staff. As a nurse in the Emergency Department, I felt so supported by our community. It made getting through the touch times a little bit easier.”
During July and August, Fauquier Health partnered with local businesses such as Carousel Frozen Treats, Moo Thru’s Ice Cream Shop, Haute Cakes Pastry Shop, and Red Truck Bakery to provide biweekly treats for staff. This gave staff the opportunity to take a break and grab a sweet treat. As part of the offering, staff were encouraged to bring in a non-perishable item or monetary donation in to enjoy a treat. The local food banks supplied Fauquier Health with a list of requested goods. Those goods were then marketed to the staff members as needed donations. After each treat day, the donations were collectively distributed amongst the Fauquier Food Bank in Warrenton, Community Touch Food Pantry in Bealeton (Clara’s Faith House Food Pantry), and the Culpeper Food Closet. In total, the staff donated $1,376 and nearly a ton of food – 1,787 pounds of food.
“It was important that we showed the community how grateful we were for all the support they provided to our team during a trying and stressful time,” said Chad Melton, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Fauquier Health. “This community continues to stand strong in the fight against COVID-19. Our team members, board and medical staff were elated to give back to the community and to say thanks.”
Dr. T. Tyronne Champion, Co-Founder & Executive Director of Community Touch Food Pantry in Bealeton, commented, “Community Touch is grateful for the food donation from Fauquier Health. [Their] donation helps us to fulfill our mission of feeding those in need during the pandemic.”
About Fauquier Health
Fauquier Health is a community health system dedicated to high-quality, patient-centered care in a unique environment that considers the multiple facets of healing and respects the individuality of each and every patient. Located at 500 Hospital Drive in Warrenton, Virginia, Fauquier Health serves the residents of Fauquier and several surrounding counties. It comprises Fauquier Hospital, a fully-accredited, 97-bed hospital; Fauquier Health Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, a 113-bed long-term care and rehabilitation facility; the Villa at Suffield Meadows, an assisted living facility; the Wound Health Center and a medically supervised Wellness Center offering health and wellness programs. Fauquier Health also operates nine physician’s offices, including primary care and specialties. More information on Fauquier Health is available online at FauquierHealth.org or by calling 540.316.5000.
Regional News
Fauquier Health welcomes Dr. Gurwinder Singh at new Internal Medicine clinic in Culpeper
Fauquier Health announced today the grand opening of their new Internal Medicine office located at 1100 Sunset Lane, Culpeper, Virginia 22701. The new office will be joining forces with the already established General Surgery office, which opened back in October 2019.
The Internal Medicine office will be led by one of Fauquier Health’s newest physicians, Dr. Gurwinder Singh. Dr. Singh is board-certified in internal medicine and maintains a strong focus on adult health, diabetes, chronic disease management (such as heart and lung), preventative education, endocrinology and critical care management.
Dr. Singh graduated from the Sri Guru Ram Dass Institute of Medical Science and Research in Amritsar, India in 2014. He completed his residency training at the Mercy Catholic Medical Center with Drexel University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in 2018. Prior to joining Fauquier Health, Dr. Singh spent the last several years in Williamsburg, Virginia working simultaneously at Sentara Internal Medicine Physicians (primary clinic) and Williamsburg Landing Primary Care (secondary clinic).
“Fauquier Health is working towards a long-term plan to expand service offerings and care to the residents of Culpeper County. Dr. Gurwinder Singh plays a large part in this,” expressed Chad Melton, CEO of Fauquier Health. “Dr. Singh will be offering Internal Medicine services to a growing, and aging population. By joining forces with our reputable General Surgeons, Dr. Joseph Brown and Dr. Andrew Gordon, we will now be able to offer multi-specialty services to the residents in the region. We hope to keep expanding access to services in the future so residents do not have to travel far for care.”
Dr. Singh is accepting appointments now and will begin seeing patients starting on October 1, 2020 at the Fauquier Health Internal Medicine at Culpeper office at 1100 Sunset Lane. To schedule an appointment today, please call 540.812.2937.
About Fauquier Health
Fauquier Health is a community health system dedicated to high-quality, patient-centered care in a unique environment that considers the multiple facets of healing and respects the individuality of each and every patient. Located at 500 Hospital Drive in Warrenton, Virginia, Fauquier Health serves the residents of Fauquier and several surrounding counties. It comprises: Fauquier Hospital, a fully-accredited, 97-bed hospital; Fauquier Health Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, a 113-bed long-term care and rehabilitation facility; the Villa at Suffield Meadows, an assisted living facility; the Wound Health Center and a medically supervised Wellness Center offering health and wellness programs. Fauquier Health also operates nine physician’s offices, including primary care and specialties. More information on Fauquier Health is available online at FauquierHealth.org or by calling (540) 316-5000.
Local News
Local farm in White Post, Virginia seeking full-time employee
CARPENTER’S TRAINEE:
Need immediate full-time help in White Post, VA.
We are looking for an honest, hardworking team player, who wants to develop as a craftsman, and able to follow direction from our Master Carpenter. Must be open-minded and mechanically inclined. Little to no carpentry experience is expected, as our Master Carpenter would like to be able to mold and train. This is an excellent opportunity for a young person, just out of high school or college, to learn a skilled trade and get paid for it!
Monday-Friday from 7am-3:30pm. Excellent fully paid benefit package includes 401k, health, dental & vision insurance and much more.
To schedule an interview, please email your resume to sb546appl@gmail.com or mail it to P.O. Box 98, White Post, Virginia 22663.
- Applicants must be at least 18 years old to apply.
- References, background check, valid driver’s license and drug test required.
- Tobacco-free environment.
King Cartoons
Wind: 0mph S
Humidity: 84%
Pressure: 29.98"Hg
UV index: 0
64/41°F
64/43°F