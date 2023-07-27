Invasion Alert: The Threat of Hammerhead Worms in the U.S.

Worms with a menacing appearance and toxic nature are slowly making their way across America.

Imagine stumbling upon a creature with the distinctive head of a hammerhead shark but on land! This description fits the hammerhead worm, an invasive species recently detected near Washington, D.C. Originally from Southeast Asia, these worms have slowly been spreading across the U.S., threatening native wildlife.

Hammerhead worms are not your average earthworms. Their peculiar half-moon-shaped heads are reminiscent of hammerhead sharks. Their long, snake-like bodies, which can reach lengths of 15 inches, sport dorsal stripes and sometimes a dark collar, making them easily distinguishable. And if their appearance doesn’t startle you, their habits might.

These predatory worms have a unique mode of feeding. Their mouths are situated on the underside of their bodies, and they wrap around their prey, like earthworms, snails, and slugs, to consume them. This predatory behavior presents a significant ecological threat as they are known to deplete earthworm populations which play a crucial role in maintaining soil health in forests, crops, and gardens.

Further complicating the issue, hammerhead worms secrete toxins, potentially harmful to humans and pets. Direct contact can cause skin irritation in humans. Domestic mammals may also face risks if they consume the worm. Moreover, many of these worms can harbor parasitic nematodes, posing another layer of threat.

Historical records suggest that these worms arrived in the U.S. through imported horticultural plants. Their presence dates back to the early 1900s when they were found in abundance in areas like New Orleans. With a preference for warm, humid climates, hammerhead worms flourish in greenhouses. However, in tropical and subtropical regions, they can easily spread from these greenhouses, hitchhiking their way through the landscaping, mulch, and nursery industries.

The daytime sees these creatures seeking refuge under rocks, leaf litter, and shrubs, while post-rainfall, they may be spotted openly on soil, driveways, or sidewalks.

Tackling the spread of hammerhead worms requires proactive measures. They can be terminated using orange essence or salt. Spraying them directly with a mixture of citrus oil and vinegar or just vinegar also proves effective. To ensure they don’t crawl away after treatment, placing them in a sealed Ziploc bag with salt or vinegar is recommended.

As always, safety comes first. It’s crucial to handle these creatures with gloves and ensure proper hand hygiene afterward.

