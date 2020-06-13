Invasive insects in the Pacific Northwest

If a non-native species is introduced into a new ecosystem, it can wreak havoc on the environment. Since it has no natural predators, there’s nothing to stop it from rapidly increasing its population and taking over the territory. Here are some of the most invasive insects currently doing harm in the Pacific Northwest.

Azalea lace bugs

If you have silvery, white or yellow spots on the leaves of your azaleas or rhododendrons, it’s likely that these insects are present. If not controlled, lace bugs can cause significant damage. Since they’re usually attracted to unhealthy plants, the best way to avoid an infestation is to properly care for your shrubs.

Balsam woolly adelgids



Although these aphid-like insects are minuscule and easy to miss, an infestation can kill an entire tree within a few years. They feed on true fir trees by injecting their saliva into the plant’s tissue. This inhibits bud formation and eventually kills the tree. In most cases, an infected tree should be removed before the insects move on to other trees.

Homeowners can help protect the biodiversity of the Pacific Northwest by learning how to identify the presence of an invasive species on their property and promptly addressing infestations.