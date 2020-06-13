Home
Invasive insects in the Pacific Northwest
If a non-native species is introduced into a new ecosystem, it can wreak havoc on the environment. Since it has no natural predators, there’s nothing to stop it from rapidly increasing its population and taking over the territory. Here are some of the most invasive insects currently doing harm in the Pacific Northwest.
Azalea lace bugs
If you have silvery, white or yellow spots on the leaves of your azaleas or rhododendrons, it’s likely that these insects are present. If not controlled, lace bugs can cause significant damage. Since they’re usually attracted to unhealthy plants, the best way to avoid an infestation is to properly care for your shrubs.
Balsam woolly adelgids
Homeowners can help protect the biodiversity of the Pacific Northwest by learning how to identify the presence of an invasive species on their property and promptly addressing infestations.
The benefits of installing a stone garden wall
A low stone wall can be a practical and attractive addition to your garden. Here’s why you should consider including one in your landscaping.
To prevent erosion
If your property slo¬pes or has different levels, a stone garden wall can act as a retaining wall and ensure soil retention. Keep in mind that the structure needs to provide adequate drainage.
To create zones
A stone garden wall can be either dry or mortared. A dry stone wall is built by stacking flat stones in an overlapping pattern to create friction and provide stability. The mortared variety, on the other hand, uses mortar to hold the pieces together.
How to load a moving truck
A properly packed truck is the key to a successful move. It ensures you avoid multiple trips and reduces the risk of damaging your belongings. Here are a few guidelines to help you optimize the space in your moving truck.
• Disassemble your furniture as much as possible (i.e. remove table legs)
• Use boxes that are the same size to make stacking easier
• Assess what needs to go in the truck and make a plan before you start
• Load the heaviest furniture first and make sure the weight is evenly distributed at the front and on the sides of the truck
• Place boxes in the empty spaces of furniture, such as on shelves
• Fill the gaps between furniture with items that don’t stack well, such as lamps
• Stack boxes from heaviest to lightest
• Pack items snuggly to prevent them from shifting
• Protect wood furniture and other items you don’t want to get scratched with moving blankets
• Tuck framed pictures and mirrors between mattresses and cushions
• Put plants and boxed items you’ll need upon arrival (i.e. cleaning supplies) in the truck last
• Use straps to secure furniture and stacks of boxes to the rails inside the truck
Finally, if you’re worried about damaging fragile objects, transport them in your car instead. To ensure the truck is packed securely, consider hiring professional movers.
What you can do if you’re allergic to your pet
Are you allergic to your pet? If so, you’re not alone. Studies indicate that 10 to 20 percent of the world’s population is allergic to cats and dogs. Of these people, up to one third live with a pet anyway. If you want to do the same, here’s how you can minimize allergy symptoms.
• Establish a humans-only zone. Designate one room in your home, preferably the bedroom, as an area that’s kept free of allergens. Keep the door closed and never let pets go inside.
• Set up an air purifier. A model with a HEPA filter will help keep allergens out of the air and make it easier to breathe.
• Clean thoroughly and often. To remove allergens from your home, make sure to clean it at least once a week. This includes dusting, vacuuming, and mopping the floor.
• Wash your pet once a week. Regularly bathing pets can help remove loose fur and dander. Consider bringing them to a groomer if they don’t take well to being washed at home.
If none of these things work, make an appointment with your doctor or allergist. They can prescribe medications and treatments that may help reduce symptoms.
6 privacy options for your yard
If you want your yard to be a private oasis where you can relax unobserved, you’ll need to install a privacy screen. Here are six options to consider.
1. Louvers. The angle of the slats on most louvered privacy screens can be adjusted to allow plenty of natural light while still shielding your yard from view. They’re usually made of wood or steel.
2. Trellises. Available in many different styles and sizes, trellises look great on their own or as a support for climbing plants. If you want a privacy screen that does double duty, grow fruit-bearing vines along with it like cucumber or grape.
3. Curtains. One easy way to create privacy is to hang large swaths of fabric from a pergola or similar structure. Best of all, they can simply be moved aside when they’re not needed.
4. Hedges. A sturdy hedge creates a natural screen, barrier, and home for local wildlife. Cedar is a good choice, but there are many other types of shrubs that make nice hedges.
5. Fences. Metal and wood fences are a pricier option, but they last a long time and add value to your property. For a modern look, combine materials.
6. Shades. Typically made of canvas, outdoor shades are great for spaces that don’t require constant privacy. Simply pull the shades down when you want them and retract them when you don’t.
In addition to shielding you from view, privacy features add visual interest to your yard and make it a more beautiful place to spend your time.
How to insulate a cathedral ceiling: interior vs. exterior
High ceilings, particularly cathedral and vaulted varieties, are beautiful in nearly any home. Unfortunately, they’re notorious for letting warm air escape, which can be a problem during the winter. If you have ceilings like this in your home, insulation is key.
Insulating from the exterior
Applying insulation from the roof is the best way to ensure a tight seal. First, spray a layer of polyurethane foam and then install a moisture-proof membrane to keep it dry. Homes in cooler climates may also require a rigid foam board to increase thermal performance.
Insulating from the interior
No matter how you decide to insulate your roof, it’s important to leave enough room for ventilation and be certain that moisture can’t get through.
Insulating a ceiling is a complex job. To ensure it’s done right, consult a professional.
3D tiles: add texture and interest to your home
Offered in a variety of colors, patterns, and textures, 3D tiles are sure to add visual interest to your home. If you’re unfamiliar with this product, here’s what you should know.
Location
3D tiles can be installed in almost any room. Since they’re waterproof, these tiles are ideal in areas that are prone to dampness like bathrooms, kitchens, and laundry rooms.
In particular, shiny and pale 3D tiles capture and reflect light in a way that flat ones can’t. This makes them a great choice for small spaces and rooms that don’t get much natural light.
Materials
3D tiles are made from the same types of materials as flat tiles. Some options are:
• Granite
• Marble
• Ceramic
• Terracotta
• Glass
With so many choices, there’s a 3D tile to suit every room and esthetic.
Installation
Even the handiest homeowners should think twice before installing their own 3D tiles. This is because the texture makes these tiles difficult to align. It’s best to leave this job to the professionals.
