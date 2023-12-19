Crime/Court
Investigation by Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force Leads to Multiple Arrests
The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force has arrested ten individuals after a five-month investigation. Through the course of the investigation, officers learned of a multi-jurisdictional narcotics operation in Orange, Fauquier, Stafford, Alexandria, Loudon, and Mecklenburg counties.
On Monday (Dec. 11) and Wednesday (Dec. 13), officers executed multiple search warrants at residences throughout the six counties resulting in ten arrests and twenty-four felony charges. As a result of the operation, the task force seized:
- 1,861 grams of cocaine with a street value of $186,100,
- 556 grams of methamphetamine with a street value of $55,600,
- 436,400 grams of marijuana with a street value of $4,364,000,
- 1,428 grams of mushrooms with a street value of $71,400,
- 362 grams of molly with a street value of $36,200,
- 95 grams of MDMA with a street value of $9,500,
- 9,567 grams of THC wax with a street value of $287,010,
- 3,895 THC vape pens with a street value of $116,850,
- 5,245 packages of THC/Mushroom edibles with a street value of $131,125,
- 11,355 grams of THC concentrate with a street value of $340,650,
- and 66 LSD tabs with a street value of $660.
In addition, weapons and $386,230 in U.S. currency were also recovered.
The case remains active and ongoing.
The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force is composed of law enforcement personnel from the Orange, Fauquier, Rappahannock, Culpeper, and Madison Sheriff’s Offices; Culpeper, Warrenton, Orange Police Departments; and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Culpeper Field Office.
Crime/Court
Virginia State Police Investigate Officer-Involved Shooting in Strasburg
Incident at Local Hotel Escalates, Resulting in Fatal Shooting.
A tense situation unfolded in the Town of Strasburg late Sunday evening, leading to an officer-involved shooting that is now under investigation by the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation Culpeper Field Office. The incident, which resulted in the death of an adult female suspect, began with a 911 call reporting erratic behavior and threats at a local hotel.
According to the details released, the Shenandoah County Emergency Communication Center received a distress call around 11:00 p.m. on December 17. The caller reported an individual causing damage and making threats inside a hotel located on Signal Knob Drive in Strasburg. Responding to the scene, an officer from the Strasburg Police Department encountered the suspect, identified as an adult female, in the hotel’s rear parking lot.
The situation quickly escalated when the suspect allegedly attacked the officer, managing to gain control of the officer’s ASP baton. The officer, after being struck in the head with the baton, subsequently discharged his firearm, striking the woman. The suspect was transported to Winchester Medical Center, where she later succumbed to her injuries.
The officer involved in the incident was also injured during the altercation. He was treated for minor injuries at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital and has been released. No other law enforcement personnel or civilians were reported injured in the incident.
The female’s body has been sent to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Manassas for identification, examination, and autopsy to further aid in the investigation.
This incident has sparked an active and ongoing investigation led by the Virginia State Police. The Strasburg Police Chief requested this inquiry to ensure a thorough and impartial examination of the circumstances surrounding this tragic event.
The officer-involved shooting in Strasburg is a reminder of the unpredictable and often dangerous nature of law enforcement work. The investigation by the Virginia State Police seeks to provide clarity and understanding of the events that led to this fatal outcome.
Crime/Court
Former, Current WCSO Deputies Indicted Criminally in Ralph Ennis Traffic Stop Set for Trial in June
Contacted by Royal Examiner, Prince William County Commonwealth Attorney Amy Ashworth confirmed jury trial dates of June 6 through June 14, 2024, for former Warren County Sheriff’s Office deputy Zachary A. Fadely and currently on paid leave Deputy Tyler S. Poe. A motions hearing date of March 22 at 10 a.m. has also been set. At this point, Fadely and Poe are slated to be tried jointly on the Malicious Wounding (Fadely) and Unlawful Wounding (Poe) charges announced against them by the investigating agency, the Virginia State Police, following indictments being handed down on May 8 of this year by a grand jury regarding a traffic stop of 77-year-old Ralph Ennis on April 2, 2022.
If convicted, Fadely, 30 at the time of the indictments, faces up to 20 years in prison; Poe, 25 when indicted, faces up to five years if convicted on the lesser charge.
Ralph Ennis died 13 days after his encounter with the WCSO deputies after first being transported to Warren Memorial Hospital, transferred to Winchester Medical Center before eventually being released to hospice care due to the injuries incurred during an aborted April 2nd arrest attempt. While the state coroner’s office ruled Ennis died of natural causes, there is some controversy over whether those natural causes were exacerbated by the injuries, including a brain bleed Ennis received 13 days prior to his death from his encounter with first Poe, then Fadely, on April 2 last year.
As executor of his father’s estate, Ian Ennis’ filed a civil suit against the deputies initially reported at $6 million. That suit was filed on August 8 in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia, citing a violation of Ralph Ennis’ Fourth Amendment right against unreasonable search and seizure. Attorneys for both deputies have filed for dismissals of the civil cases against their clients. Attempts to reach Ian Ennis and the federal court on the status of that civil case were unsuccessful prior to publication.
As previously reported by Royal Examiner, the situation evolved from an evening low-speed southbound pursuit of Ennis by Deputy Poe for speeding, 63 in a 55 mph zone, on Route 340 north of Front Royal, and erratic driving as Ennis failed to pull over for 3-3/4 miles on the way toward town before turning into the 7/11 parking lot at the Crooked Run Shopping Center entrance.
It was later reported by his family and a local friend that Ennis, described as a sweet and caring man, had been battling the onset of dementia for some time prior to April 2022. In fact, after being reported missing by his family, WCSO deputies had been involved in locating Gainesville, Virginia resident Ennis at his Front Royal friend Ralph Waller’s East Main Street Pawn Shop in Front Royal the month prior to the April 2, 2022 incident. Unfortunately, it would seem that none of those deputies familiar with Ennis’s story were on the scene the night of the traffic stop incident.
Due to the recusal of the Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney Office due to previous interactions with the deputies in routine prosecutions of cases brought forward by those deputies, prosecutorial oversight of the investigation and a recommendation regarding prosecution was handed over to the Prince William County Commonwealth’s Attorney Office as a Special Prosecutor in the case.
Crime/Court
Egger Civil ‘Defamation’ Suit Against Hubbard Mother And Daughter Will Go To Trial April 11
After hearing motions from both sides on Thursday morning in Warren County General District Court, including plaintiff Mark Egger’s motion for a continuance and defendant Stevi Hubbard’s motion for dismissal, Judge Christopher E. Collins overruled Hubbard’s motion for dismissal and set a new trial date for April 11, 2024, on the 9 a.m. docket. Three hours have been set aside for the trial.
Both Egger and Hubbard appeared without counsel at the December 4 hearing. However, after the rulings Hubbard told this reporter she was going to secure legal counsel for trial and would file a counter-claim based on defamation she alleges Egger has made against her. Judge Collins noted that he had moved this case from Small Claims Court to General District due to the aspect of defamation of character in Egger’s claim against Hubbard and her daughter Cameron.
Egger has filed a $5,000 civil claim for damages against Stevi and Cameron Hubbard for circulating a doctored picture of him during the Clean-up Samuels Library (CSL) led attempt to dictate library content and take operational control of the community’s public library away from the 501 C-3 non-profit library’s board of directors. Stevi Hubbard told the court Thursday that Egger was an involved figure in the creation of CSL, who made public appearances on its behalf. She and her daughter were heavily involved in the Save Samuels effort to counter the CSL initiative on library content they saw as an attack on LGBTQ alternate sexual identity lifestyles. During a September 6 hearing Stevi Hubbard told the court of her and Egger’s conflicting public histories: “We’re often the two loudest voices on each side.”
At issue in Egger’s civil suit and claim of defamation of character is a photo of Egger taken at a Samuels Library Board of Trustees meeting placed on the windshields of some cars parked in meeting places regarding the library content dispute earlier this year, where a white robe and hood were superimposed on him. Egger apparently took the photo as a reference to the KKK, asserting a negative impact on his reputation in the community. However, Hubbard has said that rather than a KKK reference, the doctored photo is of costumes worn publicly by Catholics, particularly in Spain and elsewhere in Europe, during an Easter season acknowledgment of and repentance for one’s sins. Egger, like many in the CSL movement, is a self-identified Catholic with background connections to Christendom College and/or St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Front Royal.
Stevi Hubbard told the court in making her argument for dismissal based on the contention that Egger’s long history — she referenced 1989 as a starting point — of public stances on various social or political issues before local government and in media reports about those issues, made him a public figure more susceptible legally to being criticized or made sport of for his public stances. However if we heard correctly, Judge Collins referenced a Supreme Court decision that ruled the chairman of a political party committee was not a public figure “because he did not have his own news network” in denying Hubbard’s dismissal motion. The judge explained the high court’s ruling as an effort “to not chill free speech”.
Stevi Hubbard also argued that Egger’s Bill of Particulars was too vague in explaining what damage had been done, and how, to his reputation to adequately inform her on what grounds to prepare a defense to his defamation allegation. However, after an extensive back and forth with both parties on the issue of damages Judge Collins cited Hubbard’s familiarity with the doctored “flyer” photo and its content to meet the necessary standard at trial as to the source of the claim and the plaintiff’s rationale in claiming damages.
In a postscript to the library controversy, the involved Warren County Board of Supervisors eventually fully funded its public library for the current fiscal year, and signed a Memorandum Of Agreement (MOA) in which the library board of trustees maintains operational control of the library. The county supervisors do have appointment authority for a representative to that board, and may make suggestions on the filling of vacancies. In the wake of the myriad CSL-overseen book removal requests filed, library staff continue to review those requests. The library has moved some material that references alternate sexual identity issues into existing older youth age categories and has created one new “Young Adult” section where some of the content in question has been moved. A new youth library card by which parents can limit the type of content their children may check out or access has also been issued.
Crime/Court
Warren County Grand Jury – December 2023 Indictments
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF WARREN COUNTY, THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:
On or about September 18, 2023, in the County of Warren, Christopher James Black did unlawfully and feloniously, by force, threat, intimidation, or deception and without legal justification or excuse, seize, take, transport, detain, or secrete Amber Black, with the intent to deprive her of her personal liberty, in violation of § 18.2-47 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: KID-1010-F5
On or about October 12, 2023, in the County of Warren, John Randall Baggerly, while a prisoner in a local community correctional facility or in the custody of an employee thereof, did feloniously, unlawfully, and intentionally secrete or have in his possession a chemical compound which he has not lawfully received, in violation of Section 53.1-203 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: PRI-3260-F6
On or about June 3, 2023, in the County of Warren, Kimberly Ann Perry did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about September 8, 2023, in the County of Warren, Kimberly Ann Perry did unlawfully and feloniously possess a Schedule I or II controlled substance in violation of Section 18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR- 3022-F5
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
On or about August 18, 2023, in the County of Warren, Tylar Alexa Dipatre did unlawfully and feloniously possess a Schedule I or II controlled substance in violation of Section 18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR 3022-F5
On or about June 4, 2023, in the County of Warren, Hunter Jay Housden did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about September 10, 2023, in the County of Warren, Cullen Coy McFarren, II, did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about October 12, 2023, in the County of Warren, Roberta Alejandro Eberhardt did unlawfully and feloniously break and enter or enter in the nighttime the dwelling house of Jessica Shell and Dequante Freeman, with the intent to commit larceny, assault, and battery or any felony other than murder, rape, robbery, or arson in violation of Section 18.2-91 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: BUR-2213-F9
On or about August 27, 2023, in the County of Warren, Ashley Nichole Dunn did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about September 1, 2023, in the County of Warren, Ricky Blake Beck did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of § 18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about October 16, 2023, in the County of Warren, Ricky Blake Beck did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about July 22, 2023, in the County of Warren, John Joseph Waters did unlawfully and feloniously, having received a visible or audible signal from a law-enforcement officer to bring his motor vehicle to a stop, drive such motor vehicle in a willful or wanton disregard of such signal so as to interfere with or endanger the operation of the law-enforcement vehicle or endanger a person, in violation of §46.2-817 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: REC-6624-F6
On or about May 19, 2023, in the County of Warren, Nathaniel Liam Duncan did unlawfully and feloniously handle a firearm in a manner so gross, wanton, and culpable as to show a reckless disregard for human life and cause serious bodily injury of another person resulting in permanent and significant physical impairment, in violation of Section 18.2-56.1 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: WPN-5308-F6
On or about August 8, 2023, in the County of Warren, Christopher L. Blansett did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about June 17, 2023, in the County of Warren, Gloria Virginia Hammons did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about December 31, 2022, in the County of Warren, Delontae Michael Fullilove did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about March 9, 2023, in the County of Warren, Raleigh Richard Kraft did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about June 17, 2023, in the County of Warren, Breanna Lynn Taylor did unlawfully and feloniously commit an assault or an assault and battery against Officer Jason Lethcoe, knowing or having reason to know that such person was a law enforcement officer as defined in §53.1-1 of the Code of Virginia, engaged in the performance of his public duties, in violation of §18.2-57 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: ASL-1342-F6
On or about July 15, 2020, in the County of Warren, Alicia Kellette Timbers did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
COUNT ONE: On or about September 26, 2023, in the County of Warren, Carlos Raul Pinto Rivera did unlawfully and feloniously conspire, confederate, or combine with another or others in the Commonwealth to commit larceny where the aggregate value of the goods or merchandise involved is more than $1,000.00, in violation of §18.2-23 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2304-F9
COUNT TWO: On or about September 26, 2023, in the County of Warren, Carlos Raul Pinto Rivera did unlawfully and feloniously possess burglarious tools, implements, or an outfit with the intent to utilize it to commit burglary, robbery, or larceny, in violation of Section 18.2- 94 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: BUR-2206-F5
COUNT THREE: On or about September 26, 2023 in the County of Warren, Carlos Raul Pinto Rivera did unlawfully and feloniously without authority and with the intention of converting goods or merchandise to the use of the accused (or another person) without having paid the full purchase price thereof, or with the intention of defrauding the owner of the value of the goods or merchandise, willfully conceal or take possession of goods or merchandise having a value of $1,000.00 or more and belonging to Lowes’s, in violation of Section 18.2-103 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2354-F9
O
n or about October 21, 2023, in the County of Warren, Elmos Russell Edwards did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
On or about June 1, 2023, in the County of Warren, Jeremy Allen Ralston did unlawfully and feloniously knowingly and intentionally possess or transport a firearm after having previously been convicted of a felony not defined in Section 17.1-805 within the prior ten years, in violation of Section 18.2-308.2 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: WPN-5297-F6
COUNT ONE: On or about October 21, 2023, in the County of Warren, Justin Amond Dumore, a/k/a Justin Amonde Dunmore, did unlawfully and feloniously commit an assault or an assault and battery against Officer Shane Greenwood, RSW, knowing or having reason to know that such person was a law enforcement officer as defined in §53.1-1 of the Code of Virginia, engaged in the performance of his public duties, in violation of § 18.2-57(C) of the Code of Virginia. VCC: ASL-1342-F6
COUNT TWO: On or about October 21, 2023, in the County of Warren, Justin Amond Dumore, a/k/a Justin Amonde Dunmore, did unlawfully and feloniously commit an assault or an assault and battery against Officer Jordan Sokol, RSW, knowing or having reason to know that such person was a law enforcement officer as defined in §53.1-1 of the Code of Virginia, engaged in the performance of his public duties, in violation of §18.2-57(C) of the Code of Virginia. VCC: ASL-1342-F6
On or about May 19, 2023, in the County of Warren, Daniel Scott Simmons did unlawfully and feloniously and knowingly communicate in writing a threat to kill or do bodily injury to Ally Diggs, which placed such person in reasonable apprehension of death or bodily injury, in violation of §18.2-60 of the Code of Virginia, 1950. as amended. VCC: EXT-2106-F6
COUNT ONE: On or about August 16, 2023, in the County of Warren, Kaylynn Jamica Howard did unlawfully and feloniously possess a Schedule II controlled substance, to wit: Cocaine, in violation of Section 18.2-250, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
COUNT TWO: On or about August 16, 2023, in the County of Warren, Kaylynn Jamica Howard did unlawfully and feloniously possess a Schedule II controlled substance, to wit: Fentanyl, in violation of Section 18.2-250, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
COUNT THREE: On or about September 9, 2023, in the County of Warren, Kaylynn Jamica Howard did unlawfully and feloniously possess a Schedule I or II controlled substance in violation of
Section 18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
Crime/Court
Victim and Suspect both Hospitalized After Shots Fired at Wedding Reception
On the evening of December 9th at approximately 7:08 pm, a 9-1-1 call was received in reference to a subject threatening to shoot guests at a wedding reception. Frederick County Sheriffs Office (FCSO) deputies were initially dispatched to the Historic Jordan Springs venue, off Jordan Springs Road in eastern Frederick County, about a subject who made statements of shooting other guests after he was asked to leave the event.
As deputies were responding, the call was updated to a possible shots fired incident, with little more information available other than a possible suspect vehicle description. The first arriving deputy noted a vehicle leaving the scene and radioed that information to other units. Deputies C.W. Vorous and T.L Bridgeforth located a victim with a gunshot wound to the leg and began administering first-aid until EMS units could arrive. Deputy S.A. Beylor located the suspect vehicle driving erratically on Jordan Springs Road and made a traffic stop at the Jordan Springs Market where the male driver was detained without incident.
Upon further investigation, it was discovered that the suspect, identified as John Morningstar, DOB: 5/6/2001, was a groomsman in the wedding who had been asked to leave after becoming overly intoxicated. Morningstar left and was reported to have made threats to come back to the event and shoot anyone still there. A short time later, Morningstar was observed in the parking lot driving recklessly and doing donuts. Another attendee, Kevin Huff, DOB: 2/23/89, ended up in a confrontation with Morningstar that resulted in Huff being shot in the leg before Morningstar fled the scene.
While on the traffic stop, a gunshot wound to Morningstar’s foot was discovered, which is believed to have been self-inflicted, and EMS units responded for assessment and treatment to the wound. Multiple firearms were located within Morningstar’s vehicle, along with various ammunition, including the suspected weapon used against the victim. Morningstar will initially be charged with DUI, Malicious Wounding and two (2) counts of Reckless Handling of a Firearm.
Both males were transported to Winchester Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries where they both were listed in stable condition at the time of this release (Dec. 10, 2023). Morningstar was released from the hospital and transferred to the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center Monday, December 11.
(From a Release by the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office)
Crime/Court
Collaborative Effort Leads to Swift Arrest in Warren County
Four Law Enforcement Agencies Join Forces in High-Risk Operation.
In an exemplary display of inter-agency cooperation, four law enforcement bodies in Warren County successfully collaborated to apprehend a dangerous suspect involved in a drive-by shooting. This operation, occurring in the early hours of December 9, 2023, highlights the effectiveness of coordinated efforts in ensuring public safety.
The operation commenced following a distress call from the Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO). The call was regarding a high-risk vehicle stop linked to a drive-by shooting in Culpeper County, reported less than an hour earlier.
The suspect’s vehicle, identified by the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) and spotted by an RCSO lieutenant, was followed into Warren County. Recognizing the gravity of the situation and the potential risk to public safety, RCSO sought additional support from WCSO. The Front Royal Police Department (FRPD) was also involved, setting up spike strips at the county line as a precautionary measure.
The high-risk vehicle stop, strategically executed on Route 522 South before reaching more populous areas, led to the peaceful surrender of the suspect. This outcome was a testament to the meticulous planning and coordination among the WCSO, RCSO, CCSO, and FRPD.
The suspect, identified as Demetre Dominique Skinner from Manassas, VA, faces multiple charges, including shooting from a vehicle, aggravated malicious wounding, and the use of a firearm during a felony. The joint operation’s success underscores the importance of inter-agency collaboration in handling critical situations.
The victim of the shooting was airlifted to UVA Charlottesville and is currently in critical condition. The incident, according to detectives, was isolated to the Culpeper area, involving only Skinner and the victim.
The swift and effective action of the four collaborating agencies in apprehending a dangerous individual serves as a reminder of the critical role law enforcement plays in community safety. The successful outcome of this joint operation not only ensured the swift administration of justice but also prevented potential further harm to the residents of Warren County and its surrounding areas.
