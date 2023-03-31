Investigation by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force leads to multiple arrests

The Warren County Grand Jury of March 2023 has issued the following indictments:

THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:

On or about April 19, 2022, in the County of Warren, Kodie Brooke Weatherholtz did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Fentanyl listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

On or about November 24, 2022, in the County of Warren, Derrick Michael Roy did unlawfully and feloniously assault and batter Nina F. Haymond, a family or household member, after having been at least twice previously convicted of assault and battery against a family or household member within the past twenty years with such offenses occurring on different dates, in violation of Section 18.2-57.2 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: ASL-1316-F6

On or about January 18, 2023, in the County of Warren, Anthony Edward Herbert did unlawfully and feloniously wound or by any means cause bodily injury to Mario Frazier, with the intent to maim, disfigure, disable, or kill, in violation of Section 18.2-51 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: ASL-1335-F6

On or about December 2, 2022, in the County of Warren, Darrell Edward Haley did unlawfully and feloniously, having received a visible or audible signal from a law-enforcement officer to bring his motor vehicle to a stop, drive such motor vehicle in a willful or wanton disregard of a such signal so as to interfere with or endanger the operation of the law-enforcement vehicle or endanger a person, in violation of Section 46.2-817 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: REC-6624-F6

On or about December 18, 2022, in the County of Warren, Jerry Lee Henry, Jr., did unlawfully and feloniously manufacture, sell, give, distribute, or possess with the intent to manufacture, sell, give, or distribute, a controlled substance classified in Schedule I or II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-248 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3043-F9

COUNT ONE: On or about December 23, 2022, in the County of Warren, Jerry Lee Henry, Jr., did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, having previously been convicted of two or more such offenses or of substantially similar offenses in any other jurisdiction which occurred before the date of the offense alleged in the indictment, in violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1990, as amended. VCC: NAR-3087-F9

COUNT TWO: On or about December 23, 2022, through 24, 2022, in the County of Warren, Jerry Lee Henry, Jr., did unlawfully and feloniously assault and batter Officer R. A. Martin, knowing or

having reason to know that said Officer R. A. Martin, was then engaged in the performance of her public duties as a law enforcement officer, in violation of Section 18.2-57 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: ASL-1342-F6

COUNT THREE: On or about December 23, 2022, in the County of Warren, Jerry Lee Henry, Jr., did unlawfully and feloniously willfully conceal, alter, dismember, or destroy any item of physical evidence with the intent to delay, impede, obstruct, prevent, or hinder the investigation, apprehension, prosecution, conviction, or punishment of any person regarding such offense, in violation of Section 18.2-462 (B) of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: JUS-4833-F6

COUNT FOUR: On or about December 23, 2022, in the County of Warren, Jerry Lee Henry, Jr., did unlawfully and feloniously willfully conceal, alter, dismember, or destroy any item of physical evidence with the intent to delay, impede, obstruct, prevent, or hinder the investigation, apprehension, prosecution, conviction, or punishment of any person regarding such offense, in violation of Section 18.2-462(B) of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: JUS-4833-F6

COUNT FIVE: On or about December 23, 2022, in the County of Warren, Jerry Lee Henry, Jr., while a prisoner in a state, local, or community correctional facility or in the custody of an employee thereof, did unlawfully and feloniously possess, sell or secrete a chemical compound which the accused had not lawfully received, in violation of Section 53.1-203(5) of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: PRI-3260-F6

On or about May 30, 2021, in the County of Warren, Brian Julian Albarenga Alfaro did unlawfully and feloniously and knowingly communicate in writing a threat to kill or do bodily injury to Braelyn Dawn Smith, thereby placing a such person in reasonable apprehension of death or bodily injury to herself, in violation of §18.2-60 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: EXT-2106-F6

On or about November 11, 2022, in the County of Warren, Hunter Deforest Andrews did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

On or about July 1, 2022, in the County of Warren, Travon Marcel Ford did unlawfully and feloniously steal a motor vehicle having a value of one thousand dollars ($1,000.00) or more, belonging to Taylor Roberts, in violation of § 18.2-95 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2404-F9

On or about December 27, 2022, in the County of Warren, Lester Keith Wilson, Jr., did unlawfully and feloniously assault and battery WCSO Deputy Cornwell, knowing or having reason to know that such person was a law enforcement officer as defined in subsection F of § 18.2-57 of the Code of Virginia, engaged in the performance of his public duties, in violation of §18.2-57 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: ASL-1342-F6

On or about August 31, 2022, in the County of Warren, Mario Thomas Wingate did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

On or about April 6, 2022, in the County of Warren, Adam Michael McGowan did unlawfully and feloniously obtain from Serina Kan an advance of money, merchandise, or other thing having a value of $1,0000.00 or more, with fraudulent intent, upon a promise to perform construction, removal, repair or improvement of any building or structure permanently annexed to real property, and failed or refused to perform such promise, and also failed to substantially make good such advance, in violation of §18.2-200.1 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2805-F9

On or about December 18, 2022, in the County of Warren, Jonathan Ray Newman did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule 1 or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

On or about February 10, 2022, in the County of Warren, Brad Wayne Yates did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

On or about July 14, 2022, in the County of Warren, Cherokee Brianna Myers did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

On or about January 5, 2023, in the County of Warren, D’Andre Christopher Lawrence unlawfully and feloniously distributed a Schedule I or II controlled substance, this being a second or

subsequent offense, said prior convictions occurring prior to the date alleged in this indictment, in violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3038-F9

On or about January 21, 2023, in the County of Warren, Maria Leigh Smith did unlawfully and feloniously commit an assault and battery against WCSO Sargent John Gregory, knowing or having reason to know that such person was a law enforcement officer as defined in §53.1-1 of the Code of Virginia, engaged in the performance of his public duties, in violation of § 18.2-57(C) of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: ASL-1342-F6

COUNT ONE: On or about October 12, 2022, in the County of Warren, Harsh Gupta did unlawfully and feloniously being over the age of eighteen, unlawfully and feloniously used a communications system, including but not limited to computers or computer networks or bulletin boards, or any other electronic means, for the purposes of soliciting, with lascivious intent, a person he knew or had reason to believe was a child at least fifteen years of age but less than eighteen years of age, to knowingly and intentionally expose his sexual or genital parts to such child, to

whom he was not legally married, or to propose that such child expose her sexual or genital parts to him, the defendant being at least seven years older than such child, in violation of Section 18.2-

374.3 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: OBS-3690-F5

COUNT TWO: On or about October 12, 2022, in the County of Warren, Harsh Gupta did unlawfully and feloniously being over the age of eighteen, unlawfully and feloniously used a communications system, including but not limited to computers or computer networks or bulletin boards, or any other electronic means, for the purposes of soliciting, with lascivious intent, a person he knew or had reason to believe was a child at least fifteen years of age but less than eighteen years of age, to knowingly and intentionally expose his sexual or genital parts to such child, to

whom he was not legally married, or to propose that such child expose her sexual or genital parts to him, the defendant being at least seven years older than such child, in violation of Section 18.2-

374.3 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: OBS-369Q-F5

COUNT THREE: On or about October 12, 2022, in the County of Warren. Harsh Gupta did unlawfully and feloniously being over the age of eighteen, unlawfully and feloniously used a communications system, including but not limited to computers or computer networks or bulletin boards, or any other electronic means, for the purposes of soliciting, with lascivious intent, a person he knew or had reason to believe was a child at least fifteen years of age but less than eighteen years of age, to knowingly and intentionally expose his sexual or genital parts to such child, to

whom he was not legally married, or to propose that such child expose her sexual or genital parts to him, the defendant being at least seven years older than such child, in violation of Section 18.2-

374.3 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: OBS-369Q-F5

COUNT ONE: On or about February 1, 2023, in the County of Warren, August Gorda Kulms, III, did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act to wit: , in violation of §18.2-250 o f t h e Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

COUNT TWO: On or about February 1, 2023, in the County of Warren, August Gorda Kulms, III, did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess on or about his person a firearm, in violation of Section 18.2-308.4(B) o f t h e Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: WPN-5302-F6

On or about April 27, 2022, through September 16, 2022, in the County of Warren, Brandi Nicole Collins did unlawfully and feloniously wrongfully and fraudulently use, dispose of, conceal, or embezzle property, having a value of $1,000.00 or more, which she received by virtue of her office, trust, or employment, belonging to Speedway, in violation of §18.2-111 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2707-F9

COUNT ONE: On or about October 30, 2022, in the County of Warren, Michael Rechard Davis did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

COUNT ONE: On or about October 30, 2022, in the County of Warren, Michael Rechard Davis did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

On or about August 23, 2022, in the County of Warren, Richard Matthew Lee did unlawfully and feloniously drive or operate a motor vehicle on a highway during the time the accused was deprived of the right to do so upon conviction of a violation of Section 18.2-268.3, 46.2-341.26:3, or of an offense set forth in subsection E of Section 18.2-270; by Section 18.2- 271 or 46.2-391.2; after the license has been revoked pursuant to Section 46.2-389 or 46.2-391.2; after the license has been revoked pursuant to Section 46.2-389 or 46.2-391; or in violation of the terms of a restricted license issued pursuant to subsection E or Section 18.2-271.1. The accused committed this offense within ten (10) years after having committed two or more violations of Section 18.2-272, in violation of Section 18.2-272 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: DWI- 5478-F6

On or about June 25, 2022, in the County of Warren, Kendra Elaine Kerns did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

On or about February 11, 2023, in the County of Warren, Pamela Sue Butler did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

COUNT ONE: On or about January 6, 2023, in the County of Warren, Troy Michael Brill did unlawfully and feloniously buy or receive from another person stolen goods or property, namely a flat-bed trailer valued at $1,000.00 or more, knowing such property to have been stolen, in violation of § 18.2-108 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2808-F9

COUNT TWO: On or about January 6, 2023, in the County of Warren, Troy Michael Brill did unlawfully and feloniously buy or receive from another person stolen goods or property, namely a Ford Van valued at $1,000.00 or more, knowing such property to have been stolen, in violation of §18.2-108 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2808-F9

On or about January 9, 2023, in the County of Warren, Frankie Rose Andrews did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

On or about November 29, 2022, in the County of Warren, Ernest Thomas Magruder did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

On or about December 31, 2022, in the County of Warren, Donald Edward Berry unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possessed a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

On or about July 19, 2021, in the County of Warren, Nicholas James Burr did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

On or about February 2, 2023, in the County of Warren, Madra Lynn Lambert unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possessed a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia. 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

On or about September 27, 2022, in the County of Warren, Scott Michael Cousins, Jr., did unlawfully and feloniously, while being a person eighteen (18) years of age or older, use a communications system or another electronic means for the purposes of soliciting, with lascivious intent, a person the accused knew or had reason to believe was a child less than fifteen (15) years of age to knowingly and intentionally expose his sexual or genital parts to a child to whom he was not legally married or propose that the child expose his sexual or genital parts to the accused. The accused is seven or more years older than the child the accused knew or had reason to believe was a child less than fifteen (15) years of age who was the subject of the solicitation. The accused previously has committed one or more violations of subsection C of Section 18.2-374.3, in violation of Section 18.2-374.3 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: OBS-37Q3-F9

On or about December 5, 2022, in the County of Warren, Robert Gregory Davies did unlawfully and feloniously destroy, deface, damage, or remove the property of Jessica Davies, with the value of or damage to such property being one thousand dollars ($1,000) or more, in violation of Section 18.2-137 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: VAN-2956-F6

On or about May 17, 2022, in the County of Warren, Chasiti Rae Foster unlawfully and feloniously distributed a Schedule I or II controlled substance, in violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR- 3045-F9

On or about June 13, 2022, in the County of Warren, Chasiti Rae Foster unlawfully and feloniously distributed a Schedule II controlled substance, to wit: Methamphetamine, in violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3045-F9

On or about August 9, 2022, in the County of Warren, Bryan Edward Haislop did unlawfully and feloniously possess a Schedule II controlled substance, to wit: Fentanyl, in violation of Section 18.2-250, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

On or about July 29, 2022, in the County of Warren, Kimberly Dawn Kuser did unlawfully and feloniously forge a check, with the intent to defraud and to the prejudice of another’s rights, in violation of §18.2-172 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2520-F5

COUNT ONE: On or about April 1, 2022, through June 30, 2022, in the County of Warren, Megan Nicole Grove unlawfully and feloniously obtained or attempted to obtain by means of a willfully false statement or representation of public assistance benefits, TANF from programs of the State Boards of Social Services, Health or Medical Assistance Services, in violation of Sections 63.2-522 and 18.2-95, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2 695-F9

COUNT TWO: On or about April 1, 2022, through June 30, 2022, in the County of Warren, Megan Nicole Grove unlawfully and feloniously obtained or attempted to obtain by means of a willfully false statement or representation of public assistance benefits, SNAP from programs of the State Boards of Social Services, Health or Medical Assistance Services, in violation of Sections 63.2-522 and 18.2-95, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2 695-F9