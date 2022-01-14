Iona Dorothy Mills Barbe (1928 – 2022)

Iona Dorothy Mills Barbe, 93, of Front Royal, Virginia went to be with the Lord peacefully after a long battle with dementia on January 9, 2022, at the Lynn Care Center where she has lived for almost seven years.

Visitation hours will be on Thursday, January 20, 2022, from 9 am to 5 pm, and on Friday, January 21, 2022, from 9 am to 1 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal. Entombment will be private at Panorama Memorial Gardens.

Mrs. Barbe was born on September 22, 1928, in Front Royal to the late Luther Sr. and Tillie Mae Wagner Mills. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Carl Walton Barbe; a special great-granddaughter, Kristina Marie Gorman; two sons-in-law, Charles Edward Martin and Gene Wines; daughter-in-law, Jacki Moore Barbe; eight siblings, Bessie Mills, Virginia Mills Lovell, June Mills McGrath, Helen Mills Henry, Pearl Mills Robinson, Nellie Mills Turner, Luther Mills Jr., and Norman Mills. She was employed at Eileen Sewing Factory for several years before its closing. She worked in the coning room of the former FMC (Avtex) for over 12 years. In her later years, she worked as a custodian at Bowling Green Country Club along with her husband, Carl, and was employed at the Old Bypass Grocery on 6th Street and Commerce Avenue, Front Royal, with her daughter and late son-in-law, Betty and Charles Martin.

Iona was a very sweet and happy person. She was kind to everyone she met. She loved to go to the convenience stores and visit people and buy her lottery scratch-off tickets and go to Charlestown Casino and play the nickel slots, especially Keno. She enjoyed going to Boyce Bingo with her daughter, Betty.

Survivors include her five children, JudyAnn Marcy (William) of Northfield, Massachusetts, Betty J. Barbe Martin of Front Royal, Dianna L. Barbe Wines (Gene) of Front Royal, Carl David Barbe of Winchester, Virginia and Paul Edward Barbe of Front Royal; sister, Goldie Mills Weatherholtz of Inwood, West Virginia; her firstborn granddaughter, April L. Martin Gorman (Timothy) and eight other grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Lynn Care Center Shenandoah Gardens Dementia Unit, 351 Valley Health Way, Front Royal, Virginia 22630 in acknowledgment of the wonderful care provided to Iona.