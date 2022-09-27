State News
IperionX selects Virginia for first U.S. 100% recycled titanium metal powder facility
On September 27, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that IperionX Limited (“IperionX”) (NASDAQ: IPX), a U.S. critical minerals company, plans to make a capital investment totaling $82.1 million to establish Virginia’s first titanium demonstration facility in Halifax County. The company’s project will develop over two phases, with phase one consisting of a $12.5 million investment in building construction and production-related machinery and tools and a further $69.6 million investment anticipated under a Phase 2 expansion within three years of the initial development.
The company will initially occupy the 50,000-square-foot Halifax Shell Building in the Southern Virginia Technology Park and plans to expand the facility to 100,000 square feet in the coming years. IperionX intends to source 100% renewable energy to produce 100% recycled titanium to supply advanced industries, including automotive, defense, aerospace, electric vehicles, and 3D printing. IperionX plans to develop the titanium demonstration facility as a showcase for the intersection of titanium powder production with additive manufacturing and other powder metallurgy applications. Virginia successfully competed with North Carolina, South Carolina, and West Virginia for the project, creating 108 new jobs over the three-year Phase 1 and Phase 2 development period.
“We are thrilled to welcome IperionX to the Commonwealth. The new Halifax County operation will represent the first titanium metal powder facility in the U.S. using 100% recycled titanium scrap as feedstock, putting Virginia on the map for providing a critical material essential for our advanced industries,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “We look forward to supporting this forward-thinking company that will develop a new supply chain of titanium right here in the Commonwealth while creating high-quality jobs.”
“IperionX selecting Virginia for this multi-phase investment beginning with its inaugural titanium demonstration facility is a huge win for the Commonwealth,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “We are proud to welcome this visionary and innovative company to Virginia’s corporate roster.”
Anastasios Arima, Founder, and CEO of IperionX, said, “We are delighted to have chosen South Boston and Halifax County as the site for our inaugural titanium demonstration facility, which is a critical step in advancing IperionX’s ambition to re-shore an all-American source of titanium metal. We highly appreciate the support and welcome from our partners and stakeholders in Virginia and look forward to establishing IperionX as a leader in advanced manufacturing in our new home.”
Rick Harrell, Chair of the Halifax County Industrial Development Authority, stated, “I am thrilled to welcome IperionX to Halifax County. Their decision to locate in Halifax County will have a lasting impact on our community and region.”
“This is an impressive project for Halifax County,” said Rick Short, Chairman of the Halifax County Board of Supervisors. “Their decision to locate here and create 108 new jobs is a testament to the community’s legacy in manufacturing. IperionX will make a wonderful addition to our industrial base, and we welcome them.”
“IperionX Limited provides innovative solutions to the critical materials supply chain of our nation, and we applaud their selection of Halifax County as the location to match their technology with the strong skill sets of the existing workforce,” said Linda Green, Executive Director of the Southern Virginia Regional Alliance. “Their work in diverse emerging industry sectors promises opportunity for Halifax workers for generations to come.”
Tobacco Commission member Senator Frank Ruff said, “IperionX is an exciting addition to the Southern Virginia Technology Park, and it is great to see them locate in and expand the shell building that the Commission also supported several years ago. We are fortunate to have a company that provides more than 100 high-paying jobs and contributes over $80 million to the county’s tax base come region. I wish them great success in Halifax County.”
“Dominion Energy welcomes IperionX to Virginia. We are excited for the opportunity to meet their energy needs while also helping to support its sustainability goals,” said Felicia Howard, Vice President of Economic Development Strategy, Dominion Energy.
“I am proud that Virginia will be home to a state-of-the-art titanium demonstration facility that will shore up domestic supply chains for emerging technology in a forward-thinking, sustainable way while creating jobs and opportunities in Halifax County,” said U.S. Senator Mark Warner.
“IperionX Limited’s expansion in Halifax County will create over 100 new jobs and help boost economic development in Southside,” said U.S. Senator Tim Kaine. “My office was glad to be involved with interfacing with the Department of Defense to identify opportunities to expand this business in Virginia. I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this move in the future.”
“I am grateful to IperionX Limited for investing in Southside Virginia by locating their new facility in Halifax County,” said Congressman Bob Good. “Virginians will benefit from this partnership with over 100 new jobs and a greater manufacturing base for the Commonwealth. I look forward to continuing to work with Governor Youngkin on ways we can help bring more jobs and prosperity to communities across the 5th District.”
“I want to personally thank IperionX Limited for taking a chance on Halifax County for this exciting project,” said Delegate James Edmunds. “Their commitment to this area will not only help young people stay in the area but also bring some who may have left to work elsewhere back home!”
IperionX was founded in 2020 with plans to be the leading developer of a low-carbon, sustainable, critical material supply chain. The company’s titanium technologies have demonstrated the potential to produce sustainable titanium products, 100% recyclable, low-carbon, and product qualities that exceed current industry standards. IperionX can produce its titanium from recycled scrap and mineral feedstock. The company is listed on the Australian Stock Exchange and began publicly trading on Nasdaq in June 2022. The company counts major international institutions as shareholders, including Fidelity Management and Research, Fidelity International, and B. Riley Principal Investments, and has submitted three key defense-related funding requests to the federal government as part of the FY 2023 appropriations process.
The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Halifax County, the Southern Virginia Regional Alliance, the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, and the Virginia Department of Energy to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Youngkin approved a $300,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Halifax County with the project. The Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission approved a grant for the project for $573,000 from the Tobacco Region Opportunity Fund. The company is also eligible to receive state benefits from the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program, administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development. The Virginia Jobs Investment Program will provide funding and services to support the company’s employee training activities.
Federal proposal requiring Mountain Valley Pipeline completion halted
WASHINGTON — A permitting reform proposal by West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin that would have required completion of the controversial Mountain Valley Pipeline was halted Tuesday.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer removed the measure from a catchall spending package late in the afternoon after Manchin released a statement calling on him to do so.
The U.S. Senate then voted 72-23 to advance the spending bill, which would provide billions to aid Ukraine’s war effort, help communities throughout the country recover from natural disasters and keep the federal government funded through mid-December.
The Manchin plan had drawn a widespread rebuke from most Republicans, a few Senate Democrats, including Virginia Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine, and a large group of progressive U.S. House members, all of which could have put passage of the government funding package at risk before the current law expires on Friday at midnight.
Federal climate deal could force completion of Mountain Valley Pipeline
Schumer said in his floor speech that he’d work with Manchin and others “to have conversations about the best way to ensure responsible permitting reform is passed before the end of the year.” West Virginia Republican Sen. Shelley Moore Capito said language could be attached to the National Defense Authorization Act, the annual policy bill for the Pentagon.
Oregon Democratic Sen. Jeff Merkley said in a statement removing Manchin’s permitting reform bill from the government spending package was the “right move” and urged leaders to keep it off “any future ‘must-pass’ legislation.”
“Many would agree that our permitting system could be improved,” Merkley said. “If the Senate is going to take up these questions in the future, it must be with a deliberative committee process and a robust, stand-alone floor debate that gives the American people, and especially those most impacted by this legislation, a full opportunity to weigh in.”
Kaine issued a statement shortly after the vote saying that “like so many Virginians, I’m relieved we defeated the attempt to greenlight the Mountain Valley Pipeline without normal administrative and judicial review. Now we can move on and fulfill our responsibility to fund the government.”
Virginia Sen. Mark Warner said in a statement that the U.S. “still need(s) to take sensible steps to reduce European dependence on Russian energy while maintaining an affordable and resilient supply here at home” and said he intends to continue work on reforms “that protect our national and economic security, but also respect concerns voiced by those communities most impacted by these projects.”
Kaine pipeline objections
Many lawmakers had urged the removal of Manchin’s permitting reform bill from the must-pass government funding package for weeks. Earlier this month, more than 70 progressive Democrats signed onto a letter that asked party leaders to keep Manchin’s bill out of the funding package that must become law before Oct. 1.
Kaine has repeatedly rebuked the bill, saying its requirement of approval for the Mountain Valley Pipeline “could open the door to serious abuse and even corruption.”
The 303-mile Mountain Valley Pipeline, which is intended to carry natural gas from the Marcellus shale fields of West Virginia to southern Virginia, has been a major point of contention in Virginia for years. Facing numerous court challenges from opponents, Mountain Valley has repeatedly lost federal approvals and remains unfinished, with most of the incomplete portions of the line lying in Virginia’s Giles, Craig and Montgomery counties.
“The pipeline runs through Virginia for 100 miles and takes property from landowners, but I was not consulted as a deal was struck to approve it and thus not given an opportunity to share my constituents’ deep concerns,” Kaine said in a statement earlier in the day announcing he’d vote against the package.
Kaine then urged Senate leaders to pass a funding package “free of the unprecedented and dangerous MVP deal.”
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, also rejected the permitting reform part of the package, saying from the Senate floor Tuesday afternoon before Schumer removed the bill that it was a “poison pill.”
“What our Democratic colleagues have produced is a phony fig leaf that would actually set back the cause of real permitting reform,” McConnell said.
Meanwhile, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry and 17 other Republican attorneys general including Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares sent a letter to U.S. Senate leaders Tuesday opposing Manchin’s energy permitting bill on the grounds that it “would effectively create a backdoor Clean Power Plan,” overrule “states’ traditional authority to set their own resource and utility policies, and upset the careful balance of state and federal authority that has been a cornerstone of the Federal Power Act for nearly a century.”
Government funding
The overall spending package, if approved by the U.S. Senate and U.S. House this week, would fund the government through Dec. 16. The measure must become law before Friday at midnight, when current federal spending authority expires, to avoid a funding lapse or a partial government shutdown.
That is a scenario Democratic leaders wanted to avoid, especially with just weeks to go before the November midterm elections.
The spending package, released just before midnight Monday night, would provide billions in funding to ease home heating and cooling costs for low-income households, pay for community block disaster grants, and continue recovery efforts related to the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire that damaged much of New Mexico this spring.
It includes $12 billion in Ukraine aid, the third installment this year, bringing the total U.S. investment in the country’s war effort to about $66 billion.
Congress approved a $13.6 billion relief package in March, just weeks after Russia invaded Ukraine, and another $40 billion package in May with broad bipartisan support.
The Biden administration requested this tranche of Ukraine assistance, funding a total of $11.7 billion.
U.S. lawmakers also opted to include $35 million “to respond to potential nuclear and radiological incidents in Ukraine, assist Ukrainian partners with the security of nuclear and radiological materials, and prevent the illicit smuggling of nuclear and radiological material.”
The package does not include $22.4 billion in COVID-19 funding or $4.5 billion for the monkeypox outbreak, both of which were requested by the White House and broadly rejected by Republicans.
Senate Appropriations Chairman Patrick Leahy, a Vermont Democrat, said Tuesday he believes leaving out that public health funding is “shortsighted.”
Leahy said he would “revisit” the issue in December, when Congress is supposed to agree on a full-year funding package.
Avoiding a shutdown
The short-term spending bill, sometimes referred to as a continuing resolution, or CR is needed to prevent a government shutdown when the current spending law expires at the end of the fiscal year on Sept. 30.
The stopgap is intended to give lawmakers and the Biden administration more time to agree on how much the federal government should spend during the fiscal year 2023, which begins on October 1, and where any increases in funding should be directed.
Bipartisan agreement on total discretionary spending levels, $1.512 trillion for the current fiscal year, would allow the 12 panels in charge of an annual government spending bill to begin drafting legislation to fund dozens of departments and agencies.
President Joe Biden’s budget request for the upcoming fiscal year asked Congress to approve $795 billion for defense programs and $915 billion for nondefense programs, which includes spending on the Homeland Security, Justice, and Veterans Affairs departments.
Current law provides for $782 billion for defense spending and $730 billion for nondefense funding.
If Congress and the White House cannot agree on the bills before their new December deadline, they can pass another short-term spending bill extending into 2023.
However, that type of funding strategy poses problems for many federal departments, including the Pentagon. Since the short-term stopgap spending bills continue current spending levels and policies into the new fiscal year, federal departments typically can’t start new programs or boost spending in areas they targeted for additional funding in the budget request.
by Jennifer Shutt, Virginia Mercury
Miyares joins AGs in letter criticizing credit card tracking of gun purchases
Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares joined a group of attorneys general in criticizing a handful of financial institutions for a new policy that would track and monitor firearm purchases.
At the center of the coalition’s ire is recent action taken by the International Organization for Standardization — a worldwide federation of national standards bodies — that would create a merchant category code for gun stores to use when processing credit and debit card transactions.
The attorneys general outlined their concerns about the new policy in a letter dated Sept. 20 addressed to the CEOs of American Express, Mastercard, and Visa. The letter was authored by Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen and Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti and signed by 22 other attorneys general, including Miyares.
“When Virginians lawfully purchase firearms with credit cards, it should be no one’s business but their own,” said Miyares in a statement. “Big government and big business already collect and track enough of our private data. This new policy will do little more than put Virginians’ privacy at risk and discourage law-abiding citizens from exercising their constitutional right to purchase a firearm.”
While it’s unclear if any financial institutions have started using the new categorization, the attorneys generally say it goes against the U.S. Constitution’s Second Amendment and public safety.
“The new code will not protect public safety. Categorizing the constitutionally protected right to purchase firearms unfairly singles out law-abiding merchants and consumers alike,” the letter reads.
Among the criticisms raised by the letter are concerned about “vague and misleading information” and possible misuse of the data collected.
“Creating and tracking this data only matters if your institutions are considering using that information to take further, harmful action — like infringing upon consumer privacy, inhibiting constitutionally protected purchases by selectively restricting the use of your payment systems, or otherwise withholding your financial services from targeted ‘disfavored’ merchants,” the letter reads.
Miyares and the other attorneys general also characterized the new policy as corporate overreach and a way to further the companies’ social values.
“The new code for gun stores is the result of transnational collusion between large corporations leveraging their market power to further their owners’ desired social outcomes,” the letter states. “Social policy should be debated and determined within our political institutions. Americans are tired of seeing corporate leverage used to advance political goals that cannot muster basic democratic support.”
The letter threatens the companies with legal action if they decide to implement the new categorization, saying the attorneys general “will marshal the full scope of our lawful authority to protect our citizens and consumers from unlawful attempts to undermine their constitutional rights.”
This story was first published by the Daily Montanan, a sister publication of the Virginia Mercury within the States Newsroom network. Mercury editor Sarah Vogelsong contributed reporting.
by Keith Schubert, Virginia Mercury
Student walkouts to protest new transgender policies and more Va. headlines
• Students across Virginia are planning to walk out of class today to protest Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed rollback of transgender-inclusive K-12 policies.—WUSA9, Washington Post
• Surveillance video from a Republican fundraiser doesn’t show a clear view of the altercation that led Del. Marie March to pursue an assault charge against Del. Wren Williams, her likely opponent next year in a deep-red Southwest Virginia district.—Cardinal News
• Anti-Trump Republican Liz Cheney gave Youngkin mixed reviews. He’s doing a good job overall, she said, but it’s “dangerous” for him to campaign with Republicans who deny the legitimacy of the 2020 election.—Richmond Times-Dispatch
• Republican challenger Yesli Vega declined an invitation to debate Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger in Fredericksburg, but a different plan is in the works for the two to debate next month in Prince William County.—Richmond Times-Dispatch
• With the help of Republican Del. Tim Anderson, a Norfolk nightclub is fighting the city’s decision to rescind its permit in an effort to reduce gun violence.—Virginian-Pilot
• Two Virginia congressional representatives say they’ll push for stronger federal oversight of a drug program Bon Secours is reportedly using to make big profits from a Richmond hospital meant to serve a low-income community.—Richmond Times-Dispatch
• Arlington high schools are limiting attendance at football games due to a shortage of police officers available to provide security.—ARLNow
• Gas prices are still going down in Virginia even as the national average ticks up.—WSET
• Linda Skeens, a Southwest Virginia woman who achieved viral fame for dominating baking and canning competitions at a local fair, has officially joined TikTok. “You will be getting some good recipes in the near future,” she told her fans.—NPR
by Staff Report, Virginia Mercury
As maternal mortality rates rise in Virginia, health officials launch interviews into deaths
Preliminary data show Virginia’s maternal mortality rate more than doubled between 2018 and 2020, a sharp increase encouraging state officials to start doing ground-level interviews to figure out what’s driving pregnancy-related deaths.
According to early numbers from Virginia’s Maternal Mortality Review Team, the state’s maternal mortality rate in 2018 was 37.1 deaths per 100,000 cases. In 2020, that figure rose to 86.6 deaths per 100,000 cases, said Dr. Ryan Diduk-Smith, director of the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner’s Division of Death Prevention.
Not all of those deaths are necessarily due to pregnancy problems since the review team looks at every death that occurs within 365 days of pregnancy. But the jump indicates a sharp upward trend in maternal mortality, as seen in federal data.
While Diduk-Smith said researchers have “no clue” yet why the rate rose so sharply in 2020, Shannon Pursell, director of operations for the Virginia Neonatal Perinatal Collaborative, said increases in intimate partner violence and the isolation posed by the COVID-19 pandemic could have contributed to the jump. However, both emphasized the data are preliminary, and until the review team has a chance to investigate each case, no final conclusions can be drawn.
Virginia’s Maternal Mortality Review Team currently reviews maternal deaths using data such as which providers a patient saw, when appointments were made or canceled, and patient information like height, weight, and preexisting conditions.
“When we do the reviews, we look specifically at medical records or death reports. So what we have is only what’s been written by a third party,” said Pursell. “We have to make assumptions on whether the patient felt that they were being listened to or heard.”
Over the next two years, however, Virginia health officials will be expanding those investigations to include interviews with people who may have insight into a specific individual’s death, such as their doctor, family member, or doula.
The interviews will help state health officials get a more detailed picture of the factors that might have contributed to the death, said Diduk-Smith.
While medical records might note only “noncompliance with appointment” if a pregnant person failed to show up for a checkup, for example, interviews with people could reveal difficulties the mother had in accessing transportation to a doctor’s office or scheduling appointments outside work hours.
“We feel that having that extra layer or that voice to really kind of put the emotions and the reality of that life will provide us that additional detail so we can then advocate or develop policy or recommendations to combat this. … Instead of just the outline, it gives the full picture,” said Pursell.
Funding for the expansion of the mortality reviews to include interviews, an approach Diduk-Smith and Pursell said other states have adopted, comes from a two-year grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In both 2023 and 2024, the Division of Death Prevention will receive $450,000 to work with the Virginia Neonatal Perinatal Collaborative to address maternal mortality on multiple fronts.
While maternal mortality rates can vary depending on how they are calculated (the March of Dimes puts Virginia’s average rate between 2018 and 2020 at 22.3), data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show rising trends in maternal deaths nationwide.
Those risks also vary significantly by race, with Black women suffering a maternal mortality rate more than twice that of white women.
Between 1999 and 2014, “the overall pregnancy-associated mortality ratio … was 79.3 per 100,000 live births among Black women and 34.2 per 100,000 live births among white women,” found one Virginia Department of Health report in 2017.
Former Gov. Ralph Northam in 2019 announced a goal of eliminating racial disparities in Virginia’s maternal mortality rate by 2025, a target he said was “perfectly within reach.”
“There’s a lot of information circulating, and hopefully, this grant will allow us to hone in a little more,” said Diduk-Smith.
by Sarah Vogelsong, Virginia Mercury
Amid a massive American clean energy shift, grid operators play catch-up
For the better part of the past century, the American electric power system evolved around large, mostly fossil fuel power plants delivering electricity to residences, businesses and industry through a network of transmission and distribution wires that collectively came to be called the electric grid.
But as the threat of climate change driven by carbon pollution becomes more dire and as technological advances make wind, solar and battery storage ever cheaper options, states, corporations and voters are increasingly pushing to aggressively decarbonize the grid.
Power generation resulted in more than 1.7 billion short tons of carbon dioxide emissions in 2020, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, and accounted for about a quarter of all U.S. carbon emissions. Transportation contributes another 27%, and policies to speed up electric vehicle adoption, including in the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act, rely on the electricity needed to charge all those battery-powered cars being produced cleanly.
Thirty states and Washington, D.C., have active renewable or clean energy requirements, and three other states have voluntary renewable energy goals, per the National Conference of State Legislatures. And major corporations — from Amazon, Target and Microsoft to Boeing and Google — are also increasingly becoming major green power consumers.
That collective momentum has led to a flood of renewable energy development — thousands of projects, billions of dollars in capital and thousands of jobs — but getting that electricity to customers is more complicated than just building solar panels and wind turbines.
Millions of American electric customers are in territories managed by entities called regional transmission organizations or independent system operators, which are tasked with managing the flow of electricity across the grid, running electric markets, ensuring reliability and overseeing new interconnections.
And while grid operators say they’re doing their best to manage the renewables transition while ensuring reliability and keeping costs stable, critics contend they’ve been caught flatfooted and are only just now coming to grips with the new demands of a changing power system on their markets and interconnection queues. That’s creating a bottleneck that’s holding up thousands of projects that could help create a cleaner and more resilient grid and tripping up state clean power goals.
Running the grid
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) created standards for regional transmission organizations in a 1999 order, in part to spur better regional grid management and more competitive wholesale electric markets.
There are currently seven regional transmission organizations or independent system operators operating in the United States. The biggest, PJM, is one of the largest wholesale electric markets in the world and coordinates the movement of electricity in all or parts of 13 states and Washington, D.C., a territory that numbers 65 million people. Roughly two-thirds of American electric customers live in an area where service is managed by a regional transmission organization (RTO) or an independent system operator (ISO), according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
In the West and Southeast, customers are generally served by traditional utilities that are typically vertically integrated (meaning they’re responsible for generating, transmitting and distributing electricity to their customers) and do their own planning and trade power with each other, but not as part of an organized market like an RTO, said Seth Blumsack, a professor of energy policy and economics at Penn State.
The differences between an RTO and ISO are largely technical.
“They functionally do the same thing nowadays,” said Jeff Dennis, managing director and general counsel of Advanced Energy Economy, a trade group that represents more than 100 companies working in energy efficiency, demand response, energy storage, solar, wind, hydro, nuclear, electric vehicles, biofuels and smart grid technologies.
“There are sort of three reasons they matter: markets, transmission and reliability,” said Casey Roberts, a senior attorney with the Sierra Club. “Those markets and how they’re designed determine what revenue generators earn and how often they run.”
Because they’re charged with managing the grid and ensuring reliability, RTOs and ISOs also oversee new connections for power generators. And across the country, they’ve been buried in the past several years by an avalanche of interconnection requests from wind, solar and increasingly battery storage developers, spurred by how cheap those generation sources have become and also as a result of states’ clean energy policies.
“A number of these RTOs have decision systems that were designed for a bygone era of the grid,” Blumsack said. “They were sort of designed when your market participants were transmission owners, big generation owners, utilities. As you have mandates for new technologies and all these new market actors emerging, it’s been hard for some RTOs to integrate them.”
The queue blues
The most conspicuous examples of that dynamic have been the interconnection queues, in which thousands of projects, mostly wind and solar, languish while waiting for approval to connect to the grid. There’s been little regional and interregional transmission expansion in the past decade, said John Moore, director of the Natural Resources Defense Council’s Sustainable FERC Project. For example, wind energy is abundant in parts of the Midwest and West, but it needs long-range transmission lines to get it to population centers that comprise the bulk of the electric load.
“With all of those pressures on the grid, it was to some extent predictable but unfortunate that we’re at this point — with a big backlog and delays for renewable projects,” Moore said.
Developers also in many cases can’t get good information on the costs of that connection and any associated grid upgrades they’ll be required to pay for prior to application, Roberts and other critics say, leading to developers filing for multiple projects just to find the best place to site a single solar array, for example.
“Usually developers don’t start putting steel in the ground until they have the results of their interconnection study,” Roberts said. “Sometimes the interconnection costs can be more than 50% of the project cost.”
Many grid operators have struggled to manage their interconnection queues. The Midcontinent Independent System Operator, or MISO, which encompasses part or all of 15 states stretching from Minnesota to Louisiana, has hundreds of mostly wind and solar projects in its interconnection queue that amounted to a capacity of more than 118,000 megawatts as of Sept. 19. However, MISO got an interconnection reform plan approved by the FERC earlier this year that is intended to streamline the process.
But nowhere has the problem been more pronounced than within PJM, which is headquartered near Philadelphia.
“They exist in many, many places in the country,” said Dennis of Advanced Energy Economy. “PJM has just been the worst example in recent years.”
As of early September, PJM had more than 2,500 projects in its queue with a total capacity of more than 225,000 megawatts, according to Ken Seiler, PJM’s vice president of planning. For some perspective, that’s more than the maximum output of all the power generation in the PJM region right now (about 185,000 MW).
“Here’s the crazy thing about the interconnection backlog that PJM finds themselves in,” said Lorig Charkoudian, a Democratic member of the Maryland House of Delegates whose district is just outside Washington. “PJM would tell you that what they do, what they take pride in, is they forecast and they plan. Here we have a situation where you could have absolutely forecast this moment if you wanted to.”
Charkoudian, an economist, points to examples like PJM rules that have since been overhauled but initially penalized renewable energy sources trying to participate in PJM’s capacity market. She also criticized the grid operator’s previous restrictions on battery storage as hindering Maryland and other states with aggressive plans to decarbonize.
“You knew this moment was coming, you had a structure in place that was unworkable. Forecasting is what you do. Fix it. And fix it 10 years ago,” she said.
Reforms to the rescue?
PJM and other RTOs say they are.
“The existing planning queue was designed to process larger, centralized generation resources that were far fewer in number,” said Seiler, the PJM vice president of planning. “It was also not designed to weed out the many speculative projects that may not have the financing or other means necessary to bring the project to completion.”
A new interconnection process developed by a PJM task force will shift to a “first-ready, first-served basis rather than first come, first-served.” The new framework also includes a “cluster” approach to studying interconnection costs, reducing the number of additional studies required when projects are modified and streamlining interconnections for projects “that do not contribute to the need for network upgrades.”
“Along with the process revisions, PJM studied more projects than all other RTOs combined in 2020 leading to 30,000 MW worth of generation completing the study process and having executed final agreements in hand. Despite this, only 1,500 MW worth of generation has gone commercial in 2022 as developers face additional challenges beyond the interconnection study process,” Seiler said.
For some renewable developers, environmental advocates and state politicians, though, it’s an imperfect fix. For one, PJM is proposing to freeze its queue for two years to work through the backlog, creating delays for projects that haven’t been filed yet. (By comparison, MISO is pushing to cut its interconnection application process to about a year, without any freeze on new requests.) Going forward, PJM envisions processing new interconnection requests within two years.
In comments to the FERC, the Organization of PJM States, which represents state public service commissions in PJM territory, called the reforms a “step in the right direction” and a “considerable improvement to the existing processes which is hindering some states’ ability to achieve their policy goals.”
However, while the group encouraged FERC to approve the plan, it said it was “deeply concerned that, even under PJM’s proposed reforms, a project entering the queue today may not be able to achieve commercial operation until nearly 2030.”
‘A potential roadblock’
Aside from the queue problems, critics say capacity markets like PJM’s, which are intended to ensure there’s enough available electricity to handle spikes in load, are tilted toward fossil fuel generators and allow old, inefficient and polluting power plants to limp along rather than be retired as well as charge electric customers for capacity they don’t need.
“In terms of what the role is, RTOs are both critically important for the clean energy transition, but also without reform of their markets a potential roadblock to the clean energy transition,” Dennis said.
RTO markets, Dennis said, were designed 20 to 25 years ago around the generation of the time, primarily coal, gas and nuclear power plants.
“The resources that we will rely on in the future have different technical and operating characteristics,” he said. “That’s really where we are in a market like PJM. We’re trying to evolve these rules.”
Seiler, the PJM vice president, said the organization is “committed to a reliable energy transition as cost-effectively and reliably facilitating state decarbonization policies (and other state policies) through our competitive markets, operations and planning processes. This is at the heart of almost everything we do today.”
‘Steps in the right direction’
For renewable energy developers and advocates, though, there are signs that RTOs are working better with states to help them meet their goals.
MISO recently approved more than $10 billion for 18 transmission projects comprising more than 2,000 miles of transmission line in the upper Midwest, including in Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri and the Dakotas. The plan “represents the most complex transmission study effort in MISO’s history,” the grid operator said, and will provide a host of benefits.
“Carbon-free and clean energy goals set by MISO member utilities, state and municipal government policies and customer preferences continue to drive growth in wind, solar, battery and hybrid projects,” MISO said. “As the region faces both a changing resource fleet and increased prevalence of extreme weather events, the ability to move electricity from where it is generated to where it is needed most becomes paramount.”
PJM also reached a novel deal with the Board of Public Utilities in New Jersey, which has set an ambitious goal for offshore wind energy development of 7,500 megawatts by 2035. That deal will allow a “first-of-its-kind competitive transmission process” administered by PJM, which is expected to drive down costs of getting that wind-generated electricity to customers as long as New Jersey handles the bill within its own borders.
“The provision enables a state, or group of states, to propose a project to assist in realizing state public policy requirements as long as the state (or states) agrees to pay all costs of any state-selected build-out,” PJM said in a news release.
Then there’s what Dennis, of Advanced Energy Economy, called an “aggressive agenda” by the FERC itself to help smooth the renewable transition for grid operators and developers alike.
A recent FERC order, for instance, directs RTOs and ISOs to remove barriers to electric market participation for energy storage, a crucial technology for balancing the intermittent nature of wind and solar power.
And two other proposed major rules deal with transmission and interconnection, respectively.
“Who pays for transmission is one of the biggest barriers to getting transmission built,” Dennis said. “FERC is trying to streamline that by determining who the beneficiaries are in a standardized way.”
The hope is the change will head off one of the most common objections by states to new transmission — that their residents are paying for it without getting enough benefit, Dennis said.
The proposed interconnection rule is aimed squarely at expediting the queue backlogs for connecting new electric generation to the grid.
“At the end of 2021, there were more than 1,400 gigawatts of generation and storage waiting in interconnection queues throughout the country. This is more than triple the total volume just five years ago. Projects now face an average timeline of more than three years to get connected to the grid,” FERC said in a June news release.
The main components are:
A “first-ready, first-served” cluster study process in which large interconnection studies encompass multiple generating facilities rather than individual onesFirm deadlines and penalties if transmission providers fail to complete studies on timeThe ability for multiple generators to share a single interconnection request and co-locate on a shared siteBetter modeling for how “non-synchronous” generating facilities like wind, solar and storage will actually perform when they connect to the grid
“They’re definitely both steps in the right direction,” said Roberts, the Sierra Club attorney. “It’s really important for FERC to set a baseline for transmission and interconnection that will work better for consumers.”
by Robert Zullo, Virginia Mercury
Two former election officials file federal lawsuits against Nottoway County
Nottoway County’s former election registrar and one of her assistants have filed separate federal lawsuits claiming they were wrongfully fired from the elections office last year and should be reinstated to their old jobs.
The pair of suits, which both name several county boards and local officials as defendants, were filed last week by Angela Stewart, who served as the county’s registrar for nearly three decades until she was terminated almost exactly one year ago, and Sharon Caldwell, a longtime Nottoway officer of election who served as an assistant registrar for two years.
The lawsuits — which include claims of due process violations, wrongful termination, free-speech violations, and defamation — are the latest development in a long-running fight over the rural county’s elections office. With two factions lodging broad accusations of skullduggery and illegality against each other, the litigation could shed more light on who has the law on their side.
The county has not yet filed a formal response, but an attorney said Nottoway expects the claims to be dismissed.
“The lawsuits have no merit, factually or legally, for many reasons,” said Andrew McRoberts of the Richmond-based Sands Anderson law firm.
In addition to asking the courts to give them their positions back, Stewart and Caldwell are both seeking back pay and damages. The two women have retained the same law firm for the litigation, Roanoke-based Williams & Strickler. Their attorneys declined to comment.
Under Virginia law, city and county election registrars answer to three-member boards controlled by whichever political party won the most recent gubernatorial election. Those boards, made up of local party activists selected by judges, are supposed to operate in a nonpartisan manner. But some election officials feel the state needs stronger laws to protect registrars from being fired for specious or political reasons, arguing the current system makes registrars susceptible to pressure from the party in power.
The court filings claim the Democratic-controlled Nottoway Electoral Board fired Stewart and Caldwell without sufficient proof they had failed to carry out their duties according to state law. The lawsuits also insist various local figures falsely accused Stewart and Caldwell of wrongdoing to support their termination.
Democratic members of the Nottoway Electoral Board have portrayed Stewart’s firing as justified and have defended the person hired to replace her, current Registrar Rodney Reynolds, against a backlash they say is unfounded and driven largely by Republican activists.
Stewart says she was given no “meaningful opportunity” to defend herself before last year’s meeting, where the board unanimously voted to remove her. She claims that the meeting violated state transparency laws because the agenda gave no notice the board would consider a vote to fire her.
The suit says Stewart was only served with a notice on the night of the meeting, and its official justification for her firing was inaccurate. The notice said Stewart had failed to post information about early voting locations in the county and failed to “apply for grant funding for Sunday voting in a manner that would permit the electoral board to adequately prepare for the upcoming election,” according to court records. Stewart says she posted the legally required notices of all voting locations and contends any dispute over how to handle Sunday voting can’t legally justify her firing.
Caldwell’s complaint is similar, claiming her removal was also unlawful because she didn’t violate her duties as an assistant registrar and election officer.
The defendants named in Stewart’s lawsuit are the county general, the Nottoway Board of Supervisors, the Nottoway Electoral Board and its members, and Nottoway Democratic Committee Chairman Thomas Crews, and Nottoway Supervisor John Roark.
The suit claims Roark attended a closed session of the Nottoway Electoral Board as Stewart’s job was being discussed and “has boasted that he played a role in the removal.”
Stewart’s complaint accuses Crews of spreading “false and defamatory” information about Stewart by claiming she created a bogus certificate of election for an unnamed Nottoway official. Crews declined to comment.
Early voting for the midterm elections began last week, but it’s highly unlikely the Nottoway lawsuits could advance fast enough to cause another leadership change in the county elections office before Nov. 8.
In 2019, when Democrats controlled all local electoral boards, the General Assembly passed a Republican-sponsored bill that would’ve given courts the final authority to decide when a registrar should be removed from office. At the time, supporters argued it would insulate registrars from political pressure.
Former Gov. Ralph Northam vetoed the bill, saying that “Virginia law already provides specific circumstances in which a registrar can be removed” and creating a lengthier court process would make it difficult to get rid of registrars who might be “egregiously breaking the law.”
“This legislation has far too many unintended consequences,” Northam wrote in his veto message.
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
