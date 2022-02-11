Irene Ethel Wells (1933 – 2022)

“Reenie-Butt”, died peacefully while surrounded by family at Hidden Springs Assisted Living on Tuesday, February 8, 2022. Born in Guymon, Oklahoma on August 8, 1933, her life was characterized by her love for Christ and others. She spent her life serving Christ as a youth leader, choir member, and prayer warrior at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Manassas, Virginia where she lived for nearly fifty years. Here, her entrepreneurial spirit and passion for others led her to open a craft and framing arts store, which she successfully owned and operated for more than 20 years.

Always a beacon of positivity, Irene was the proverbial glue that held the family together. She laughed often and always saw the best in everyone. Her sense of humor enriched the lives of those around her and inspired happiness in even the most troubled of times. She brought endless joy to her grandchildren with frequent trips into the ball pit at play centers, white water rafting trips, and even driving lessons. Irene brightened every room she walked into with her wonderful sense of humor and warm conversations.

Though we know she is now joyfully at home with Christ, we deeply miss her. She is preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Burnis Wells, her daughter, Tina Kimble, and her three brothers, Don Dow, Delmer Dow, and Jerry Dow. Irene is survived by her two children, Denise Katsarelis and Steve Wells their spouses, Harry Katsarelis, Peggy Wells, and Mike Kimble as well as ten grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at 1 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal. Burial will follow at Bright View Cemetery, Warrenton, Virginia.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Lake Wales Care Center, 140 East Park Avenue, Lake Wales, Florida 33853, https://lakewalescarecenter.com/.