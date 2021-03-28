Irene R. Brooks (1936 – 2021)

Irene R. Brooks, 84, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at INOVA Fairfax Hospital.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at 1 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal. Inurnment will take place at a later date at Shenandoah Memorial Park.

Mrs. Brooks was born on June 16, 1936, in East Los Angeles, California to the late Bartolo Rodriguez and Sarah Lucero Cruz. She was also preceded in death by her former husband, Jack L. Pugh. She grew up in the San Diego, California area before moving to Virginia. She retired from Prince William County Public Schools food service department after working with Marriott food service in Manassas and Tysons Corner, El Taco in Manassas, and Kmart in Front Royal. She formerly owned and operated Neeto Burrito in Front Royal and Winchester. She was very active in the Salvation Army in Front Royal and was a member of Women of the Moose.

Survivors include her husband, Raymond L. Brooks; three sons, Jack Pugh Jr. (Ramona), Carl Pugh and Stephen Pugh (Kim); four daughters, Terry Elliott (Gary), Debbie Yarbough (Dan), Gina Pickett, and Christina “Tina” Perkins (George); brother, Joseph Michael Rodriguez; twelve grandchildren, Sam Talbert (Mary Elise), Debra “Annie” Kitchen (David), Joe Vance (Karen), Amy Hebert (Ryan), Kimber Hurdle (Brad), Jared Toler (Alanna), Greg Williams, Kelsey Tyburski (Mark), Megan Williams-Nash (Ryner), Calli Keefer (Josh), Tori Pugh and Stephen Pugh Jr.; eleven great-grandchildren, David Kitchen Jr., Ian Hurdle, Tristan Herbert, Cole Herbert, Olivia Hurdle, Elijah Talbert, Gwenllian Irene Talbert, Joey Vance, Dylan Vance, Jace Toler, and Atleigh Toler.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Salvation Army, 357 Cloud St, Front Royal, VA 22630.