IRS-CI releases latest COVID-related fraud investigational statistics ahead of CARES Act anniversary
The IRS-Criminal Investigation Washington, D.C. Field Office investigated 84 of the agency’s more than 660 tax and money laundering cases related to alleged COVID fraud, totaling $1.8 billion since the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act was signed into law nearly two years ago.
These cases involved a broad range of criminal activity, including unemployment fraud, fraudulently obtained loans, credits and payments meant for American workers, families, and small businesses.
The IRS-CI Washington, D.C. Field Office is responsible for investigating financial cases in the District, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia as well as cybercrimes and international financial and tax investigations.
“It’s unfortunate that many criminals thought they could take advantage of a crisis and defraud taxpayers while diverting relief from people who truly needed it,” said Darrell Waldon, special agent in charge of the IRS-CI Washington, D.C. Field Office. “Our field office’s special agents have successfully rooted out these crimes and continue to pursue those who committed COVID fraud.”
The consequences include a 100% conviction rate for prosecuted cases with prison sentences averaging 42 months on average nationally, although some of the Washington, D.C. Field Office’s cases greatly exceeded that average.
Field office special agents investigated a southwest Virginia couple and a brother who were the ring leaders of a Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program fraud scheme. They conspired with 35 others, including 15 inmates, to file false claims to get pandemic-related unemployment benefits, defrauding the government of at least $499,000. Gregory Tackett and Leelynn Chytka both received 108 months in federal prison, or 9 years each, for their crimes while the brother, Jeffrey Tackett, got 102 months.
Additional case examples of the IRS-CI DC Field Office include:
- District man pleads guilty in schemes to defraud small business pandemic relief programs and the Archdiocese of Washington | Internal Revenue Service (irs.gov)
Washington, D.C. resident Kenneth Gaughan fraudulently obtained more than $2.1 million in federal Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program funds by using a stolen identity and phony service-animal organizations. Gaughan used funds from the two programs, in part, to purchase a $300,000 yacht, a $1.13 million D.C. rowhouse, $46,000 luxury sports sedan, pay off his student loans, satisfy a civil judgment, and make significant payments on personal credit cards. Gaughan recently pleaded guilty to wire fraud and unlawful monetary transactions and is awaiting sentencing.
- Senior NASA employee sentenced for COVID-19 related loan fraud | Internal Revenue Service (irs.gov)
A Senior Executive Service employee of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration was sentenced last July to 18 months in prison for submitting fraudulent applications to request over $350,000 in Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program relief funds. He also applied for COVID-related unemployment for his retired mother-in-law. With the $285,000 he received from the PPP loan, he among other things, paid off a loan for a pool, a loan for a minivan, and credit card debt. He also used the funds for a down payment on a new car and a dog.
IRS-CI encourages the public to share information regarding known or suspected fraud attempts against any of the programs offered through the CARES Act. To report a suspected crime, taxpayers may visit IRS.gov.
The CARES Act was signed into law on March 27, 2020, to provide emergency financial assistance to millions of Americans suffering the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. One source of relief provided by the CARES Act was the authorization of up to $349 billion in forgivable loans to small businesses for job retention and certain other expenses, through the PPP. In April 2020, Congress authorized over $300 billion in additional funding, and in December 2020, another $284 billion.
The Paycheck Protection Program allows qualifying small businesses and certain other organizations to receive loans with a maturity of two to five years and an interest rate of 1%. Businesses must use PPP loan proceeds for payroll costs, interest on mortgages, rent and utilities. The PPP allows the interest and principal to be forgiven if businesses spend the proceeds on these expenses within a set time period and use at least a certain percentage of the loan towards payroll expenses.
To learn more about COVID-19 scams and other financial schemes visit IRS.gov. Official IRS information about COVID-19 and Economic Impact Payments can be found on the Coronavirus Tax Relief page, which is updated frequently.
Point, Counterpoint: attorneys debate plea agreement dynamics, impacts in County Fire Truck accident traffic case
Made aware of a peripherally involved party’s attorney’s issue with a plea deal negotiated by the Warren County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office in the traffic court case involving a Warren County Fire & Rescue fire truck, Royal Examiner first contacted that attorney Demetry Pikrallidas. The Fairfax-based Pikrallidas represents Front Royal-based Kevin Velasquez. Velasquez, 24, was badly injured in the November 11, 2021, accident involving that fire truck driven by 25-year-old volunteer firefighter Conor Wright.
On Wednesday, March 16, the Commonwealth, represented by Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Neal Knudsen, entered into a plea agreement with Wright and his counsel in which an original Class 1 Misdemeanor charge of Reckless Driving was reduced to the lesser charge of Improper Driving. Wright was allowed to enter a “not guilty” plea but accept a guilty finding in the case without going to trial. Warren County General District Court Judge W. Dale Houff accepted the agreement over the objection of Velasquez’s attorney.
Wright was fined $500, with $100 suspended, and ordered to pay court costs reduced to $74 by the avoidance of a trial. On the originally issued Reckless Driving misdemeanor charge filed in the wake of a Virginia State Police investigation of the accident, Wright had faced a maximum fine of $2,500 and up to 12 months in jail. But it was not Wright’s reduced penalty on the traffic violation that angered Velasquez’s attorney. Rather, it was what Pikrallidas sees as a lack of interest by the Commonwealth in his client’s interest in the resolution of the traffic case in an accident in which that client was seriously injured.
Contacted by phone Friday, March 18, Pikrallidas estimated his client’s medical costs as approaching $100,000. And while he said his client was insured, fault and insurance liability for the accident is likely to be one primary issue in a pending civil suit Pikrallidas says his client will file because of damages suffered as a result of the accident. In addition to the still-rising medical expenses – Velasquez continues to receive physical therapy for a badly injured leg, his attorney said – his client lost 110 days of wages from work missed as he recovered from his injuries. According to the Va. State Police accident report, the collision occurred when Velasquez’s 2013 Toyota Takoma pickup truck and the 33,700-pound fire engine driven by Wright collided after the fire truck crossed the centerline to avoid rear-ending a vehicle stopped to make a left turn. Pikrallidas noted it took emergency responders a half hour to extricate his client from his vehicle. Velasquez was Medivaced by helicopter from the scene to INOVA Fairfax Hospital for treatment for his injuries, which while deemed non-life-threatening, were serious, his attorney pointed out.
Contacted, Warren County Fire & Rescue reported that the three involved firefighters were transported to the local hospital for examination and/or treatment of minor injuries. All have returned to active duty, Fire Marshal Gerry Maiatico told Royal Examiner. Wright was placed on “restricted driving status” and the leadership of Front Royal Company One and the Warren County Department of Fire & Rescue will review the relevant court findings to determine Wright’s status moving forward.
One primary issue for Pikrallidas is that the plea agreement allowing Wright’s non-guilty plea to the lesser charge could weaken his and his client’s position in the coming civil liability litigation. “I’ve never heard of a plea like this,” Pikrallidas told Royal Examiner. And he noted that when he tried to address the court to explain his objection to the plea agreement, Knudsen objected to his being allowed comment as attorney for a non-involved party in the traffic violation prosecution. Judge Houff ruled for the Commonwealth, the judge citing a desire not to create a precedent of allowing third-parties in Commonwealth-prosecuted traffic cases to testify. Pikrallidas said he noted his client was a potential witness at trial, as well as a victim as an injured party in the accident resulting from the traffic violation case before the court. However, Knudsen countered to the court that “statutorily” Velasquez was not technically a victim in a traffic citation case between the Commonwealth and defendant.
Contacted about that exchange, Knudsen agreed that Velasquez was a “victim in the ordinary sense of the word”. However, referencing Va. Code 19.2-11.01 where “victim” is defined legally, the prosecutor stood by his courtroom assertion. An examination of the lengthy code titled “Crime Victim and Witness Rights” by this non-attorney seemed to indicate that “victim” was viewed in the sense of being victimized by an intentional felony offense act, as opposed to an unintended consequence of a misdemeanor act such as a traffic offense.
From his Fairfax office during our late afternoon March 18th phone conversation, Pikrallidas said that to his mind the lack of interest in his client related to potential testimony at trial or a plea resolution in the case, raised the issue of a potential conflict of interest by the Warren County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office. That conflict would stem from the defendant’s position as a volunteer member of a County department, Fire & Rescue, in a case prosecuted by the county’s Commonwealth Attorney’s Office.
Contacted in his office Monday, March 21, Commonwealth Attorney John Bell responded to Pikrallidas’ conflict of interest and other concerns, which the two discussed March 16, prior to the agreement being entered in court. “I will say that protecting the Fire Department was absolutely no consideration in any plea negotiations that went on with this. I asked Knudsen particularly about this when it came up. He said the only time he even talked to anybody from the County was to see about getting a copy of the mechanical evaluation of the fire truck to make sure there wasn’t a mechanical failure that caused this accident; and also to see about the fire chief coming to testify if we needed him to introduce the mechanical evaluation.”
Information accumulated from the State Police accident investigation indicated that volunteer firefighter Wright was driving eastbound on Strasburg Road (Rt. 55 West) with two paid firefighters aboard as the trio returned from a fire call. Velasquez was traveling westbound, returning borrowed furniture to a friend according to his attorney. According to the original Va. State Police press release on the accident the fire engine “swerved to avoid hitting a stopped eastbound vehicle that was attempting a left turn.” That swerve took the fire truck across the center line of the two-lane road where the collision with Velasquez’s westbound 2013 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck occurred. The DMV crash report had the fire truck traveling at 55 mph in a 45 mph zone, VSP noted.
But Pikrallidas asserts he had expert witness testimony that would have been available in the traffic case had it gone to trial that would indicate the fire truck was traveling at 70 mph prior to recorded hard braking as the accident occurred. We asked both Commonwealth Attorney Bell and Assistant C.A. Knudsen about this proposed evidence indicative of perhaps reckless, as opposed to improper, driving.
“Well, Mr. Pikrallidas sent what appeared to be an analysis of the “black box” of the fire truck, which we got the day of the trial that was not available to us via the state police,” Bell began, adding, “The state police is our chief investigative agency. And the state police officer did a thorough job on the scene, reviewing the crash, taking appropriate photographs, and doing interviews. But what we did not have was any further expert (evidence). And I will say that we are limited in the criminal (traffic) case in terms of introducing accident reconstruction evidence. It’s not banned, but it’s a line you’ve got to walk very carefully,” Bell observed.
As to the reduced charge offered in the plea agreement, the commonwealth attorney explained that “a reckless driving charge is technically a misdemeanor. An officer cannot charge improper driving. It’s a lesser included offense that a court or prosecutor can reduce the charge to … As I said, Knudsen was the one that made the call between a plea to reckless or a plea to improper on this one. And he was the one who had all the information on the case. He made an offer to the defense, which the defense accepted, and I’m not going to second guess that.”
As to Pikrallidas’ concerns about the plea agreement potentially making his client’s position weaker in a civil liability case, Bell said rather than favoring either side in a potential civil trial, he views the plea agreement as neutral to both parties. All of the evidence that could have been introduced in the traffic case, including Pikrallidas’ late-arriving expert evidence on speed, will be available to be introduced in a civil case to argue liability, Bell pointed out.
Asked for additional detail on the timing of the plea offer, Bell referred us to his assistant prosecutor Knudsen, who was not available mid-afternoon that Monday. Contacted by email Tuesday, March 22, Assistant Commonwealth Attorney Neal Knudsen responded to our inquiry into the dynamics of the traffic case and plea agreement.
Knudsen told us he received the “expert witness” speed analysis from Pikrallidas at 12:25 p.m. on March 16, the day the trial/plea offer was scheduled at 2:45 p.m. He said the plea agreement was offered late the previous morning and accepted by Wright’s counsel Margarita Wood that day after a confirmation call with her client. Discussing the case’s resolution with us the previous day, Commonwealth Attorney Bell noted that plea agreements once offered and accepted are generally viewed almost at the level of contracts between parties, and not easily rescinded.
Knudsen also noted that the “expert” speed analysis report from a Powhatan-based “forensic collision reconstruction” firm Accident Technology Inc. (ATI) sent to Pikrallidas was dated March 16, indicating Velasquez’s attorney also received it the day the trial had been scheduled.
As to the lesser charge being offered in the plea agreement, Knudsen told Royal Examiner: “The reckless driving charge was entirely appropriate at the time it was brought, based upon the information available at the time of the accident. As we gathered evidence, I had a question in my mind about whether the Commonwealth would be able to prove all the elements of the offense beyond a reasonable doubt.”
In the absence of a typical reckless driving cause such as texting while driving, erratic driving in and out of traffic, a positive alcohol or drug test on the driver, or excessively high speed – at the time the plea was offered the prosecution had only VDOT’s estimate of a 55 mph involved speed – Knudsen chose caution in offering the plea.
“Having reviewed the available evidence, I had different theories as to what might have caused the vehicle to swerve into the other lane. The Supreme Court of Virginia has ruled that ‘when the Commonwealth’s evidence leaves much to speculation and conjecture as to what caused defendant to lose control of the car’ the evidence is insufficient to support a conviction of reckless driving within the meaning of the statute,” Knudsen observed, adding, “In the same opinion the Court ruled that the happening of an accident ‘does not give rise to an inference’ of reckless driving …”
Pikrallidas noted the Commonwealth negotiated the plea agreement without any communication with him or his client. In fact, Pikrallidas said he was notified by an involved third party about the plea deal at 4:06 p.m. the day before the trial was scheduled for 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, March 16. And with plea agreements often being heard prior to scheduled trial times, Pikrallidas said it was very possible he could have missed the entering of the plea deal the next day.
Commonwealth Attorney Bell said that in the wake of his communication with Pikrallidas the morning of the traffic case plea submission, he said he would see that the case and plea agreement offer was called at the 2:45 p.m. scheduled time the trial would have begun to facilitate Velasquez’s attorney’s attendance. Bell did offer that perhaps one constructive lesson learned from Pikrallidas’ concerns in this case, is for his department to reach out more to peripherally involved parties in similar cases, particularly ones who could be prosecution witnesses, as movement towards a trial or plea agreement proceed.
After failing to admit guilt or show remorse, convicted murderer of Fauquier-based Zen Buddhist Monk Mogu sentenced to serve 20 years
In the Warrenton Courthouse on Monday, March 14, 2022, Wong Yong Jung, 63, was sentenced to 30 years in prison, with 10 suspended, for the 2008 murder of Fauquier-based Zen Buddhist Monk Mogu, whose given name was Du Chil Park. Jung, an acquaintance and former business partner of Monk Mogu, had been a person of interest in the June 24, 2008, stabbing death of the monk from early in the investigation spearheaded by Fauquier County law enforcement and the FBI. And while having been interviewed by 2010, in Las Vegas while jailed on unrelated charges, Jung was not arrested for the murder until November 2020. After about three hours of deliberation a jury convicted Jung of Second Degree Murder on September 30, 2021.
The second-degree level murder conviction came as a result of a perceived lack of premeditation on Jung’s part. At trial Jung admitted to having come to Mogu’s residence June 23, 2008, to ask for help in paying off a gambling debt. Testimony indicated that he brought alcohol with him, believing if he could get the monk to drink with him Mogu would be more susceptible to agreeing to help him pay off a substantial gambling debt. Former associates of the monk present at the trial noted that testimony of an interviewing agent indicated that Jung admitted to the nickname “Coma” due to a propensity to blackout from the overconsumption of alcohol. Jung claimed to have awoken the next morning on the monk’s couch, to find his host stabbed to death in his bed with no memory what had happened.
Monday’s sentencing brought a long-sought sense of closure to Temple associates of Mogu, including two with ties to Front Royal and Warren County to whom we spoke the following day, Glenda Mikulak and Albert Stapf.
“I came back to Virginia for the sentencing and as I was traveling my mind traveled back to our happy memories of Monk Mogu, how kind he was and his special gift for healing. I looked at old photos and relived memories. I think of him often – a very special monk with amazing gifts of healing whose life was cut too short,” Mikulak told us. “I was thinking also of how Monk was tortured as a political prisoner in Korea and how he rejected that pain and used it as motivation to relieve pain in others; only to be subjected to it again in his violent death.”
Mikulak testified at the sentencing hearing on impacts to his temple associates of his death, and his loss to those he healed, not only spiritually, but physically as well. “I spoke of my deep friendship with Monk and how he helped my son Glenn, myself and friends with his amazing healing techniques. I also told of the trauma of having to clean up the murder scene where a dear friend had been brutally stabbed to death while sleeping. I tried to stay calm and deliberate in my testimony, looking occasionally at his killer, so I was told later.”
We asked about Jung’s appearance and testimony at the sentencing hearing.
“Yung’s statement to the court was a long rambling message predicated on the idea that somehow the FBI had arrested him in error as his name was spelled incorrectly. He asserted this many times, referencing another Korean man in the Atlanta jail also being extradited to Virginia with only a single letter separating their names. But the convicted killer was the one that woke up to the dead body at the temple,” she noted.
“There was a particular animosity towards FBI Agent Song, Yung implying that he tricked him into saying some incriminating things. He actually said he wanted Song arrested for his part in his conviction.
“He also said nothing that showed any remorse for the murder of his so-called friend. To me he seemed sociopathic as if his friendship with Monk was transactional and only for his benefit, in this case money.
“Yung also appears to have an addictive personality, drinking, gambling to the point of detriment. And he was violent to former girlfriends and a wife,” Mikulak noted of the now-convicted murderer’s background. “And then ‘Coma’ as he was nicknamed for his excessive drinking blackouts, spoke of the Monk talking about the attainment of the afterlife, seeming to imply a positive aspect to Monk’s death despite its circumstance, which I found odd.
“I am glad that he is getting 30 years, even with the 10 suspended. At last justice: ‘The devil went down to Georgia’,” Mikulak observed with a musical reference to Jung’s post-murder return to his outside of Atlanta residence. – “However, The FBI and Fauquier County Law Enforcement got their man. We are very grateful to them 14 years later.”
The Monk’s history
Information released by Fauquier authorities in the wake of his 2008 murder indicated Park came to America in 1998 and established the Jungtosa Zen Buddhist Temple in the Springfield area of Fairfax County, moving the temple to Marshall in March of 2004 and continuing his healing work in acupuncture and moxibustion, the latter also “an oriental medicine therapy”.
Park was born in Kyong Ju, South Korea around 1951-52, Fauquier authorities also noted that “in the 1970’s/80’s Park was an activist against former Korean military governments. He was imprisoned in 1974 for hiding an activist on the run and then became a Monk in 1978” and “operated a small temple in Chung Noung, a part of Seoul, where he treated poor people with acupuncture and moxibustion.”
Mikulak and Stapf said that rather than his death, Monk Mogu should be remembered for his life and his healing work, noting he often travelled to the Front Royal area to treat children and adults, some with serious physical disabilities. “His Mantra was always ‘to help alleviate pain for all sentient beings’,” Mikulak reminded us of a life devoted to the healing of others.
Dane’s fatal food-truck crash appeal denied by federal judge
Warren County resident Tony Dane’s appeal stemming from a fatal 2017 crash has been dismissed by a federal judge in Virginia. Dane, the owner/operator of a poorly maintained food truck was involved in a crash that killed Loudoun County mother Erin Kaplan, 39, and seriously injured her mother and her three teenage children.
Dane, currently serving a 10-year sentence for involuntary manslaughter, claimed in a petition for writ of habeas corpus filed in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia in Alexandria, that his constitutional rights to due process and an effective lawyer were violated at his trial and at his earlier state court appeals.
U.S. District Judge Anthony J. Trenga, in a March 9 opinion, said nothing Dane claimed in the writ warrants overturning the conviction for involuntary manslaughter or his sentence. Dane’s original release date remains July 2027.
Dane was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and four misdemeanors, including operating a vehicle without a license, operating an uninsured vehicle, and reckless driving.
Dane has previously filed several failed appeals in Virginia’s courts challenging his conviction, arguing his lawyer failed to consult with a pathologist or medical expert to determine Kaplan’s cause of death. He also argued that his attorney should have consulted an expert on the mechanics of the food truck.
The Loudoun County Circuit Court, the Court of Appeals of Virginia, and the Supreme Court of Virginia each upheld Dane’s conviction and sentence. Virginia’s Supreme Court denied his appeal in February 2020.
In an opinion that is summarized in the federal court’s opinion, the Court of Appeals found: “The totality of the evidence presented in this case objectively establishes that (Dane’s) negligence was so gross, wanton, and culpable as to show ‘callous disregard of human life.’”
Frederick County: Early morning carjacking/pursuit suspects apprehended
Two Subjects are now in custody after carjacking a female motorist, fleeing from police in her stolen vehicle and attempting to evade capture on foot after crashing the victim’s car in a wooded area.
The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call at 3:40am from a female stating that her car had just been stolen by two men with a gun.
Briannon Sutphin of Stephens City advised that a black male with a pistol and another male subject forced her out of her 2006 Nissan Maxima at the end of the off-ramp of Route 37 north at Valley Pike. Ms. Sutphin advised the two males had exited another vehicle at the end of the ramp and left it there after fleeing north in her car. A short time later, Deputy J.T. Fauver encountered the stolen Nissan and attempted to stop it in the area of 37 and Route 50. After refusing to stop, a pursuit was initiated where maximum speeds reached 118 mph with items being thrown out.
Deputy D.L. Cullers was stationary near the Route 37 / I-81 interchange in Kernstown and successfully deployed spike strips on the Nissan. The pursuit continued south to the end of Route 37, headed west on Tasker Road and north onto Hillandale Drive before running out of pavement and into a wooded area where they eventually crashed down a 30-foot embankment and fled on foot.
Members of the Virginia State Police and Winchester Police Department joined Sheriff’s Deputies in setting up a perimeter as Deputy J.W. Suire and his K-9 partner Majlo began tracking the suspects. A helicopter out of Fairfax was requested and responded to the scene to assist in locating these possibly armed and dangerous subjects. Sgt. J.K. Pyles located a subject at the intersection of Valley Pike and Shawnee Drive identified as Isaiah Houston, 24 of Daleville, Virginia and confirmed he was the passenger in the stolen Nissan. With the helicopter circling the area east of the interstate and along Papermill Road, the driver, Desmon Wheeler, 24 of Bellspring,Virginia came walking out of the woods and surrendered to law enforcement without incident.
A firearm was located within the Nissan once the vehicle was recovered. A fanny pack thrown from the Nissan during the pursuit was located and found to also have a firearm inside. The 2003 Honda passenger vehicle abandoned by Wheeler and Houston on the off-ramp was discovered to be reported stolen out of Roanoke and was recovered. After being medically cleared, Wheeler and Houston were transported to the regional adult detention center where they remain at this time. Wheeler and Houston face various charges to include carjacking, felony eluding, possession of a firearm in commission of a felony and possession of stolen property.
(Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Press Release)
Madison County woman sentenced to 12 years for $1.6 million frauds
A Madison County woman was sentenced today to 12 years in prison for perpetrating a scheme in which she stole more than $1.6 million from victims while purporting to have terminal cancer, vast wealth, and connections to celebrities.
Christine Favara Anderson, 51, pleaded guilty in July 2021 to three counts of mail fraud and eight counts of wire fraud. In addition to her prison sentence, Anderson was also ordered to pay $1,615,557.91 in restitution to her victims.
“This defendant spun a web of lies and fraud so varied and extensive, it defies simple summary. At bottom, Anderson stole $1.6 million from victims who had placed their trust in her, and then she invented false excuses – like feigned importance, frozen bank accounts, and terminal illness – so she could hold onto these proceeds without repayment.” United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh said today. “When victims of the Western District of Virginia suffer from extensive fraud such as this, my Office will always partner with our federal, state and local law enforcement partners to pursue those who perpetrate these crimes and hold them to account for their conduct.”
“Ms. Anderson created elaborate lies about having terminal cancer, vast wealth, and connections to celebrities to gain the trust of her clients and commit her criminal activities. With this guilty plea, Ms. Anderson has finally accepted responsibility for her actions and learned the price of such brazen conduct. Those who were manipulated and suffered losses because of her deceit will see justice served,” Stanley M. Meador, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Richmond Division said. “FBI Richmond appreciates the partnership of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and the Western District of the United States Attorney’s Office during this investigation. If you suspect fraud, please report it to tips.fbi.gov or to your local FBI office.”
According to court documents, Anderson owned and operated the publishing companies known as “Christine F. Anderson Publishing and Media” from 2014 through 2017, and “Sage Wisdom Publishing” from 2017 through 2020. Anderson took money from book authors but later failed to pay those authors their royalties as owed and did not provide products and services as negotiated. In addition, Anderson often falsely claimed to have been diagnosed with cancer in order to delay payments to book authors, while also purporting to maintain vast personal wealth and connections to celebrities.
When authors failed to receive the royalty payments they were owed, Anderson made elaborate excuses for the delays, including claiming to be busy working with the White House on the State of the Union address.
In addition to the book publishing scam, Anderson also admitted to orchestrating a real estate scheme where she signed contracts for expensive real estate, provided multiple false proofs of her own funds, but then was unable to provide the earnest money deposits. Often, Anderson would sign checks for earnest money deposits knowing she did not have the funds and the checks would never clear. She convinced other individuals to loan her money for these real estate transactions knowing that she could not and would not ever repay them. Anderson’s excuses for her inability to pay the earnest money deposits and the loans included her false claims of a cancer diagnosis, freezes on her bank accounts, and other ruses.
In April 2005, Anderson was indicted in the Northern District of Illinois for securities fraud. In June 2009, after a plea of guilty, the district court there ordered her to pay $155,000 in restitution. In July 2020, Anderson communicated with the Department of Justice’s Financial Litigation Unit regarding her ability to pay that restitution, and in doing so, made several false statements
The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Kate Rumsey and Madison County Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Wade Gelbert are prosecuting the case.
Virginia State Police arrest Spotsylvania County Man
The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation Culpeper Field Office has arrested a Spotsylvania man on one felony count of forcible sodomy. Michael B. O’Brien, 66, is being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.
On Friday, February 25, 2022, The Bureau of Criminal Investigation Culpeper Field Office executed a search warrant at O’Brien’s residence in Spotsylvania County. O’Brien was taken into custody without incident.
The charge stems from an investigation that was initiated by State Police, in conjunction with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), in January 2022. The investigation resulted from allegations of sexual assault by O’Brien while practicing as an orthopedic surgery specialist in the Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania County region.
Additional charges are pending as this remains an active and ongoing investigation.
Anyone with additional information regarding this investigation is encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation at 888-300-0156- or questions@vsp.virginia.gov.
