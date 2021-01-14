Local News
IRS Criminal Investigation warns Virginia taxpayers about new wave of COVID-19 scams
The Internal Revenue Service’s Criminal Investigation Division (IRS-CI) is warning Virginia taxpayers about a new wave of COVID-19-related scams as the agency delivers the second round of Economic Impact Payments.
In the last several months, IRS-CI has seen a variety of Economic Impact Payment (EIP) scams and other financial schemes designed to steal money and personal information from taxpayers. Criminals are taking advantage of the second round of Economic Impact Payments – as well as the approaching filing season – to trick honest taxpayers out of their hard-earned money.
“IRS-CI wants to make sure all Virginians are aware of potential scams, in hopes of preventing them from being victimized,” said Special Agent in Charge Kelly R. Jackson. “Please stay vigilant of potential scammers looking to steal your identity and your money.”
Some common COVID-19 scams include:
- Text messages asking taxpayers to disclose bank account information under the guise of receiving the $1,200 Economic Impact Payments.
- Phishing schemes using email, letters and social media messages with key words such as “Coronavirus,” “COVID-19,” and “stimulus” in varying ways. These communications are blasted to large numbers of people and aim to access personally identifying information and financial account information (including account numbers and passwords).
- The organized and unofficial sale of fake at-home COVID-19 test kits (as well as offers to sell fake cures, vaccines, pills, and professional medical advice regarding unproven COVID-19 treatments).
- Fake donation requests for individuals, groups and areas heavily affected by the
- Bogus opportunities to invest in companies developing COVID-19 vaccines while promising that the “company” will dramatically increase in value as a result.
Although criminals are constantly changing their tactics, taxpayers can help protect themselves by acting as the first line of defense. The best way to avoid falling victim to a scam is knowing how the IRS communicates with taxpayers. The IRS does not send unsolicited texts or emails. The IRS does not call people with threats of jail or lawsuits, nor does it demand tax payments on gift cards.
IRS-CI continues investigating hundreds of COVID-19-related cases with law enforcement agencies domestically and abroad and educating taxpayers about scams.
COVID-19 scams should be reported to the National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) Hotline at 1-866-720-5721 or submitted through the NCDF Web Complaint Form. The NCDF is a national coordinating agency within the Department of Justice’s Criminal Division dedicated to improving the detection, prevention, investigation and prosecution of criminal conduct related to natural and man-made disasters and other emergencies.
Taxpayers can also report fraud or theft of their Economic Impact Payments to the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration (TIGTA). Reports can be made online at TIPS.TIGTA.GOV.
Taxpayers who receive unsolicited emails or social media attempts to gather information that appear to be from either the IRS or an organization closely linked to the IRS, should forward the message to phishing@irs.gov. Taxpayers are encouraged not to engage potential scammers online or on the phone.
To learn more about COVID-19 scams and other financial schemes visit IRS.gov. Official IRS information about COVID-19 and Economic Impact Payments can be found on the Coronavirus Tax Relief page, which is updated frequently.
A New Castle, DE, man is behind bars on multiple charges after he fled law enforcement Sunday, January 10, 2021. Virginia State Police have charged Marquez D. Adams, 27, in Shenandoah County with one felony count of eluding law enforcement, one count of reckless driving by speed, one count of reckless driving failure to maintain control, one count of driving with a revoked license, and one count of driving with a phone in hand.
State Police initiated the traffic stop at approximately 7:50 p.m. as a 2002 BMW 330CI was traveling South on Interstate 81 at the 286 mile-marker in Shenandoah County. The violation was for speeding, as the BMW was driving 100 mph in a posted 70 mph zone.
The pursuit continued onto Rt. 42 in Woodstock, Rt. 11 in Edinburg, and in Mount Jackson before ending back on I-81 South. The BMW eventually ran off the left side of the roadway causing it to collide with a State Police patrol car before being contained on the right shoulder on I-81 at the 263-mile-marker. The driver, Adams, was taken into custody and transported to RSW Regional Jail and held without bond.
No troopers were injured during the course of the pursuit.
The pursuit reached speeds of up to 130 mph.
Governor Northam delivers State of the Commonwealth Address
Governor Ralph Northam delivered his annual State of the Commonwealth address on Wednesday, January 13, 2021. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the governor spoke from the House Chamber of the Virginia State Capitol before a virtual joint session of the General Assembly.
DMV closed for 2021 State Holidays and Observances
All Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) full-service customer service centers will be closed on the following days for state holidays and observances:
• January 18: Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
• February 15: George Washington Day
• May 31: Memorial Day
• June 18: Juneteenth
• July 5: Independence Day
• September 6: Labor Day
• October 11: Columbus Day and Yorktown Victory Day
• November 2: Election Day
• November 11: Veterans Day
The holiday schedule for Thanksgiving and Christmas will be announced at a later date.
DMV customers are encouraged to save time by taking advantage of more than 40 transactions available online at dmvNOW.com. Appointments are required for in-person transactions.
Also, some DMV Select locations, run mostly by local governments, may operate outside the state holiday closing schedule. DMV Select offices process mostly vehicle-related transactions including registration renewals, titles, and license plates; driver’s licenses and ID card services are not available. To find out if a DMV Select in your area is open on a state holiday and whether an appointment is required, visit dmvNOW.com/DMVSelect.
Vehicle pursuit through Warren County results in multiple struck vehicles before ending on 6th Street in Front Royal
On Monday, January 11, 2021, at approximately 4:32 PM, a Warren County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed a Mercedes travelling at a high rate of speed in the area of Riverton. The WCSO deputy attempted to stop the Mercedes for a traffic violation in the area of 522 Park and Ride, and the driver of the Mercedes refused to obey and yield for the deputy. The driver of the Mercedes then crossed a concrete traffic barrier, driving into the opposite lane of travel where the Mercedes struck an occupied vehicle, failed to stop and then continued eastbound onto Interstate 66.
The driver of the Mercedes continued to accelerate at a high rate of speed and the deputy lost sight of the vehicle and terminated the pursuit. Within a short time after the termination of the pursuit, local citizens began calling the Warren County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Communications 9-1-1 Center to report a Mercedes driving recklessly, forcing other motorists off the road and passing dangerously across the double yellow lined roadway of John Marshall Highway travelling into the Town of Front Royal. WCSO deputies responded to that area and located the aforementioned Mercedes. As WCSO deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver of the Mercedes continued to refuse to yield and took flight at a high rate of speed onto Leach Run Parkway.
The pursuit ended on 6th Street in the area of Manassas Avenue, in Front Royal, when it struck several parked vehicles and one occupied vehicle. Charges against the driver of the Mercedes, whose name was not released because they were determined to be a juvenile, are pending the Virginia State Police investigation of the collision. Warren County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Warren County Fire and Rescue, Front Royal Police Department and Virginia State Police. Any questions pertaining to the crash investigation should be directed to the Virginia State Police.
Community Foundation of the Northern Shenandoah Valley completes record setting year
Despite the challenges and disruptions caused by the Coronavirus pandemic, 2020 was a record setting year for the Community Foundation of the Northern Shenandoah Valley (CFNSV.) The Foundation achieved new records for both donations received and grants distributed during the recently completed year.
The CFSNV received over 335 donations totaling more than $3 million during the year. These contributions helped the Foundation distribute 135 separate grants from agency and donor advised funds totaling more than $522,000 to nonprofit agencies. By year’s end the CFNSV’s total investment assets increased from $6.521 million to more than $9.195. Over the period 2018-2020 the CFNSV has almost doubled its investment asset total.
“The Community Foundation of the Northern Shenandoah appreciates the incredible support we continue to receive from both our generous donors and partner nonprofit agencies. As our assets continue to grow, so does our ability to impact the community with more, and sometimes larger grants,” commented Larry Weiss, CFNSV Executive Director.
The Community Foundation of the Northern Shenandoah Valley was founded in 2001 to connect philanthropic individuals and organizations with nonprofit agencies in the city of Winchester and Clarke, Frederick and Warren Counties. With assets over $9.19 million, the CFNSV has now distributed more than $1.8 million to agencies in its service region during its history.
For more information, please contact: Larry Weiss, 540-868-6776 or director@cfnsv.org
Change of Location: No-cost COVID vaccination for persons 75 and older moved to Clarke County High School, January 15
The Clarke County Health Department, Lord Fairfax Health District, is moving its previously scheduled offering of no-cost COVID Vaccines for persons 75 and older. The new location is Clarke County High School, 627 Mosby Road, Berryville VA. The date and time remain unchanged, from 8 a.m. until noon, Friday, January 15, 2021.
“Given the enthusiastic response to our first COVID vaccine offering, we made the decision to move the location to a larger venue with better parking availability,” said Lord Fairfax Health District Director Colin Greene. “The intent is to follow the Governor’s recent directive to ‘put shots in arms’ by proceeding with vaccination of all persons over age 75 as well as law enforcement, education staff, food and agriculture workers, and other essential worker groups.”
This Point of Dispensing (POD) operation will serve the over 75 population, who are most at risk of serious illness or death from COVID-19 disease. Please be patient: we are planning many such PODs that will serve the elderly and at-risk groups over the next several months, so if you miss this one, there will be many more. Where a household couple contains at least one spouse or partner over age 75, we will offer vaccination to both. At the POD, in order to protect yourself and healthcare workers, please wear a cloth face covering or mask and keep at least six feet of distance between yourself and other people at all times. LFHD also requests that people not arrive early, as doors will not open until 8 a.m., and early arrivals risk unnecessary exposure to weather conditions. In addition, we ask people consider staggering their arrival times, to avoid surges and longer waits. We expect that all persons signing in prior to noon will receive their vaccines.
For those that prefer pre-scheduled appointments, Valley Health, starting Wednesday January 13, will be offering registration to vaccine PODs at the Wilkins Gymnasium at Shenandoah University. Registration for Valley Health PODs is available HERE.
LFHD encourages everyone to continue safe practices to prevent the spread of COVID-19: cloth face-coverings or masks, distancing, washing hands well and often, and avoiding gatherings with anyone who is not a member of your household.
For more information on COVID-19 vaccinations, visit vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine.
