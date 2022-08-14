Irvin Eugene “Hoggie” Grady (1955 – 2022)

Irvin Eugene “Hoggie” Grady, 66, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Warren Memorial Hospital.

A funeral service will be held for Hoggie at 11 am on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St. Front Royal, with Albert Stanley officiating. Following all services will be his entombment at Panorama Memorial Gardens.

Hoggie was born on November 22, 1955, in White Post, Virginia, to the late Forrest and Mary Grady. He was also preceded in death by his granddaughter, Allyson; his grandson, Forrest; his nephew, Lucky; and eight of his siblings.

Surviving Hoggie is his loving wife of 39 years, Penny Grady; his children, Travis Grady, Bambi Gordon, Colt Grady, Forrest Grady, Levi Grady, and Dillion Grady; his siblings, Albert, Valley, Danny, Alice, Mary Anne, and Donna Jill; and his 14 grandchildren.

Hoggie’s favorite pastime was spending a lot of time with his family. He loved his kids and grandkids deeply, and you could always find him outside, hard at work.

A visitation night will take place between 7-9 P.M. at Maddox Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 16, 2022.