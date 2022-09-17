Is 70 the happiest age?

According to research, it seems the age most people are happiest is 70. Does that surprise you? Here’s why this period of life is sometimes called the Age of Happiness.

Factors in your favor

Why do people at this age tend to say they’ve never felt better despite losing their youthful energy? The reasons may vary, but the following factors are consistent:

• They let go of the pressure to perform or please others at any price

• They lose job-related stressors

• They have more time to do activities they truly love

• They realize that time is finite and make the most of every moment

• They have more life experience that gives them a profound sense of wisdom

In a nutshell, seventy-somethings have nothing left to prove, have fewer work-related worries, and are relieved of childcare responsibilities. They have free time to do whatever makes them happy, like volunteering, gardening, reading, traveling, learning, or socializing.

Indeed, various factors can detract from this rosy picture, such as health issues, loneliness, or financial difficulties. Therefore, don’t wait until your 70th birthday to start caring for your health and cultivating friendships. Also, talk to a financial advisor for help creating a retirement nest egg.