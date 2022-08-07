Is an accelerated program right for your child?

Accelerated education programs are intended for students who distinguish themselves from their peers in an exceptional manner in one or more subjects. The objective is to enrich a child’s school journey by offering them a faster work pace to nourish their curiosity, foster their success and prevent school dropout.

Options

Every child has unique needs. This is equally true when it comes to gifted students. Depending on the educational institution, various acceleration approaches are possible, including:

• Enriched activities or courses

• Learning one or more subjects at a higher level

• Skipping one or more years

• Early entry, sometimes called academic derogation

Considerations

Academic acceleration isn’t always the best option for every talented student. Before enrolling, the child must assess their needs, intellectual potential, study habits, and emotional and social maturity.

Whichever acceleration method you choose should respond to your child’s desires. For instance, it may allow them to rediscover their motivation and meet new challenges. However, it could complicate their educational journey regarding integration, coping, and performance anxiety.

Do you think academic acceleration could help your child flourish and develop their full potential? Start that conversation early with your child, their teachers, and school administrators.