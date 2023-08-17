Opinion
Is Anyone Who Claims to Oppose Removal of Books From the Library Ever For Books Being Removed From the Library?
I hope that if Samuels had children and young adults’ books promoting the idea that one race is intrinsically superior to another race [no such race exists]; books calling for a violent race war, books promoting killing children, or books glorifying cannibalism, or books that glorified bestiality [do we have those, just not in the children’s section?], I hope that all of those who are so against “book banning” would be for “banning” those books from the children’s and teen sections of the Library, not just removing them to a “separate section.” There has been no published letter to the Editor of the Royal Examiner taking the position that NO BOOK EVER should NEVER be removed from the shelves of Samuels Public Library. Will such a letter arrive? Will the case be made? Will those so upset with the idea of CERTAIN BOOKS being removed from the children’s and teen sections of the Library defend the position that no book should ever be removed, for any reason, from any section once it is shelved at Samuels Public Library because doing so is “book banning”?
I would like to see someone who is so upset about the actions of CSL (Clean Up Samuels Library) write in and DEFEND the idea that NO BOOK EVER should be removed, for any reason, from any section of the Library, or at least not the Children’s and Teen Sections. Would that honest person, with such a bold and undifferentiated position, please stand up? If no such letter ever arrives, I am going to assume that anyone who is so upset with CSL’s actions is just as much for some form of censorship in a civilized society as I am. If this is the case, could the representatives of people who are calling everyone who disagrees with them “book banners” please write in and define their real position: “We are fine with “censorship” and “book banning” when it is a book exhorting children of one race to go out and kill the children of another race in the children’s section: just clarifying.” And I am just asking.
If there were a book in the library, as I facetiously suggested in an earlier letter, entitled, “You Can Only Marry a Person of the Opposite Sex And Other Cautionary Tales” in the children’s section (by the way, if there were, I would have asked for its removal from the Library, not just that it be segregated off to a “separate section”) would all upstanding “no book ever banned or removed” non-banners please stand up? Please tell me they would defend that book’s presence too. Then I would be the one arguing with you. Of course, maybe you expect that because I am not defending the position that any and every book, once published, once placed on a library shelf, should remain there, no matter what its content, no matter what it’s message. To be honest, I don’t think anyone wants to defend that position. So we are all in good company: the entire town is on “our side.”
So until Mr. Roger Bianchini (who just wrote a letter to the editor implying that anyone who supports the idea that some books should be removed from the Library has thereby earned the dreaded intolerant title of “book banner” and needs just to own it: there, I’ve said it: I own it) to resume, until Mr. Roger Bianchini also makes the claim that he would never ask that any book be removed ever, no matter what its content, from the Library, I am going to assume that Mr. Bianchini is a “book banner” of sorts too, which anyone who has a moral compass is.
To all of those who think CSL is so awful, could you stop attacking us and just start writing letters defending “Lawn Boy,” “This is Why They Hate Us,” and “Kiss Number 8”. Write in and tell everyone why you think these are such great books. Feel free to quote the passages that all the people who asked for their removal are concerned about. If we leave out “context” in expressing our concerns, give context to our lack thereof. And please stop calling us book banners until you are willing to own the position that you would never, ever, no matter what the content or message, no matter what shelf housed it, be for the removal of any book from Samuels Public Library.
Laura M. Clark
Warren County
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in the letters published on this page are solely those of the respective authors and do not necessarily reflect the views or opinions of the Royal Examiner’s editorial team, its affiliates, or advertisers. The Royal Examiner does not endorse or take responsibility for the accuracy, completeness, or validity of any statements made by the authors. The statements and claims presented in the letters have not been independently verified by the Royal Examiner. Readers are encouraged to exercise their own judgment and critical thinking skills when evaluating the content. Any reliance on the information provided in the letters is at the reader’s own risk.
While the Royal Examiner makes every effort to publish a diverse range of opinions, it does not guarantee the publication of all received letters. The Royal Examiner reserves the right to edit letters for clarity, length, and adherence to editorial guidelines. Moreover, the Royal Examiner does not assume any liability for any loss or damage incurred by readers due to the content of the letters or any subsequent actions taken based on these opinions.
In submitting a letter to the editor, authors grant the newspaper the right to publish, edit, reproduce, or distribute the content in print, online, or in any other form.
We value the engagement of our readers and encourage open and constructive discussions on various topics. However, the Royal Examiner retains the right to reject any letter that contains offensive language, personal attacks, or violates any legal regulations. Thank you for being a part of our vibrant community of readers and contributors, and we look forward to receiving your diverse perspectives on matters of interest and importance.
Commentary: Supervisor Butler Confirms Book Removal Requests But Stands By Removal Walk Back; Board Mum on Full Funding Library
After noting that he had spoken to constituents on both sides of the Samuels Public Library book removal and funding debate following Public Comments at the August 1st Warren County Board of Supervisors (BOS) meeting, six speakers on that topic in support of full library funding without removal of books, Happy Creek Supervisor Jerome “Jay” Butler addressed the library debate 50 minutes into that meeting.
“As far as the library, I’ve got some folks who feel that there should be no action taken against the library, and then I’ve got constituents who feel that there should be some books, well, not taken out of the library but just segregated. So, there is no one,” Butler continued, creating some chatter from the public gallery causing Chairman Vicky Cook to call for silence. “Madame Chair, so I have no constituents who want to see books banned. So, let me make that very clear,” Butler concluded on the topic as more chatter was heard from some public present, leading Butler to add, “Excuse me,” as he looked toward those reacting to his statement.
Several days later, we may have been alerted to the cause of the noisy public reaction to Butler’s comments. This reporter was made aware of the existence of two two-page Samuels Library “Request for Reconsideration” forms signed on May 5 by “Jerome Butler.” It was noted that the forms were received by library staff on May 7 and 8. According to the County website, Supervisor Butler’s name is Jerome K. Butler, with “Jay” acknowledged as his preferred way to be addressed. Books at issue in the two “Request for Reconsideration” forms were “Lawn Boy” and “Gender Queer: A Memoir by Maria Kohabe.”
In the forms, Butler acknowledges being alerted to the books he asks to be removed from the library as inappropriate content in emails from a constituent or constituents. In both “reconsideration” forms, Butler writes: “This type of literature is inappropriate in a publicly funded library. If anything, it should only be available in an adult bookstore.”
Those addressing the library debate in support of maintaining full funding that evening, as well as at other meetings recently, see the book removal effort spearheaded by the CleanUp Samuels Library (CSL) group and its supporters largely self-identified with the local Catholic community and congregation of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, as attempted censorship of books offering emotional support to youth facing internally generated gender identity issues as they reach puberty.
This reporter contacted Butler and his supervisor colleagues by email, as on the two cited Request for Reconsideration forms, Butler references himself representing an organization as opposed to himself individually, that organization being the Warren County Board of Supervisors. I asked Butler if he had submitted those forms and, if so, whether his colleagues were aware he had submitted them on behalf of the “Warren County Board of Supervisors.” I also asked about the apparent contradiction to his above-cited statement at the August 1 meeting that “no one” wanted to see books banned and that he had “no constituents” who wanted to see books banned while writing on behalf of a constituent or constituents he seeks two to be removed and banned from this community’s public library.
“At the time I filled these forms out in May, it was apparent the library did not have a process in place other than to remove books. Now it appears they do,” Butler wrote in response, adding, “If you have any other questions, please let me know. Again, thank you for your inquiry.”
After speaking to library staff and receiving conflicting information about processes having been in place on such matters long before the current controversy, this reporter sent several follow-up questions to Supervisor Butler and one question to him and his board colleagues as a group:
“Thank you for your reply, Jay. I’m a bit confused as to the ‘it was apparent the library did not have a process in place other than to remove books’ at the time of the initial CSL movement on this issue. Did you inquire back then of the library staff or Board of Trustees on options they might have to review books cited for removal by the public? And if so, what were you told and by whom?
“So, are you saying that now that the library staff and trustees have approved the new categories on age restrictions and library cards offering increased parental control of younger children’s access to materials, CSL and its supporters NO LONGER want any books removed from the library?
“And if so, have you gotten that directly from CSL representatives? And even if you have, how would you know that NO ONE … doesn’t still want books removed?
“AND – here’s a final question for the entire BOS — Do these new actions by library officials, & a perceived change of stance by CSL and supporters, mean that the BOS as a group is now ready to release the three-quarters of a year balance of the library fiscal year funding?” signed with a thank you to Butler and his colleagues “for any additional clarification” and their time and attention.
This reply was received from Supervisor Butler: “Roger, I have no further comments at this time.” And along with Butler, none of the other supervisors replied to the final question directed their way as a group.
But as the ever-wise “they” say, “Actions speak louder than words.” So, as September approaches, its end marking the quarter of the fiscal year, the board majority of Jay Butler, Vicky Cook, Delores Oates, and Walt Mabe has thus far funded this community’s public library (Cheryl Cullers dissented in favor of authorizing full funding), we shall see exactly what that board majority’s interpretation of “good faith negotiations” on the library book content issue is.
And maybe we’ll find out if Supervisor Butler’s thus far unsupported contention that “no one,” at least in his district, wants to see books “banned” from this community’s public library rather just “segregated” from the Children’s Sections, is, in fact, true.
“Segregated” — Uh oh, what’s next, a Ron DeSantis-style banning of Rosa Parks and other books on the consequences of slavery in America and the necessity of the U.S. Civil Rights Movement from public schools and the public library? First, the library and gays; then public schools and the racial minorities; next religious or spiritual minorities; then what? — Could we eventually have an ultra-conservative, Iranian-style, faith-based government take hold right here in Front Royal and Warren County, USA?
And tomorrow, the nation?
From Experience to Expertise: My Endorsement of Allison Ross for Warren County Treasurer
I wholeheartedly endorse Allison Ross for the position of Warren County Treasurer. Through her tenure as Chief Deputy Treasurer, Allison has not only amassed invaluable experience but has also earned the trust and admiration of the public and her peers in various County Departments.
A testament to her commitment to the community, Allison, a proud alumna of Warren County High, has chosen to remain in Warren County with her family.
What stands out about Allison is her professional acumen, innate kindness, sharp intellect, and unwavering commitment to her role and her family. Her dedication is evident in her countless hours in furthering her knowledge to serve more efficiently.
With genuine pride and confidence, I recommend Allison Ross for the role of Warren County Treasurer.
Jamie Spiker
Warren County Treasurer
Public Questions, Public Answers
Mr. Walker has responded to my opinion editorial in defense of the transparency of Samuels Library Inc. (SLI) and states that I have tried “… to smear the library’s leadership with false accusations and innuendos…” in a shameful tactic. I think this is a crucial moment that highlights the difficulty our society has in dealing with confrontation. Admittedly, I have engaged in sharp criticism of SLI, but NOT unsubstantiated criticism of SLI. I have made the effort to do so in public opinion pieces (1, 2, 3, 4, 5) because I think this entire library matter should have the widest possible public exposure and discourse.
However, criticism is not a smear, and description is not an accusation. Smear entails unsubstantiated accusation, and accusation is a charge of wrongdoing. I submit that my opinion editorial contains much substantiation, and I see no accusation at all within it, much less multiple false ones. I did use unflattering terms to describe SLI leadership that I realize reflects negatively upon them for reasons clearly stated. That is not in itself out of bounds in confrontational discourse. However, the terms I used have no bearing on right or wrongdoing; it is not wrongdoing to be inept or unsuitable for a task. I understand it may sting, but I propose that the better reply, rather than indignation, is to respond publicly in kind with substantiated counterpoints and answers to questions that may help inform readers.
To be clear about what I said specifically concerning SLI financial transparency: I pointed out in my letter that the financial information for SLI is easily obtainable, so I don’t think it can be fairly stated that I was accusing the leadership of “hiding” anything or engaging in any fiscal wrongdoing. Merely publicizing that SLI has substantial resources and posing questions that naturally follow that observation invites readers to consider reasons why I propose that SLI should NOT receive additional appropriation and why I think that SLI leadership should act publicly to counter the press spreading stories that the library may close in September.
It is no secret, after five opinion editorial letters, that I do not think the insularity that the private non-profit SLI has from taxpayers is appropriate. My reason for making observations, expressing ideas and opinions, and asking questions in a public forum rather than “contacting the library” for a private meeting is to induce reflection in the community and answers/replies in the public forum. It is the closest thing to a debate available, and the more exchanges there are, the more readers have a basis for forming their own judgments. I have made very pointed criticisms and observations, with the best supporting rationale I could muster, without ad hominem name-calling.
Another point of clarification: I thought the context of my comments concerning transparency was clear, but I am happy to be explicit: I was referring to the July 10th Trustee meeting. I said, “SLI’s leadership and trustees failed to make a statement to the standing-room-only attendees…”; then, further down, I said, “The failure of SLI’s leadership and trustees to discuss openly and transparently what everybody knows is an unprecedented situation, both financially and operationally …”. I expressed an opinion based on how the situation (which is unprecedented both financially and operationally) was not discussed openly and transparently at the meeting. The sting of my description of SLI leadership was offensive to some, no doubt, but nevertheless, it was an opinion of unsuitability to task for an important public service at taxpayer expense, not an accusation of wrongdoing. It was pointed criticism based on specific observed public events, not a smear and not ad hominem.
What I have done is ask questions publicly after consulting publicly available facts. I have presented factual information and asked what seem to me to be reasonable questions, even if uncomfortable for SLI. Not only do I want to ask the questions, but I think there are others who may also wish to ask the questions and that all should have the answers, not just those who make private appointments with the library leadership to satisfy personal curiosity. The core questions remain: why is the “the library might close by September” scare narrative not publicly countered by SLI, given the resources it has on hand, and why does SLI ask for a million dollars when it has a million dollars in its pocket?
Richard Jamieson
Warren County
Commentary: President Trump’s Role in the Ukraine War
With his usual braggadocio, former President Donald Trump has promised that if returned to the White House, he would end the Ukraine conflict within hours and claims, as many of his supporters do, that the war would never have taken place had he been in office. Like most of his campaign promises during his 2016 presidential run – drain the swamp, pull troops out of Afghanistan, build a wall – very few were accomplished, despite the fact that the former president had a Republican House and Senate at the start of his first term.
Listening to Trump’s often incoherent statements on the Ukrainian imbroglio shows that the ex-chief executive has learned little from his four years in the Oval Office. While talk of ending wars in a few hours may garner popular support, translating them into actual results is a far different and, to say the least, difficult matter, as Trump should now realize after his fruitless years as president.
Trump had a chance to de-escalate tensions in Ukraine that had been building, especially after the Western-inspired coup of February 2014, which replaced the democratically-elected government of Viktor Yanukovych. Yet, the former president did nothing to remedy the situation and, in fact, worsened matters by providing military hardware to Ukraine, which the Obama Administration had denied.
Demonstrating a lack of understanding of the region’s geo-political realities, Trump decided to provide Ukraine with military equipment. In December 2017, the U.S. shipped, among other weaponry, Javelin anti-tank missile systems, with the first sale completed in March of the following year to the sum of $47 million. Reportedly, the former president was convinced by his advisors that the military aid would be “good for U.S. business.”
If one considers the military-industrial complex a vibrant part of the U.S. economy and not a parasitical drain that redistributes scarce resources away from the production of useful consumer goods into the creation of destabilizing and murderous weapons of war, then – “yes” – military spending is good for business. Those, like Trump, who support such an idea are apparently unfamiliar with Brigadier General Smedley D. Butler, who rightly called “defense spending” a racket:
“I spent 33 years in the Marines, most of my time being a high-class muscle man for big business, for Wall Street and the bankers. In short, I was a racketeer for Capitalism.”*
After the provocative action of supplying Ukraine with military hardware, the Trump Administration inflamed relations further by pulling out of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF), which was agreed to by President Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev in 1987. The landmark treaty banned missiles with a range between 500 and 5,500 km (310-3,400 miles).**
The U.S. accused Russia of non-compliance to the terms of the treaty, a charge that the Russians and many military analysts denied. This, of course, led to a greater level of distrust between the two nations and went against candidate Trump’s aims of lessening tensions between the two powers.
Trump, as with the pro-war Western media, is ignorant of the historical context that played into Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine. It is a well-established fact that the U.S. and Western powers gave assurances to Russia as far back as when the Berlin Wall came down that NATO would not expand eastward. That promise has been repeatedly broken as NATO now includes 31 nations, with Sweden set to come on board in 2024.***
Making matters worse, the Biden Administration, the warmongers in Congress, and the U.S.’s NATO lapdogs have escalated matters with tremendous financial and military assistance, which has done little to stop the Russians but has resulted in the needless slaughter of thousands and the wholesale destruction of Ukrainian territory. The introduction of cluster bombs into the fray and the promise of F-16 fighter jets capable of carrying nuclear warheads has heightened the possibility of a general conflagration.
None of the declared Republican presidential contenders have critiqued the former president’s reckless Ukrainian policy. Some of the candidates (Chris Christie, Nikki Haley) have instead insanely called for greater support of the Zelensky regime!
The American involvement in the Ukrainian War has nothing to do with its national security but with the interests of the U.S. Empire. The tragedy of the Trump Presidency is that things were supposed to be different. Instead of non-intervention, the Administration armed Ukraine, stationed troops in Syria, assassinated an Iranian general on a Middle East peace mission, and committed a host of other head-scratching acts which went against candidate Trump’s pledge of an “America First” foreign policy that propelled him to victory in 2016.
To think that things will be different in a second go-around is clearly delusional, as the former president is now campaigning with never-ending war proponent Senator Lindsey Graham.
James P. Philbin
Adjunct Professor of Economics and History
Northern Virginia Community College
Footnotes:
*See War is a Racket, Port Townsend, WA.: Feral House, 2003; 1935.
**“INF Nuclear Treaty: US Pulls Out of Cold War-Era Pact With Russia,” BBC, 2 August 2019. https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-49198565
***Patrick Wintour, The Guardian, 22 January 2022 https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/jan/12/russias-belief-in-nato-betrayal-and-why-it-matters-today
Surprises in the County Budget — $135,000 Range Hood!
The Warren County Board of Supervisors’ outrage on August 8th was a request for $135,000 for a range hood for the Senior Center. It came with only one bid and a lot of excuses. Why couldn’t they call around for commercial stock hoods used by every restaurant in America? Because they have already invested $6500 in engineering! That’s the price of a reasonable commercial hood, and will now run the project over budget! That’s a personnel issue, not a reason to throw a hundred-thousand dollars away.
I am clearly missing something, but it’s on video, so you, too, can wonder why Board members didn’t come out of their seats and lay waste to the very idea of appearing without three estimates in hand.
And Ed Daley’s proposed new four-person assessment office is scheduled for a public hearing on August 22 (ref: my 5/8/23 rant). After we add that to our tax bill, plus potential library litigation, and the increasing numbers of foster children, I’m sure we won’t even notice a customized range hood exceeding ten times the cost of a commercial stock item.
A look at the budget for social services suggests that their budget goes red in September, and the average cost per child in foster care is less than it was in FY-2020! That suggests to me that we might have better uses for our tax dollars and perhaps our free time.
C.A. Wulf
Warren County
All I Have Learned, I Learned From Books
Delores Oates has a friend that is ready to rally to her defense, and that’s really nice to see. It’s just a shame that in addition to not actually providing any evidence to support their claims, they instead turn to more lies, hidden in what my granddaddy would call “a whole lotta words about nothing” regarding Lincoln. If we peer through the smoke screen, we can find gems like:
“… Lazy writers have taken to alleging financial misconduct against my good friend Delores Oates and her campaign manager.” Firstly, lacking any substantive merit, disgruntled friends of Delores Oates have decided that supply and demand are the reasons that Delores Oates paid Mr. Hinnant to be a political “consultant for the Republican primary race” (NVDaily, 7/3/2023) – not a campaign manager. The average salary per year for this area (not Northern Virginia) is about $50,000 per year (ZipRecruiter). Four months of work at that price would be about 16k, not 20k.
Mrs. Oates certainly has the right to pay whomever she likes, whatever she likes within the confines of the law. The rest of us have a right to be critical of the circumstances surrounding it, the price tag involved with it, and the actions of both her political consultant and her own immediately following it. He started a campaign to ban LGBTQ+ books, and she wrote a two-page essay supporting their stances to remove them and oust Samuels Public Library Trustees. But we’ll come back to that.
“At present, the proposal is simply to remove them from the children’s section.” Whose proposal, Devon Downes? Two of the Board of Supervisors members are asking books be removed: Jay Butler by his own reconsideration forms and Delores Oates with her essay. Maybe Devon means Clean Up Samuels? That’s strange, considering absolutely no one in the first 500+ reconsideration forms asked for books to be removed from a section; they asked that books be removed from the entire library; that is when they weren’t asking for them to be burned, at least. As the definition of a ban is to “officially or legally prohibit,” what would you call removing almost 150 LGBTQ+ books from public library circulation?
Maybe they mean Samuels Public Library’s decision to move young adult books to their own section outside the “children’s” section? Perhaps Devon Downs can enlighten us on how that was anyone’s idea other than the library’s. What has Delores Oates herself already had to say about it? I’m happy to remind you.
From her essay: “Pornographic literature was found in the young adult section, and 134 books were determined to be very inappropriate.” There are two more lies – there were NO pornographic materials found because there are NO pornographic materials at Samuels Public Library. That is a FACT. No books were “determined” inappropriate by any actual authority in the matter. One could easily argue even the requesters themselves did not “determine” them inappropriate, as over 90% of those requesting admitted they did not even read the books.
Another excerpt from her essay: “I support the removal of pornographic literature and severing ties with the ALA so we can have a new collection policy …” Maybe her friends can help here too. Does she mean the pornographic literature that does not exist, or does she mean the books people are requesting be removed? She never once mentions anything about another section; did she just forget to write that part?
Also, from Delores Oates: “The current library board, with one exception, has proven they are not suited for the task and should be replaced by new members …” Is this the statement of someone who is satisfied merely by the library moving books to another section? It doesn’t sound that way to me.
Clean Up Samuels, the Board of Supervisors members acting to support them, and their friends can try to change the narrative all they like to save face, but the facts can’t be easily changed. They want LGBTQ+ books removed, and since the porn angle isn’t working, now they’re just claiming they want them in their own section. Discrimination is discrimination, no matter how you try to sugar-coat it. Like all the new fuss about wanting to consider 3rd party management – it’s just the latest head on the hydra.
By the way, if any of Mrs. Oates’s other friends had thought to read that MOA they like to talk about, they’d know 3rd party management was not recommended after a lengthy study on the subject. In the end, they’re all just looking for another way to control the library so they can force everyone to pretend LGBTQ+ people and sex, in any form (even educational) doesn’t exist. To hell with every other parent who supports LGBTQ+ literature, who supports age-appropriate sexual education materials, who supports their right to parent their own children … in this case, literally.
Along with Lincoln’s famous “All I have learned, I learned from books” quote, I’d like to leave you another favorite: “My best friend is a man who will get me a book I ain’t read.” I think we know which side of this debate Honest Abe would fall on.
M. Christopher
Warren County
