Is barbecued meat carcinogenic?

Is it true that your risk of cancer increases when you eat meat grilled on the barbecue? Here’s what you need to know.

The facts

Eating meat cooked at very high temperatures over a long period of time has been associated with certain cancers, including breast, pancreas, prostate, and colon cancer. Consequently, the Centers for Disease Control advise limiting the consumption of charred meats to reduce your cancer risk.

The right thing to do

The American Cancer Society advises against eating barbecued meats every day. When you do break out the barbecue, follow these cooking guidelines:

• Select thin cuts of meat

• Remove as much fat as possible

• Remove the skin

• Marinate the meat

• Don’t let it burn while cooking

• Use tongs or a spatula to turn over the meat

• Use a cooking thermometer to avoid overcooking

If you follow the above tips and enjoy barbecued meat in moderation, you don’t have to worry about increasing your cancer risk.