Is buying a home near a cemetery a grave mistake?

If the home you want to buy is near a graveyard, you may be wondering whether to reconsider. Here are some things you should think about before making an offer.

The pros

Living by a cemetery has a number of advantages, most notably that you’re guaranteed to have quiet neighbors. In addition, cemeteries tend to be well-maintained green spaces with trees and flowers. They can offer a manicured, park-like setting right outside your door. Plus, some research suggests that properties near graveyards may be more affordable than comparable homes elsewhere.

The cons



Not everyone is comfortable with the idea of living next to a cemetery. In fact, some people find it scary or unsettling and may be worried about encountering ghosts. Even if you’re perfectly at ease with the location, others may not be, which could make it harder for you to eventually sell the property.

Another downside of living near a graveyard is the potential risk of exposure to toxic chemicals. In the average cemetery, approximately 1,200 gallons of formaldehyde-based embalming fluid is used per acre. Studies indicate that as bodies decompose, this fluid can leach into the earth and pollute groundwater over time.

Lastly, research indicates that homes near cemeteries tend to take longer to sell. The increased period on the market may be due to a somewhat reduced pool of buyers.

To buy or not to buy?

In sum, there are both pros and cons of living near a cemetery. Before you make a final decision for or against purchasing the property, it’s a good idea to find out more specifics. Look into how frequently the graveyard is visited, how it’s maintained, how many funerals are typically held there, and how many plots remain. This information will give you a better idea of whether the home is right for you.