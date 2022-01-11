Is geothermal energy right for you?

Do you want to save money on your utility bills and minimize your carbon footprint? If so, you may want to upgrade to a geothermal unit for heating and cooling your home.

Geothermal systems use long loops of fluid buried below ground to exchange heat with the surrounding soil. Although installing a geothermal system requires a fair amount of work, it might be a smart investment if:

• You’re about to replace your furnace or cooling system

• You can take advantage of an energy rebate or government incentive to cut costs

• You plan to stay in your home for a long time

• You live on a large lot with plenty of space

If you’re interested in investing in a geothermal unit for your home, make sure you get quotes from multiple companies to ensure you get the best value for your money.