Connect with us

Home

Is geothermal energy right for you?

Published

5 hours ago

on

Do you want to save money on your utility bills and minimize your carbon footprint? If so, you may want to upgrade to a geothermal unit for heating and cooling your home.

Geothermal systems use long loops of fluid buried below ground to exchange heat with the surrounding soil. Although installing a geothermal system requires a fair amount of work, it might be a smart investment if:

• You’re about to replace your furnace or cooling system

• You can take advantage of an energy rebate or government incentive to cut costs


• You plan to stay in your home for a long time

• You live on a large lot with plenty of space

If you’re interested in investing in a geothermal unit for your home, make sure you get quotes from multiple companies to ensure you get the best value for your money.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Related Topics:

Home

Winter is a great time to get a jump on spring gardening

Published

7 hours ago

on

January 11, 2022

By

January is the off-season for most gardens, but the work still continues, with plenty of tasks to be accomplished before the heavy lifting begins in the spring.

Clean up your supplies, including pots, tools, and your greenhouse (if you have one) in preparation for spring. You’ll be glad you did it when it’s time to start planting outside.

Look through some catalogs and sketch out a plan. Do you want to take some perennials out? Mix up your annuals? Grow some vegetables from seed? Outline the necessary tasks and note the approximate week for each item.

If you plan to grow anything from seed, order early. Supply chain issues might mean longer shipping times, so get your seeds in advance so you can get them started at the right time.


Check your winter protection and do a little maintenance if necessary, such as adding more mulch or replacing damaged stakes or ties.

If you have a vegetable garden, it might be time to start prepping the ground for early planting — peas, for example. Place a cloche over the ground to warm it up for a few weeks before sowing.

Shred up your Christmas tree (if you buy a live tree) and add it to the compost bin.

Check any stored bulbs, corms, or tubers for signs of rot or dehydration.

Look after the wildlife. Clean and fill your bird feeders, put out a few suet cakes if you’re feeling generous, and make sure to leave a few areas of the garden uncut until spring to provide winter shelter for helpful critters.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Home

Do you need a standby generator for your home?

Published

1 day ago

on

January 10, 2022

By

In the event of a blackout, a standby generator can power your home. If the electricity cuts out, this appliance can keep your home’s entire electrical system running.

A standby generator needs to be installed outside your home, much like an air conditioning unit and runs on propane or natural gas. Among other things, this appliance will:

• Ensure your sump pump continues to work so your basement doesn’t flood

• Provide power to your fridge and freezer to prevent your food from spoiling


• Keep your heating system running to prevent your pipes from freezing in winter

Additionally, standby generators don’t release fumes, such as carbon monoxide, which is a common issue with portable generators. This makes them safer and bet¬ter for your overall health.

Keep in mind, however, that a standby generator needs to be installed by a licensed professional to ensure it works when you need it most.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Home

Winter fire prevention advice

Published

1 day ago

on

January 10, 2022

By

Heating equipment is the second leading cause of home fires in North America. But during the winter, it jumps to the leading cause, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

To avoid home heating fires, remember these rules:

Portable heaters fueled by gas, kerosene, wood, or coal: All heaters must be at least 36 inches away from anything that can burn. Never leave them on when you are not in the room or when you go to sleep. Never dry clothing on a heater.

Kerosene heaters: Use only the fuel recommended by the manufacturer (Never use gasoline!). When refueling, turn off the heater and let it cool before adding fuel. Wipe up spills promptly. Store kerosene away from heat or open flame in an approved container.


Fireplaces: Have the chimney inspected prior to the start of the heating season and cleaned if necessary. Creosote builds up in chimneys and causes chimney fires. Always use a sturdy screen when burning. Remember to burn only wood (never paper or pine boughs). And never use flammable liquids in a fireplace.

Wood stoves: Be sure the stove complies with local fire codes and is properly installed and maintained. Chimney connections should be inspected at the beginning of each heating season. Follow the same safety rules for wood stoves as for space heaters. Burn only wood and be sure the stove has approved stove boards below it and behind it to protect floors and walls.

Portable LP gas heaters with self-contained fuel supplies are prohibited for home use by fire safety standards.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Home

4 affordable alternatives to hardwood floors

Published

2 days ago

on

January 9, 2022

By

If you want the high-end look of hardwood floors without the hefty price tag, there are more affordable options. Here’s an overview.

1. Vinyl
This type of flooring can be designed to look like wood but has all the benefits of vinyl. It’s scuff, dent, and scratch-resistant and will stand up to everyday wear and tear. Furthermore, certain types of vinyl planks feature click-lock technology, which makes them easy to install.

2. Cork
Cork is sustainably harvested and environmentally friendly. This renewable resource is resistant to insects, mold, and mildew, and naturally anti-microbial. In addition, cork flooring provides a comfortable cushion underfoot, making it ideal for people with back and joint issues.

3. Laminate
Durable and available in a wide variety of styles and colors, laminate flooring is stain and moisture-resistant. This type of flooring offers a shine that lasts year after year and is ideal for bathrooms and kitchens.



4. Engineered bamboo
Made by bonding a thin layer of bamboo onto a plywood or fiberboard core, this type of flooring has a plasticated top for added protection. It’s stylish, robust, and easy to maintain, and since bamboo is a wholly renewable resource, this product is an attractive option for environmentally conscious consumers.

For the best possible results, make sure your new flooring is professionally installed.

 

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Home

Are all-in-one kitchen appliances worth the hype?

Published

3 days ago

on

January 8, 2022

By

All-in-one cooking appliances, like the Thermomix and CompleteChef, expertly combine multiple features such as slow cooking, steaming, simmering, baking, chopping, kneading, slicing, sauteing, and more. There’s seemingly nothing these devices can’t do. However, they can range in price from $500 to over $2,000, making them no small investment.

Despite their many advantages, one of the biggest downsides of all-in-one cooking appliances is that learning to use them can take a fair amount of time, effort, and practice. Therefore, if you don’t have the patience and want to get straight to cooking gourmet meals, this may not be the right tool for you.

However, this type of appliance could be a great fit for people who are just starting out setting up their kitchen and don’t want to invest in multiple countertop appliances. In addition, investing in an all-in-one appliance could be a good option for individuals who want to get rid of the multiple appliances cluttering up their cupboards in favor of just one.

 

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Home

A credit card doesn’t count as an emergency fund

Published

3 days ago

on

January 8, 2022

By

Financial planners recommend building an emergency fund that can pay for major repairs and also cover necessary bills, such as rent, should you become unemployed or suffer an emergency. A good rule of thumb is to have an emergency fund that covers living expenses for at least six months.

Unfortunately, some folks lack such a fund and instead rely on credit lines. Even if you have the credit lines to pay for six months, relying on them as an emergency fund tempts fate.

For one, credit is not money in hand, and your creditors could reduce how much they’re willing to lend. Soon, that $10,000 credit line might be reduced to, say, $5,000.

Even if you can access the cash, however, you’ll have to pay a lot in interest. Credit cards and personal loans, among other types of credit, typically charge high-interest rates. The average credit card interest rate right now tops 16 percent. And if you’re seen as high risk, rates can quickly surge.


It’s also worth noting that not all businesses accept credit cards, and even if they do, you may have to reach certain spending thresholds. If you try popping into a gas station to pick up a quart of oil, they may reject a credit card payment.

On top of all that, spending on credit now may cause more financial headaches later. If you’re out of a job and living on credit, you’d better find employment quickly. Otherwise, when creditors come knocking, you may find yourself in dire financial straits, perhaps joining the more than half-million people who declare bankruptcy each year.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

 

Thank You to our Local Business Participants:

@AHIER

Apple Dumpling Learning Center

Apple House

Auto Care Clinic

Blue Ridge Arts Council

Blue Ridge Education

BNI Shenandoah Valley

C&C's Ice Cream Shop

Code Ninjas Front Royal

Cool Techs Heating and Air

Down Home Comfort Bakery

Downtown Market

Dusty's Country Store

Edward Jones-Bret Hrbek

Family Preservation Services

Front Royal Women's Resource Center

Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce

Gourmet Delights Gifts & Framing

Green to Ground Electrical

Groups Recover Together

I Want Candy

I'm Just Me Movement

Jen Avery, REALTOR & Jenspiration, LLC

Main Street Travel

Makeover Marketing Systems

Marlow Automotive Group

Mary Carnahan Graphic Design

Mountain Trails

National Media Services

Ole Timers Antiques

Phoenix Project

Reaching Out Now

Royal Blends Nutrition

Royal Examiner

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Oak Computers

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Spice

Salvation Army

SaVida Health

Skyline Insurance

St. Luke Community Clinic

Studio Verde

The Studio-A Place for Learning

The Valley Today - The River 95.3

The Vine and Leaf

Warren Charge (Bennett's Chapel, Limeton, Asbury)

Warren County Department of Social Services

Warrior Psychotherapy Services, PLLC

What Matters & Beth Medved Waller, Inc Real Estate

White Picket Fence

Woodward House on Manor Grade

King Cartoons

Front Royal
30°
Sunny
7:30am5:10pm EST
Feels like: 30°F
Wind: 0mph E
Humidity: 36%
Pressure: 30.5"Hg
UV index: 0
WedThuFri
50/32°F
50/34°F
41/18°F
Weather forecast Front Royal, Virginia ▸

Upcoming Events

Jan
12
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Jan 12 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Jan
15
Sat
11:00 am Polar Plunge @ Culpeper Lake at the 4H Center
Polar Plunge @ Culpeper Lake at the 4H Center
Jan 15 @ 11:00 am – 1:00 pm
Polar Plunge @ Culpeper Lake at the 4H Center
Our “Plungers” will be diving or slowly dipping into the Culpeper Lake at the 4H center, and collecting sponsors for their big Plunge! Plungers are asked to collect a minimum of $50 in sponsorship, but[...]
2:00 pm A Little Slip of Heaven @ Samuels Public Library
A Little Slip of Heaven @ Samuels Public Library
Jan 15 @ 2:00 pm – 3:30 pm
A Little Slip of Heaven @ Samuels Public Library
A Little Slip of Heaven: Songs and Stories of the American Irish, from Baby Boom to Baby Bust. Christendom College history professor Christopher Shannon will present a performance that tells the story of the American[...]
Jan
19
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Jan 19 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Jan
20
Thu
7:00 pm FRWRC Woman Gathering @ ONLINE
FRWRC Woman Gathering @ ONLINE
Jan 20 @ 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm
FRWRC Woman Gathering @ ONLINE
The Front Royal Women’s Resource Center presents: WomanGathering – 7 PM, Virtual via Zoom Webinar with guest Dawn Devine, the Executive Director for the Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum. Topic: Why Children are our most valuable resource. Click[...]
Jan
21
Fri
1:00 pm FRWRC Book Circle @ ONLINE
FRWRC Book Circle @ ONLINE
Jan 21 @ 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm
FRWRC Book Circle @ ONLINE
January 21 – FRWRC Book Circle – Free Virtual Event – Just Mercy by Bryan Stevenson. Questions about FRWRC Online Book Circle, please contact: Lyn Bement at dlbement@comcast.net or (540) 635-3000. In person Book Circle Postponed until[...]
Jan
26
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Jan 26 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Jan
28
Fri
12:30 pm Free REVIVE! Opioid Overdose and... @ ONLINE
Free REVIVE! Opioid Overdose and... @ ONLINE
Jan 28 @ 12:30 pm – 1:30 pm
Free REVIVE! Opioid Overdose and Naloxone Education @ ONLINE
Northwestern Prevention Collaborative, in conjunction with Northwestern Community Services Board, will offer a free, virtual REVIVE! Training on January 28th from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm. The one-hour online class provides an overview of how[...]
Feb
2
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Feb 2 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Feb
4
Fri
all-day First Friday @ Downtown Main Street
First Friday @ Downtown Main Street
Feb 4 all-day
First Friday @ Downtown Main Street
Come celebrate First Friday! Downtown businesses will be open late, until 8 p.m., on the first Friday and Saturday of each month.