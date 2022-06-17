Is it safe for young children to sit in the front seat?

Although it may seem logical to place your young child in the front seat of your car to keep an eye on them, you might want to think again.

The back seat is safest

While legislation varies throughout North America, the safest place for your child is the back seat, away from active airbags. In a head-on collision, the front airbag will restrain the head and abdomen of an adult. When a child sits in the passenger seat, the airbag deploys at head level, potentially causing severe neck and head injuries. The sheer force of airbag deployment is enough to harm a child seriously.

Airbag deactivation

Today, many vehicles are equipped with a mechanism that momentarily deactivates the passenger-side airbag if a child is sitting there. If your car doesn’t have this feature, and you must put your child in the front seat, make sure to move the front seat as far back from the airbag deployment zone as possible. You may also want to consider permanently deactivating the airbag.

Correctly using a car seat is one of the best steps you can take to protect your child in a crash.