Is the U.S. Constitution Meaningful to You?
What does the Constitution mean to you? September 17 has come and gone, with minimal celebration of Constitution Day, which commemorated 236 years since 12 of 13 original states (Rhode Island didn’t send delegates) adopted the Constitution (September 17, 1787) at what would become known as the Constitutional Convention at Independence Hall, Philadelphia.
So that Americans could accept or reject the Constitution, America’s first government – the “Articles of Confederation and Perpetual Union” (created November 15, 1777; ratified February 2, 1781; ended March 4, 1789) – distributed copies of the Constitution for ratification by special state ratification conventions. The Founders wanted these special conventions and not state legislatures for ratification because legislatures were too political. The Constitution’s acceptance required ratification by nine states, which occurred with New Hampshire (June 21, 1788).
The Articles of Confederation government was dissolved, and the Constitutional government was implemented (March 4, 1789) in New York City. Massachusetts (ratified February 6, 1788), Virginia (June 25, 1788), and New York (July 26, 1788) ratified the Constitution only after linking their ratification to recommended amendments to be approved after the Constitution’s ratification. After the Constitutional government’s implementation, Virginia Congressman James Madison submitted 39 amendments. The states ratified numbers 3-12, which became the Constitution’s first ten amendments (“The Bill of Rights”) (December 15, 1791).
How many people know September 17th is Constitution Day or, more officially, since December 2004, that it was combined in an omnibus (budget) bill with Citizenship Day to become “Constitution Day and Citizenship Day” (36 U.S. code § 106)?
More importantly, what does our treatment of Constitution Day say about our respect for this “Supreme Law of the Land” upon which rests our American identity as a “Nation of Laws” and not of men? The Constitution begins with “We the People,” so this document was created to belong to us. Therefore, (just a thought) are we Americans obligated to obey laws passed by legislators or judges that we know from reading the Constitution is unconstitutional?
Then we have our politicians who take an oath to “support and defend the Constitution… (and) bear true faith and allegiance…” Do they consider the Constitution in their governing? Or is the Constitution just a historical document to be skirted when politically necessary? How important is the Constitution, the “Supreme Law of the Land,” to politicians who combine Constitution Day with citizenship, which globalist Democrats also ignore, as witnessed by our open southern border? I also remember when a reporter asked then Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, whether Obamacare was constitutional. She deflected the question with, “Are you kidding, are you kidding?” The reporter deserved a legitimate answer.
As an aside, why do Democrats accuse Republicans of trying to destroy “democracy,” but Democrats never mention the Constitution? What is their definition of democracy? The Founders didn’t intend to create a democracy but a Constitutional (representative) Republic. “Democracy” in Greek means “people power.” The Founders’ Constitution meant for the people to exercise their power through honest elections. Some countries, like North Korea, call themselves democratic republics, but the people’s power is expressed through a political party – the Communist Party. So, Democrats, what’s your meaning of democracy?
These are legitimate questions because after studying the Constitution and observing our government at work, it’s easy to become cynical. The Founders’ Constitution we read isn’t the Constitution we live. When it was written, Americans demanded a small federal government that guaranteed their individual inalienable (God-given) rights, as some are stated in the Declaration of Independence and Bill of Rights, so they could live freely and responsibly to earn a living and raise families within a Judeo-Christian moral framework. President John Adams said, “Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate for the government of any other.” A knowledgeable and educated electorate is also necessary.
Now, because America is no longer governed by our Founder’s Constitution with laws derived from God’s law, it’s obvious that America has changed, changed for the worse. This moral decline will change when Americans make choices guided by “What does the Bible say?” and for government, “What does the Founders’ Constitution say?”
America has turned away from God’s providence and embraced demonic slavery buttressed by communism, anti-family sexual perversions, racist identity politics, and cancel culture that is predictively producing chaos and crime. Globalist politicians attempt to strip away our sovereignty while gifting our posterity with a $33 trillion debt. Disastrous U.S. Supreme Court decisions have devastated the Constitution and allowed the administrative state’s governmental behemoth. Politics and politicians’ lust for money and power are overpowering the Constitution’s checks and balances.
We must remember that the Founders’ written Constitution is America’s identity as a “Nation of Laws,” to which we must return, acknowledge, and celebrate, or we’ll continue to flounder and fail. Freedom-loving American citizens hold the Founders’ Constitution in their hearts. The U.S. Constitution is a document of hope whose original meaning we must return for us to survive as a free people.
Donovan “Mark” Quimby
Shenandoah Christian Alliance
Crystal Cline will Restore Confidence and Credibility as the Warren County Sheriff
I want to provide my strongest possible endorsement of Crystal Cline for Sheriff of Warren County. She is clearly the strongest candidate for this important position. I also believe she is the one person in this campaign who will restore confidence and credibility to the Sheriff’s Department and bring integrity, real leadership, and lasting positive change to Warren County.
I met Crystal Cline three months ago at a Rotary Club function (she is a member of the Rotary Club of Warren County) and was deeply impressed by her. I’m a retired Air Force officer and had the honor of serving under some of America’s greatest leaders during my 27-year career — people of integrity and brilliance that I would follow anywhere, anytime. I immediately saw these same leadership qualities in Crystal Cline. She is a leader, a team builder, and an exceptional person who is filled with integrity and brilliance. It was exciting to speak with her about her vision for leading the Warren County Sheriff’s Department. Crystal is the type of leader people will follow anywhere, anytime. And that is exactly what we need in Warren County today.
The more I spoke with her at this first meeting, the more I saw her deep love and dedication to the people of Warren County, her ideas to make us safer and better, her devotion to the law, and her deep background in law enforcement.
After this first meeting, I talked with many folks in Front Royal and Warren County, people who are deeply concerned about restoring confidence and credibility to the Sheriff’s Office. Many of these folks have known Crystal Cline over the past twenty years, and each confirmed my initial feelings about her.
Crystal Cline’s reputation is powerful. She was praised for her ideas about taking care of Warren County’s children in our schools, drug enforcement, the Sheriff’s Department’s budget process, Animal Control for Warren County, and bringing integrity and leadership to the Sheriff’s Department. Most of all, her ideas on building a community policing program designed to avoid problems rather than just reacting to problems when they occur were inspirational to the people with whom I spoke. Folks also praised her for being a tough leader who faces issues head-on with integrity and clarity.
For me, this election boils down to proven credibility, proven leadership, proven long-term devotion to Front Royal and Warren County, proven education in business and law enforcement, proven love of people, proven ability as a law enforcement officer for more than twenty years, proven involvement in our community, and proven ability to set vision and goals and achieve them. In this election, Crystal Cline is #1 in every category…hands down #1.
Crystal Cline has spent her professional life proving to the people of Warren County that she is the right candidate to make a positive difference in our lives, and in our community. And her candidacy comes at a time when Warren County desperately needs to restore confidence and credibility to our Sheriff’s Department.
Crystal Cline has my full endorsement to be the next Sheriff of Warren County. I urge you to vote for this proven candidate.
Colonel John Piazza
United States Air Force (Retired)
Proud Citizen of Warren County, Virginia
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in the letters published on this page are solely those of the respective authors and do not necessarily reflect the views or opinions of the Royal Examiner’s editorial team, its affiliates, or advertisers. The Royal Examiner does not endorse or take responsibility for the accuracy, completeness, or validity of any statements made by the authors. The statements and claims presented in the letters have not been independently verified by the Royal Examiner. Readers are encouraged to exercise their own judgment and critical thinking skills when evaluating the content. Any reliance on the information provided in the letters is at the reader’s own risk.
While the Royal Examiner makes every effort to publish a diverse range of opinions, it does not guarantee the publication of all received letters. The Royal Examiner reserves the right to edit letters for clarity, length, and adherence to editorial guidelines. Moreover, the Royal Examiner does not assume any liability for any loss or damage incurred by readers due to the content of the letters or any subsequent actions taken based on these opinions.
In submitting a letter to the editor, authors grant the newspaper the right to publish, edit, reproduce, or distribute the content in print, online, or in any other form.
We value the engagement of our readers and encourage open and constructive discussions on various topics. However, the Royal Examiner retains the right to reject any letter that contains offensive language, personal attacks, or violates any legal regulations. Thank you for being a part of our vibrant community of readers and contributors, and we look forward to receiving your diverse perspectives on matters of interest and importance.
To Marry or Not to Marry: the Discontents of Having a Civilization
The Royal Examiner ran a piece with the tweedle-dee/tweedle-dum title: “To Marry or not to Marry: the Modern Dilemma”. It was headed under “Interesting things to know,” and the victory went to “Tweedle-dum.”
Two positives are granted to Marriage:
- When divorce happens, you get to divvy up the stuff with a lot less headache
RE Solution: lawyers and notaries can draft legal documents to support you! Don’t sweat it.
- The formal ceremonial nature of a marriage may “ add a degree of emotional security to the relationship.”
RE Solution: realize that the same can be said for “commitment ceremonies” and even “lavish vacations,” which can also “ serve as equally potent expressions of a lifelong pledge to one another.”
Lifelong sexual fidelity to another person as a commitment of love and sacrifice, raising children in the stability of a home with a Mom and Dad who aren’t going anywhere, and, come to think of it, having children period, don’t merit even honorable mentions as reasons to get married.
There was a groundbreaking book written by an atheist in 1934. His name was J.D. Unwin, and he wrote a book called “Sex and Culture.” He had studied eighty primitive tribes and six Great Civilizations, and he himself was startled by the findings: without the widespread practice of monogamous marriage as the cultural norm, civilizations fall apart. Unwin found that civilizations thrived when monogamous marriage is practiced because people, motivated by the desire to take good care of their most precious possessions (their children), make long-term and sacrificial commitments to provide their progeny the best of things: shelter, clothing, food, and protection: i.e., stability. These familial commitments translate to larger commitments to the common order of town, state, and country. Unwin found that historically, the first complete generation who lived without the cultural expectation of pre-marital chastity and post-marital fidelity was the generation in which that civilization lost its collective will to sustain itself. We’re here: following the Grim Pied Piper over the same cliff, others have foregone. In its own small-minded, short-sighted way, the Royal Examiner is part of the dismantling process, in evidence everywhere, of our civilization.
L.M. Clark
Warren County, Virginia
Samuels Public Library Open Letter to the Community
This week, the Samuels Library Board of Trustees and the Warren County Board of Supervisors were able to reach a consensus to finalize a Library Funding Agreement that secures county funding for the library for the foreseeable future.
This is truly exciting news, as reaching this agreement ensures the library remains in operation and continues to serve the needs of all Warren County residents. Although there were many issues and details to be sorted out, both Boards were committed to collaborating to find a resolution that every resident should be able to live with.
First and foremost, this agreement would not exist if not for the support of our Trustees, staff, patrons, and advocates. The Trustees had full confidence in the Library’s mission and the organization’s proven standards of excellence. They were united in their determination to protect its long and storied history. We are fortunate to have a core group of committed and experienced staff members who, despite the daily stress, were able to smile and continue serving our patrons. They were heroically patient and trusted that library leadership would bring about a positive outcome, and we are all grateful to them.
To those of you who volunteered time, submitted a letter or donation, or just passed along a kind word – we cannot begin to express how much those small gestures reinforced the library’s resolve to continue to fight for what is right. Your donations will help alleviate the large expenses incurred for legal and professional services needed to guide us through the challenge. As we reflect on the time and money spent over the past eight months, we estimate this ordeal cost the Library over $100,000, not to mention the loss of staff. Time and money that would have been better spent on advancing services and programs.
The Friends of Samuels Library nonprofit group was instrumental in communicating the concerns of the majority of the library’s stakeholders and, along with other friends and grassroots organizations, expressed the community’s commitment to maintaining the diversity in our literature and book collection, ultimately moving the needle forward on the Agreement.
Finally, we’d like to thank every member of the Board of Supervisors. It’s often difficult to please everyone, but reaching this agreement exemplifies your dedication to the County and its residents. As a group, we were able to put party and political affiliations aside to reach a consensus that served the best interests of the entire community, and that should always be the priority.
The library’s mission of bringing people, information, and ideas together to enrich lives and build our community has never wavered. We are gratified that by working together with the community and the Board of Supervisors, we will be able to continue serving the citizens of Warren County for years to come.
Eileen Grady, Interim Library Director
Melody Hotek, President, Library Board of Trustees
Candidate Forum and The Real Issues Plaguing Our Community Pt.2 – Affordable Housing
I have been a construction professional for over 30 years, serving in capacities such as sales, building, project management, development, operations, and directorships. I have a bit of professional capital that allows me to comfortably comment on the issue of affordable housing from many sides, including building, developing, and financing.
I am happy to see that affordable housing is part of this year’s election narrative. What discourages me is that this is simply an empty observation with many, if not most, of the candidates, repeating the mantra that “we need affordable housing” without offering meaningful solutions other than changing the zoning code and building smaller houses — the former will have minimal impact, and the latter almost zero.
There is one very simple solution to affordable housing in this region, which the entire slate of candidates has missed or failed to properly communicate. Our community leaders, both current and future, have not, and clearly don’t have a plan to begin constructing the foundation of a meaningful affordable housing program. Without establishing a formal program, the town government has basically surrendered itself to “hope being a strategy” that someone will come in and rescue our community with shiny new apartments at below-market rents.
Let me develop a simple construct for you. Larger communities have a housing agency managed either publicly through Housing Authorities or have established partnerships with non-profits whose primary mission is accumulation, conversion, building, and managing properties, and finally, there are public-private partnership transactions. Front Royal already has most of these tools in place. Leadership needs to redefine and reposition existing governmental and human capital assets so they can be leveraged to begin establishing a fully functioning agency. How is this done, one may ask?
- Re-evaluate the community proffer model for re-zoning requests. The few proffer models I have seen include impact fees for schools, fire-rescue, public safety, parks and rec, transportation, etc. Why hasn’t the proffered model been adjusted to account for the need for ADUs or MPDUs? (Affordable Dwelling Units and Moderately Priced Dwelling Units). National builders such as NVR and Van Metre are in our backyards; they will be importing labor from outside our region, and they will extract every dollar they can. This is their mission, and I respect that. However, our community leaders need to consider preventing our residents from being totally displaced, both physically and financially. Re-zoning requests can be tied to include affordable units.
- Re-define the role of the Front Royal Economic Development Authority. With little fanfare and much controversy, the FREDA is essentially defunct. The entity is all dressed up with no place to go. This is not the fault of the current dedicated members who want to advance local economic development. The council can reposition FREDA’s core mission and include housing as a primary objective. By state code, communities without established Housing Authorities can leverage their EDAs for residential housing purposes. You have the legal structure in place and dedicated members willing to lead it. Just leverage it.
- Front Royal Town Council should delegate one of their council members to be the Affordable Housing “Ambassador.” This individual should be motivated, willing to learn, and not be scared to take chances by asking tough questions and thinking outside the box. They should be lobbyists to Virginia Housing, Peoples Inc., and the other public and private agencies that have successful track records in housing. This person should become fluent in grants, housing tax credits, and other financial tools leveraged to bring new housing units to Front Royal.
In business, I have been told not to bring up a problem, re-state a problem, or dwell on a problem without offering solutions or ideas to mitigate the issue. Many ideas will fall flat, be ridiculed, or may never reach their intended objective. This is okay. It just takes one idea to make meaningful change. Don’t champion the problem, champion the solution!
Front Royal Town Council Candidates, what are your solutions and ideas for building the foundation of an affordable housing program?
Gregory A. Harold
Warren County
Danger! Voting Matters!
An August 7, 2023 letter, “Analyzing Delores Oates’ Hypocrisy,” is worth revisiting before we vote. My perception is different, but your readers can decide from their own perspective.
After withholding budgeted library funding to “protect children”, accusing innocent librarians of unthinkable behavior, and an unsuccessful attempt by some members of the Board of Supervisors to just quietly assume control of a private library without revealing it to taxpayers — or it appears even to all Board members, on Sept. 6 Delores Oates tried to un-ring the bell: “What I’ve noticed is that everyone wants the same thing. Everybody appreciates and loves our library, and the other thing that I want you to know is that everybody wants to protect kids — everybody.” Oh, Wrong! Wrong! And, wrong, Delores!
Let us be absolutely clear because children are watching. We clearly do NOT all want the same thing! Appreciation is NOT expressed by accusations of pornography, grooming, and inappropriate behavior! That is NOT “love”! It is bullying and intimidation, backed by secrecy, dishonesty, and abuse of power, perhaps even misuse of $20,000 for notoriety. This was NOT about “protecting kids”. Delores advertised her disregard for children by proudly posing for photos beside a totally nonsensical “Guns Save Lives” sign posted on Facebook for kids to see. Guns are the leading cause of death in children in America! Military weaponry has NO place on the streets of America. Children should not be worried about being shot in their classrooms! And shame on the military veterans sitting silently watching this!
Delores Oates flipped a finger at the Hatch Act, promising in a meeting of the Board of Supervisors that, if elected Delegate, her first priority will be changing some irrelevant exception to obscenity in libraries in VA Code that few have ever seen or heard. Watch that crash head-on into Article VI, Paragraph 2 of the U.S. Constitution, which gives federal laws precedence over states, keeping us unified and orderly. What self-serving abuse of elected office for someone claiming such love for the Constitution.
If we want safety for our children, our first priority is to ensure a stable government free of corruption, intimidation, and secrecy. Books don’t leave kids orphaned, frightened, hungry, injured, abused, or dead. Irresponsible voters do.
C.A. Wulf
Warren County
Sheriff Butler’s Legacy: From Disorder to Trustworthy Governance
Once again time to vote for Warren County Sheriff, and I feel disappointed in the disparaging remarks against our current Sheriff.
The environment of these heinous back alley deals we encountered prior to Sheriff Butler has been an ordeal of the past. The citizens were robbed of our humanity, costing the citizens millions because of greed, ego, and “good ole boy mentality.”
The past crimes have filled the pockets of the thugs that ruled our citizens. We were given the leftovers of the wolves and managed to stand because of our strong, steadfast faith that someone with the commitment to protect and serve our community and help us to grow and be productive.
We had to entrust our family and children to the atrocious mishandling of this community. Have we not learned lessons from the deception we encountered in the past? Perhaps our eyes have remained closed because of past misdeeds.
Many goals have been met, just as Sheriff Butler promised.
Evaluation of the entire office to ascertain strengths and weaknesses. Self-evaluation was conducted while he has been Sheriff. This evaluation has made a difference in enabling the citizens to have confidence in the Sheriff’s Department and change when problems are encountered.
The foundation was started and will continue to be built on while Sheriff Butler remains in office.
I believe he has been truthful, committed, and standing steady to ensure our community is safe and growth ensues. Sheriff Butler’s Open Door Policy is in full force, and if you do not step through, it is not because you have not been invited.
I fully support Sheriff Butler in this coming election, and may we all have open eyes and ears to vote for this man of integrity and values what is noble, trustworthy, and not in this for personal gain. Character and self-confidence make Sheriff Butler the man who will continue to enhance and protect our community.
Linda Winfree, RN
Front Royal
