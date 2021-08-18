Opinion
Is there a legal historian in the house?
A recent article about the Afton redevelopment mentioned, with regards to the more recent history of the property and an aborted attempt at redevelopment, that “building taller than the courthouse downtown was and is forbidden by town zoning codes.” This seems, on the face of it, to be a ludicrous law, existing for no reason other than to make life more difficult for people. But it is often the case that seemingly asinine regulations were written for a logical (if not always good) reason.
Which then leads one to wonder, what reason was there behind this restriction on building heights? Unfortunately, I don’t know where to even begin looking for the answer to that question. If there is someone out there who knows the reasoning, I would be incredibly grateful.
Curiously yours,
Joe Plemmons
Front Royal, Virginia
Opinion
Resignation from political office – what about due process?
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has resigned. That might have been a surprise to some (because he fashions himself a fighter), but it was clear that if he hadn’t resigned he would have faced impeachment. The claims against him were quite serious. Eleven women alleged that the Governor had acted improperly – possibly criminally – in violation of workplace appropriateness (among other claims). The allegations, although investigated by New York State Attorney General and reported as true, were still allegations. They were not findings of law and fact by a court or jury.
Remembering Richard Nixon’s resignation from the U.S. Presidency, it is clear, in hindsight, that Nixon was trying to avoid upcoming legal proceedings. The thought being at the time, he would cut off those proceedings “at the pass”. In fact, the new President, Gerald Ford, issued a full pardon for past crimes. Ford did that ostensibly to minimize the continuing trauma to Americans because of the conduct of many members of the Nixon team. In so doing, he signed his own death knell from winning the next Presidential election.
We now know that Nixon would in all likelihood have been impeached and also could have faced almost certain conviction for a number of criminal statutes.
We know there are many people who choose resignation in hopes that will somehow satisfy the public’s desire for an end to formal legal proceedings, even likely conviction.
I want to be clear, I am not forgiving conduct by Cuomo, Nixon and others who might have been found guilty of a variety of charges. They have chosen to resign rather than face an inevitable legal fight. But the lawyer in me (isn’t it true that once a lawyer, always a lawyer – even if no current law license is in effect?) can’t help but consider due process in every proceeding of this type – especially when dealing with so called “public officials or officers”. Most resignations do not necessarily concede the truth of allegations.
Resignation often pre-empts the need for further action on the subject matter or the person allegedly involved. On occasion proceedings (civil or criminal) go forward anyway. We don’t know yet what will be done in the Cuomo matter.
While my heart may be with the victims of possible crimes (e.g. the women who were allegedly mistreated by Cuomo and all of us who witnessed the outrages and crimes of the Nixon period), we must also conclude that there is reason for the process of law. I have not researched the issue of how many public officials resign their office as a tactic to avoid upcoming legal process. Usually this is done out of fear that they might be found guilty (or civilly liable) if formal proceedings go forward.
A resignation, rather than a legal fight is certain to be seen by many as an admission of guilt. This is not necessarily so in all cases. In many matters getting the alleged wrongdoer out of office or a position where he/she could do harm, is itself a benefit of resignation. A legal fight could result in a finding of not guilty or not civilly liable. But the harm may already be done by the alleged acts and the fact of resignation. As I was preparing my first book on ethics (ETHICS FOR GOVERNMENT EMPOYEES, Crisp Publications, 1993) I could see that public employees at any level (federal, state, local) had to meet certain standards of conduct for “public employees”. While working on our upcoming book PRINCIPLED CHOICES (which is co-authored by my wife, Bryane), we can clearly see and write about the ethical responsibilities of all people at any personal or professional level.
One might say that resignation is an admission that allegations aimed at whomever –are true. My own opinion (as expressed here) is that resignation is not an admission (unless actually said), but is a process decision in the matter. It is a decision, that the accused person does not want to proceed to his/her due process rights for his/her own reasons (cost, emotional health, family, etc.) … and sometimes, it is the best decision for all concerned.
Charles P. Lickson
Front Royal, Virginia
(Charles P. Lickson is a former trial attorney. He is now a professional mediator and writer. He is the author of IRONING IT OUT: SEVEN SIMPLE STEPS TO RESOLVING CONFLICT and 7 other books.)
Opinion
Democratic candidate for the House of Delegates,18th District thinks we can do better
This week, the Virginia legislature passed the 2021 budget to spend the proceeds of the American Rescue Plan (HB 7001). This budget provides funding for salary raises for law enforcement officers, replenishes the unemployment fund, increases funding for college education and mental health services, supports access to high-speed internet for all Virginians by 2024, and other projects improving the quality of life for all Virginians. With all this, it still ends up with a budget surplus.
This budget bill passed with significant bipartisan support; more than half of the Republican caucus voted in favor. Unfortunately, Michael Webert, the delegate from our 18th District, was among the minority who voted against this excellent legislation. This is not in the least bit surprising; Delegate Webert seems to think the duty of a delegate is simply to vote against any bill that crosses his desk. In the combined 2020-21 sessions, there were 115 “key votes, according to the “Vote Smart” website. Webert voted “aye” on only 20 of these.
The 18th District deserves better. We need a delegate who evaluates legislation on its merits, and votes in the interest of the citizens of the district and of Virginia. That doesn’t seem to be Michael Webert.
Douglas Ward
Sperryville
Candidate for House of Delegates
Opinion
Reader urges diligence, fact checking in analysis of COVID data
We have a good reason not to trust the government anymore. We should all be unwilling to risk our loved ones to political misinformation and find the truth ourselves. But we must also be cautious of the misinformed naysayers!
COVID vaccine safety was NOT compromised by expediting the process! The technology had been developed already because it was known that a viral pandemic was a possibility. The huge cash infusion by the government gave those companies what they needed to set up supply chains, the staffing, manufacturing facilities, and distribution plans before it was known that there would be a product that was safe and effective enough to produce. That risky investment would have been wasted if the product was not worth producing, which is why no company will take that risk itself. We were lucky. The product proved safe and effective. Celebrate that! And, thank the millions of brave people who have presented arms for a painless jab before you. They were scared too.
The VAERS database has been recommended as a data source by previous letters, but then they misinterpreted its contents! VAERS is the adverse event early warning system set up years ago to identify patterns that might signal a problem. Anyone can report. It is raw, unconfirmed data that the CDC and FDA then investigate. You will see that deaths reported, not yet confirmed as due to the vaccine, are 6500 per 350 million shots. The risk of dying in a car accident is 38,000 per 350 million people. Will you stop driving? The risk of thrombosis from the J&J vaccine is less than from pregnancy. So, take Moderna. The risk of anaphylaxis is less than a dose of penicillin, and it is treatable.
It was implied that the companies were relieved of liability because vaccines are not safe. Not true! In fact, that limited liability began in the 1980s and is totally unrelated to COVID vaccines, which are a newer and safer technology.
And another argument, I will quote directly from Mr. Randolph: “Even the CDC admits that 94% of COVID deaths had underlying medical conditions.” This is a very sad red herring that, even if it were true, is a convolution of the fact that, but for COVID, those people would still be alive. One might suggest that many of those dying in car accidents also have underlying conditions.
Get the facts, be safe, mask up! We are in this boat together, whether we like it or not.
Cheryl Wulf
Warren County
Opinion
Reply to Forced Medical Treatment vs. Human Rights
Mr. Randolph’s letter was spot on to the division of American society over the pandemic and medical intervention.
First, any virus vaccine is not a cure-all. Second, our medical health is not opened for examination by politicians or employers.
The big “Fear Factor” is what is controlling those that want to live in a bubble! With all the uprise in death by other means; drugs, suicides, cancers, other diseases, and such? To let politicians become my physician in health matters is like asking my child to drive the car!
I agree with Mr. Randolph, do some fact-checking on VAERS before letting the 1% control you with the big “Fear Factor”!
Issuing mandates of this nature? Only keeps division going.
Tenia Smith
Front Royal
Opinion
COVID risks
Does the council also object to professional licensure as a requirement for employment in hospitals?
The price Front Royal will pay for refusing to mask up, vaccinated or not, will be paid by the children who will sit in classrooms all day with high levels of virus swirling about, each a little incubator for viral mutations, to be carried home to the family at the end of the day. Are you really advocating risking their young lives, or the devastation of lifelong complications of COVID, for your personal “freedom”? This is not the same as foregoing mental health counseling or a lipid medication. This is a deadly, debilitating, and highly contagious disease that has already killed over 600,000 people nationally!
The risk of a side effect from COVID vaccines is minuscule compared to the huge risk of suffering and dying from COVID. If you want to live in a healthy and prosperous community, then mask up and protect your children. In the final analysis, the cost to FR will be a personal tragedy, lost income, exorbitant medical costs, long-term suffering, and economic decline. Is this what you are advocating?
Cheryl Wulf
Warren County, Virginia
Opinion
A challenging year at the Humane Society of Warren County
Much like every year, we are facing challenges associated with another difficult kitten season. When you think of our shelter kittens, we hope you think of clean fluffy bright-eyed youngsters, but the reality is much different. Kittens come to us from car engines, hotel ceilings, born at a construction site, covered in ticks, lice, ringworm; with broken legs, viruses, infections, you name it. A far cry from the end result that you are familiar with.
We struggle behind the scenes every year to save as many of them as can be done, with huge thanks to our foster families who fight alongside us. We have many successes, but also many are too far behind to be saved, despite every effort.
This year has been especially challenging, as one of those kittens born on the street came to us with a very deadly virus, panleukopenia. 90% of cats and kittens who get this virus perish. You may have seen that we have shut down all cat adoptions, cat intakes, and cat volunteering as we laser focus on our protocols to keep the 94 cats and kittens in our care safe. Your patience and understanding are much appreciated.
Additionally, we have recently lost our long-time Community Outreach Coordinator Sue, who has decided to step back from the incredibly challenging job of managing our foster program and volunteers. She will be greatly missed, but we will continue on with our work at the same level that you expect from us.
We are dealing with two big challenges at once, but we continue to hold our no-kill status, offer life-saving community programs, and the commitment to our mission. We hope you will “excuse our dust” as we work through things and emerge as strong as ever.
This year has been an excellent reminder of why we worked so hard to get our “HSWC Spay Clinic – Linda R. Lorber Campus” up and running. Perhaps next year will be a little easier on us, and a little more every year after that.
Meghan Bowers
Humane Society of Warren County