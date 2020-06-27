Is your dog depressed?

Did you know that dogs can be afflicted by bouts of depression? Indeed, many animals can suffer from mental health disorders similar to the ones humans experience. If you’re worried about your pooch, here’s what you should know about canine depression.

Symptoms

Canine depression isn’t always easy to recognize, and in many instances, a medical condition can explain a dog’s behavioral changes. However, the signs typically associated with canine depression include:

• Loss of interest in normal activities



• Sleeping more• Loss of appetite• Excessive paw licking• Hiding

Causes

There are a variety of things that can lead to depression in dogs, including:

• An upheaval. A schedule change, move or the arrival of a new family member can affect your dog more than you might expect.

• Bereavement. Dogs can feel the loss of a loved one — human or canine — as much as we do. If a close member of your family has just moved away or died, your pooch may be grieving.

• Illness. In some cases, the symptoms of a medical condition will either mimic or cause canine depression. A veterinary exam can determine whether this is a factor in your dog’s behavior.

If you think your dog is suffering from depression, the best thing you can do is maintain a regular schedule. Be consistent with feeding times and go for lots of long walks to ensure your pup gets sufficient exercise. Most importantly, praise your dog when he or she seems to be happy, amused, or playful.

If symptoms don’t go away within a few months, talk to your veterinarian. They may prescribe an antidepressant or suggest another treatment that can help.