The year 2020 provided a high-intensity crash course in online strategies for business owners, from social media marketing to the ins and outs of e-commerce. And because the trend is expected to stick around post-pandemic, you might want to double-check this often overlooked feature: Is your website mobile-friendly?

The website Statista reported that mobile devices account for more than half of all global online traffic. So when a mobile user lands on your website, what will they find?

Websites look different on a phone or tablet than on our laptops and their responsiveness can vary as well. Here are some things to keep in mind when evaluating how effective your site is for mobile users:

* Check how the layout appears. Headlines, images, the font size of articles, and sales pages — in short, is your site readable?

* Responsiveness. Do the pages load quickly? Are your sales cart easy to use and can a potential client or customer checkout without hassle?

* Is your layout cluttered or clean? A busy-looking website will be even harder to navigate on a mobile device.

* Make buttons easy to see and use.

If you want to know more, Google provides a testing tool to check out how mobile-friendly your site is. You can find it at https://search.google.com/test/mobile-friendly.