Isla Margaret Blevins (2022)

Michael T. “Mike” Reardon, Jr., 59, of Browntown, Virginia, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at his home.

A funeral service will be held on Sunday, March 6 at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Pastor Jeff Fletcher officiating. Inurnment will be private.

Mike was born July 2, 1962, in Culpeper, Virginia son of Nancy T. Deavers of Browntown and the late Michael Thomas Reardon, Sr. He was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose #829 in Front Royal. He worked for Luck Stone for 28 years, most recently as a foreman in Bealton. Anyone could tell you that he was counting down to retirement, by year, month and day! Mike never met a stranger and will be greatly missed by his family and numerous friends.

Surviving with his mother, are a daughter, Elizabeth L. Reardon of Browntown; fiancée, Dawn Lockhart of Browntown; step-mother, Frances Reardon of Stephens City; three brothers, Bowyer “Bo” Reardon and wife Melanie of North Carolina, James Reardon and wife Kerry of Culpeper and Wesley Deavers and wife Tanya of Brownton; two sisters, Valerie Sayer and husband Ian of Winchester and Trish Hahn and husband Chuck of Winchester; his cat, Leroy; and many cousins, nephews, nieces, aunts, and uncles.

Mike was preceded in death by his father; and his step-father Donnie Deavers.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 5 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Cool Spring Church of God, 3705 Gooney Manor Loop, Bentonville, VA 22610 or the Browntown Community Center, 96 Browntown Rd, Bentonville, VA 22610, or to National 4-H Council Contributions, PO Box 69364, Baltimore, MD 21264-9364.