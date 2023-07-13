Local News
It was a ‘Dog Day Afternoon’ in WC General District Court as Commonwealth referees Atwood-WCSO dog seizure cases
As temperatures outside climbed toward the mid-to-upper 90s, a request to have custody of an approximately 10-year-old, crippled female Dachshund called “Baby Girl” transferred from its caretaker Kristie Atwood to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office was resolved by “non-suit” agreed to by the Commonwealth, the defendant and her counsel David Silek at a hearing on Wednesday afternoon, July 12.
It was explained to this reporter outside the courtroom following the non-suit that Atwood takes physically-impaired dogs that may be on the verge of being put down from various regional rescue operations and fosters them to offer them some remaining quality of life time.
According to the Commonwealth’s petition for a hearing on the matter, the dog was seized on June 30 by WCSO Deputy A. Dawson in response to a neighbor complaint about a dog running loose that was established to belong to Kristie Atwood, who lived nearby. Atwood later explained to Royal Examiner that she has a “doggie door” for her fostered, as well as some family dogs to go in and out onto her 22 acre property. And that due to their generally poor condition, a number without use of their rear legs, a typical old-age problem for Dachshunds she observed, they generally do not roam far or off her property. She said due to a lack of information from the sheriff’s office she does not know if Baby Girl was taken on or off her property. The County does have a dogs must be leashed to prevent them running at large outside of fenced yards ordinance, it was noted during Wednesday’s hearing.
The result of the non-suit in the case of this one of 18 more dogs eventually seized into custody by the Sheriff’s Office from Atwood on July 5 will be that Baby Girl will be returned to its technical owner, the Charlottesville-based Rescue Group “K Kids Rescue”. The remaining dogs it appears for now will remain in the custody of the Humane Society of Warren County Julia Wagner Animal Shelter, which often operates near its shelter capacity without the sudden influx of 18 or 19 seized dogs from one household.
From the report of Deputy Dawson attached to the Commonwealth’s petition for Wednesdays hearing, Atwood’s role in mentoring crippled and handicapped dogs was not known at the time they were seized. Rather, it seemed the deputy may have inferred abuse or neglect as the cause of the animals conditions.
“The dachshund dog was located and observed to have no use of hind limbs, underweight, and an open wound was observed on rear paw. Upon further observation, the dog was noted to have numerous open wounds and sores. The dog was taken into custody for medical care,” the deputy wrote, noting that he was “advised the owner was Kristie Atwood,” adding, “Since the incident where this dog was taken for medical care, a search warrant has been obtained and executed where an additional 18 dogs were seized from the residence.”
Judge Mary Daniel observed in accepting the non-suit resolution on custody of Baby Girl on July 12, that her decision “has no effect on things not in front of the court today.” Those things not before the court Wednesday, July 12, being possession and custody of the remaining 18 dogs taken from the Atwood home. Atwood expressed concern after court was adjourned that three of the dogs taken that are partially paralyzed will be put down now that they have been removed from her fostering care designed to extend their lives beyond the point rescue operations or shelters would face for euthanizing dogs with little to no adoption possibilities and limited facility space. It may be noted, however, that the Wagner Shelter has become a “no-kill” shelter in recent years.
Questioned about a next step, Atwood said she had not yet been informed about a hearing date on the other 18 dogs, but that her attorney was trying to establish a date, possibly in the coming week, for her to begin to act to regain custody of the other dogs. She pointed out two of those dogs belong to her son, including one service dog; 11 are being fostered from K-Kids Rescue; two are hospice fosters from other rescue groups; and three are her own.
She also noted that her attorney had filed a counter suit against the Warren County Sheriff’s Office for violation of her 4th Amendment Constitutional protection against unlawful search and seizure in the July 5th taking of the 18 dogs in her home, five days after the seizure of Baby Girl.
Atwood said she was never contacted by the sheriff’s office about the circumstance of her possession of the 19 dogs and their conditions, including Baby Girls, prior to the July 5th seizure of the remaining 18. She also noted that she believed transport of the dogs that day by the sheriff’s office with temperatures, like this past Wednesday in the 90’s, had been done against codes that require a certain amount of separation and that animals be in vehicles with some sort of circulated or cooled air when moved in excessively high temperatures.
Stay tuned as this “Dog Day Afternoon” drama continues to unfold — with a nod to the 1975 crime film featuring Al Pacino and John Cazale.
Local News
Randolph-Macon Academy announces appointment of new Athletic Director
Congratulations to Chris Peter on being appointed as Randolph-Macon Academy’s new Athletic Director! With his extensive experience as a faculty member and his involvement in various teaching positions and the administration team at R-MA Middle School since 2015, Chris is well-prepared for this role.
His background as a member of the R-MA Coaching Staff, coaching soccer, basketball, and flag football, showcases his dedication to athletics and mentoring student-athletes. Additionally, Chris’s pursuit of an Educational Administration degree at Shenandoah University demonstrates his commitment to furthering his knowledge and skills in the field.
As an undergrad at Shenandoah University, Chris played soccer and even served as the assistant coach of the Hornet’s Soccer Program. His 20 years of experience as a soccer trainer and coach, including owning and operating the Shenandoah Soccer Academy in Winchester, VA, highlight his expertise in the sport.
In the upcoming 23/24 season, Chris will be supporting Coach Damiani while also leading the Athletics Department at R-MA. With his leadership, the department aims to upgrade the athletic facilities at the Academy, enhancing the overall sports experience for the students.
We wish Chris Peter the best of luck in his new role as the Athletic Director at Randolph-Macon Academy, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact he will make in the school’s athletics program.
R-MA is a co-ed, private boarding school for grades 6-12 in Front Royal, Virginia – just 1-hour from Washington D.C. 100% of R-MA graduates are accepted to university every year, with the Class of 2022 graduating 59 students who received over $16.6 million in scholarships. Find out more about the R-MA difference! Visit us out at www.RMA.edu.
Local News
Humane Society Executive Director Ousted Over Personnel Management Issues
After a three-year stint as executive director of the Humane Society of Warren County at its Julia Wagner Animal Shelter, the Royal Examiner learned this week that Meghan Bowers was peremptorily fired by the Humane Society of Warren County (HSWC) Board of Directors approximately two weeks ago for allegedly “mismanaging” her employees.
According to information received from various unofficial sources, Bowers was called “on the carpet” allegedly to learn that one or more shelter employees had complained about her management style and the decision was made to terminate prior to her being called in by the board to announce its decision.
This reporter reached out to colleague Malcolm Barr Sr., a former HSWC board president for verification. After several calls Barr said he had received confirmation of the “decision to fire” from a board member, and later from Bowers herself, without any further explanation. Several sources observed that a humane society Facebook post had been made of the action several days earlier — at least millennials were aware of it closer to real time.
Barr, who from his lifelong interest in animal welfare remains close to local humane society and Julia Wagner Shelter operations, said the board action “came as a shock” to him personally. He observed that from his perspective Bowers and her staff had made significant improvements to the shelter and society operations in recent years, including the opening of a downtown discount spay/neuter clinic, a successful fundraising merchandise store, and establishment last year of a project very close to his heart, the Dogs of War Memorial Garden at the Wagner Shelter grounds. In fact, Barr brought “official Washington” media attention to the event with provision of a guest keynote speaker from the D.C. office of Voice of America (VOA) — well, done Malcolm and Steve Herman!
Barr said he was “sorry to see Meghan go, particularly under the circumstances” but that she had left behind a well-trained and extremely efficient deputy Kayla Wines, who has been given a six-month temporary appointment as acting executive director. “Apparently everything she was doing personnel-wise wasn’t all bad,” Barr laconically observed.
Local News
A Showcase of Horsepower and Community Spirit: The 66th Annual Warren County Fair
Attention, adrenaline junkies, and festival enthusiasts! The 66th Annual Warren County Fair is ready to open its gates from July 31 to August 5, 2023. Situated in the picturesque setting of the Warren County Fairgrounds on 522 North and Fairground Road in Front Royal, VA, the event promises to be a thrilling mix of high-speed action and traditional fairground attractions.
The fair’s festivities kick off a day early, with a special concert on July 30th at 7:30 pm by the rising star Megan Moroney. Known for her soulful tunes and captivating stage presence, Moroney’s performance is set to create a harmonious start to a week of exhilarating events.
As August begins, the fair will shift gears, offering a succession of high-octane events sure to satisfy motor enthusiasts. On July 31, daredevils will witness a car-crushing extravaganza in the form of the Demolition Derby. The Truck Drag Races will raise the dust on August 1, followed by Bullride Mania on August 2, promising a wild and gripping spectacle.
ATV enthusiasts won’t be left behind, as August 3 sees some of the most intense ATV Races. The traditional Truck and Tractor Pull on August 4 will bring a taste of classic strength and skill competition. Finally, the roar of engines and the larger-than-life spectacle of the Monster Trucks on August 5 will cap off a week of non-stop excitement.
The 66th Annual Warren County Fair is not just a summer event but a testament to the community’s spirit and a vibrant showcase of raw horsepower. With weekly tickets available at a discount, this is the perfect chance for thrill-seekers and families alike to experience an unforgettable week. For more information, visit warrencountyfair.com. Buckle up, folks; a rip-roaring adventure awaits!
Local News
Last Week of Front Royal Fireman’s Carnival Promises Unforgettable Fun
As the summer sun continues to shine brightly, so does the spirit of the annual Front Royal Fireman’s Carnival.
On July 12, the carnival delivered another dose of entertainment and community spirit with its vibrant Fireman’s Parade. If you couldn’t witness it firsthand, don’t fret. RoyalExaminer brings the parade to your screens. Relive the joy or experience it for the first time – the carnival’s magic is just a click away.
On July 13th, the Front Royal Cardinals go head-to-head against the Culpeper Cavaliers. In a gracious gesture from sponsors Bill Powers and Ellen Aders from State Farm, admission to the game is absolutely free, with no ticket required.
Adding to the flurry of activities, on July 13, the night sky will blaze with a magnificent display of fireworks after dark. This dazzling spectacle promises to leave the town and its residents in awe, casting a spell of wonder over the closing days of the Fireman’s Carnival.
Remember, the last day of the carnival is Saturday, July 15. That leaves just a few more days to enjoy the thrill of the rides, the taste of the delicious relish, and the camaraderie of the community. The carnival organizers are looking forward to seeing everyone enjoying these last days, cherishing each moment, and creating memories that will last a lifetime.
The Front Royal Fireman’s Carnival expresses immense gratitude for the ongoing support from the community. The success of this event is a testament to the unity and spirit of the townsfolk. So let’s keep the momentum going – share the news and extend the joy of the carnival.
Enjoy the 2023 Front Royal Fireman’s Parade in this exclusive Royal Examiner video.
Local News
Virginia Cooperative Extension Seeks Community Input through Needs Assessment Survey
Local residents are invited to share insights to guide program development
The Virginia Cooperative Extension (VCE) has announced a statewide needs assessment survey, aiming to understand better the needs of communities across the Northern Shenandoah Valley. VCE encourages all residents, regardless of their past engagement with the Extension’s services, to participate.
The findings from this survey will help VCE refine its priorities and develop programs that best address the needs of local residents. The process is anonymous and is estimated to take only about 10 minutes.
VCE, an educational outreach program of Virginia Tech and Virginia State University, is deeply rooted in local communities, delivering knowledge, supporting businesses, and conducting research to enhance the well-being of all Virginians.
The survey is divided into three sections: personal background, community issues, and further personal information. Its purpose is to understand residents’ perceptions of potential community issues and their suggestions for VCE’s focus areas.
While there are no explicit risks or benefits to participating, the participants’ responses will contribute to a broader understanding of community needs and subsequently help VCE shape their future initiatives to meet those needs. The collected data will be kept confidential to the fullest extent provided by law.
Those interested can access the survey online via the following links until August 31: English version at https://tinyurl.com/2023vcensvneedsE and Spanish version at https://tinyurl.com/2023vcensvneedsS. Paper copies can also be obtained from any of the county Extension offices in the Northern Shenandoah Valley.
For any queries regarding the study, you may reach out to Sarah Baughman at baughman@vt.edu or call 540-231-7142.
Local News
Virginia’s Route 658 to Get Bridge Over Norfolk Southern Railway Becoming a Reality
Warren County to Benefit from Improved Traffic Flow and Future Rail Needs Accommodation
In a push to improve traffic flow reliability and accommodate future rail needs, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has announced a new bridge construction project on Route 658 (Rockland Road) over the Norfolk Southern Railway in Warren County.
This is a video released by VDOT in 2021 as an overview of the project.
This project will develop a grade-separated crossing over the Norfolk Southern Railway, strategically situated near Front Royal and the Virginia Inland Port. The endeavor is driven by the need to mitigate frequent and lengthy traffic disruptions experienced by motorists due to trains accessing this track multiple times a day.
The bridge, standing 220 feet long and 42 feet wide, will boast a minimum vertical clearance of 23 feet over the railroad tracks. Its height is designed to accommodate double-stacked freight containers, allowing uninterrupted passage of trains beneath the bridge and ensuring traffic on Route 658 continues unimpeded.
The Route 658 project will also incorporate enhancements to the roadway approaches. In addition, it aims to improve the alignment of Route 705 (Fishnet Boulevard) with the entrance to Rockland Park. The shift of Route 705 and the park’s entrance away from the railroad tracks will facilitate the construction of a right-turn lane into the park, aligning it with a new entrance road for Cornerstone Baptist Church.
Another notable feature of the project includes the installation of a new access road to the natural gas facility and a realigned service road for Alleghany Power. Route 658 will also boast paved shoulders wide enough for both bicyclists and pedestrians, including the stretch over the railway.
Crucially, the project design takes into consideration environmental factors, ensuring the preservation of sinkhole areas which serve as the habitat for the protected Madison Cave Isopod species.
Construction is set to kick off in early 2024, with the project advertised for construction in summer 2023. The construction phase is projected to span 19 months, with Route 658 closed for the duration and traffic rerouted. However, Rockland Park will remain accessible to the public throughout the construction period.
As of 2021, Route 658 experienced an average daily traffic count of 2,600 vehicles, a figure expected to swell to 6,400 vehicles per day by the design year of 2046. The project, with a total estimated cost of $28,096,042, is partially funded by a BUILD grant awarded to the Virginia Port Authority by the United States Department of Transportation.
This significant infrastructure improvement will not only eliminate waiting times for the thousands of vehicles that use Rockland Road each day but will also future-proof the route to meet anticipated railway expansion needs.
VDOT held a virtual public meeting last year – click here to watch the recording.
Wind: 6mph SSW
Humidity: 57%
Pressure: 29.81"Hg
UV index: 1
90/70°F
88/66°F