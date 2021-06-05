Local News
It’s almost time for the Fireman’s Carnival, the famous Fireman’s Relish, rides and fireworks too
On Saturday, June 5, 2021, our publisher Mike McCool stopped by the Front Royal Fire Department when he heard that the “secret” and famous Fireman’s Relish was being made. He was tipped off by Hoss Feldhauser, a Front Royal Fire Department life member, who just loves the relish.
One of the major draws to the carnival is their famous fireman’s relish. Be sure to come down early and get you a pint of relish as they may run out towards the end of the carnival. It might be best to get an extra pint, so you can help out a friend that misses out! The mustard-based relish is a recipe handed down over many years and has become very popular. Three members of their department, Hugh Williams, Skillet Henry, and Gary Keyser, receive credit for the origin of this delicious condiment.
Watch as he speaks with Larry Oliver, Fire Chief at the Front Royal Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department, and tries to get that recipe.
The annual Fireman’s Carnival and Parade begins Thursday, July 8th, and goes through Saturday, July 17, 2021. The Fireman’s Parade will be Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Watch for more details as the time approaches. Visit their website or Facebook page . Details will be posted soon.
Update: One of our subscribers, Prudence Mathews, begs to differ with Hoss Feldhouser’s memory of the recipe. The original recipe came from Mr. Hugh Reid. We referred to him as “Mr. Hugh”. In the early ’60s, my husband Billy Mathews and Gary Keyser made the Relish every day of the Carnival, in our kitchen, using a hand grinder for the cabbage and onions. Billy took his vacation that week for years. After several years, when the Carnival was located on the playground of E Wilson Morrison school, Billy would make it himself in the cook tent there every day. It was hot as hades under that tent. My daughter, Lauren, still makes the original recipe and I imagine Kathy does too.
EDA Executive Committee discusses operational adjustments, coming officer elections and future meeting structure
During the open session of an Executive Committee meeting of the Warren County Economic Development Authority (EDA), Friday, June 4, several logistical matters moving forward were discussed. Among those were a tightening of the EDA’s committee structure to make it more cohesive; the coming election of EDA board officers; and a move back to in-person meetings when State and County emergency directives related to the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus pandemic are lifted.
On that last matter, as the meeting agenda was being adopted, Jorie Martin suggested adding “personnel contacts with the attorney present”. Perhaps offering a clue on that emerging issue, Tom Pattison commented, “I was going to add that after the morning email I got.”
EDA Board and Executive Committee Chairman Jeff Browne told the four members present the prospective move back to in-person meetings is complicated by the fact one EDA board member is now refusing to be vaccinated or continue to wear a mask in public, while two other board members have high-susceptibility issues either personally or professionally. Since no explanation of the refusal stance was offered during the ensuing discussion, one might guess that the member at issue was not among those present for Friday’s committee meeting. Present in addition to Browne were Jorie Martin, Greg Harold, and Tom Pattison, along with the staff. In the wake of recent County Board appointments to fill EDA Board vacancies, the remaining members of the now-full-compliment EDA board are Jim Wolfe, and new members Scott Jenkins and Robert Hencken. Jenkins and his wife run a B&B near the Appalachian Trail, and our information is that Hencken is in cyber-security work.
As noted in a recent Royal Examiner article on updated info on new State and CDC pandemic response guidelines, the relaxed masking, and social distancing standards are primarily aimed at fully vaccinated people, while those unvaccinated are recommended to continue to mask, maintain 6-feet of public social distancing and continue to wash hands regularly. The EDA office meeting room does not lend itself too much social distancing. So, other larger potential meeting spaces, as well as the use of isolating plastic barriers were discussed.
With Board officer elections approaching, Browne noted his position as the “Interim Board Chairman” in the wake of Ed Daley’s departure to the “Interim County Administrator’s” job. Both Daley and Browne’s positions have since had the interim removed. Should his interim appointment and subsequent service filling out a portion of the final year of Daley’s chairmanship term impact his ability to serve a full, two-year term were he to be renominated to the chairman’s seat, he asked his Executive Committee colleagues.
Martin said she believed he should be eligible for a full two-year term, should that be the board’s intent with the experience he has developed in Daley’s place. Pattison and Harold concurred with Martin on the matter.
Browne also suggested that all four officers – chair, vice-chair, secretary, and treasurer – be nominated at the same time so that a full slate of candidates could be presented at the regular June EDA Board meeting later in the month. Martin suggested polling of the full board to see which members were willing to take on the added responsibility of officer’s duties. Browne said he would have staff send a description of the various officer duties out to all members.
As to structure, Browne opened discussion on a reduction or consolidation of existing committees to tighten up operations. It was observed that the number of committees, especially as to Finance and Assets, was implemented as an additional move to transparency in the wake of the financial scandal under the previous executive director and board’s leadership. Maintaining that transparency while maximizing efficient operations seemed to be the consensus of a path forward.
It was suggested other committees with more peripheral duties, like Communications, might be combined under an Ad Hoc Committee with sub-committees created as necessary. EDA Attorney Sharon Pandak noted that some committee adjustments might need to coincide with a tweaking of the EDA’s bylaws, as they may apply to the creation or function of individual committees.
“We don’t want to diminish transparency, but not have so many groupings we’re not focusing on issues efficiently,” Browne told the Executive Committee. Work toward a viable and functional end result was committed to, as Chairman Browne noted final decisions weren’t yet necessary at the committee level.
The discussion then shifted to assuring the EDA has a bidding system in place on its properties being marketed so that no interested party is excluded from equal representation in the process. Browne pointed to what he called the “good work you’ve already done” in that regard to Asset Committee Chairman Harold. Harold thanked the committee chair for raising the issue as an ongoing matter of scrutiny on processes.
Martin added that a policy should be formulated as to how EDA Board members respond if approached individually about inquiries into a sale or rental properties.
After 45 minutes, at 9:45 a.m. the Executive Committee went into a closed session on two topics: “Avtex Redevelopment” and legal matters related to the dueling litigation between the EDA and Town of Front Royal, as well as other matters involving the town government. As it was a committee, rather than a full board meeting, no announcements or motions came out of the closed session when it adjourned at 11:01 a.m. and the open meeting was quickly adjourned as well.
Judge will allow amended complaint to be filed against Meza council appointment
It appeared to be a 3-2 win for Plaintiff Paul Aldrich from Judge William Sharp in a June 4th written decision on oral arguments to reconsider the judge’s original denial of a challenge of the in-house appointment of Jacob Meza to the Front Royal Town Council four days after the term he chose not to run for re-election to expired on January 1.
The bottom line was in the final paragraph of the 3-1/2 page written reaction to the oral arguments the court heard from plaintiff counsel David Downes and defense attorney Heather Bardot 10 days earlier on May 25th.
“I will grant the plaintiff, Aldrich, twenty-one days to file an Amended Complaint if he be so inclined. The defendants, Town and Meza, shall then respond within twenty-one days of the Amended Complaint,” Judge Sharpe wrote in concluding his written decision, adding instructions to Aldrich’s attorney – “The plaintiff’s counsel, Mr. Downes, should prepare an order reflecting this ruling, to be endorsed by both counsel with an opportunity to note any exceptions.”
The need for an amended complaint was explained in the judge’s previous three-plus pages, ruling on five specific issues in dispute:
1/ Does the court have jurisdiction to make a ruling? – Yes.
2/ Does the plaintiff complaint fail to state that Town Code Section 47 applies to council appointments? – Not yet proven by the defendants.
3/ Has the defense established that Town Code Section 47 is unconstitutional in its stated exception to the appointment of councilmen to the office of Town Treasurer within the one-year prohibition to staff appointments, and hence render it not applicable to the issue at hand? – No.
4/ Does plaintiff Aldrich state sufficient grounds to support the sought preliminary injunction against Meza’s appointment? – No.
5/ Is a Writ of Mandamus the proper remedy for this case? – No, but a “quo warranto” filing asserting the priority of the Town Charter in the challenge could be the venue for such remedy.
And as stated above, the bottom line is that Judge Sharp will allow the plaintiff to amend his complaint to fit the proper legal reference points the court notes in its ruling. And then allow the defense to respond to that amended complaint before moving toward a hearing for more oral arguments in support of the amended written complaint and defense response.
Click here to view the ruling in its entirety.
Two new principals approved by Warren County School Board
The Warren County School Board approved the appointments of two new principals for Warren County Public Schools (WCPS), among several other actions taken during its Wednesday, June 2 meeting.
Shamika McDonald is the new principal of Leslie Fox Keyser Elementary (LFK) School effective July 1. McDonald, who has worked for WCPS for 17 years, currently serves as the assistant principal at LFK, where she has worked for the last four years. McDonald replaces current LFK Principal Danelle Sperling, who last month was appointed as the new principal for Skyline High School.
“Her extensive preparation throughout her career makes Mrs. McDonald the perfect choice for this position,” WCPS Superintendent Christopher Ballenger said in introducing her to the School Board.
McDonald, who has three children attending Warren County schools, is a WCPS graduate and currently is completing a doctorate degree in instructional leadership, according to Ballenger.
Following a motion by board member Kristen Pence and a second by Vice Chairwoman Catherine Bower, the School Board voted unanimously to approve McDonald’s appointment, with Chairman Arnold Williams Jr., Bower, and board members James Wells, Ralph Rinaldi, and Pence voting aye.
“I thank you for the opportunity to continue my leadership at LFK,” McDonald said following the vote. “The love, dedication, and passion we have ensured student success is at the heart of everything that we say, and do. I’m excited to continue my journey with our Lil’ Cats and will continue our reputation and emphasis on kindness that was initiated by Mrs. Sperling.”
Ballenger also introduced and requested approval of the appointment of Kenneth Knesh, Jr. as the next principal of Warren County High School, where he currently serves as assistant principal. Outgoing Principal Ernestine Jordan has retired.
Knesh, who has 22 years of experience in education, including as a teacher, has been vice-principal at Warren County High School for the last six years. His wife, Eileen Knesh, is a third-grade teacher at LFK, and his daughter is a rising freshman at Warren County High School.
“Mr. Knesh is a dedicated professional and a dedicated community member,” Ballenger said. “He has been involved in his church and is a volunteer basketball coach for Special Olympics. He is the best choice for this position.”
A motion to accept Knesh’s appointment was made by Bower, seconded by Rinaldi, and carried by a unanimous voice vote.
“I wanted to acknowledge Miss Ernestine Jordan, who has been principal of Warren County High School since the new high school opened up,” said Knesh in thanking the board for his appointment approval. “She has been my mentor and my inspiration for what I do every day.
“I thought about how I would follow your legacy, Miss Jordan,” he said, turning to address her in the audience on Wednesday night, “and then I realized that the only thing I need to do is to make you proud.”
More actions
The School Board also took several other actions on Wednesday, including the unanimous approval of the proposed 2022-2023 School Calendar, which lists the first day of school as of Tuesday, August 9, 2022, and the last day of school for WCPS students as of Thursday, May 25, 2023.
The board also unanimously approved a resolution that allows the superintendent to reassign staff for the 2021-2022 academic year, an action the board must take annually so that the superintendent may reassign any teacher, assistant principal, or principal within WCPS.
Among other approvals, the School Board unanimously voted to approve a $317,295 contract award to the Virginia Association of Counties Group Self Insurance Risk Pool (VACORP), which will provide property, liability, auto, student accident, and workers’ compensation insurances for WCPS during the fiscal year 2021-2022. The VACORP’s renewed contract now includes additional coverage for student-athletes.
Chairman Williams suggested putting out the contract for bid next year to determine if there are less expensive contracts available.
Community notes
Ressie Jeffries Elementary School Principal Nina Helmick and Assistant Principal Matt Hopple provided the School Board with an update on a school-sponsored fundraiser held two weeks ago that raised a total of $13,559 for first-grader Mason Ryder Langlais, 8, who has a rare disease and needs a transplant.
In a PowerPoint presentation by the school administrators, they said the student loves Legos and spending time with his family. He has been traveling to Children’s Hospital in Philadelphia for tests.
To help with the costs, four classrooms at Ressie Jeffries each raised over $1,000 in the fundraiser, and 37 staff members each donated over $100 apiece, Hopple said.
“Thank you all. That’s really touching to me,” said Chairman Williams. “That really choked me up. We appreciate your leadership on this event. It is very touching to see that the community responded and hopefully, Mason will be okay.”
Ballenger called the school community’s support indicative of what can be expected of Ressie Jeffries.
During the community participation portion of the meeting, three residents requested that the School Board lift student mask restrictions, which they claimed present an undue hardship on students by negatively impacting their mental health and social interactions. WCPS has modified some mask restrictions during outdoor recess but must continue to follow protocols set by Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s Executive Order 79.
The June 2 School Board meeting may be viewed in its entirety online at: https://wcps.new.swagit.com/videos/122376.
Traffic crashes claim 14 lives during 2021 Memorial Day weekend
The 2021 Memorial Day weekend not only saw an increase in overall traffic volumes on Virginia’s highways, but also an increase in traffic deaths. Preliminary reports indicate 14 people lost their lives during the four-day, holiday statistical counting period. During the same statistical counting period in 2020, traffic crashes on Virginia highways resulted in eight deaths.
Of the 14 individuals killed this year on Virginia highways, two were riding on motorcycles, and eight were not wearing a seat belt. The statistical counting period began at 12:01 a.m. Friday (May 28) and ended at midnight Monday (May 31).
The fatal crashes occurred in the cities of Richmond and Virginia Beach, and the counties of Botetourt, Bedford, Northampton, Cumberland, Chesterfield, Prince George, Tazewell, Amherst, Fairfax, and Albemarle. The two fatal motorcycle crashes occurred in the city of Virginia Beach and Tazewell County.
“I understand that most Virginians have been driving less in the past year. They may be feeling a bit green in the driver seat and their patience may be a bit short,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent. “But the rules of the road haven’t changed and safety on the roadways should be of paramount concern to everyone. This holiday weekend, as well as the entire year so far, has seen far too many people lose their lives on Virginia’s highways. Speeding, reckless driving, and distractions are leading to tragedy. Every one of these actions is a choice, a choice that has left too many families in mourning. In addition, eight people made the choice not to buckle up, a simple action that could have saved their lives and kept a family whole. Virginia State Police urge all Virginia drivers to step up and make safe decisions when they get into their vehicles. You have the opportunity to break this devastating streak.”
This year, the Memorial Day Operation C.A.R.E. Initiative fell within the annual “Click It or Ticket” campaign. During the entire statistical counting period for “Click It or Ticket” and the Memorial Day weekend which ran from 12:01 a.m. May 24 through midnight May 31, Virginia Troopers cited 5,553 speeders and 1,818 reckless drivers and arrested 79 impaired drivers. In addition, 740 individuals were cited for seat belt violations and 281 felony arrests were made. Virginia State Police also assisted 2,302 disabled motorists.
Funds generated from summonses issued by Virginia State Police go directly to court fees and the state’s Literary Fund, which benefits public school construction, technology funding and teacher retirement.
Humane Society’s ‘Barks and Bags’ back for 10th year in a row
For the last decade, the Humane Society of Warren County has hosted the annual Barks and Bags Ladies’ Luncheon and Handbag auction to raise money for the shelter. This year, June 23-25, the tradition continues as the shelter continues to work on improving the lives of animals and the people who love them.
Barks and Bags 2021 is sponsored by longstanding shelter supporters Ellen Aders of State Farm Insurance, and Jean Plauger of Jean’s Jewelers. Element Risk Management and Blake and Company Hair Spa return again as co-hosts.
Despite the pandemic, Barks and Bags have continued to be an important source of funding for the shelter, raising over $20,000 in 2020.
The event will be held this year at the Blue Ridge Arts Council on Main Street in Front Royal. Semi-private groups of 20-30 will enjoy wine and food while they view and bid on the designer handbags, including Coach, Valentino, Kate Spade, and more.
Tickets are now on sale at the Humane Society of Warren County at 1245 Progress Drive in Front Royal, Virginia. Tickets range from $80-100, and 100% of proceeds from this event directly benefit the homeless dogs and cats at the shelter.
For more information on this event or the Humane Society of Warren County, please call Meghan at 540-635-4734.
June 8 is deadline for candidates to file forms required by state law
Tuesday, June 8 at 7 p.m. is the deadline for candidates to file forms that are required under Title 24.2 of the State Code of Virginia in order to qualify to have their names printed on the ballot. Candidates nominated by a non-primary method must file the Certificate of Candidate Qualifications (§ 24.2-501) and the Statement of Economic Interests (§ 24.2-502). Independent candidates must also file Petitions of Qualified Voters (SBE-506-521) and Declaration of Candidacy (SBE-505/520) by the same deadline. Under § 24.2-504 of the Code of Virginia, these requirements must be met in order for a candidate’s name to be printed on the ballot for the November 2021 General Election.
The Code of Virginia authorizes the Virginia State Board of Elections to grant an extension of the deadline for filing either the Certificate of Candidate Qualifications or Statement of Economic Interests or both (§ 24.2-503). At a meeting of the State Board today, Chairman Robert Brink reiterated the board’s stance on granting extensions.
“In the past, due to the failure of multiple candidates to comply with the law’s requirements, the State Board has granted such extensions,” he said. “However, as I have made clear earlier this year, there is no assurance the Board will grant an extension of the deadline in the future.”
A candidate who has any questions about filing these forms should consult the Candidate Bulletins on the Virginia Department of Elections website: https://www.elections.virginia.gov/candidatepac-info/candidate-bulletins.
Voters with questions about elections may call the Virginia Department of Elections at (800) 552-9745, email the department at info@elections.virginia.gov, or visit the website at vote.virginia.gov. Voters are also encouraged to follow us on Twitter at @vaElect, Facebook at @VirginiaELECT and Instagram at @va_election.
