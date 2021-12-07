It’s Easy to Call Santa’s Phone Number

If you want to organize a gift exchange, there are two main ways to go about it, each with its own benefits and drawbacks. Here are a few things to consider about each option before you make a decision.

Secret Santa

For this type of exchange, each participant draws a name to determine who they’ll buy a gift for. If you can’t get everyone together, there are a number of websites and apps that allow you to virtually assign gift-givers without spoiling the surprise.

The advantage of Secret Santa is that by knowing who the recipient is in advance, you can choose a gift the specific person will enjoy. This is particularly appealing if the participants vary widely in age and interests.

Keep in mind, you can also ask each person to provide a few gift suggestions in case they get picked by someone who doesn’t know them very well. However, this does eliminate some element of surprise.

Open exchange

If you pick this option, sometimes known as a white elephant gift exchange, all you have to do is set a budget and ask everyone to bring an unmarked gift that’s likely to appeal to a majority of the group. Consider choosing a theme, such as home decor, travel, or gag gifts, to help people narrow down their selection.

This type of gift exchange is great if you want to make the experience a game. For example, you can have participants select and open a gift one by one, with the option to “steal” an unwrapped gift from someone else. The downside is that some people may be disappointed by what they get. Additionally, depending on who the participants are, it might be hard to find gifts that are universally appealing.

Regardless of which type of exchange you host, be sure to start planning early so participants have enough time to shop for a gift.