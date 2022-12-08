State News
‘It’s everywhere’: Fatal overdose numbers still higher than pre-pandemic
RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia localities can now get a look at the estimated money they will receive from multibillion-dollar national opioid settlements, to help with prevention and treatment in the ongoing opioid crisis. The recently established Opioid Abatement Authority released on Dec. 7 a lookup tool for localities to search the projected settlement funds estimated through the fiscal year 2039.
Anthony McDowell is the executive director of the Opioid Abatement Authority. His team reviews funding requests and distributes money from the abatement fund to provide treatment for communities most affected by opioid misuse and overdoses, McDowell said.
McDowell said that the authority is in its early stages and is only beginning to distribute money and notify localities of funding. Funding is based on factors including if the settlement originated from that locality and other conditions identified in the settlements. The organization also will review requests from localities.
According to the authority, settlements are with the manufacturer Janssen; distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, McKesson, and Walmart; and the marketing company McKinsey & Co.
Sen. George Barker, D-Fairfax, introduced Senate Bill 1469 in the 2021 General Assembly session to establish the Opioid Abatement Authority. The measure will be effective in creating long-term change to help counteract the opioid crisis, Barker said.
“I think we were very responsible and responsive to the people who have been dealing with these issues for years in helping to get funding to come in as part of some of these settlements and to be able to address it from both the public safety and the health care standpoints,” Barker said.
The funds can be used for “anything” targeting prevention and treatment and supporting people in recovery from opioid misuse, according to McDowell.
“Every dollar has to be spent on efforts to abate the opioid epidemic, and the definition of the law under the settlement is pretty broad,” McDowell said.
There will be multiple public listening sessions to help determine funding priorities in the coming months. State leaders are dedicated to helping those affected by opioid misuse, McDowell said.
“I know what motivates them is the passion to save lives and to help communities and families heal from the harm that has come about from the prescription opioid crisis,” McDowell said.
The five localities that will receive the highest percentage of opioid settlement money are Fairfax County, Virginia Beach, Henrico County, Richmond City, and Chesterfield County, respectively, according to data from the state attorney general’s office.
The Virginia areas with the most opioid overdose deaths in 2021 are Petersburg, Richmond, Hopewell, and Portsmouth cities and Henry County, respectively, according to a VDH forensic epidemiologist.
Fatal overdoses are still projected to be higher than pre-pandemic
Fatal drug overdoses have continued to be the leading cause of unnatural death in Virginia since 2013, followed by gun and motor vehicle-related deaths, according to recent VDH data.
Opioids, especially fentanyl, continue to drive a nearly decade-long spike in fatal overdoses. Fentanyl, prescription and illicit, contributed to over 76% of all fatal overdoses in 2021, according to VDH.
There have been 966 fentanyl-related overdoses this year from January through June, compared to 1,034 during the same period last year, according to VDH data. That is a 6.6% decline.
Almost 1,300 total overdoses occurred from January through the end of June, and all but 238 were opioid-related, according to the most recent VDH data analysis. However, for the first time in roughly a 10-year period, the projected overdose deaths for the year showed a decrease.
Despite a slight decrease in projected fatal overdoses for 2022, the total deaths are over 57% higher than pre-pandemic totals.
Fatal cocaine and methamphetamine overdoses increased in recent years, according to VDH. Last year, fatal overdoses involving methamphetamine and cocaine escalated by 42% and 24%, respectively.
Fentanyl, often unknown to the buyer, is mixed with other drugs as a way to increase potency. Fentanyl was found in over 84% of the 801 fatal cocaine overdoses in 2021, according to VDH. Fentanyl was found in almost 66% of fatal methamphetamine overdoses in 2021.
Pharmaceutical fentanyl is a synthetic opioid approved for treating severe pain. It is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Most fentanyl connected to overdoses is illegally made. For perspective, the amount of fentanyl that can prove fatal could fit on the tip of a pencil, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration.
More funding and services needed
Christopher Ronquest is the assistant director of operations at McShin Recovery Resource Foundation, a Henrico County-based organization that provides recovery services. Opioid misuse numbers continue to rise in the state, Ronquest said, and more services and more funding are needed.
There are 1,029 beds available for people seeking recovery in Virginia, Ronquest said. McShin provides 145 beds, he said. There were roughly 10,000 emergency room visits across the state for opioid misuse in 2021, Ronquest said, but McShin only served 498 participants. Almost 400 were new participants, according to data from McShin.
“A whole lot of people out there need recovery and might not know about it,” Ronquest said.
McShin was the first certified recovery community organization in Virginia when it was founded in 2004 and one of the first in the nation, Ronquest said. A distinction from a traditional rehabilitation center is the McShin peer-based recovery program format. There are 15 resident houses, with the majority located in Henrico County.
McShin has two 28-day intensive residential program houses, one located in Henrico County for males and females and a women’s recovery house in Chesterfield County, Ronquest said. He said that the foundation does not require insurance, and funding assistance is available for individuals who cannot pay for their recovery.
“The whole idea is to teach people how to get off drugs and alcohol and then show them a life that is attractive enough to stay off drugs and alcohol,” Ronquest said.
“It’s everywhere”
Elizabeth Powell has been sober for 22 years and is a certified peer recovery specialist with Richmond City Health District. Powell formerly used crack cocaine, she said. Powell works directly with individuals and communities to provide information about available recovery options. She gets alerts when overdoses occur and responds to the scene to provide support and distributes Narcan.
“They can contact someone like me that has a lived experience,” Powell said.
The number of individuals affected by opioid misuse is startling, Powell said, and many have limited access to recovery facilities to treat opioid addiction. A good way for individuals to learn about recovery is first “just knowing it exists,” she said
“I honestly believe in starting with first responders and working with the hospitals, so they can give that information to these individuals when they have overdosed and go out into the community,” Powell said. “I guess just getting out there with outreach is the best way.”
The drug doesn't discriminate, and addiction is “everywhere,” she said.
“It’s out in the country,” Powell said. “It’s in the city. It’s in neighborhoods.
By Natalie Barr
Capital News Service
Capital News Service is a program of Virginia Commonwealth University's Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students in the program provide state government coverage for various media outlets in Virginia.
State News
Governor Glenn Youngkin announces Virginia awarded over $67 million in CDC grant to support public health infrastructure
On December 7, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that the Commonwealth of Virginia received more than $67.5 million from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to support public health infrastructure. The five-year grant will help increase the public health workforce, improve organizational systems and modernize data infrastructure.
“As Virginians continue to return to the office, social settings, and classrooms, this grant will help us rebuild, reinforce and retain our public health workforce and system strained during the pandemic,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “From the first days of my administration, we have sought out ways to improve health outcomes for all Virginians, and this grant will assist us to get the necessary help needed to all Virginians across the Commonwealth.”
“This grant offers a most timely opportunity to support critical public health infrastructure in the Commonwealth,” said State Health Commissioner Colin Green, M.D., MPH. “The funding will allow us to invest in our outstanding public health professionals and provide Virginians with enhanced systems to protect the health and promote the well-being of all.”
The grant is part of the American Rescue Plan Act. The funding will help awardees address a range of infrastructure needs, based on the needs of their communities. The Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services (DBHDS) is one of the recipients of the multi-million dollar funding.
“As we work to enhance Virginia’s behavioral health and developmental disability systems of care, one of our key focuses is modernizing systems and processes that leverage best practices and technology to drive and sustain high-quality service outcomes,” said DBHDS Commissioner Nelson Smith. “The funding from this grant will help us continue our system modernization and ensure that we are providing the best care possible for the Virginians we serve.”
“This funding will help recruit, train and develop scientists who are on the front lines of Virginia’s response to emerging diseases, environmental disasters, and other public health threats,” said Joe Damico, DGS Director. “This workforce is critical to ensuring Virginia’s public health partners have access to high-quality, timely, cutting-edge laboratory data for disease surveillance and emergency surge response.”
VDH is one of 107 jurisdictions nationally to receive grant funding. The Virginia Beach Department of Public Health was awarded approximately $6 million from the same grant and was the sole eligible locality in Virginia. CDC awarded a total of $3.2 billion to states, localities, and jurisdictions across the nation. Recipients are expected to use the funding to achieve key short-term and long-term outcomes that involve workforce recruiting and support; improved processes and policies, and develop efficient and sustainable technologies. The grant is the first of its kind that specifically targets overarching public health infrastructure and systems.
The VDH is coordinating this statewide public health grant.
State News
Attorney General Miyares joins bipartisan multistate coalition in U.S. Supreme Court to hold big tech accountable
Attorney General Jason Miyares announced on December 7, 2022, that Virginia joined a bipartisan coalition of 25 States and the District of Columbia in filing an amicus brief at the United States Supreme Court in Gonzalez v. Google. The brief urges the Court to narrowly interpret Section 230 of the federal Communications Decency Act (1996) to ensure technology companies remain accountable to state consumer protection laws.
In the brief, the States explains that the judicial expansion of internet “publisher” immunity under Section 230 has severely hampered their ability to remedy internet-related wrongs. Although originally enacted to serve as a narrow protection from defamation liability, Section 230 has become an all-purpose license to target ordinary users with potentially harmful third-party conduct while profiting from it. This broad interpretation of Section 230 has resulted in the widespread preemption of state laws and the concomitant erosion of traditional state authority to allocate loss among private parties.
“Over the past twenty years, information technology has rapidly advanced, making the internet a dramatically different place than it was when Section 230 was originally enacted. In order for our technology laws to be effective and ensure consumers are protected, these laws must modernize as technology does to ensure that social media companies claiming Section 230 immunity are not exploiting users,” said Attorney General Miyares.
The case emerged from a lawsuit stemming from the murder of 23-year-old Nohemi Gonzalez in 2015. Gonzalez and at least 130 other people were killed in Paris in an attack by ISIS-affiliated terrorists. Gonzalez’s family filed suit alleging that YouTube’s algorithms led users toward recruitment videos for ISIS, and therefore Google, YouTube’s parent company, was partially responsible for Nohemi’s death. Google claimed that Section 230, which says internet companies cannot be liable as publishers for material posted by users, prevented any liability. The trial court decided that Section 230 meant a court could not consider whether the company might be liable for the effect of its algorithms, and a divided panel on the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals upheld that decision.
If the Supreme Court reverses the lower court’s ruling and adopts a narrower interpretation of the law based on the actual text of the statute, companies could no longer claim blanket immunity under Section 230, and States could hold technology companies accountable for unfair and deceptive conduct toward consumers. This bipartisan coalition of attorneys general urge this Court to adopt an interpretation of publisher immunity that preserves the States’ traditional authority to allocate loss among private parties.
Attorney General Miyares is joined in this effort by attorneys general from Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Vermont, and the District of Columbia.
Click here to read the filing in its entirety.
State News
Report on Virginia jail fees hindered by spotty data, redacted contracts
A Virginia work group that was supposed to be exploring ways to reduce fees charged to inmates for phone calls, emails, food, and clothing ended with reformers accusing jail officials of stonewalling legislative oversight and jail administrators denouncing what they described as a skewed, activist-driven process.
A report the workgroup released this week said the panel could not get solid numbers showing how much money jails are making from fees and commissions because of redactions to jail contracts and scant participation in a survey that sought official data directly from jails themselves. After the survey deadline was pushed back multiple times, the report says, only 28 of the state’s 59 local and regional jails responded, and many responses were incomplete.
Some Virginia jails are making more than $4,000 per inmate per year in commission revenues, according to data cited in the report, or about $12 to $13 per person per day. But those numbers are incomplete, the report says, because they don’t reflect revenue going to third-party vendors that provide services in the jails.
“These total figures could not be calculated without the data and contracts that were requested but not provided,” the report says.
Jail officials and some of their private-sector partners sharply disagreed with almost every conclusion in the report, saying it was based on flawed methodology and a misunderstanding of how jails work.
“The impression is a process clearly filled with bias,” the Virginia Sheriffs’ Association wrote in a formal response disputing the report’s conclusions. “The makeup of the [work group] offered no balance of interests and sought to focus on one belief, that contractors are evil and making money off the backs of inmates and their families. With that focus, the advocates for free services (which are never truly free) far outnumbered jail representatives.”
The report recommended reintroducing fee reform legislation filed earlier this year by Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, which led to the work group’s creation. That bill will presumably be the starting point as the General Assembly takes up the issue again in the 2023 legislative session that starts next month.
The report also recommends giving jail inmates at least 120 minutes of cost-free phone calls per day and eliminating or reducing a variety of fees and commissions on video calls, emails, text messages, commissary sales, and money deposits by inmates’ families. It also calls for the repeal of so-called “pay-to-stay” systems, which allow jail authorities to charge inmates up to $3 per day to help cover the costs of their incarceration.
Jail officials have advocated against shifting more costs onto taxpayers rather than Virginians who may have committed crimes.
“We strongly urge the workgroup to resist the temptation to ‘hit the easy button’ on an amount of money potentially this significant,” the Virginia Association of Regional Jails said in a formal dissent letter. “The citizens of the Commonwealth deserve better.”
Reform supporters contend there are clear societal benefits from making it easier for incarcerated people to stay in touch with loved ones and not releasing inmates into financial situations made more precarious by high fees that benefit both the jails and their private-sector partners.
“If sheriffs and commissioners do not protect the Commonwealth’s families from rapacious telecommunication, commissary, and other vendors, largely because they are financially benefiting from these arrangements, the General Assembly must step in and do so itself,” wrote Bianca Tylek, executive director of Worth Rises, a national advocacy group that opposes what it calls the “exploitation” of incarcerated people.
In an interview, Morrissey said he felt the work group gathered enough data to show some jails, but not all, are engaging in “price-gouging” that the legislature needs to rein in. Money to fund the state’s jails, he said, shouldn’t come from the pockets of some of the state’s poorest families.
“That’s wrong,” Morrissey said. “That should be done by the state or the locality.”
The report also includes anecdotal information from inmates who said they had to buy extra food and clothing to supplement inadequate standard-issue jail provisions.
Daniel Rosen, who said he spent about 18 months in the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, said inmates had to buy food from the commissary to “stave off hunger,” but a pack of ramen that might cost a dime on the outside cost “almost a dollar” in jail. A 15-minute phone call, he said, cost $3.
“When you add it all up, my 18 months in the Fairfax jail cost my family about $10,000 total,” Rosen wrote in a statement included in the report.
In its response, the Sheriffs’ Association said all the services are optional, and inmates and their families “are not required to spend their money.” The report, the organization said, is filled with “unsupported statements, opinions, suppositions, and false information.”
“Any report based on such brings into question its reliability, and it should be set aside,” the organization wrote.
More reform-minded work group members said any deficiencies with the report arose from the jail industry’s refusal to fully account for the money it takes in and how it’s spent.
“We were really disappointed that the sheriffs and the regional jails were unwilling to be transparent in their contracting or in their financials,” said Shawn Weneta, a policy strategist with the American Civil Liberties Union of Virginia who served on the work group. “It’s the General Assembly who, in fact, gave them that authority to enter into these contracts. And this working group specifically was from the General Assembly saying that we want to see your books, see your contracts, and evaluate this.”
The report includes several examples of jail contracts that were heavily redacted to protect information jail vendors claimed were protected trade secrets they had a legal right to keep confidential. The redactions hid sections of vendor contracts dealing with “billing arrangements,” “services,” “compensation,” “rates,” “company obligations,” and other elements of the deals.
ViaPath Technologies, a company that provides inmate calling services to the Virginia Department of Corrections and several local and regional jails, lodged a formal objection to language in a draft version of the report that suggested the redactions didn’t align with state law.
“The Draft should be revised to note ViaPath’s assertions of confidentiality without making any conclusion regarding the redactions,” the company wrote in a letter attached to the report.
The two sides of the workgroup also seem to have feuded over the setup of a survey seeking jail data that many jail administrators didn’t respond to.
The report on jail fees comes after a different workgroup issued similar findings about fees charged to inmates and their families in the state prison system.
The work group looking into jails was bipartisan, and Morrissey said he’s confident a reform bill can clear a legislature where Republicans and Democrats are splitting power.
The free-market group, Americans for Prosperity, which typically aligns with the General Assembly’s conservatives, participated in the work group and is backing fee reform efforts in Virginia. Ben Knotts, a legislative liaison with Americans for Prosperity Virginia, said there must be limits to the jails’ “monopoly on people’s loved ones.”
“That’s why it’s so important that the General Assembly functions as a market force to make sure these people are paying for fair value,” Knotts said.
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Jail deaths and suicides soar and more Va. headlines
• The former Virginia police officer who “catfished” a 15-year-old girl in California and killed three members of the family was detained and hospitalized in 2016 after threatening to kill himself and his father, according to Virginia police records. A spokesman for the Virginia State Police said the agency conducted a “thorough background check” before admitting him to a law enforcement academy five years later.—Los Angeles Times
• Jail deaths and suicides soared in Virginia last year, but officials aren’t offering an explanation for what caused the increase.—Richmond Times-Dispatch
• In a lawsuit challenging the transgender-inclusive policies of Harrisonburg’s public schools, the judge dismissed claims brought by parents but allowed three teachers involved in the case to continue pursuing claims the policy violates their rights.—Daily News-Record
• A federal judge declined to dismiss a First Amendment lawsuit brought against Virginia Tech by a former soccer player who claims she was berated and benched for refusing to kneel during a pregame unity statement. Her former coach says she was benched for poor play, not her conservative views.—Roanoke Times
• A Richmond restaurant refused to serve a group affiliated with the Christian advocacy group the Family Foundation, which opposes abortion and LGBTQ equality.—WRIC
by Staff Report, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Virginia regulators enter into agreement with menhaden fishery
Following months of negotiations on proposed regulations and hours of testimony Tuesday, the Virginia Marine Resources Commission approved an agreement with the menhaden industry that will restrict fishing in the Chesapeake Bay but doesn’t carry any enforceable penalties.
In a 5-4 vote, the commission voted to approve a memo of understanding stating the Bay’s lone reduction fishery, Omega Protein, and two bait fisheries agree to not fish in state waters of the Chesapeake Bay around Memorial Day, July 4 and Labor Day, as well as on Saturdays and Sundays between Memorial Day and Labor Day and within a half-mile of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel.
The agreement also calls for the whole fishery to work collaboratively with the governor’s office and the General Assembly to maintain a buffer where fishing will not occur in waters along the densely populated areas of the Eastern Shore, the Chesapeake Bay, and Virginia Beach region.
The commission initially considered regulations that would have created a no-fishing buffer one nautical mile wide around Virginia shorelines and Virginia Beach and a half-nautical mile wide around the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel, along with 17 days of no fishing around holidays.
The proposed regulations would have applied to both Omega Protein and the bait fisheries.
The regulations were proposed following two net spills by Omega Protein over the summer, resulting in thousands of dead menhaden washing ashore in Northampton County. Subsequently, the Virginia Saltwater Sportfishing Association delivered a petition with 11,000 signatures to Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s office asking Virginia to shut down the reduction fishery in the Bay.
Youngkin appointees Spencer Headley, A.J. Erskine, Lynn Kellum, and Chairman Jamie Green, along with James Minor III, an appointee of former Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam, voted in favor of the agreement with the industry. Board members Glen France, John Tankard III, and Heather Lusk, all appointed by Northam, and Youngkin appointee Will Bransom voted against the agreement.
Before the vote, the board’s legal counsel stressed that the agreement doesn’t carry any force of law.
Erksine of the Northern Neck-based Cowart Seafood Corporation and Bevans Oyster Company said the proposed regulations didn’t address the problem of net spills and argued the state should increase enforcement of cleanup obligations after spills. Omega has said it has invested in a vessel to catch spilled fish before they reach the shore.
“I just think we’re falling a little short of our responsibility if we don’t address the issues at hand,” Erskine said.
Secretary of Natural and Historic Resources Travis Voyles called the agreement with the menhaden industry a “good potential path forward,” while Youngkin spokeswoman Macaulay Porter said, “the administration and the Virginia Marine Resources Commission have been engaged with all stakeholders from Virginia’s commercial and recreational fishing sectors about these issues and the importance of commonsense solutions for protecting and cleaning up the Bay.”
During the five-hour discussion on the topic, VMRC Chief of Fisheries Management Pat Geer said the proposed regulations would have prevented Omega from setting about 6.4% of its nets in the Bay.
The sportfishers want the fishery shut down because they say overfishing of menhaden leads to the depletion of other species like striped bass.
However, Virginia Institute of Marine Science professor Rob Latour said coastwide menhaden landings have fallen to less than 50% of the 700,000 metric tons of landings that occurred at its peak, and striped bass populations have been periodically overfished.
“There’s very rarely a single smoking gun,” Latour said
The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission recently increased the coastwide quota for menhaden by 20% after concluding the population is healthy.
But Virginia Saltwater Sportfishing Association President Steve Atkinson said coastwide menhaden data don’t reflect the impacts of the fishery on the Bay.
David Reed, executive director of the Maryland-based Chesapeake Legal Alliance, said the VMRC is ignoring a lack of science on the Bay’s menhaden population.
“They are covering their eyes and ears to the best available science,” Reed said.
Del. Tim Anderson, R-Virginia Beach, has proposed legislation to close the Bay fishery for two years to study the impact of menhaden reduction fishing. He also proposed legislation to expand the time frame when regulations can be changed. Currently, they can only be altered from October to December.
This article was updated to state that France, Tankard, Lusk, and Bransom voted against the agreement.
by Charlie Paullin, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Governor Youngkin announces budget language to halt prosecution of COVID-shutdown related fines, penalties, and begin reimbursement process
On December 6, 2022, Governor Youngkin issued an Executive Order directing enforcement agencies, boards, and commissions to report all fines, fees, and suspensions related to the COVID-19 shutdown violations. The Governor also announced he would direct agencies to halt further collection and enforcement action in his upcoming budget to be delivered on December 15th. The budget will also direct the Secretary of Finance to work with agencies to develop a reimbursement process for individuals and businesses who paid unjust COVID-19 fines and fees.
“I am today requiring a statewide review of COVID-19-related penalties imposed by the Northam administration. The fact that businesses are still dealing with COVID-19-related penalties and fines is infuriating. Livelihoods are on the line,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “In the previous administration, we saw our government shut down businesses, close our schools, and separate us from each other. While we can’t undo the damage done during the Northam administration, we are taking action going forward to end COVID-era draconian overreach.”
“I look forward to working with the General Assembly to address this, forgive COVID fines and fees and restore unjustly suspended licenses,” Governor Youngkin continued.
The budget language will not apply to instances where the violation was in relation to practices, guidelines, rules, or operating procedures intended to protect the health and safety of individuals, patients, residents, and staff of hospitals, nursing homes, certified nursing facilities, hospices, or assisted living facilities.
Wind: 0mph SE
Humidity: 96%
Pressure: 30.2"Hg
UV index: 0
46/34°F
43/37°F