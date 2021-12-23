Community Events
It’s Polar Plunge Registration Time!
The 3rd annual Polar Plunge is January 15th, 2022, and the Human Society of Warren County wants and needs you to participate!
Join your friends and neighbors to get crazy for a good cause and plunge into ice-cold water at the Front Royal 4H center. Start by recruiting sponsors for your plunge, with the proceeds benefiting the many needs of the homeless animal residents.
Heated tent, live music, Strite’s donuts, and hot adult beverages courtesy of our sponsors. The Royal Examiner camera will be there, and we hope to see you in your finest crazy outfit.
Special thanks to the Polar Plunge sponsors:
City National Bank
Cool Techs Heating & Air
Cavalier Kennels
Aders State Farm
Apple House of Linden
Warren County Vet Clinic
Laura Gomez, Realtor
Air Pac Portable Heating and Air
Humane Society of Warren County
540-635-4734
director@humanescietywarrencounty.org
www.hswcevents.com
Sons of the American Revolution participate in a Wreaths Across America ceremony held at Prospect Hill Cemetery
On December 19, 2021, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution participated in a Wreaths Across America ceremony held at Prospect Hill Cemetery, Front Royal. The ceremony was one of over 2,200 conducted over the weekend across the country to honor our Nation’s veterans. The goals of the WAA organization are to “Remember” our veterans, to “Honor” their service and to “Teach” our younger generations of the sacrifices taken so we can enjoy freedom in a democratic republic.
Boy Scout Troop #4 from Front Royal was the primary sponsor of this event. Scoutmaster James Naccash emceed the event with Senior Patrol Leader Miles Knapek commanding the presentation and posting of the colors. Scouts Henry Knapek and Jack Gillespie carried the American and Troop 4 flags, supported by the Colonel James Wood II Chapter Color Guard.
During the ceremony, veterans were called to present a wreath to each military service, the Merchant Marines and POW/MIAs. This was followed by a musket salute by CJWII and Taps being played by Philip Asper. Peter Hibl provided a closing prayer to end the formal service.
After the ceremony, over 400+ wreaths were placed on veterans gravesites throughout the cemetery.
Participating for the SAR were Sean Carrigan, Dave Cook (Dual Member from Fairfax Resolves), Dale Corey, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Mike Dennis (Dual Member from Culpeper Minutemen), Charles Jameson (Dual Member from Culpeper Minutemen), Erick Moore, Patrick Moore, Will Reynolds and Bill Schwetke (Dual Member from Culpeper Minutemen).
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of December 22nd
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Wednesday, December 22:
“American Underdog” Premiere’s Sunday December 26th
at 12:55, 3:30, 6:05 & 8:45
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
COMING SOON:
- “American Underdog”
- “Scream”
- “Morbius”
- “Moonfall”
- “Marry Me”
- “Uncharted”
- “Dog”
Sons of the American Revolution participate in Wreaths Across America
On December 18, 2021, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution participated in Wreaths Across America, in a program sponsored by the Ketoctin DAR Chapter in Loudoun County, and at a program sponsored by the Beverly Manor DAR Chapter and General Daniel Morgan SAR Chapter in Ft Defiance.
This program began in 1992 when the Worcester Wreath Company in Maine found they had a surplus of wreaths during the holiday season. Morrill Worcester and his wife decided to take these wreaths to Arlington National Cemetery to honor the Nation’s veterans in an older section that had been receiving fewer visitors with each passing year. This endeavor continued to grow with a goal of covering every grave in Arlington with a wreath.
It became apparent this desire to honor our veterans was bigger than Arlington. In 2007, Wreaths Across America was formed with a simple mission of “Remember, Honor, Teach”. In 2008, over 300 locations held wreath-laying ceremonies in every state, Puerto Rico, and 24 overseas cemeteries. Over 100,000 wreaths were placed by over 60,000 volunteers. That year, December 13, 2008, was unanimously voted by the US Congress as “Wreaths Across America Day”. In 2014, Wreaths Across America and its national network of volunteers laid over 700,000 memorial wreaths at 1,000 locations in the United States and beyond, including ceremonies at the Pearl Harbor Memorial, as well as Bunker Hill, Valley Forge, and the sites of the September 11 tragedies. This was accomplished with help from 2,047 sponsorship groups, corporate contributions, and donations of trucking, shipping, and thousands of helping hands. The organization’s goal of covering Arlington National Cemetery was met in 2014 with the placement of 226,525 wreaths.
The program has grown to over 2,200 locations with millions of Americans participating in the ceremony to honor the countries veterans. During the ceremony, ceremonial wreaths with American Flags are placed, representing the branches of the military and Prisoners of War and Missing in Action. After that, individual live balsam fir wreaths, which symbolize our honor to those who served and serve, are placed with the veterans name being read out loud. Through this simple act, we show gratitude and respect as we “Remember” the fallen, “Honor” those who serve and “Teach” the next generation the value of freedom.
The wreath-laying is held annually, on the second or third Saturday of December. In Loudoun County, the program was conducted by the Ketoctin Daughters of the American Revolution with Kecia Brown emceeing ceremonies at two cemeteries. 76 wreaths were placed at Ketoctin Baptist Church and 43 at North Fork Baptist Church. The group then moved to North Hill Cemetery in Clarke County to place two wreaths.
The Viking Division of the Naval Sea Cadets presented colors supported by the Colonel James Wood II Chapter Color Guard. Participating for the SAR were Marc Robinson, Paul Christensen, Kelly Ford, Doug Hall, Brett Osborn, Eric Robinson, Barry Schwoerer, Mike St Jacques and dual member Dave Cook from Fairfax Resolves Chapter. A ceremony was conducted at Augusta Old Stone Church Cemetery, Ft Defiance, emceed by Betty Wade of Beverly Manor DAR and Edmund Davidson of the General Daniel Morgan SAR.
Colonel James Wood II Color Guard presented the colors. This was followed the the placement of seven ceremonial military service wreaths. Members of the DAR, SAR and the community placed 67 individual wreaths on the graves of Revolutionary War and War of 1812 veterans. A musket squad honored the veterans with a three round salute. Participating for CJWII were Dale Corey, Sean Carrigan, Chip Daniel, Erick Moore, Patrick Moore and Nathan Poe.
Santa and Rudolph make a pre-Christmas wish-list stop in Historic Downtown Front Royal
The Rotary Club of Warren County sponsored a Saturday morning, December 18, appearance by Santa Claus in Front Royal’s Village Commons in the Gazebo area of the town’s Historic Downtown Business District. As illustrated in the photos below, children of ALL ages were attracted to the event in which Santa was accompanied by Rudolph. There were also candy canes and hot cocoa distributed during the 9 a.m. to noon event with the help of Early Act students from E. Wilson Morrison, serving as volunteer elves under the watchful eye of “papa elf” Rotarian Michael Williams.
And while skies were cloudy, the weather cooperated with doable mid-December temperatures in the 40s, headed toward 50 degrees by Santa and Rudolph’s noon departure in front of some light rain passing through a short time later.
And a “HO, HO, HO,” and season’s greetings to all.
Sons of the American Revolution present awards in Middletown
On December 13, 2021, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution presented awards to Mayor Charles Harbaugh and Vice Mayor Jeff Pennington of Middletown.
Mayor Harbaugh was presented a Certificate of Appreciation for his assistance in the Colonel James Wood II Chapter’s ceremony to honor Vietnam Veterans. This was held in March at the Veterans Memorial Park in Middletown to commemorate those who participated in the Vietnam War.
Vice Mayor Pennington received the Bronze Good Citizenship Medal for his 30 year career service in historic preservation and reenactments. Jeff is an Army Veteran and JMU graduate, and was the first paid employee of the Cedar Creek Battlefield Foundation. He has penned several articles for local publications and is co-author of the book on Middletown. He has been a key component of the major positive changes in Middletown since 2012 that have helped enhance our reputation in the community.
Participating for the Colonel James Wood II Chapter were Dale Corey, President Marc Robinson and Vice President Thomas “Chip” Daniel.
PROJECT: Christmas In Kentucky
On December 11, 2021, Western Kentucky experienced a record breaking natural disaster devastating churches, homes, businesses and anything that stood in its path. All has been destroyed beyond what we are even capable of imagining. As the grown-ups struggle to process what has just happened, the children are left hoping. The children are hoping for normal to return. Hoping for smiles, laughter and joy.
Christmas is one of the most joy-filled times of all and is fast approaching! These beautiful children are most certainly still anticipating Santa and hoping for a toy. Sadly, they are probably worried he won’t know how to find them since so many will NOT be in their homes. Let’s keep this Christmas MAGIC alive for the children of Mayfield and Western Kentucky by sending them toys!
Robert Hupman of Hazard Mill Farms will be delivering Christmas toys to the children of Western Kentucky next weekend! He will depart on Sunday, leaving us one short week to round up as many toys as we can to stuff his 6×18 trailer. Robert has parked the trailer at Ellen Aders’ office, Aders Insurance Agency (23 Church Street, Front Royal, VA 22630). Please donate unwrapped toys for boys and girls. We welcome you to shop online and have the toys shipped directly to drop address if it makes it easier.
The American Red Cross will help with the coordination of the toys once Robert lands in Kentucky. The gifts will then make their way to shelters and churches for Christmas morning.
Cash donations are accepted. Someone will go shopping for you! Ellen’s office will be able to collect donations from 9:00 am -7:00pm this week and on Saturday, Dec 18th, from 9am – 5pm.
Let’s help keep the spirit of Christmas strong in the hearts of those who experienced this devastation!
To make it easy, click this link for the Christmas in Kentucky gift list: Amazon Wish List
PLEASE note the delivery date. It needs to arrive by December 18th, 5pm. Thank you!
DROP OFF SITE:
Aders Insurance Agency
23 Church St, Front Royal, VA 22630
Monday – Friday | 9am – 7pm
Saturday | 9am – 5pm
