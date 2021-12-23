Connect with us

Community Events

It’s Polar Plunge Registration Time!

Published

4 hours ago

on

The 3rd annual Polar Plunge is January 15th, 2022, and the Human Society of Warren County wants and needs you to participate!

Join your friends and neighbors to get crazy for a good cause and plunge into ice-cold water at the Front Royal 4H center. Start by recruiting sponsors for your plunge, with the proceeds benefiting the many needs of the homeless animal residents.

Heated tent, live music, Strite’s donuts, and hot adult beverages courtesy of our sponsors. The Royal Examiner camera will be there, and we hope to see you in your finest crazy outfit.

Click here to register.



Special thanks to the Polar Plunge sponsors:
City National Bank
Cool Techs Heating & Air
Cavalier Kennels
Aders State Farm
Apple House of Linden
Warren County Vet Clinic
Laura Gomez, Realtor
Air Pac Portable Heating and Air

Humane Society of Warren County
540-635-4734
director@humanescietywarrencounty.org
www.hswcevents.com

Share the News:
fb-share-icon



Related Topics:

Community Events

Sons of the American Revolution participate in a Wreaths Across America ceremony held at Prospect Hill Cemetery

Published

1 day ago

on

December 22, 2021

By

On December 19, 2021, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution participated in a Wreaths Across America ceremony held at Prospect Hill Cemetery, Front Royal. The ceremony was one of over 2,200 conducted over the weekend across the country to honor our Nation’s veterans. The goals of the WAA organization are to “Remember” our veterans, to “Honor” their service and to “Teach” our younger generations of the sacrifices taken so we can enjoy freedom in a democratic republic.

CJWII compatriots standing from left to right: Will Reynolds, Erick Moore, Charles Jameson, Chip Daniel, Dave Cook, Mike Dennis, Bill Schwetke; kneeling: Patrick Moore, Dale Corey, Sean Carrigan. Photo courtesy of Thomas “Chip” Daniel.

Boy Scout Troop #4 from Front Royal was the primary sponsor of this event. Scoutmaster James Naccash emceed the event with Senior Patrol Leader Miles Knapek commanding the presentation and posting of the colors. Scouts Henry Knapek and Jack Gillespie carried the American and Troop 4 flags, supported by the Colonel James Wood II Chapter Color Guard.

During the ceremony, veterans were called to present a wreath to each military service, the Merchant Marines and POW/MIAs. This was followed by a musket salute by CJWII and Taps being played by Philip Asper. Peter Hibl provided a closing prayer to end the formal service.


Musket Squad from left to right: Sean Carrigan, Erick Moore, Will Reynolds, Mike Dennis, Dave Cook, Bill Schwetke, Chip Daniel. Photo courtesy of Thomas “Chip” Daniel.

After the ceremony, over 400+ wreaths were placed on veterans gravesites throughout the cemetery.

Participating for the SAR were Sean Carrigan, Dave Cook (Dual Member from Fairfax Resolves), Dale Corey, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Mike Dennis (Dual Member from Culpeper Minutemen), Charles Jameson (Dual Member from Culpeper Minutemen), Erick Moore, Patrick Moore, Will Reynolds and Bill Schwetke (Dual Member from Culpeper Minutemen).

Henry Knapek and Jack Gillespie post the colors. Photo courtesy of Jim Naccash.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Community Events

This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of December 22nd

Published

3 days ago

on

December 20, 2021

By

Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.

Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Wednesday, December 22:

• Wednesday & Thursday: 7:30
• Christmas Eve: 1:20
• Closed Christmas
Rated PG  |  1 Hour 50 Minutes

• Wednesday & Thursday: 7:00
• Christmas Eve: 1:00
• Closed Christmas
Rated PG-13  |  2 Hour 28 Minutes


• Wednesday & Thursday: 7:15
• Christmas Eve: 1:10
• Closed Christmas
Rated PG-13  |  2 Hours 03 Minutes

“American Underdog” Premiere’s Sunday December 26th
at 12:55, 3:30, 6:05 & 8:45

Ticket prices are as follows:

  • Adult: $10
  • Child (under 12): $7
  • Military: $8
  • Student (college): $8
  • Senior: $8
  • Matinees, All Seating: $7

COMING SOON:

  • “American Underdog”
  • “Scream”
  • “Morbius”
  • “Moonfall”
  • “Marry Me”
  • “Uncharted”
  • “Dog”
Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Community Events

Sons of the American Revolution participate in Wreaths Across America

Published

3 days ago

on

December 20, 2021

By

On December 18, 2021, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution participated in Wreaths Across America, in a program sponsored by the Ketoctin DAR Chapter in Loudoun County, and at a program sponsored by the Beverly Manor DAR Chapter and General Daniel Morgan SAR Chapter in Ft Defiance.

This program began in 1992 when the Worcester Wreath Company in Maine found they had a surplus of wreaths during the holiday season. Morrill Worcester and his wife decided to take these wreaths to Arlington National Cemetery to honor the Nation’s veterans in an older section that had been receiving fewer visitors with each passing year. This endeavor continued to grow with a goal of covering every grave in Arlington with a wreath.

CJWII Color Guard at Ketoctin Baptist Church, from left to right: Brett Osborn, Marc Robinson, Eric Robinson, Barry Schwoerer, Dave Cook, Kelly Ford, Mike St. Jacques, Paul Christensen and Doug Hall. Photo courtesy of Marc Robinson.

It became apparent this desire to honor our veterans was bigger than Arlington. In 2007, Wreaths Across America was formed with a simple mission of “Remember, Honor, Teach”. In 2008, over 300 locations held wreath-laying ceremonies in every state, Puerto Rico, and 24 overseas cemeteries. Over 100,000 wreaths were placed by over 60,000 volunteers. That year, December 13, 2008, was unanimously voted by the US Congress as “Wreaths Across America Day”. In 2014, Wreaths Across America and its national network of volunteers laid over 700,000 memorial wreaths at 1,000 locations in the United States and beyond, including ceremonies at the Pearl Harbor Memorial, as well as Bunker Hill, Valley Forge, and the sites of the September 11 tragedies. This was accomplished with help from 2,047 sponsorship groups, corporate contributions, and donations of trucking, shipping, and thousands of helping hands. The organization’s goal of covering Arlington National Cemetery was met in 2014 with the placement of 226,525 wreaths.


The program has grown to over 2,200 locations with millions of Americans participating in the ceremony to honor the countries veterans. During the ceremony, ceremonial wreaths with American Flags are placed, representing the branches of the military and Prisoners of War and Missing in Action. After that, individual live balsam fir wreaths, which symbolize our honor to those who served and serve, are placed with the veterans name being read out loud. Through this simple act, we show gratitude and respect as we “Remember” the fallen, “Honor” those who serve and “Teach” the next generation the value of freedom.

CJWII Color Guard, Viking Division, Naval Sea Cadets with Bagpiper Deputy 1st Class Sean McCurtan, Loudoun Sheriff’s Office and Kecia Brown, Regent, Ketoctin DAR. Photo courtesy of Marc Robinson.

The wreath-laying is held annually, on the second or third Saturday of December. In Loudoun County, the program was conducted by the Ketoctin Daughters of the American Revolution with Kecia Brown emceeing ceremonies at two cemeteries. 76 wreaths were placed at Ketoctin Baptist Church and 43 at North Fork Baptist Church. The group then moved to North Hill Cemetery in Clarke County to place two wreaths.

The Viking Division of the Naval Sea Cadets presented colors supported by the Colonel James Wood II Chapter Color Guard. Participating for the SAR were Marc Robinson, Paul Christensen, Kelly Ford, Doug Hall, Brett Osborn, Eric Robinson, Barry Schwoerer, Mike St Jacques and dual member Dave Cook from Fairfax Resolves Chapter. A ceremony was conducted at Augusta Old Stone Church Cemetery, Ft Defiance, emceed by Betty Wade of Beverly Manor DAR and Edmund Davidson of the General Daniel Morgan SAR.

CJWII Color Guard at Augusta Old Stone Church, Ft Defiance, VA, from left to right: Dale Corey, Sean Carrigan, Erick Moore, Patrick Moore, Nathan Poe and Thomas “Chip” Daniel. Photo courtesy of Deborah Corey.

Colonel James Wood II Color Guard presented the colors. This was followed the the placement of seven ceremonial military service wreaths. Members of the DAR, SAR and the community placed 67 individual wreaths on the graves of Revolutionary War and War of 1812 veterans. A musket squad honored the veterans with a three round salute. Participating for CJWII were Dale Corey, Sean Carrigan, Chip Daniel, Erick Moore, Patrick Moore and Nathan Poe.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Community Events

Santa and Rudolph make a pre-Christmas wish-list stop in Historic Downtown Front Royal

Published

4 days ago

on

December 19, 2021

By

The Rotary Club of Warren County sponsored a Saturday morning, December 18, appearance by Santa Claus in Front Royal’s Village Commons in the Gazebo area of the town’s Historic Downtown Business District. As illustrated in the photos below, children of ALL ages were attracted to the event in which Santa was accompanied by Rudolph. There were also candy canes and hot cocoa distributed during the 9 a.m. to noon event with the help of Early Act students from E. Wilson Morrison, serving as volunteer elves under the watchful eye of “papa elf” Rotarian Michael Williams.

And while skies were cloudy, the weather cooperated with doable mid-December temperatures in the 40s, headed toward 50 degrees by Santa and Rudolph’s noon departure in front of some light rain passing through a short time later.

And a “HO, HO, HO,” and season’s greetings to all.

It was the light before Christmas, and all through Front Royal, all the creatures were stirring, Santa’s in town … – Royal Examiner Photos by Roger Bianchini


 

Kids of all ages gather for Santa.

 

Santa apparently traveled here in a one-reindeer-powered sled a week before Christmas – But it’ll take the whole reindeer crew to return with all the presents requested. Below, Rudolph out, volunteer elf in – ‘Need anything, Santa?’

 

A series of family portraits with Santa


An ‘approaching Santa’ sequence, enter the sled carefully and don’t lose that candy cane on the way in or out.


Santa was very helpful with the sled entries and exits.

Dogs like Christmas present too, as Trixie informed Santa with a little assistance.

 

A lot of camera phones were popping of this visitor, who was very proud to be photographed with Santa.

 

Candy canes and hot cocoa were provided by EWM-based volunteer elves, who come in all sizes too, to fend off any mid-December chill or sugar deprivation.

 

Bye, Santa – see you in about a week. If we’re asleep, you know where the tree is.

 

Share the News:
fb-share-icon


Continue Reading

Community Events

Sons of the American Revolution present awards in Middletown

Published

1 week ago

on

December 15, 2021

By

On December 13, 2021, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution presented awards to Mayor Charles Harbaugh and Vice Mayor Jeff Pennington of Middletown.

Mayor Harbaugh was presented a Certificate of Appreciation for his assistance in the Colonel James Wood II Chapter’s ceremony to honor Vietnam Veterans. This was held in March at the Veterans Memorial Park in Middletown to commemorate those who participated in the Vietnam War.

Marc Robinson and Dale Corey presenting certificate to Mayor Charles Harbaugh. Photos courtesy of Thomas “Chip” Daniel.

Vice Mayor Pennington received the Bronze Good Citizenship Medal for his 30 year career service in historic preservation and reenactments. Jeff is an Army Veteran and JMU graduate, and was the first paid employee of the Cedar Creek Battlefield Foundation. He has penned several articles for local publications and is co-author of the book on Middletown. He has been a key component of the major positive changes in Middletown since 2012 that have helped enhance our reputation in the community.


Marc Robinson and Dale Corey presenting Bronze Good Citizenship Medal to Vice Mayor Jeff Pennington.

Participating for the Colonel James Wood II Chapter were Dale Corey, President Marc Robinson and Vice President Thomas “Chip” Daniel.

Vice Mayor Jeff Pennington and his wife Laura.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Community Events

PROJECT: Christmas In Kentucky

Published

1 week ago

on

December 13, 2021

By

On December 11, 2021, Western Kentucky experienced a record breaking natural disaster devastating churches, homes, businesses and anything that stood in its path. All has been destroyed beyond what we are even capable of imagining. As the grown-ups struggle to process what has just happened, the children are left hoping. The children are hoping for normal to return. Hoping for smiles, laughter and joy.

Christmas is one of the most joy-filled times of all and is fast approaching! These beautiful children are most certainly still anticipating Santa and hoping for a toy. Sadly, they are probably worried he won’t know how to find them since so many will NOT be in their homes. Let’s keep this Christmas MAGIC alive for the children of Mayfield and Western Kentucky by sending them toys!

Robert Hupman of Hazard Mill Farms will be delivering Christmas toys to the children of Western Kentucky next weekend! He will depart on Sunday, leaving us one short week to round up as many toys as we can to stuff his 6×18 trailer. Robert has parked the trailer at Ellen Aders’ office, Aders Insurance Agency (23 Church Street, Front Royal, VA 22630). Please donate unwrapped toys for boys and girls. We welcome you to shop online and have the toys shipped directly to drop address if it makes it easier.

The American Red Cross will help with the coordination of the toys once Robert lands in Kentucky. The gifts will then make their way to shelters and churches for Christmas morning.

Cash donations are accepted. Someone will go shopping for you! Ellen’s office will be able to collect donations from 9:00 am -7:00pm this week and on Saturday, Dec 18th, from 9am – 5pm.

Let’s help keep the spirit of Christmas strong in the hearts of those who experienced this devastation!

To make it easy, click this link for the Christmas in Kentucky gift list: Amazon Wish List
PLEASE note the delivery date. It needs to arrive by December 18th, 5pm. Thank you!

DROP OFF SITE:

Aders Insurance Agency
23 Church St, Front Royal, VA 22630
Monday – Friday | 9am – 7pm
Saturday | 9am – 5pm

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

 

Thank You to our Local Business Participants:

@AHIER

Apple Dumpling Learning Center

Apple House

Auto Care Clinic

Blue Ridge Arts Council

Blue Ridge Education

BNI Shenandoah Valley

C&C's Ice Cream Shop

Code Ninjas Front Royal

Cool Techs Heating and Air

Down Home Comfort Bakery

Downtown Market

Dusty's Country Store

Edward Jones-Bret Hrbek

Family Preservation Services

Front Royal Women's Resource Center

Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce

Gourmet Delights Gifts & Framing

Green to Ground Electrical

Groups Recover Together

I Want Candy

I'm Just Me Movement

Jen Avery, REALTOR & Jenspiration, LLC

Main Street Travel

Makeover Marketing Systems

Marlow Automotive Group

Mary Carnahan Graphic Design

Mountain Trails

National Media Services

Ole Timers Antiques

Phoenix Project

Reaching Out Now

Royal Blends Nutrition

Royal Examiner

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Oak Computers

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Spice

Salvation Army

SaVida Health

Skyline Insurance

St. Luke Community Clinic

Studio Verde

The Studio-A Place for Learning

The Valley Today - The River 95.3

The Vine and Leaf

Warren Charge (Bennett's Chapel, Limeton, Asbury)

Warren County Department of Social Services

Warrior Psychotherapy Services, PLLC

What Matters & Beth Medved Waller, Inc Real Estate

White Picket Fence

Woodward House on Manor Grade

King Cartoons

Front Royal
37°
Clear
7:29am4:55pm EST
Feels like: 37°F
Wind: 3mph S
Humidity: 46%
Pressure: 30.16"Hg
UV index: 0
FriSatSun
55/43°F
66/48°F
61/36°F
Weather forecast Front Royal, Virginia ▸

Upcoming Events

Dec
29
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Dec 29 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Jan
1
Sat
5:30 am First Day Hikes at Sky Meadows @ Sky Meadows State Park
First Day Hikes at Sky Meadows @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jan 1 @ 5:30 am – 1:00 pm
First Day Hikes at Sky Meadows @ Sky Meadows State Park
Backcountry Trailhead While the American tradition of celebrating the New Year occurs at midnight on New Year’s Eve, other cultures celebrate by enjoying the sunrise on New Year’s Day. As part of the continuing American[...]
Jan
5
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Jan 5 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Jan
12
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Jan 12 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Jan
19
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Jan 19 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Jan
26
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Jan 26 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Feb
2
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Feb 2 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Feb
9
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Feb 9 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Feb
16
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Feb 16 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Feb
23
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Feb 23 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]