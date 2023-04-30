Seasonal
It’s time to thank a teacher!
Every year, Teacher Appreciation Week honors the teaching profession and highlights those engaged in supporting students’ educational success. In 2023, it takes place from May 1 to May 5.
Do you want to take advantage of this week to thank the people devoted to teaching your children? Here are two suggestions if you want to express your appreciation for the fundamental role they play in your children’s life.
- Give them a gift that reflects your gratitude or symbolizes your relationship with them.
- Express your thanks in a letter or card. Mention the positive effect their teaching has had on your and your child’s lives.
Visit nea.org/taw to learn more about this year’s Teacher Appreciation Week
Business
4 facts about administrative workers
Administrative Professionals Week (APW) is celebrated annually on the last full week in April, which this year is April 23 to 29. The event aims to recognize and highlight the vital work of administrative professionals, including receptionists, secretaries, personal assistants, customer support workers, and more. Here are some facts about administrative workers to give you insight into the profession.
1. Administrative professionals in New York, NY, are most in demand across the US. In fact, admin workers in New York boast some of the highest salaries in the nation for this occupation.
2. Administrative assistants are overwhelmingly female. In North America, over 90 percent of administrative professionals are women.
3. The average administrative worker’s annual salary in the United States is $39,680. However, the most experienced workers can make over $45,000.
4. The American Society of Administrative Professionals offers the Professional Administrative Certification of Excellence credential to individuals who’ve developed administrative skills valuable to employers.
The administrative professional job has evolved over the years. The technology boom in the last decade has forced administrative workers to expand their skills. On top of managing memos, spreadsheets, and budgets, admin workers must now be proficient in countless online programs and software.
This APW, thank an administrative professional in your life. You can give them a card, send them a gift basket, or offer them a gift card to an office store to upgrade their supplies.
Did you know there’s also Administrative Professionals Day? This day of recognition takes place annually on Wednesday of the last full week of April. This year, it falls on April 26. Much like APW, it aims to celebrate and shed light on the many contributions of administrative professionals.
Home
How to encourage your friends and family to go green
Earth Day is celebrated annually on April 22 to demonstrate support for environmental protection. This year’s theme is Invest in Our Planet. It focuses on engaging governments, institutions, businesses, and citizens to do their part for the environment. Here are four ways to encourage your friends and family to live sustainably and join the world’s largest environmental movement.
1. Introduce them to eco-friendly products. Tell the people around you if you love a company that cares about the environment. Gift a friend an eco-friendly product, or let them borrow one of yours to see how they like it. This can help raise awareness for products and services that don’t harm the planet.
2. Share relevant content on social media. Share eco-friendly content you’re passionate about on social media. This could be anything from recycling and upcycling to composting and conservation. You never know; it could inspire others to get involved with saving the planet.
3. Emphasize the benefits of eco-friendly habits. Do you have a family member that always talks about saving money? Tell them how easy it is to find eco-friendly alternatives like energy-efficient light bulbs that can save money. Tell them about the environmental benefits of buying local organic produce if you have a health-conscious friend.
4. Plan a fun, pro-earth activity. Arrange an activity with friends or family to teach them about sustainability. For example, organize a nature walk in a local park to share the importance of protecting the environment. You could also invite someone to volunteer at a local pro-Earth initiative.
Getting your friends and family to care about the environment and change some of their habits is easier than you think!
Home
20 outings to make the most of your long weekend
Looking for ways to spend your Easter long weekend? Consider one or two of these fun outings with your family or friends. You might even enjoy a solo adventure.
1. Take in some of the old churches in your area
2. Attend a concert or play
3. Indulge in a new read at the library or your local bookstore
4. Explore your artistic side at a ceramics cafe or pottery studio
5. Take a road trip to explore another town
6. Go bowling
7. Go on a shopping spree to update your decor or wardrobe
8. Kick back at a chalet deep in the heart of nature
9. Participate in an Easter egg hunt
10. Enjoy the last snowy days — if you still have some — by playing a winter sport
11. Take a hike in the mountains or a wooded area
12. Indulge your eyes and tastebuds at a chocolate factory
13. Discover (or rediscover) a museum or historic site
14. Enjoy a relaxing spa day
15. Make friends with the animals at a nearby farm or visit an Easter petting zoo
16. Take in the seasonal delights at a local restaurant
17. Rest and recharge by spending a few days at a hotel or inn
18. Put your problem-solving skills to the test at an escape room or games cafe
19. Watch a movie at the cinema
20. Get your adrenaline pumping by riding go-karts or playing laser tag
Have a great Easter weekend!
Home
Chocolate activities for every taste
Are you among many people for whom Easter is synonymous with chocolate? Here’s a roundup of activities that are sure to please.
• Tasting. Treat yourself to a well-deserved break with a cozy mug of hot chocolate, indulge in a decadent fondue with friends, or take a tour of the chocolatiers in your area. There are many ways to enjoy chocolate’s sweet or bitter taste. Your tastebuds will be delighted, and your craving will be sated.
• Games. There’s a host of choco-themed board games promising fun for all ages, like Chocolate Factory and Chocolate Fix. You can also test your knowledge of all things chocolate by taking one of many online quizzes.
• Cooking. Join a chocolate-making workshop near you or find a simple recipe online and pick up the ingredients to make homemade chocolate. You could also experiment with new chocolate dessert recipes, like cake, mousse, or eclairs. Caution: extreme pleasure ahead!
• Treatments. Want to make the most of your Easter holiday to relax? Why not try a chocolate body wrap to de-stress most deliciously? What do you say to a cocooning evening at home with a rejuvenating chocolate mask?
There’s no shortage of ways to indulge, from books about chocolate to museums and an Easter egg hunt. The question is where to start!
Food
3 Easter menu ideas
Having guests in for Easter and not sure what to serve? Here are three enticing ideas.
1. Sugar shack feast. Enjoy a French-Canadian tradition with ham, hashbrowns, sausages, baked beans, omelets, pancakes, and fried pork rinds called oreilles de crisse, all generously drizzled with maple syrup.
2. Traditional Easter dinner. Delight everyone’s tastebuds with a leg or rack of lamb served with a fresh salad like arugula with berries and a vegetable dish like scalloped potatoes or cauliflower au gratin.
3. Vegetarian brunch. Open-faced sandwiches with avocado and egg, a leek quiche, puff pastry with spinach or mushrooms, pan-fried vegetables, spring salad, pasta, and chickpea soup — with various veggie options, you’re sure to keep everyone delighted.
Visit your local shops to find the ingredients you’ll need. And don’t forget the ideal beverage pairings to accompany your dishes!
Home
Give the perfect hostess gift this Easter
Have you been invited to an Easter gathering and are searching for a unique way to express your thanks? These ideas may give you inspiration.
Spring-themed gifts
Along with chicks, bunnies, and chocolate, Easter is about nature returning to life. A bouquet of flowers, a potted plant, or a springtime-scented candle makes a timely gift. Spring’s warmer weather welcomes outdoor activities like gardening, camping, and cycling. Accessories related to your host’s favorite springtime activities are a good bet.
Gourmet treats
Chocolate is an Easter classic, but you have other options, too. Local spirits, assorted teas, specialty sweets like maple candies, barbecue spices, and flavored popcorn will surely delight your host. Look for themed gourmet baskets, or build your own with your favorite local products.
Personalized surprises
If the host is near and dear to you, don’t be afraid to think outside the box. Consider a piece of jewelry, for example, tickets to the theatre or a fun workshop experience. You might also personalize a practical object like a cup, apron, or reusable bag with the host’s signature saying.
