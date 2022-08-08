Jack Junior Cook (1961 – 2022)

Jack Junior Cook, 71, of Linden, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at his home in Linden.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, August 11 at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell and Dave Senter officiating. Interment will follow in the Atkins Family Cemetery in Linden.

Junior was born June 7, 1951, in Front Royal, Virginia, son of the late Marvin Harley and Sylvia Hawkins Cook.

He worked for H.N. Funkhouser in Front Royal.

Surviving is his loving and devoted wife of 40 years, Penny E. Cook; one son, Daniel Cook (April) of Chester Gap; one daughter, Tiffany Duckworth (Keith) of Winchester; two granddaughters, Madison Cook (Kacey) of Bentonville and Abby Cook of Boyce; one grandson, Hunter Cook of Linden; and four sisters, Lucy Greenfield of Strasburg, Hilda Shell of Front Royal, Rosie Sherman of Front Royal and Lorretta Purdy of Front Royal.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Abe Cook and Ray Cook; niece, Melissa Cook; and nephew, Chris Senter.

Pallbearers will be Todd Jenkins, Gordon Shell, Travis Cook, Billy Sperry, Jake Perkins, and Amber Christian.

Honorary pallbearers will be Logan DeHaven, Colton Senter, Matthew Clatterbuck, and David Bowley.

The family will receive friends on Thursday from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Helping Hands Cancer Outreach, 424 A. South Street, #134, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.