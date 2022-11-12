Jack Willis Jenkins Sr. (1956 – 2022)

Jack Willis Jenkins Sr., 65, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, in the comfort of his own home.

A viewing will take place at a later date.

Jack was born on November 23, 1956, in Warrenton, Virginia, to the late James and Otela Jenkins. He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Caroline Johnson, Joyce Beaty, and Tommy Jenkins; his nephews, Garland Johnson and Christopher Jenkins; and his close friends, Vanis Orr and Ricky Smith.

Surviving Jack are his loving children, Jackie Jenkins JR., Jennifer Chapman, Jeridiah Jenkins (Amber Smith), and Nicholas Payne-Jenkins; his sister, Frances Fae Baldwin; his grandchildren, Asa Chapman, Damen Chapman, Willow Chapman, Jade Jenkins, and Serenity Jenkins; his former wives, Cindy Starling-Jenkins and Denise Payne-Jenkins; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Jack loved the great outdoors and football. He was a big fan of the Dallas Cowboys. He was an amazing painter and carpenter and spent a great 40 years painting for a living.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family care of Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia 22630.