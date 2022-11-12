Obituaries
Jack Willis Jenkins Sr. (1956 – 2022)
Jack Willis Jenkins Sr., 65, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, in the comfort of his own home.
A viewing will take place at a later date.
Jack was born on November 23, 1956, in Warrenton, Virginia, to the late James and Otela Jenkins. He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Caroline Johnson, Joyce Beaty, and Tommy Jenkins; his nephews, Garland Johnson and Christopher Jenkins; and his close friends, Vanis Orr and Ricky Smith.
Surviving Jack are his loving children, Jackie Jenkins JR., Jennifer Chapman, Jeridiah Jenkins (Amber Smith), and Nicholas Payne-Jenkins; his sister, Frances Fae Baldwin; his grandchildren, Asa Chapman, Damen Chapman, Willow Chapman, Jade Jenkins, and Serenity Jenkins; his former wives, Cindy Starling-Jenkins and Denise Payne-Jenkins; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Jack loved the great outdoors and football. He was a big fan of the Dallas Cowboys. He was an amazing painter and carpenter and spent a great 40 years painting for a living.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family care of Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Obituaries
Charlotte Jean Henry (1941 – 2022)
Charlotte Jean Henry, 81, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022, at Rose Hill Nursing Home in Berryville, Virginia.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 11 AM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, with Sammy Campbell officiating. Burial will follow at Washington Masonic Cemetery in Washington, Virginia.
Ms. Henry was born on January 30, 1941, in Washington, Virginia, to the late Thomas and Elizabeth Jenkins Keatts. She spent many years working as a seamstress at Aileen’s Sewing Factory. She was a member of Front Royal Baptist Temple.
Survivors include her three sons, Terry Henry, Jerry Henry, and Robbie Henry; three sisters, Madeline Senter, Christine Ross, and Colleen Keatts; five grandchildren, Seth Henry, Hannah Henry, Crystal Duckworth, Justin Henry, and Amanda Henry and numerous great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
Obituaries
Coolidge G. Groves (1925 – 2022)
Coolidge G. Groves, 97, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at his home.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Mount Vernon Baptist Church, 240 Church St, Front Royal, VA 22630, with the Rev. Harold Brown officiating. Burial will follow at Good Hope Cemetery.
Mr. Groves was born on July 7, 1925, in Flint Hill, Virginia, to the late Gilbert and Maggie Jackson Groves. He was also preceded in death by his son, Kim D. Groves. He was a member of the American Legion, the NAACP, and Mount Vernon Baptist Church. He was an Army veteran of the Korean War, awarded a Bronze Star and Purple Heart. He worked for Parkway Chevrolet, Jack Evans Chevrolet, and Lindsey Chevrolet for over 60 years.
Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Barbara W. Groves of Front Royal; son, Raynardo “Ray” Groves (Cassandra) of Stephens City, Virginia; daughter, Fonda Groves of Front Royal; three brothers, Gilbert “Punk” Groves Jr., Mitchell Groves and George Groves; three sisters, Pearl Jordan, Virginia Groves, and Alice Groves; six grandchildren, Tremayn Groves, DaShawn Groves, Danielle Rapp, Jairus Parker, Chevon Parker, and Aaliyah Groves; seven great-grandchildren, Madison Rapp, Nya Groves, Tristan Rapp, Zariyana Parker, Kahleil Parker, Gavin Groves, and Zoe Lacascio and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends one hour before the church service.
Obituaries
Rose Marie Manning (1937 – 2022)
Rose Marie Manning, 85, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at Harmony of Chantilly in Herndon, Virginia.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, November 14, 2022, at 2:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, with Sammy Campbell officiating. Burial will follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Mrs. Manning was born on February 9, 1937, in Fairmont, West Virginia, to the late Raymond and Nurnie Millar Glasgow. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Jerald Allen Manning; son, Dean Manning; and sister, Mary Emad.
Survivors include her four sons, Doug Manning (Suzanne) of Centreville, Virginia, David Manning (Lisa) of Purcellville, Virginia, Dale Manning (Vera) of Alexandria, Virginia and Drew Manning (Stephanie) of Leesburg, Virginia; three daughters, Debbie Gimpelson of Mankin Sabot, Virginia, Dawn Long (Robert) of Inwood, West Virginia and Donna Sieg (Robert) of Roanoke, Virginia; two sisters, Carole Wittman of Plainfield, Illinois and Christine Curry of Juliet, Illinois; six brothers, Vince Glasgow of Shorewood, Illinois, Dave Glasgow of Juliet, Illinois, Anthony Laker of Plainfield, Illinois, Arthur Laker of Plainfield, Illinois, John Laker of Crawfordsville, Indiana and James Laker of Loveland, Ohio; fifteen grandchildren, Joe Grant, Lissy Hamilton, John Manning, Ben Manning, Sam Manning, Madaleine Manning, Trinity Manning, Jamie Long, Justin Long, Rae Gravely (Cody), Chance Hall, Bryce Hall (Carrie), Clara Manning, Owen Manning and Vivian Manning; three great grandchildren, Willow Barnette, Isobel Hamilton and Blake Hall and close lifelong friends, Jackie and Elijah Kahle.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Warren County, 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Obituaries
Mary Jo Zimmer (1942 – 2022)
Mary Jo Zimmer, 79, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away peacefully on November 6, 2022.
She was born on November 11, 1942, in Douglas, Wyoming. She was the daughter of the late Manuel and Beatrice (Gutierrez) Quintana.
She leaves behind her loving husband of 48 years, Everett, as well as two sons, Mark (Susie) of Warrenton, Virginia, and Thad (Amanda) of Lewisville, Texas. She was the doting grandmother of Christopher, Mark, Jr., June, Luke, TJ, Joy, and Robbie, all of Warrenton, Virginia, and Zayne, of Lewisville, Texas. She also leaves her brothers and a sister, Jim (Sheridan, Wyoming), Manolo (Portland, Oregon), and Margaret (Denver, Colorado), as well as a host of adoring nieces, nephews, and in-laws. She was predeceased by her parents and a sister, Mary Ann.
She lived a full life, traveling around the world with her Foreign Service family. She will be remembered for her selfless volunteer work in all corners of the globe. Her family delighted in her family gatherings and excellent cooking.
Services will be private.
Obituaries
Joyce Diane Young-Roy (1950 – 2022)
Joyce Diane Young-Roy, 72, of Keyser, West Virginia, passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center in Cumberland, Maryland.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 11 AM at Prospect Hill Cemetery, Front Royal, with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Mrs. Young-Roy was born on April 10, 1950, in Warren County, Virginia, to the late William M. and Anna Williams Mahoney. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Thomas Young, and her second husband, George Roy. She worked as a phlebotomist with the local hospital before moving to Keyser.
Survivors include her son, Bryan Young, and brother, William S. Mahoney.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741.
Obituaries
Sandra Kay “Sandy” Johnson (1947 – 2022)
Sandra Kay “Sandy” Johnson, 75, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away Saturday, November 5, 2022, at her home.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 9, at 12:30 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Panorama Memorial Gardens at Waterlick.
Sandy was born January 31, 1947, in Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late William Allen and Myrtie Irene Morgan Lee. She was married to the late Calvin Lawrence “Bill” Johnson.
Sandy worked for 17 years for Peebles in Front Royal.
Surviving is a son, Allen Johnson of Front Royal; a daughter, Michelle Johnson Stoneberger and husband Chris of Luray; granddaughter, Kimber Paige Stoneberger; one brother, Floyd A. Lee, Sr. of Front Royal; two sisters, Dorothy Ann Krob of Chester Gap and Mary Alice Beckner of Martinsburg, West Virginia; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
Pallbearers will be Scott LaConia, Danny Cook, Robbie Collier, Justin Horn, Genie Sours, and Chris Stoneberger.
Honorary pallbearers will be family and friends.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 9, from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to the family c/o Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.