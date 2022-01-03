Jacob “Jake” Daniel Weller (1988 – 2021)

Jacob “Jake” Daniel Weller, 33, of Greensboro, North Carolina passed away on Friday, December 31st, 2021 at his parent’s home in Front Royal, Virginia.

A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at 2 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, VA. Burial will take place at a later date at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Modesto, Illinois.

Jake was born on August 27, 1988, in Falls Church, Virginia to Dennis and Deborah Weller. Surviving along with his parents are his grandmother, Marjorie Weller; two brothers, Zachary Weller and Matthew Weller (Rachel); two nieces, Charlotte and Caitlin Weller; nephew, Aiden Weller, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Jacob’s gift to the world was his exceptional thoughtfulness for others. He had the ability to express unconditional love and unwavering loyalty toward his family and friends. His kindness, stoicism, and a lovely sense of humor captured the admiration of all around him.

Wherever life took Jake around the world, he developed deep friendships. He spent his toddler years in Pakistan and Kenya. He created life-lasting connections with schoolmates through middle school in Virginia, high school buddies in Ghana, and college friends from Utah. He finally settled in Greensboro, North Carolina where he worked in Logistics at Syngenta Crop Protection. The hub and spoke culture Jake had created there with a variety of friends had become like family.

Jake loved the diversity of life. He enjoyed a collection of hobbies from snowboarding, piano, rugby, golf, hiking, traveling the world, and so much more. He was an animal lover – especially good with dogs and held a natural connection with nature, loving to do just about anything outdoors. His experiences living and traveling abroad instilled in him a global perspective that valued all cultures and was inclusive of all walks of life. Always willing to engage others for a good time, Jake would be the one who would rally a group of friends for a game of pool or poker and be sure to always have his favorite music playing in the background. He took tremendous pride in his abilities and craftsmanship on home renovations, always willing to share his skills on others’ projects.

He was a second father figure to his two nieces who lived in the same household in the last years of his life. His closeness and deep connection with his family were unwavering, and his bond with friends was unbreakable. He will be loved, celebrated, and dearly missed by all who had the opportunity to know him.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to United Way-Greater Greensboro, 1500 Yanceyville St, Greensboro, NC 27405.