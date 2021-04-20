Obituaries
Jacqueline Blackwell Dingus (1931 – 2021)
Jacqueline Blackwell Dingus, 89, passed away at Winchester Medical Center on April 16, 2021. She was born to the late Herman and Bessie Blackwell in Pike County, Kentucky on July 21, 1931.
Surviving Jacqueline is her children Bobby Dingus Jr. of Strasburg, Teresa Ramsay of Middleburg, Kay Dingus of Strasburg, Joanna Levi (Sam) of Berryville, and several loving grandchildren.
Services will be held at Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal, Virginia, on Friday, April 23 at 1:00 PM with the Reverend Jerry Dotson officiating. There will be a gathering for family and friends an hour prior in the funeral home chapel. Following the service, there will be an interment at Panorama Memorial Gardens located at 4917 Strasburg Road, Strasburg, VA 22657.
Pallbearers will be Jason Dingus, Sam Levi, Jerry Dotson, and Bobby Dingus III.
Annie Mae Dickens (1923 – 2021)
Annie Mae Dickens, 98, of Linden, Virginia passed away on Saturday. April 17, 2021, at Warren Memorial Hospital.
She was born on March 9, 1923, in Bedford, Virginia to the late Charles and Nora St. Clair Creasy.
Bobbi Jo Nichols (1966 – 2021)
UPDATE: The funeral service has been postponed until further notice.
On Friday, April 9th, 2021, Bobbi Jo Nichols, loving wife and mother of two children and two stepchildren, passed away at the age of 54 after she lost her long battle with cancer.
Bobbi Jo was born on August 11th, 1966 in Front Royal Virginia. She raised and is survived by two children, daughter Jaimi Vaughan (partner Derrick Lucas) and son Joseph Vaughan (partner Kelly Currle).
Along with her beloved husband Paul William “Billy” Nichols of Strasburg, Virginia, she is survived by two stepchildren, Timothy “TJ” Sealock Jr and Carol “Cassie” Nichols (and grandchildren Bentlee Wyatt, Baylea Wyatt, and Brodie Nichols). She is also survived by her brother, Charles “Chuckie” Henry.
Bobbi Jo had a free spirit and enjoyed long kayak trips on the Shenandoah River with her family. She was an avid NASCAR watcher and loved listening to country music and classic rock. She was known for her infectious smile and beautiful soul. Bobbi Jo has left behind countless loved ones and family members who will continue to honor her life in every way possible.
A funeral service was scheduled for Sunday, April 18th, at Maddox Funeral Home, but has been postponed until further notice.
Robert Lewis “Bobby” Gruver (1953 – 2021)
Robert Lewis “Bobby” Gruver, 67, of Reliance, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, April 11, 2021, in his home.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 17 at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Rev. Andy Combs officiating. Interment will follow in Reliance Cemetery.
Bobby was born October 30, 1953, in Front Royal, Virginia, son of the late David Nelson Gruver and Thelma L. Gruver of Reliance. Bobby never met a stranger and would always help someone in need. He was a member of the Reliance United Methodist Church and a lifetime member of the NRA and will be greatly missed by his family and many friends, especially his beloved son “Bob”. Bobby was the strongest of men, in all aspects of life. He was an amazing father and son, who loved nothing more than making sure his parents, son, and farm were well taken care of. Matthew 25:23, “Well done, good and faithful servant”.
Surviving with his mother are his son Bobby Gruver of Reliance; and lifetime companion and faithful friend Dawn Ferris of Reliance. Bobby was preceded in death by his father and grandson Colton Gruver.
Pallbearers will be Bobby Gruver, Carroll Hawes, Dicky Sargent, Roger Robinson, Kenny Fultz, and Dennis Corder.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 17 from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Albert “Al” Rosati (1951 – 2021)
Albert “Al” Rosati, 70, of Manassas, Virginia passed away on Saturday, April 10, 2021, in Woodbridge, Virginia.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Mr. Rosati was born on March 2, 1951, in Washington, DC to the late Adrian Rosati and Margaret Habib Mellot. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed gambling and play the stock market.
Surviving along with his mother are two brothers, Adrian C. Rosati and Michael Rosati, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Joe Randolph Folks (1947 – 2021)
Joe Randolph Folks, 73, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, April 8, 2021, at Warren Memorial Hospital.
A funeral service will be held at 10 A.M. on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St. in Front Royal with Reverend Dole officiating. Guests are welcome to join the family one hour prior to the funeral service at Maddox Funeral Home. Following all services, the interment will take place at Panorama Memorial Gardens.
Joe was born on August 3, 1947, in Riverton, Virginia to the late Fred Payne and Margaretta Virginia Folks. He was also preceded in death by his loving wife of 49 years, Mary Catherine Folks; and two brothers, Charles folks and Alfred Folks.
Joe was a member of The Buffalo Soldiers.
Surviving Joe is his daughter, Angela Spencer; his siblings, William Henry Folks and Leslie Gallop; his grandchild, Brittany Ruffner; his grandchildren, Aubriella Poletis, Josiah Ruffner, and Kaleigh Ruffner; and a host of nieces, nephews, and in-laws.
Pallbearers will be Josh Ruffner, Jermaine Murray, Eric Lane, Wade Corbert, Robert-Lee Jackson, and Chucky Lane.
Honorary Pallbearers are the Buffalo Soldiers.
A Repass will take place after the burial at Panorama Memorial Gardens.
Robert Monroe “Robbie” Tennett, Jr. (1967 – 2021)
Robert Monroe “Robbie” Tennett, Jr. 54, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Winchester, Virginia.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, April 14 at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Bennett’s Chapel Cemetery in Warren County. All are asked to wear their favorite sports jersey the day of the service in memory of Robbie.
Robbie was born February 18, 1967, in Front Royal, Virginia, son of Robert Monroe “Bobby” Tennett, Sr. of Front Royal and Joann Stinson Tennett. He was a Warren County High School graduate Class of 1985 and worked for the Northern Virginia Daily since the age of 11. Robbie worked for Atlantic Research in Gainesville, Virginia until their closing. He was an avid sports fan a life-long Redskins and Capitols fan, and a member of the Republican Party. In his past time, he could always be found at the Melting Pot where he made many great friends. Robbie was very kind-hearted and never met a stranger and will be greatly missed by his family and numerous friends.
Surviving with his parents are a sister Angela Ruffo and husband Joe of Front Royal; brother Chris Tennett and wife Kristi of Front Royal; two nephews whom he loved dearly Cole Ruffo and Christopher Tennett; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by a brother Christopher Wade Tennett, grandparents, aunts and uncles.
Pallbearers will be Will Nesbitt, Eric Nesbitt, Thomas Lockhart, Darrin Plaugher, Tim “Boo” Striker, Matt Roby, Trevor Brown, and Trevor Summers.
Honorary pallbearers will be his nephews Cole and Christopher and his life-long friend of over forty years Tim Ratigan.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.