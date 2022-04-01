Obituaries
James B. “Jim” Bywaters Jr. (1964 – 2022)
James B. “Jim” Bywaters Jr., 57, of Flint Hill, Virginia was called to his heavenly home on Thursday, March 30, 2022, at Fauquier Hospital in the arms of his loving parents, James Buddy Bywaters Sr. and Elizabeth Ann Smoot Bywaters.
A graveside service will be held at 2 pm on Monday, April 4, 2022, at Washington Masonic Cemetery with Sammy Campbell officiating in Washington, Virginia 22747.
He was born May 28, 1964, and graduated from Rappahannock County High School in 1982.
Even though he was confined to a wheelchair most of his adult life due to a devastating diving accident in 1984. He never lost his sense of humor and love of everything and everyone. He inspired everyone who met him and he taught his family so many beautiful things in life as seen through his eyes.
His grandfather told him about the purple martins he grew up with and how they eat mosquitos. He wanted our Jim to be able to enjoy his deck in the summer while enjoying the birds. After several years it was achieved and he has had hundreds of birds return for nearly twenty years. He looked forward to their arrival every spring.
He is survived by Krystal Cole Smoot, his cousin who was more like a sister; many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He will be sadly missed by his family who had so many wonderful memories with him.
He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Lloyd and Vergie Green Bywaters; and his maternal grandparents, Arthur Smoot Sr. and Goldie Riley Smoot; his beloved uncle Bobby Smoot; and his constant companion, his dog Ziggy.
Flowers or memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice at 493 Blackwell Rd. Ste 319 Warrenton, VA 22186
Ashby Calvin Crowder (1929 – 2022)
Ashby Calvin Crowder, 92, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Hidden Springs Senior Living in Bentonville, Virginia.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at 11 am at First Baptist Church, 14 West First Street, Front Royal with the Rev. Christy McMillin-Goodwin and the Rev. Mark Jordan officiating. Burial will follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Mr. Crowder was born on April 27, 1929, in Botetount County, Virginia to the late Warner Calvin and Virginia Nininger Crowder. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Pearl Short Crowder; two sisters, Norma Johnson and Katherine Teaford; brother, Dennis Crowder, and grandson, Jacob Crowder. He retired as a Virginia State Trooper and was a member of First Baptist Church Front Royal, South Warren Ruritan, and Warren County Habitat for Humanity. He was an Army Veteran of the Korean War.
Survivors include his two sons, Richard Ashby Crowder (Donna) and James W. Crowder (Linda); brother, Lloyd Crowder; four grandchildren, Bradley Crowder, Stephanie Crowder, Brian Cook, and Ashleigh North and six great-grandchildren, Willow Crowder, Emma Ford, Bailey Cook, Hunter Cook, Isabel North, and Keinan North.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, from 6 to 8 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church, 14 West First Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Samuel James Blakely (1942 – 2022)
This is the story of a dash. The dash of Pastor Samuel James Blakely. Dash you may ask? What dash? It’s the dash that we all end up with at the end of our lives. It is the dash in the middle that goes between the two dates at the beginning and ending of our lives on earth. It is in the dash where our lives are lived. It is where we love, grieve, celebrate, experience all we can, and work out our faith. For Pastor Sam, the dash came between December 13, 1942, and March 29, 2022.
He was born fourth into a group of twelve children to James Vance Blakely and Refa Francis Blakely. He was a rambunctious, scrappy boy known to set a fire, wring a goose’s neck, shoot his namesake Grandpa with a BB gun and run moonshine all before thirteen. He enlisted in the United States Airforce at 18 and served as Airman Second Class, performing the duties of Military Police K9 Division at Oscoda Airforce Base in Michigan.
One of Pastor Sam’s favorite dash filling buddies was his German Shepherd service dog, Koenig. He loved to teach Koenig tricks. The command, “Koenig, Would you rather be a Second Lieutenant or a dead dog?” was not appreciated by Pastor Sam’s Second Lieutenant.
Pastor Sam filled his dash with family. On October 31, 1964, he met the love of his life, Corliss Anita Siegert, at a dance hall. Love may not be what you expect on Halloween, but there is no denying it occurred on this night. Fifty-seven years later, Corliss has amongst her treasured possessions a construction paper pumpkin decoration that hung on the wall that love-scary night. Sam and Corliss would have three children, Anita Marie, Loretta Lynn, and Jeffrey Vance. The years of raising their children would be filled with teaching them an undying love of God and faith in Jesus Christ. Their children were always surrounded by family; aunts, uncles, and cousins, camping trips, music, games, and love.
Their family continued to grow. Anita met Darrell Wilson, Loretta met Tim Holland and Jeff met Carla Plauger, who are their spouses to this day. These unions blessed Pastor Sam and Corliss with grandchildren whom Papaw and Grandma adore: David Wilson (Heather Wilson), B.J. Wilson (Amy Wilson), Ashley Cox (Scott Cox), Caitlyn Wilson, Cheyenne Coning (Andrew Coning), Lance Wilson, Joseph Holland (Laurin Holland), Sarah Holland, Emily Buck (Ryan Buck), Tiffany Blakely, Stephanie Blakely, and Wyatt Blakely.
Pastor Sam filled his dash with many things. He filled it with hobbies that he honed to skills: woodworking, playing guitar and mandolin, singing, songwriting, poetry, metalwork, building trikes, cooking, hunting, and fishing. He filled it with people that he loved to the point of self-sacrifice by opening his home for someone needing a place to live, giving his last dollar to someone in need, and praying with strangers. He filled it with life-long education earning a Master’s degree and two Doctorate degrees.
If you were to ask Pastor Sam to define his dash he would say one word, “Jesus”. Jesus was the reason he got up in the morning and what allowed him to rest at night. Pastor Sam’s dash was a life of serving Jesus in professional ministry. He pastored Community Bible Church, Alpena, MI; Christian Faith Church, Montrose MI; Central Avenue CCCU, Columbus, OH; Freedom Chapel, Port Charlotte, FL; Englewood Church Of The Nazarene, Englewood FL; Front Royal Church Of The Nazarene, Front Royal, VA; and Oscoda Church of The Nazarene, Oscoda, MI.
Pastor Sam’s dash was filled with heartache as he grieved the passing of his loved ones. His parent’s James Vance Blakely and Refa Blakely, his siblings, James Vance Blakely Jr., Helen Elizabeth Jenkins, Paul Edward Blakely, Connie Jean Blakely, and many well-loved nieces, nephews, and in-laws.
Pastor Sam was known for many great sayings. “I’m finer than a frog hair split three ways.” , “If that doesn’t set a fire in your heart, then your wood’s wet.”, “Amen or Oh Me.” If you were to ask Pastor Sam how to get the most out of your dash he would say, “Trust Jesus.” He would challenge you to make your dash count.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at 12:30 PM at the Church of the Nazarene, 1107 Monroe Ave, Front Royal, with a burial to follow at Panorama Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like bibles donated through sendtheword.org. The website begins with an “In Memoriam” card which should be filled and sent to Sam Blakely c/o Front Royal Church of the Nazarene, 1107 Monroe Avenue, Front Royal, VA 22630.
Nathan James Jenkins (2005 – 2022)
Nathan James Jenkins, 17, of Front Royal, VA passed away on January 22, 2022, doing exactly what he loved: hunting, hanging out with friends, and having fun!
Born on January 13, 2005, to Jamie and Susan Jenkins, Nathan discovered a love for sports early on from his older brother and never stopped looking back. In his first eligible season of baseball at the ripe age of 4, he was given the nickname “Wheels”. He carried that nickname through his flag football days as well but then at age 8, his final and most known nickname came to him and it never left, he was forever known then as “Nate-Dawg”. He was a junior at Skyline High School where he lent his talents to the football and baseball teams. His passion for sports also included stints on the middle school basketball team.
Nathan loved life and all that came with it. He loved to fish, hunt, and kayak and he loved being loud. If you knew Nathan you know he was always smiling and laughing which could turn the whole mood in a room. He was adventurous which he paired with high determination and that allowed him to be fearless.
Besides his adoring parents he is survived by his brother and best friend, Justin Jenkins and his fiancé, Justice Henry; his sister, Taylor Jenkins and her fiancé, Cameron Rector; his nephew, Jace Dodd; his grandparents, Charles and Jennifer Sims and Leon Jenkins and many Aunts, Uncles and Cousins. As you can imagine, Nathan was blessed with many friends that he called brothers and sisters along with their families.
Nathan was predeceased by his Grandmother, Connie Jenkins, and his Grandfather, William O’Bannon.
There will be no formal funeral services for Nathan, instead, there will be a prayer vigil at Chincoteague Island Waterman’s Memorial located at Curtis Merritt Harbor on Chincoteague Island, Virginia on May 14th at 11 am.
A Celebration of Life will take place in Front Royal at a later date.
Donations may be made to reachingoutnow.org or by sending donations to First Bank 1717 N. Shenandoah Ave Front Royal, VA. 22630 payable to Reaching Out Now, Memo- “Nathans Fund”
Services are entrusted to Salyer Funeral Home, Inc. on Chincoteague Island, VA. Condolences may be made online at www.salyerfh.com.
Beverly R. Weatherholtz (1945 – 2022)
Beverly R. Weatherholtz, 76, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022, at her home.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 2 at 2:00 p.m. at Rivermont Fire Department with the Rev. Valerie Hayes officiating. Inurnment will be private.
Mrs. Weatherholtz was born August 13, 1945, in Woodstock, Virginia, the daughter of the late Edgar Roof and Catherine Richman Rudolph.
Surviving is her loving and devoted significate other, Charles Prince; two daughters, Cheryl Gramling and Cathy Robinson; one son, Darryl Weatherholtz; one brother, Richard Renninger; three grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. She was also a friend of Bill W. and many others for 43 years.
Mrs. Weatherholtz was preceded in death by her parents; and her step-father, George W. Renninger.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Rivermont Fire Department, 50 Stokes Airport Road, Front Royal, VA 22630, or to a charity of one’s choice.
Guy Thomas “Tom” Reil (1937 – 2022)
Tom passed away on March 26th, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family after an 8-year battle with Multiple Myeloma.
Tom liked all manner of sports, he particularly loved the Washington Redskins, Washington Nationals, and the Golden State Warriors. He was also an avid golfer up until the time of his illness. Tom loved spending time with his family and friends and he often commented on the joy he derived from family gatherings.
Tom graduated from Warren County High School in 1954 and then served in the US Airforce for 4 years. Subsequently, Tom was employed by Atlantic Research (now Sequa) for 35 years, rising to the Senior Program Manager level before his retirement in 1999.
He was preceded in death by his parents Robert Austin Reil and Alma Virginia Williams Reil of Riverton, Virginia, his son Shannon Christopher Reil and siblings Marie Knox, Bob Reil, and Larry Reil.
He is survived by his wife Edie of 62 years, daughter Kelly Auchmoody (Blake), grandson Weston Auchmoody, sister Wanda Boyd, sisters in law Fay Miller and Ann Cooper as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at 1:00 in the afternoon on Thursday, March 31st at Riverton United Methodist Church in Riverton, Virginia. A bereavement meal and family visitation will be held immediately following the service officiated by Pastor Marc Roberson.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like any donation to be made to Riverton United Methodist Church, 55 E Strasburg Rd, Front Royal, VA 22630 or Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601.
Carol Sue Wolverton-Hewitt (1968 – 2022)
Carol Sue Wolverton-Hewitt, 54, of Toms Brook, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, March 28 at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Edy Stokes officiating. Inurnment will be private,
Carol was born February 25, 1968, in Winchester, Virginia, daughter of Carroll Junior and Lorraine Evelyn Tharpe Link of High View, West Virginia. She owned and operated her own painting business for many years. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Surviving with her parents, are her devoted wife of 25 years, Becky Hewitt; two daughters, Lori Renee Montgomery and husband Jason of Winchester and Shannon Christine Bennett and fiancé Matthew Hollar of Toms Brook; one brother, Kyle Travis Link of High View, West Virginia; one sister, Kimberly Link- Nicholson of Rio, West Virginia; and 4 grandchildren, Hannah, Colten, Frances, and Jacob.
The family will receive friends on Monday, March 28 from 1-2 pm at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the TSC Alliance, 8737 Colesville Rd Suite 400, Silver Spring, MD 20910.