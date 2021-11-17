Obituaries
James Edward Burke, Sr. (1944 – 2021)
James Edward Burke, Sr., 77, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 20 at 1:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Pastor Larry Miller officiating. Inurnment will be private.
Mr. Burke was born April 17, 1944, in Warren County, Virginia, son of the late Eppie Burke and Virginia Jenkins Tobin.
He and his wife owned and operated F T Valley Grocery in Sperryville, Virginia for many years and he retired from SW Rogers. He was married to the late Wilma France Hensley Burke.
Surviving is a son, James Edward “Eddie” Burke, Jr., and wife Cindy of Front Royal; one daughter, Juanita Grace Burke of Front Royal; one brother, Charles Burke of Maryland; one sister, Dorothy Martin of Berryville; five step-children, Debra Hodge, Beverly Samuels, Shelby Eppard, Leon “Johnny” Eppard, and Teresa Eppard- Dikin; several grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and several great-great-grandchildren.
Mr. Burke was preceded in death by his parents; wife; infant daughter, Melissa Jean Burke; and step-son, Leonard “Dino” Eppard Jr.
Lee North (1958 – 2021)
Lee North, 63, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Monday, November 15, 2021, at his home.
A funeral service will be held on Sunday, November 21 at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Willis Chapel Cemetery in Huntly.
Lee was born September 17, 1958, in Winchester, Virginia, son of Florline Marie Williams North of Front Royal and the late Bedford Lee North, Sr.
He was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose #829 and the Eagles Club.
Surviving with his mother, are his companion, Joyce Jenkins; son, Ryan North; two sisters, Dana Jones and Donna Hill (Bill); one brother, John Leroy North (Holly); five grandsons, Peyton, William, Dakota, Hunter, and Ryan, Jr.; two nephews, Anthony Kestner and Jonathan North; one niece, Stephanie Flinchum (Nathan); and two great-nieces JoAnna Kestner and Amelia Flinchum.
Pallbearers will be Joe Ruffo, Robbie Sealock, Chris North, Austin Davis, Ricky Smoot, Jr., and Keith Frazier.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 20 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
Kenneth M. “Kenny” Ganoe (1938 – 2021)
Kenneth M. “Kenny” Ganoe, 83, of Strasburg, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, November 18 at 11:00 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Stafford Memorial Park in Stafford, Virginia.
Kenny was born January 3, 1938, in Washington D.C., son of the late John Elwood and Dorothy Smith Ganoe.
Surviving are his devoted wife, of 65 years Colleen Ganoe; sister and brother-in-law, Anna Posey and Tib Posey of Arlington; daughters and sons-in-law, Dorothy and Troy Wadel of Midland, Corinne “Rinne” and Dennis “Denny” Via of Strasburg, and Eileen and Kenny Corbin of Front Royal; grandson and granddaughter-in-law, Terry “T.J.” and Sarah Kessler; granddaughters and grandsons-in-law, Dawn and Kevin Catlett, Amanda and Miquel Paz-Vergara, Kasey and Joe Nicholson, Jessica Wadel, and Kendra and Brad Atkins; great-grandchildren, Hailey, Braeden, and Joshua Kessler, Allie and Adam Nicholson, and Paislee and Gracelynn Catlett; one step-great-granddaughter, Brooke Tomlin; and several nieces, nephews, and friends.
Pallbearers will be Troy Wadel, Kenny Corbin, Denny Via, Kevin Catlett, Joe Nicholson, and T.J. Kessler.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 17 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be to the American Cancer Society or to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, JDRF, 200 Vesey Street, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10281.
Charles “Chuck” James Taylor III (1940 – 2021)
Charles “Chuck” James Taylor III, 81, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11 am on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church with Father Fasano officiating. Following the service, the burial will take place at Prospect Hill Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 6- 8 P.M. on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at Maddox Funeral Home 105 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia.
Charles was born on January 20, 1940, in Malden, Massachusetts to the late Charles Taylor Jr. and Marion Taylor. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Kelli Ralls-Davidson; his brother, Paul Taylor; his sister-in-law’s, Anne Taylor and Sheila Foster; his brother-in-law, James Smith; his father-in-law, James E. Smith Sr.; his mother-in-law, Shirley R. Smith; and his great-niece, Ariel Grohs.
Surviving Charles is his loving wife of 59 years, Sandra E. Taylor; his son, Chuck Taylor; his daughter-in-law, Beth Taylor; his brother, James Taylor (Pat); his sister-in-law, Sharon Pullen, his grandson, Eric Ralls (Jordan); his great-grandchildren, Luna Ralls and Mira Ralls; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Charles was a military veteran and served 20 years in the United States Marine Corp. and served during the Vietnam war. He spent many of his earliest years in the Marine Corp. as a member of the world-renowned, United States Marine Drum and Bugle Corps, “The Commandants Own”. He was also a devout member of St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, the Corps League, and numerous other military clubs.
There was nothing that he loved more in this life than his god, his Country, his Family, his Corp., and his beloved pets. He lived by the ethos, “Greater love has no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.” John 15:13
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Judes Children’s Research Hospital or the Warrior Dog Foundation.
David Edward Butler (1951 – 2021)
David Edward Butler died peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. Dave was born on April 22, 1951, to Edward Butler and Maxine Radabaugh in Lima Ohio. He talked fondly of his school years with the Sisters of St. Ursula. The Sisters encouraged Dave to become a Priest, but instead, he enlisted in the United States Navy where he served honorably for 10 years and attained the rank of Electronics Technician E-6. During this time he married Diane Donathan and they adopted a son, Brian Butler. Brian was a bright spot in Dave’s life-giving him so much to be proud of. Dave provided for his family by working in the Telecommunications Business. In 2004 he remarried Jean Butler and gained a daughter, Amy, and a son, Ryan.
Dave was a kind, decent, loving humble man who loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, traveling,
and having a bit of Irish now then. He was so much more than words could ever say.
Surviving Dave is his wife, Jean Butler; son Brian Butler (Cleo); daughter, Amy Kincer (Daniel); son, Ryan Hattenback (Amanda); five heaven-sent grandchildren (Tye, Luke, Rhett, Colton, Taya); sisters Darlene (Bob) Cramer, Annette (Troy) Cooper and John (Sheila) Butler; Aunt and Uncle, Dick and Mary Butler; Cousins Judee and Tom Canterbury, in-laws, Lori and Skip Servas, Tom, and Ginny Schwertner and so many other cousins, nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
There will be a private Celebration of Dave’s Life on Saturday, November 13, 2021. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Front Royal C-Cap (Congregational Community Action Project)
John O. Feehan Jr. (1953 – 2021)
The family of John O. Feehan Jr. of Front Royal, Va. is saddened to announce his passing on November 2, 2021. He was a beloved husband, father, brother, son, uncle, & grandfather. John will be greatly missed by all the lives he has touched over his 68 years with us.
He spent most of his life battling multiple illnesses but continued to push forward to make an impact in our community. He dedicated his time to Special Education, Challenger League, Blue Ridge Opportunities, and the Elks lodge. He was a member of several Boards and helped to change the dynamics for people with disabilities in our town.
A Celebration of Life will be held on November 17, 2021, from 2 to 4 pm at the Elks Lodge in Front Royal, 4088 Guard Hill Rd. Front Royal, Va. 22630.
In lieu of flowers John had requested for donations in his honor to be made to Blue Ridge Opportunities, 37 Water St. Front Royal, Va. 22630, or to The Elks Lodge of Front Royal, 4088 Guard Hill Rd. Front Royal, Va. 22630.
John Priber (1960 – 2021)
John Priber, 61 of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Saturday, November 6, 2021, in the comfort of his own home.
A celebration of life will be held for John at 6 pm on Friday, November 12, 2021, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St. in Front Royal with Sammy Campbell officiating. Guests are welcome to visit with the family until 8 pm that evening.
John was born on February 26, 1960, in Verona, Italy to Leonard and Adriana Priber. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, George and Dee Offi; and his great-grandmother, Honey Black.
John was a member of the Front Royal, Moose Lodge, and was a huge supporter of the NRA, Wildlife Conservation and Humane Society. His passions included; hunting, fishing, and woodworking.
Surviving John is his loving wife of 33 years, Mellisa (Lisa) Priber; his children, Kassie Russell (Andy), Krystal Whittington (Joshua) and Kyle Priber (Samantha); his step-children, Mark Rudy (Maria) and Nathan Miles (Ashley); his siblings, Delores Smith (Alfred), Kristine Price (Kirk) and Niccole Neff; his grandchildren, Angel, Madison, Kheelei, Aiden, Jadah, Gabee, Leelen, Giana, Nathan and Ethan; and his great-grandchild, Keilen-Rain. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wildlife Conservation Society.