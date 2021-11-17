James Edward Burke, Sr. (1944 – 2021)

James Edward Burke, Sr., 77, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 20 at 1:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Pastor Larry Miller officiating. Inurnment will be private.

Mr. Burke was born April 17, 1944, in Warren County, Virginia, son of the late Eppie Burke and Virginia Jenkins Tobin.

He and his wife owned and operated F T Valley Grocery in Sperryville, Virginia for many years and he retired from SW Rogers. He was married to the late Wilma France Hensley Burke.

Surviving is a son, James Edward “Eddie” Burke, Jr., and wife Cindy of Front Royal; one daughter, Juanita Grace Burke of Front Royal; one brother, Charles Burke of Maryland; one sister, Dorothy Martin of Berryville; five step-children, Debra Hodge, Beverly Samuels, Shelby Eppard, Leon “Johnny” Eppard, and Teresa Eppard- Dikin; several grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and several great-great-grandchildren.

Mr. Burke was preceded in death by his parents; wife; infant daughter, Melissa Jean Burke; and step-son, Leonard “Dino” Eppard Jr.