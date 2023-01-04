James Edward “Eddie” Hockman (1930 – 2022)

On December 31, 2022, James Edward “Eddie” Hockman, 92, went home to be with his Lord and Savior. He passed peacefully at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born on May 17, 1930, in Bentonville, VA, to Harry L. and Gladys Claig Hockman.

On March 15, 1958, he married Nora Ann Alger of Rileyville. VA. They were married for 63 years.

Eddie is survived by three daughters. Susie Wertz (Randy) of Front Royal, Sharon Vaught of Front Royal, and Brenda Hockman of Staunton, six grandchildren, Lindsay McKinstry, Diane Wertz, Kevin Wertz, Kimberly Alger, Courtney Baker-Williams, and Haley Buracker, and 15 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Nora Ann Hockman, a brother Harry R. Hockman, a sister Nellie Mae Morrision and a son-in-law, Jeff Vaught.

Eddie was a 1949 graduate of Warren County High School. He was a lifelong member of Bentonville Baptist Church, serving as a teacher, deacon, trustee, and many other titles over the years.

A US Army veteran proudly served his country during the Korean War.

He was employed with Avtex Fibers until they closed. He then went to work for Rappawan until he retired.

He enjoyed gardening, farming, raising Polled Hereford cattle, and catching and frying up a mess of fish. He loved talking about his high school football days, where he became quite the fullback and got the nickname “Touch-down mole.” He was always lending a hand to his neighbors and anyone in need. He had never met a stranger, had a great sense of humor, had such a happy disposition, and was full of wise advice.

A funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 pm on Sunday, January 8th, at the Bentonville Baptist Church by Pastor Dan Ellis and Pastor Wayne Woodard, with visitation from one hour prior to the service from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm.

His final resting place will be in the old family cemetery in Rileyville near Black Angus Lane.

Serving as pallbearers will be: Kevin Wertz, Brandon Baker-Williams, Jamie Lentz, Timmy Lentz, Michael Licklider, Kelly Elliott, Trapper Alger, Woody Morrison, Keith Nauman, and Adam McCauley.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Blue Ridge Hospice or to Bentonville Baptist Church.